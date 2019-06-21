President Juncker attends the 20-21 June 2019 European Council meeting

President Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday attended the European Council meeting, where EU28 leaders' discussions focused on the EU's next long-term budget, how to reach our ambitious climate targets, foreign policy issues, as well as enlargement policy. Today, leaders met in inclusive format at the Euro Summit. They found that significant progress has been achieved since the publication of the Five Presidents' Report in 2015 towards strengthening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union. The European Commission welcomes the agreement on the main features of the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness and the comprehensive agreement on the revision of the Treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism. President Juncker held a joint press conference with Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, and Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, during which he said: “Today we have not only preserved the integrity of the euro area but we have also deepened our Economic and Monetary Union, which is now stronger than ever. The euro is no longer seen as a ‘threat' or a ‘source of austerity'. It is seen - quite rightly - as a source of protection, and as a strategic advantage for all Europeans in an uncertain world. The step taken today is an important one, and I am very pleased that we are moving away from times of crisis.” EU27 Leaders also discussed Brexit preparedness measures. Please find more information and all contributions the European Commission made to this European Council meeting, on the dedicated webpage. The press conference can be watched online here. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 9138)

Plan Juncker: 22,5 millions d'euros à Mauna Kea Technologies

La Banque Européenne d'Investissement (BEI) et Mauna Kea Technologies ont signé un accord de prêt d'un montant de 22,5 millions d'euros, soutenu par le Fonds européen pour les investissements stratégiques (EFSI) ou Plan Juncker. Mauna Kea Technologies est une entreprise mondiale de dispositifs médicaux dont la mission est d'éliminer les incertitudes liées aux diagnostics et aux traitements grâce à une visualisation directe des tissus au niveau cellulaire, la « biopsie optique. » Ce prêt permettra à Mauna Kea Technologies de développer ses activités commerciales, d'investir dans ses activités de recherche, de développement et d'innovation ainsi que d'augmenter sa capacité de production, si nécessaire, en fonction de la forte évolution de la demande au cours des prochaines années. Pierre Moscovici, commissaire européen pour les affaires économiques et financières, la fiscalité et les douanes, a déclaré : « Je me réjouis de ce nouvel accord dans le cadre du Plan Juncker. Mauna Kea a le potentiel de devenir un leader mondial sur son marché et le soutien de l'Union européenne lui permettra d'accélérer sa croissance. Cet accord est une preuve supplémentaire de l'engagement de cette Commission en faveur des entreprises innovantes : grâce au Plan Juncker, près de 240 000 entreprises françaises ont déjà bénéficié de financements à des conditions favorables. Avec InvestEU, nous renforcerons cette dynamique, pour une France et une Europe compétitives, innovantes et créatrices d'emplois. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. En juin 2019, le plan Juncker a mobilisé près de 410 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires dans toute l'UE, dont 69,3 milliards en France. Le plan soutient actuellement 952 000 petites et moyennes entreprises en Europe. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229-56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tél.: +32 229 57361)

Dairy market: public stocks of skimmed milk powder now empty

At the last tender sale, the remaining 162 tonnes of skimmed milk powder out of a total, original amount of 380,000 tonnes in public stocks were sold, fully emptying as a result the total stocks bought and managed by the Commission. Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan said: “Today's sale of the last remaining public stocks of skimmed milk powder closes a chapter. The disposal of the stock, without impacting on the price of skimmed milk powder, is a vindication of the Commission's patience and prudent management of the whole process since 2015. The results of the Commission's actions are higher prices and a stable market. Once again, the European Commission has shown its commitment and support to and solidarity with European farmers in times of crisis. It also illustrates the necessity and the efficiency of the Common Agricultural Policy's instruments. The right tools acted as a vital safety net during a time of significant market disturbance and their appropriate and timely deployment has helped to secure the viability of [tens/hundreds] of thousands of European dairy farmers.” Following the dairy market crisis that hit EU producers with lower prices in 2015-2016, the European Commission bought from 2015 to 2017 a total of 380,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder (SMP) through public intervention. The objective was to stabilise the market and support farmers' income. From the end of 2016, a process of monthly and later bi-monthly public tenders was opened by the Commission to carefully sell the products back into the market without disrupting it.Two years and a half since the first public tender, the public stocks are now empty and the milk price has significantly increased from 26 cent per kilo in summer 2016 to 34 cent per kilo in May 2019. All details of the tender process are fully documented online in the Milk Market Observatory portal. A press release is online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Africa-Europe alliance: a political declaration for a stronger partnership in agriculture, food and farming

On the occasion of the third African Union – European Union agricultural ministerial conference, African Union and the European Union representatives will for the first time endorse a Political Declaration, accompanied by an action agenda, with the overall aim of further strengthening the Africa-EU partnership in food and farming at all levels. From climate action to an African-European farmers' cooperation programme, these actions build on the recommendations put forward by the Task Force Rural Africa back in March 2019, an agri-food and rural agenda for the new ‘Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs' unveiled by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in September 2018. Commissioner Phil Hogan said: "This Political Declaration represents an historic commitment by both continents to a shared agenda for greater action; building a partnership of equals for developing policies in the areas of food security, climate action, sustainable management of resources, rural job creation, sustainable investment and fair trade. It should be viewed as a very positive step on the path towards a more sustainable and prosperous future for rural communities in Africa and Europe.” The Political Declaration is a strong signal reflecting the shift in Africa-Europe relations based on promoting policy dialogue and cooperation as a development tool at all levels: people to people, business to business and government to government. The action agenda reflects these three levels with concrete actions involving cooperation between the two continents in different areas like farmers' organisations, food safety, research and innovation and geographical indications. More information is online. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

eHealth: First electronic health records of patients exchanged between EU countries

Today, first health records of patients are exchanged in the EU thanks to the cross-border electronic health services. As of now doctors in Luxembourg will be able to receive digital Patient Summaries of travellers coming from Czechia. These Patient Summaries provide background information on important health-related aspects such as allergies, current medication, previous illness, surgeries, etc., making it digitally accessible in case of a medical emergency visit in another country. It is a summary of a patient's health data stored in electronic format. Also, as of this week, Finland and Croatia are exchanging ePrescriptions: Finnish citizens can now retrieve in Croatian pharmacies the medicines prescribed electronically by their doctor in Finland. Since January this year, over 2,000 Finnish patients have already been able to get their medicines in Estonia. Vytenis Andriukaitis, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: "I congratulate Czechia, Luxembourg and Croatia for taking their steps in eHealth cooperation, and I hope other countries will follow soon. Sharing Patient Summaries and ePrescriptions is important for patient safety as it can help doctors to understand better the patient's medical history, can reduce the risks of incorrect medication and can contribute to better care. In an emergency situation, this can save lives. The Commission will continue its support to expand better care for citizens around the EU.” Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, added: “Today's achievement is another step in bringing tangible benefits of our European method to citizens. In a digital single market, citizens expect their health records and doctor's prescriptions to be accessible and usable wherever they are located. I look forward to more countries rolling out such infrastructure so that this becomes a reality for all citizens.” These services are made possible thanks to “My health @ European Union”, the eHealth Digital Service Infrastructure which connects the eHealth national services, allowing them to exchange health data, and which is funded by the European Commission's Connecting Europe Facility. Data protection rules are strictly observed - patients have to provide their consent before these services are accessed. 22 Member States are part of the eHealth Digital Service Infrastructure and are expected to exchange ePrescriptions and Patient Summaries by 2022. Seven Member States (Finland, Estonia, Czechia, Luxembourg, Portugal, Croatia and Malta) are progressively launching these exchanges by the end of 2019. More information can be found here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Aide d'état : La Commission autorise une aide compensatoire en France pour les éleveurs de volailles contaminées au Fipronil

Après l'évaluation de la proposition des autorités françaises, la Commission européenne a approuvé une aide compensatoire proposée aux éleveurs français de poules pondeuses contaminées au Fipronil. Cette aide qui se monte à 350 000 euros a pour but de compenser les dommages subis par les éleveurs de volailles contaminées au Fipronil. Les éleveurs concernés en France ont été obligés de détruire les œufs contaminés et/ou d'abattre l'ensemble de leurs poules à l'été 2017 dans l'attente d'une décontamination garantissant la disparition de toute trace du Fipronil. Tous les éleveurs français de poules pondeuses ayant subi une contamination au Fipronil pourront bénéficier de l'aide versée par les autorités françaises. Elle leur sera versée directement afin de financer la décontamination, les frais d'analyse et les pertes de productions. D'autres aides d'états ont été approuvé par la Commission dans le contexte d'élevages contaminés par le Fipronil en Belgique en 2017 et 2018. En 2017, de nombreux élevages de volailles à travers l'Europe, notamment en Belgique et en France, ont été contaminés au Fipronil lors de désinfections de leur bâtiment. Le Fipronil est un composant de produit utilisé à des fins insecticides et acaricides qui est utilisé pour le contrôle de poux rouges. Cependant pour des raisons sanitaires, il est interdit de l'utiliser dans le traitement des animaux destinés à la chaine alimentaire. Plus d'informations sont en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Lahti, Mechelen and Limerick win the European Green City Awards

The Finnish city of Lahti is the winner of the European Commission's European Green Capital Award for 2021. The title of European Green Leaf 2020 for smaller cities went to the Belgian city of Mechelen and Irish Limerick. Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, awarded these prestigious titles at the official awards ceremony held yesterday in Oslo, Norway – the current European Green Capital, while Lisbon will be the Green Capital in 2020. Apart from the title, Lahti receives a €350k financial incentive from the European Commission to kick-start its European Green Capital year. Lahti was particularly strong in the fields of air quality, waste, green growth and eco-innovation, as well as governance. Commissioner Vella said: “I congratulate Lahti for winning this tough competition at such a pivotal time for our planet. The European Green Capital 2021 title brings a lot of responsibility to be a strong role model for cities across Europe, as we all work together to preserve and restore our planet and tackle climate change. Lahti has the environmental credibility and passion to embrace that responsibility and be an inspiring international leader. I also congratulate Lille and Strasbourg, for getting this far in the competition – I wish you well in your continuous sustainable journey to make your cities fit for life.” The European Green Capital Award is awarded annually to a European city with over 100,000 inhabitants that has shown itself to be a leader in environmental, social and economic sustainability.It aims to recognise the environmental achievements of European cities and to inspire others to take positive action in making their cities fit for life. The first European Green Capital was awarded in 2010 and with this edition, twelve cities have been awarded the title thus far. Additionally, the European Green Leaf Awards are given to towns and cities with populations between 20,000 to 100,000 citizens, for their potential to act as a ‘green ambassadors' for smaller cities. Being a European Green Capital or a European Green Leaf brings many benefits including, a greater focus on environmental projects, increased tourism and foreign investment, boosting the local economy and helping to create employment. More information is available in a news item. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 72; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 298 13 25)

Eurostat: Structure de la dette publique en 2018 - Dette principalement détenue par les non-résidents dans la moitié des États membres de l'UE, les échéances initiales à long terme prévalent nettement

Des différences importantes peuvent être observées dans l'Union européenne (UE) s'agissant du secteur détenteur de la dette publique. Parmi les États membres pour lesquels des données sont disponibles, la proportion la plus élevée de la dette publique détenue par les non-résidents en 2018 a été enregistrée à Chypre (76%), suivie par la Lettonie (74%) et la Lituanie (73%). À l'inverse, la plus grande part de la dette détenue par le secteur des sociétés financières résidentes a été enregistrée au Danemark (72%), devant la Suède (70%) et l'Italie (65%). D'une manière générale au sein des pays membres de l'UE, moins de 10% de la dette était détenue par les secteurs non-financiers résidents (sociétés non-financières, ménages et institutions sans but lucratif au service des ménages), à l'exception de Malte (25%), la Hongrie (22%), le Portugal (13%) ainsi que l'Irlande (11%). Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229-56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Commissioner Mimica in Cuba to discuss EU-Cuba development cooperation

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica is in Cuba to discuss development cooperation between Cuba and the EU. Arriving in Cuba, Commissioner Mimica said: “Since we signed the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement with Cuba in December 2016, we are discussing how we can build on the agreement's early success in particular through the agriculture, energy and climate change dialogues. During my visit I want to focus on discussing how our ongoing cooperation is supporting Cuba economic development, in particular through the modernisation of the economy.” Commissioner Mimica will address a forum on Cuba's economic challenges and next opportunities and the role of EU support in that context. He will hold bilateral meetings with Government members. He will also discuss a number of local development cooperation projects that have received EU support. Lastly, the Commissioner will sign a new agreement with Cuba for almost €4 million that will facilitate trade and investments with Cuba, as well as support the economic modernisation in the country. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Commissioner Stylianides in Germany and visits EU Saves Lives Exhibition

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Dortmund, Germany to speak at the German Protestant Church Day. Together with former Federal President Prof. Dr. Horst Köhler, the Commissioner will take part in a panel discussion underlining the need for a fair partnership between Africa and Europe and for the EU supporting Africa in its efforts towards peace, stability and prosperity. On Saturday 22 June, the Commissioner visits the EU Commission's “EU Saves Lives” travelling exhibition together with Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior of North-Rhine-Westphalia. The exhibition will be open to visitors in the shopping centre Limbecker Platz Essen until 29 June. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

