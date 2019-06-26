President Juncker attending the G20 Summit in Osaka on behalf of the EU: Upholding multilateralism and the rules-based order

Together with President Tusk and accompanied by Commissioner Moscovici, President Juncker will attend the 14th G20 Leaders' summithosted by Prime Minister Shinzō Abe in Osaka (Japan) on 28 and 29 June. Ahead of the Summit, Presidents Juncker and Tusk set out in a letter to EU leaders the Union's joint priorities at this year's summit. These range from championing multilateralism, boosting confidence in the global economy and the reform of the World Trade Organization, to harnessing the digital transformation, addressing inequalities and tackling global challenges such as climate change, migration and the fight against terrorism. The joint letter is accompanied by a brochure with the key facts and figures about the EU at the G20. On Friday 28 June, at 09:15 (local time), President Juncker will hold a joint press briefing with President Tusk, ahead of the leaders' summit, which will be available on EbS+. In the margins of the G20, President Juncker will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, as well as with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, and President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri. Following the press conference on Friday 28 June, Presidents Juncker and Tusk will coordinate a meeting of all EU leaders. This will be followed by a meeting of EU leaders with Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. More information about the G20 is available here. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382)

First 17 “European Universities” selected: a major step towards building a European Education Area

The European Commission has today announced the higher education institutions from all over Europe that will be part of the first “European Universities” alliances.Out of 54 applications received, 17 European Universities involving 114 higher education institutions from 24 Member States were selected, based on an evaluation carried out by 26 independent external experts, including rectors, professors and researchers, appointed by the Commission. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: "I am pleased to see the ambition of the first 17 European Universities, which will act as role models for others across the EU. They will enable the next generations of students to experience Europe by studying in different countries. I am convinced that this initiative, a key building block of the European Education Area, will be a real game changer for higher education in Europe, boosting excellence and inclusion.” European Universities are transnational alliances of higher education institutions from across the EU that share a long-term strategy and promote European values and identity. The initiative is designed to significantly strengthen mobility of students and staff, and foster the quality, inclusiveness and competitiveness of European higher education. In total, a budget of up to €85 million is available for the first 17 “European Universities”. Each alliance will receive up to €5 million in the coming three years to start implementing their plans. The full press release and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

EU Cybersecurity Act brings new EU-wide rules on cybersecurity certification

Tomorrow 27 June the European Cybersecurity Act, agreed by EU negotiators in December 2018, will enter into force. The new rules equip Europe with a framework of cybersecurity certification of products, processes and services and reinforce the mandate of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity. The European cybersecurity certification framework will boost the cybersecurity of online services and consumer devices by enabling the creation of tailored and risk-based EU certification schemes. At the same time the new permanent mandate of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity includes increased responsibilities and resources to better support Member States with tackling cybersecurity threats and attacks. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, stated: "Europe's Digital Single Market can only be a reality if it includes robust cybersecurity commitments. This Commission has pushed forward in making sure Europe has the necessary capabilities, including by proposing a European certification framework and having financing for cybersecurity research and development under the next long-term EU budget. Work on 5G security is a particular priority, as it has the potential to impact every aspect of our future." Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, added: "The EU Cybersecurity Act has demonstrated the need for an EU approach to respond to all challenges, protect our citizens and stay competitive. In order to achieve this goal, Europe has granted a permanent mandate to the EU Agency for Cybersecurity. The Cybersecurity Act also enables EU-wide cybersecurity certification. With the Cybersecurity Act, the Directive on Security of Networks and Information Systems and the proposed European Cybersecurity Competence Centre, we have put forward a strong EU pattern, based on our democratic values and safeguarding our citizens' interests.” In addition to the Cyber Act, the Commission proposed, in September 2018, to create aEuropean Cybersecurity Competence Network and Centre to better target and coordinate available funding for cybersecurity cooperation, research and innovation. In May 2019, the Council also established a sanctions regime, which allows the EU to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyberattacks which constitute an external threat to the EU and its Member States. For more information on EU actions on cybersecurity see these Questions and Answers, this factsheet and this brochure. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

EU mobilises €21 million to support Palestine refugees via the UN Relief and Works Agency

The European Commission will mobilise additional €21 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on top of €82 million already paid into the programme budget this year to support vulnerable Palestine Refugees in the Middle East. Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said: "UNRWA is an essential provider of vital services to millions of Palestine refugees, and a stabilising force in the region. The EU's additional contribution is to ensure that millions of Palestine refugees continue to benefit from health services and education across the region. We hope that others will also step forward." The announcement was made at the UNRWA annual pledging conference which took place in New York on 25 June. The European Union is a reliable and predictable supporter of UNRWA and the Agency's single largest donor. For the past three years (2016, 2017 and 2018) the total contribution of the EU and its Member States combined reached approximately €1.4 billion. The full press release and a factsheet are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Marché unique numérique: des experts présentent leurs recommandations pour une intelligence artificielle fiable

Nommé par la Commission européenne en juin 2018, le groupe d'experts de haut niveau sur l'intelligence artificielle (IA) a présenté aujourd'hui 33 recommandations de politique et d'investissement visant à soutenir le développement et le déploiement d'une IA digne de confiance en Europe. Les recommandations indépendantes soutiennent une approche de l'IA centrée sur l'humain et reconnaissent que l'IA est l'une des technologies les plus transformatrices pour stimuler l'innovation et la productivité. Mariya Gabriel, commissaire chargée de l'économie et de la société numériques, a déclaré: « Les nouvelles recommandations présentées par les experts sont une contribution essentielle à la poursuite de nos travaux communs avec les États membres de l'UE afin de garantir le développement d'une IA digne de confiance - l'utilisation de technologies de pointe qui respecte la vie privée, assure la transparence et prévient les discriminations. Les technologies de l'intelligence artificielle peuvent ainsi devenir un réel avantage concurrentiel pour les entreprises européennes et la société dans son ensemble ». À la suite de leurs lignes directrices en matière d'éthique pour l'IA digne de confiance, publiées en avril, les 52 experts indépendants ont présenté leurs recommandations aux institutions de l'UE et aux États membres lors de l'Assemblée de l'Alliance européenne pour l'IA à Bruxelles. L'apport des experts s'inscrit dans un effort plus large visant à stimuler le secteur européen de l'IA, tout en garantissant un cadre réglementaire approprié. Les experts soutiennent une gouvernance de l'IA basée sur les risques, comprenant une cartographie complète des lois européennes pertinentes ainsi qu'une option consistant à tester des options réglementaires (« regulatory sandboxes ») pour stimuler l'innovation tout en protégeant la société contre des dommages inacceptables. Les lignes directrices et les recommandations d'aujourd'hui viennent après la stratégie européenne sur l'IA, qui propose d'augmenter les investissements publics et privés dans l'IA à 20 milliards d'euros par an au cours de la prochaine décennie. Pour tester et développer plus avant les directives en matière d'éthique pour l'IA digne de confiance, les organisations de l'UE peuvent désormais tester la liste d'évaluation permettant de créer une IA digne de confiance qui font partie des lignes directrices. Plus de 300 organisations ont déjà manifesté leur intérêt à cet égard. L'enquête en ligne sur la liste reste ouverte jusqu'au 1er décembre 2019. Les résultats seront analysés et publiés au début de 2020. Pour plus d'informations, cliquez ici, une fiche d'informations est également en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083 ; Inga Höglund - Tél.: +32 229 50698)

The EU led an international mission to support Jordan's socio-economic reform agenda to unlock sustainable growth and job creation

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn led a high-level mission of International and European Financial Institutions and donors to Amman on 25 June reconfirming international support to Jordan and the need to maintain momentum and implement key socio-economic reforms in order to create inclusive and sustainable growth and jobs. Commissioner Hahn said: "This high level mission confirmed our willingness to jointly support Jordan as a highly-valued and trusted partner and anchor of stability in the region. The country needs to implement its 5-year socio-economic growth and reform matrix to unlock economic growth, create jobs, improve social protection for the most vulnerable and reinforce macro-economic stability. The institutions participating in this mission represent a collective amount of ongoing financial support to Jordan of around €7 billion, a strong signal of our commitment".The Commissioner concluded: "We stand by Jordan and its people and will continue to align our support behind Jordanian priorities to help the country implement necessary reforms to make best use of its economic potential." Commissioner Hahn visited Jordan on 24-25 June. He met with King Abdullah II, as well as with members of the Jordanian government and representatives of the Jordanian private sector, chambers of commerce and civil society in the context of the high-level mission. The Commissioner signed the €20 million EU-funded project "Innovation for Enterprise growth and jobs" to help innovative companies grow and compete in international markets. The Commissioner visited the EU supported Luminus ShamalStart, a leading business accelerator and seed investor in north of Jordan providing young makers, inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive ecosystem to transform their ideas into projects. Commissioner Hahn also delivered a speech in the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the EU presence in the country. The joint press release on the High Level Mission is available online. A press release on the new Macro-Financial Assistance programme worth €100 million to assist Jordan in covering its financing needs and support the implementation of structural reform agendas is also online. Images of the visit are available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Capital Markets Union: Commission welcomes EU Council's negotiating mandate on the crowdfunding proposal

The European Commission welcomes today's EU Council vote on its proposal to boost crowdfunding in the EU. The proposal, a key building block of the Capital Markets Union, aims to harness the opportunities presented by emerging technology-enabled innovations in the financial sector, known as FinTech. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: "Crowdfunding is an important source of alternative financing for many innovative European entrepreneurs and start-ups, which may struggle to access traditional financing channels. An EU crowdfunding licence would help crowdfunding platforms scale up in Europe. It will help them match investors and companies from all over the EU, giving more opportunities for firms and entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a wider base of investors.” The Commission is committed to ensuring that EU businesses and investors are able to make the most of the advantages offered by the Single Market. This legislative proposal aims to enable crowdfunding platforms to operate at a pan-European level with a solid passporting framework. Practically, it creates new funding opportunities for small-businesses and start-ups, and matches up business projects in need of financial resources with investors. The Commission presented the crowdfunding proposal in March 2018 as part of its Capital Markets Union Action Plan and itsFinTech Action Plan. The European Parliament adopted its position on the Commission proposal in March 2019. The Commission looks forward to starting trilogues with the European Parliament and the EU Council soon.(For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229-56194 ; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229-80564)

Chemical safety: EU rules ensure high levels of protection for citizens and the environment and contribute to efficient functioning of the Single Market

Yesterday, the European Commission has published a review of the EU chemicals legislative framework, which addresses some 40 pieces of sectoral chemicals legislation, including specific rules on chemicals found in pesticides or cosmetics, or rules on the labelling, classification and packaging of chemicals. The report, which complements the 2018 review of the EU's REACH Regulation, confirms that the rules in place provide a high level of protection against harmful chemicals for our citizens and the environment and that they contribute to an efficient functioning of the Single Market. The EU has one of the most comprehensive legal frameworks in the world, which offers a global benchmark for chemical risk management. The EU has already significantly reduced our citizens' exposure to harmful chemicals by banning or restricting the use of certain substances and is continuously looking to limit the risk posed by harmful chemicals. EU chemicals legislation has also been instrumental in ensuring free circulation of substances, mixtures and articles through harmonisation of standards and requirements. The report also identifies certain areas for improvement in the implementation and application of the rules, including the need for the simplification and streamlining of hazard and risk assessment processes, providing better consumer information, and supporting implementation of the legislation by the Member States. The results of the report will be further discussed on 27-28 June 2019 during a High Level Conference on “EU Chemicals Policy 2030”. These discussions will provide valuable input towards a common long-term vision and objectives of EU chemicals policy, in line with Sustainable Development Goals and the New Strategic Agenda 2019-2024 to build a climate-neutral, green, fair and social Europe. The full report can be found here. Also, the Commission and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) are taking action to make sure that REACH registration dossiers are compliant with EU legal requirements. The new Action Plan launched yesterday envisages a significant increase in the number of compliance checks carried out on registration dossiers. Read more information online. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 72; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 298 13 25)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control of iGH by MIRA and BCI

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of innogy Grid Holdings, a.s. (“iGH”) of Czechia by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited (“MIRA”) of Australia and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”) of Canada. iGH is a holding company for GasNet, s.r.o., which operates iGH's gas distribution and gas pipeline system in Czechia and GridServices, s.r.o.,which maintains the distribution system and gas installations for GasNet. MIRA focuses on the management of infrastructure and other real assets, including real estate, energy and agricultural assets. BCI invests in fixed income, mortgages, public and private equity, real estate, infrastructure and renewable resources. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns as the transaction does not create any horizontal or vertical overlaps between the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9377. (For more information:Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into Broadcom and sends Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures in TV and modem chipsets markets

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Broadcom may be restricting competition through exclusivity practices, in breach of EU rules. The Commission also intends to impose interim measures during the investigation. Broadcom is the world's largest designer, developer and provider of integrated circuits for wired communication devices. The Commission has gathered information indicating that Broadcom may be implementing a range of exclusionary practices in relation to certain products. As a result, the Commission has decided to open a formal investigation. In parallel, the Commission has also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures and setting out the preliminary conclusions of the Commission's investigation: (a) Broadcom is likely to hold a dominant position in various markets for the supply of systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes and modems; (b) certain agreements between Broadcom and seven of its main customers manufacturing TV set-top boxes and modems contain exclusivity provisions that may result in those customers purchasing components exclusively or almost exclusively from Broadcom; (c) the provisions contained in these agreements may affect competition and stifle innovation in these markets, to the detriment of consumers. The Statement of Objections preliminarily concludes that an interim measures decision may be indispensable in this case, to ensure the effectiveness of any final decision taken by the Commission at a later date. The envisaged interim measures would apply until the Commission concludes its assessment on the substance of the case. The opening of a formal investigation and the issuance of a Statement of Objections on interim measures do not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner in charge of competition policy, said: "TV set-top boxes and modems are part of our daily lives, for both work and for leisure. We suspect that Broadcom, a major supplier of components for these devices, has put in place contractual restrictions to exclude its competitors from the market. This would prevent Broadcom's customers and, ultimately, final consumers from reaping the benefits of choice and innovation. We also intend to order Broadcom to halt its behaviour while our investigation proceeds, to avoid any risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition." The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information:Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

Statement by Commissioner Avramopoulos on occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “The problem of drugs affects the lives of millions around the world. Drug traffickers act across borders, quickly adapting to the new circumstances and often using modern technologies to their benefit. Their illicit business, worth billions of euros each year, is a catalyst for organised crime groups. The only answer to stop this phenomenon – on both the supply and demand side, is an international one. On this important day, I call on the international community to step up efforts and reinforce cooperation. Only by acting together, we can truly ensure the safety and health of our citizens, in Europe and beyond.” Over the past two decades, the European Commission together with Member States developed a comprehensive European approach to tackle drugs use and trafficking, working closely with international partners, including the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs. The main priorities of this approach were set out in the EU Drugs Strategy for 2013-2020 and implemented through two consecutive Action Plans on drugs for 2013-2016 and 2017-2020. As a result of these efforts, the EU Agency on drugs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), was recognised as a hub of excellence in Europe and internationally. The Agency closely monitors the drug situation in Europe and provides a comprehensive analysis of drug use and market trends. Commissioner Avramopoulos presented the 2019 European Drug Report earlier this month, which showed an increase in cocaine availability with seizures at a record high level. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 2 296 74 56; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko –Tel.: +32 229 63444).



ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Thyssen gives speech at the Conference on Long-term Unemployment

Tomorrow, 27 June, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, will give a keynote opening speech at a Conference on “Bringing the long-term unemployed back into work”, taking place in Brussels. The Conference is organised jointly by the Commission and the European Social Fund Transnational Platform to discuss the results of the 2016 Council Recommendation on Long-Term Unemploymentas identified in the 2019 Implementation Report of the Commission to the Council. Around 120 participants are expected, including representatives of EU employment ministries, national European Social Fund actors, Public Employment Services, civil society organisations and social partners. Between 2007 and 2013, the number of people in Europe that were unemployed for more than a year doubled to 12 million, more than half of which were out of a job for more than two years. This is why this Commission made it a priority to tackle this challenge as part of its Jobs, Growth and Fairness Agenda. In 2015, it made a proposal for a Council Recommendation that called on Member States to offer more individualised, effective and timely support and services to those re-entering the labour market after a long unemployment spell. Since then, the long-term unemployment rate has been declining in all Member States, and stands today at 6.6 million in the EU. More information on the conference can be found here. Commissioner Thyssen's speech will be made available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

La commissaire Creţu participe au 8ème Forum annuel de la Stratégie pour la région du Danube

Demain, le 27 juin, la commissaire à la politique régionale Corina Creţu participera à la 8ème édition du Forum annuel de la Stratégie européenne pour la région du Danube à Bucarest, en Roumanie. Ce cadre macro-régional rassemble 14 pays européens et non européens, qui travaillent ensemble pour répondre aux défis communs auxquels ils sont confrontés, tel que la mobilité et l'environnement. Cette année, le Forum discutera de connectivité, du développement de pôles d'activités (clusters), de recherche et d'innovation, de digitalisation, ainsi que des opportunités futures de financement sous les programmes de politique de cohésion et de coopération interrégionale (Interreg) pour la période 2021-2027. Une session spéciale sera dédiée aux façons d'augmenter la participation de la société civile à la conduite de la Stratégie. « Après 8 ans, la Stratégie européenne pour le Danube est à un tournant », a commentéla commissaire Creţu avant le Forum. « La Commission européenne va développer un nouveau plan d'action qui rendra la Stratégie prête pour la prochaine décennie. La Commission prêtera main forte, avec son expertise en stratégie macro-régionale et des investissements significatifs pour des projets conjoints sous le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE ». Parmi les intervenants clés annoncés : Viorica Dăncilă, Première ministre de Roumanie, ainsi que des ministres et des panélistes des pays des 14 régions du Danube. Le programme du Forum est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Christian Spahr – Tél.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Gabriel in Bulgaria to participate in Plovdiv Economic Forum II

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, will be in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, to participate in the Plovdiv Economic Forum II. The Plovdiv Economic Forum is an independent network whose mission is to promote ideas and highlight long-term strategies for structural reforms, job creating strategies and inclusive growth in Bulgaria and South East Europe. Commissioner Gabriel will give a speech about the importance of Bulgaria investing in Digital Innovation Hubs and will highlight the opportunities under the next long-term EU budget, in particular how Bulgarian companies, public institutions and academia could benefit from them. Digital Innovation Hubs will play an important role in the proposed Digital Europe Programme to stimulate the uptake of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and cybersecurity by all industry and public sector organisations in Europe. For more information about the Digital Europe Programme, see this factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)