L'UE adopte un nouveau plan d'aide de 100 millions d'euros en faveur des réfugiés et des communautés locales au Liban, en Jordanie et en Irak

L'Union européenne, par l'intermédiaire du fonds fiduciaire régional en réponse à la crise syrienne, a adopté un nouveau pland'aide d'un montant de 100 millions d'euros pour soutenir la résilience des réfugiés, des personnes déplacées et des communautés d'accueil au Liban, en Jordanie et en Irak. À cet effet, les systèmes de prestation de services publics, l'accès à l'enseignement supérieur et les services de protection de l'enfance seront renforcés et améliorés. Johannes Hahn, commissaire chargé de la politique européenne de voisinage et des négociations d'élargissement, a déclaré: « L'UE respecte ses engagements. Avec cette aide supplémentaire de 100 millions d'euros, le fonds fiduciaire régional de l'UE en réponse à la crise syrienne continue à aider les réfugiés à devenir plus autonomes sur le plan économique. L'accès à des activités génératrices de revenus leur permet de prendre leur destin en main, de subvenir à leurs propres besoins et de préserver leur dignité. Dans le même temps, nous soutenons les communautés d'accueil et les voisins de la Syrie dans leurs efforts pour développer leurs économies tout en relevant les défis liés à la crise syrienne. » Le nouveau plan d'aide d'un montant de 100 millions d'euros se compose d'actions destinées à soutenir la résilience des réfugiés, des personnes déplacées, des rapatriés et des communautés d'accueil au Liban, en Jordanie et en Irak; pour l'accès à l'enseignement supérieur des réfugiés et des jeunes en situation de vulnérabilité au sein des communautés d'accueil au Liban, en Jordanie et en Irak; actions destinées à fournir des services de protection aux enfants et aux femmes victimes de violences à caractère sexiste au Liban;actions pour maintenir et renforcer le cadre de suivi et d'évaluation des projets du fonds fiduciaire. Un communiqué de presse complet ainsi qu'une fiche d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijancic – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tél.: +32 229 64887)

Humanitarian aid: over €110 million in the Horn of Africa

As the Horn of Africa region continues to be afflicted by severe and prolonged humanitarian crises, the EU announces a new aid package worth €110.5 million. Since 2018, the EU has provided humanitarian assistance in the Horn of Africa totalling €316.5 million. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, declared: “The EU is committed to assist people in need in the Horn of Africa. I have visited the region several times and EU partners are making a real difference in helping those most in need. Our new funding will support those that have fled their homes, fragile host communities, and those suffering from natural disasters, especially drought. For aid to work, it is essential that across the region humanitarian organisations have full access to those in need.” The EU funding is allocated across the following countries: Somalia (€36.5 million), Ethiopia (€31 million), Uganda (€28.5 million), Kenya (€13.5 million) and Djibouti (€1 million). EU-funded humanitarian efforts in the Horn of Africa support the most vulnerable people, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities, providing them with food assistance, shelter, safe water, health and nutrition care, protection, and education for children caught up in humanitarian crises. The full press release is available here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission appoints innovation leaders to guide the European Innovation Council and selects projects for funding

Today the European Commission has appointed 22 exceptional innovators from the worlds of entrepreneurship, venture capital, science and technology to the European Innovation Council Advisory Board. With their expertise from the innovation and business community, the members of the Advisory Board will be tasked to guide the Commission on strategic as well as operational decisions under the European Innovation Council. The European Innovation Council (EIC) is a one-stop shop for innovation funding to turn science into new business and accelerate the scale-up of companies. Currently in its pilot phase, the EIC will become a full-fledged reality from 2021 under the next EU research and innovation programme Horizon Europe with a proposed €10 billion budget. The Commission also published today a vacancy notice to recruit the first EIC programme managers, who will work closely with fast moving technology projects and open doors to the wider ecosystem. Carlos Moedas, the EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation said: “With the EIC, we are filling a critical funding gap in the innovation ecosystem and putting Europe at the forefront of market creating innovation. I am delighted that the EIC will be advised by some of Europe's most accomplished innovators and investors, and that we will be bringing in talented programme managers to get the work off the ground.” Since the beginning of the pilot phase, the European Innovation Council has already funded over thousand highly innovative projects with more than €700 million. Today the Commission selects further projects, which will receive financial support: €149 million for 83 SMEs and startups under the EIC accelerator grants and €164 million for 53 projects under the EIC pathfinder grants. Pathfinder projects support advanced technologies from the research base and accelerator grants support startups and SMEs develop and scale up innovations to the stage where they can attract private investment. More information is available in a news item. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Illegal fishing: EU lifts Taiwan's yellow card following reforms

Today the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, decided to lift the yellow card acknowledging the progress made by Taiwan and the major upgrade of its fisheries legal and administrative systems to fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU).Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries said: “I welcome the considerable efforts undertaken by Taiwan to reform its fisheries legal framework, implement new control tools and improve the traceability of marine fisheries products. The EU's dialogue with Taiwan has shown again that international cooperation is a key driver towards healthier ocean management”. The EU is committed to the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and is working with countries across the world to that end. After the issuing of the yellow card in October 2015, the European Commission and Taiwan have engaged in three and a half years of intense cooperation and dialogue. As a result of that cooperation, Taiwanese authorities now have a broad range of modern and efficient tools to fight IUU fishing in place. This is a major step forward, given that Taiwan's long distance fleet is the second largest in the world, and therefore plays a central role in the international supply chain for fisheries products. Taiwan has also reinforced obligations imposed on Taiwanese operators owning fishing vessels flagged to third countries. To keep building on these achievements, the Commission will propose the establishment of a dedicated IUU Working Group. More information is available online in the press release and Q&A. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 72; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 298 13 25)

First operations to support microfinance in Romania under the Capacity Building Investments Window of the EU Programme for Employment and Social Innovation

Thanks to financial support under the EaSI Capacity Building Investments Window, which is managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF) on the European Commission's behalf, two microfinance institutions in Romania will have more capacity to provide microloans to small businesses. Patria Credit will receive RON 10million to grow its portfolio targeting particularly vulnerable clients excluded from the formal financial sector; and OMRO Romania will receive RON 6.5million to acquire and implement new IT solutions aimed at increasing efficiency and strengthening credit risk analysis.European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, said: “I am delighted with the signature of the first EaSI Capacity Building agreements in Romania. The EU support will allow Patria Credit and OMRO Romania to boost their capacity to provide microfinance to micro-entrepreneurs, including vulnerable persons, who face difficulties in accessing finance. This is a sound investment in a more inclusive Europe.” The European Commission's Programme for Employment and Social Innovation (EaSI) aims at supporting the EU's objective of high level employment, adequate social protection, fighting against social exclusion and poverty and improving working conditions.The scheme was launched in June 2015 and is funded by the European Commission and managed by the European Investment Fund. It provides support to financial intermediaries that offer microloans to entrepreneurs or finance to social enterprises that would not have been able to gain finance otherwise due to risk considerations. More information is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

High level group of experts presents report on future of European industry

The ‘Industry 2030 Roundtable' has presented the European Commission with its final report on the future of EU industry by 2030, outlining a vision for a European industry which leads on the global stage for the benefit of society, the environment and the economy alike. Since the beginning of the mandate the Juncker Commission has provided the investment and policy framework needed for European industrial sectors to stay or become the world leader in innovation, digitisation and decarbonisation (see also the latest Commission factsheet on industrial policy). The Commission proposed to set up the Roundtable in the 2017 renewed Industrial Policy Strategy with the aim of providing independent advice on the long-term development for EU industry. This report represents the results of their work over the past year and a half and offers recommendations on specific industrial policy actions. The recommendations provide useful input to the continuous work on a long-term industrial strategy. The Industry 2030 report proposes that the success of Europe's industrial transformation should build on adopting breakthrough innovations, addressing climate change and putting a focus on people and values that make Europe a role model to the rest of the world. It also recommends specific actions, including measures for innovation and technology take-up, the transition to a climate-neutral industry, strengthening our global competitiveness and focus on people and skills. The final report and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

From road to waterways: Commission advances Seine-Sheldt cross-border flagship project to strengthen decarbonisation and economic opportunities

The European Commission has today adopted a decision laying down the steps and timeline to complete the Seine-Scheldt cross-border project. Once completed, the Seine basin will be directly linked by continuous inland waterway to the Scheldt basin in the north of France and in Belgium. It will also further be linked to the Scheldt basin in The Netherlands and to other important European waterway basins such as the Rhine and the Maas. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “This roadmap marks a major milestone for the project. The new link will help reach our ambitious decarbonisation objectives by shifting traffic from road to inland waterways, while opening new economic opportunities in the regions concerned and in this way strengthening social and territorial cohesion.” The project is a key link of the North Sea - Mediterranean Corridor of the Trans-European transport Network (TEN-T) and one of its five major projects. The roadmap towards the completion of the project was elaborated in agreement with France and the Belgian regions of Flanders and Wallonia. It shows that the different parties are committed to the realisation of the project and underlines the participation of the Commission in the project governance. This decision takes form of an implementing act and is the third one adopted by the Commission for a major TEN-T cross-border project. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Marché unique numérique: une enquête montre que les Européens connaissent bien les règles contre le blocage géographique injustifié

Un sondage Eurobaromètre publié aujourd'hui montre que quelques mois à peine après l'entrée en vigueur du règlement sur le blocage géographique, 50% des citoyens de l'UE sont au courant des mesures prises par l'UE pour lutter contre la discrimination injustifiée opérée par des commerçants. Cependant, des efforts supplémentaires sont nécessaires pour assurer une connaissance plus large des droits numériques spécifiques inscrits dans le droit de l'UE, dans la mesure où seuls 29% des personnes interrogées savent quels sont droits qui les concernent spécifiquement. L'enquête publiée aujourd'hui fait partie de l'évaluation en cours par la Commission européenne des besoins des consommateurs et des réalités du marché dans des secteurs qui ne sont actuellement pas couverts par les règles de blocage géographique. Cette évaluation alimentera un premier réexamen des règles, prévu pour mars 2020, qui permettra de déterminer s'il est nécessaire d'élargir le champ d'application du règlement, par exemple à l'accès transfrontalier au contenu. Le règlement contre le blocage géographique injustifié, entré en vigueur le 3 décembre 2018, vise les discriminations injustifiées en matière de vente en ligne, fondées sur la nationalité, le lieu de résidence ou le lieu d'établissement des clients dans le marché intérieur. Il n'oblige pas les opérateurs économiques à autoriser l'accès à leur contenu, ni à vendre dans l'ensemble de l'Union européenne, mais leur interdit en revanche de discriminer les clients en fonction de leur nationalité, de leur lieu de résidence ou de leur lieu d'établissement, s'ils opèrent déjà dans leur État membre. Plus de détails sont disponibles ici, l'enquête est accessible ici. (Pour plus d'information Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tél.: +32 229 83583)

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

The European Commission has fined Canon, the Japan-based imaging and optical products manufacturer, €28 million for implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC) before notification to and approval by the Commission, in breach of EU Merger control rules. On 12 August 2016, Canon notified the Commission of its plan to acquire Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (“TMSC”) from Toshiba. The transaction was unconditionally cleared by the Commission on 19 September 2016. For the acquisition, Canon used a so-called “warehousing” two-step transaction structure involving an interim buyer. As a first step, the interim buyer acquired 95% in the share capital of TMSC for €800, whereas Canon paid €5.28 billion for the remaining 5% of the shares and share options over the interim buyer's stake. This first step was carried out prior to notification to or approval by the Commission. As a second step, following approval of the merger by the Commission, Canon exercised its share options, acquiring 100% of the shares of TMSC. In July 2017, the Commission addressed a Statement of Objections to Canon detailing its concerns that, through the transaction structure put in place for its acquisition of TMSC, Canon had implemented the acquisition before notifying it to the Commission and obtaining approval under EU merger control rules. In November 2018, the Commission addressed a Supplementary Statement of Objections to Canon, complementing the preliminary view taken in the Statement of Objections and reflecting developments in the case law. In today's decision, the Commission confirms its preliminary view that Canon breached the EU Merger Regulation and fines the company €28 million. Today's decision has no impact on the Commission's decision to authorise the transaction under the EU Merger Regulation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Companies have to respect our competition rules and procedures. They are obliged to notify and wait for our approval before a merger can go ahead. Canon structured a transaction to circumvent these obligations when they acquired TMSC. This is a procedural breach of our merger review so we are fining Canon €28 million. Our merger assessment and decision-making depends on the Commission being sure that companies are not jumping the gun and implementing mergers without our approval.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission invites comments on simplified rules for State aid combined with EU support

The European Commission is seeking to facilitate the national funding (including from EU Cohesion funds managed at national level) of projects or financial products, which fall under the scope of EU centrally managed programmes under the next Multiannual Financial Framework. To this end, the rules on EU funding and State aid rules applicable to these types of funding should be aligned to avoid unnecessary complexities, while at the same time preserving competition in the EU Single market. In this context, with the aim to improve the interplay between EU funding rules and EU State aid rules, the Commission is proposing to streamline the State aid rules applicable to national funding of projects or financial products which fall under the scope of certain EU programmes. Therefore, the Commission has launched today a first public consultation on a targeted review of the General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER), in order to extend its application, under a limited set of conditions, to national funds involved in the following three areas: (i) Financing and investment operations supported by the InvestEU Fund; (ii) Research, Development and Innovation (RD&I) projects having received a “Seal of Excellence” under Horizon Europe, as well as projects under the future Co-fund programme; (iii) European Territorial Cooperation (ETC) projects, known as Interreg. Exempting aid in these areas from the obligation of prior notification to and approval by the Commission would be a major simplification. This would be possible because of the safeguards embedded in EU programmes managed centrally by the Commission. In particular, the Commission ensures that support granted in the context of these programmes targets a common interest objective, addresses a market failure or socio-economic cohesion objectives and is limited to the minimum amount necessary. The draft amending Regulation and all details about the public consultation are available online. Stakeholders are invited to submit comments on today's consultation by 27 September 2019. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of P&O Group by DP World

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Dubai Ferries Holding FZE (“P&O Group”) by DP World FZE, part of the DP World PLC group (“DP World”), all of the United Arab Emirates. P&O Group provides cargo and passenger ferries in the European Economic Area, freight forwarding and logistics services and road and rail transport services. DP World is a worldwide operator of marine terminals and other port infrastructure and provides cargo handling and container shipping services. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the limited horizontal overlaps between the companies' activities and their limited market shares. The operation was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9319. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344

Eurostat: Trois quarts des voyages des résidents de l'UE se font dans leur propre pays, la majorité des voyages effectués en voiture

En 2017, les résidents de l'UE ont effectué 1,3 milliard de voyages comportant près de 6,4 milliards nuitées. La durée moyenne d'un séjour était de 5,1 nuitées. Le nombre de voyages touristiques effectués par les résidents de l'UE a augmenté de 4% par rapport à 2016. Les trois quarts (73%) des voyages ont été effectués dans le pays de résidence (voyages internes) et un quart (27%) à l'étranger (voyages internationaux), dont 21% dans d'autres pays de l'UE et 6% dans des pays tiers.Le moyen de transport le plus couramment utilisé pour voyager a été le véhicule privé ou loué (la voiture principalement) (64%), suivi de l'avion (17%), du train (11%), de l'autocar (6%) et du bateau (2%). L'avion a été utilisé comme principal moyen de transport pour plus de la moitié des voyages internationaux (56%), tandis que pour les voyages internes, les résidents de l'UE ont essentiellement recouru aux véhicules à moteur (76%), suivis du train (13%).Ces chiffres proviennent d'Eurostat, l'Office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

The EU, Canada and China co-convene third ministerial on climate action in Brussels*

Tomorrow, the EU, Canada and China are convening the third ministerial on climate action in Brussels. Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, the Canadian Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna and China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua co-chair the meeting of ministers and high-level representatives from over 30 countries, including ministers from the G20 and chairs of key party groupings in the UN climate negotiations. The third edition of the ministerial on climate action will address the broader implementation challenge in the post-Katowice context. This will not be yet another exclusive conversation between ministers, but rather aim to facilitate exchanges between partners from different walks of life, including high-level representatives from businesses, industry, investors, science, advocacy and expert organisations. Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 and the Katowice rulebook last year, political focus is shifting from the UNFCCC negotiations towards ambition through action that is necessary for the modernisation of the economies. Effective implementation of the Paris Agreement requires open and frank discussion and debate between politicians and practitioners, informed by the perspective of industry, the financial sector, investors, insurers, civil society, expert organisations and citizens. The EU is committed to continue leading the way in the transition to a climate neutral economy. The Commission proposed a strategy to get there by 2050, and a vast majority of Member States endorsed this approach last week. The EU has put in place a comprehensive and ambitious legislative framework to achieve 40% emission reductions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and only last week the Commission published its assessment of the first ever integrated national energy and climate plans, designed to implement our Paris Agreement commitments into national law. While we can be proud of what we have already achieved domestically, it is very clear that climate change is a challenge we can only address if we work closely with our international partners, these ministerial meetings, co-convened with two other major economies, are an excellent platform to exchange best practices and lead by example. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tel: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel: +32 229 74959)

