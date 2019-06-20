Juncker Plan reaches almost €410 billion in triggered investment across the EU

Following the latest meeting of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors, the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) is now expected to trigger €408.4 billion in investments. As of June 2019, the deals approved under the Juncker Plan amount to €75 billion in financing and are located in all 28 Member States. Some 952,000 start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are expected to benefit from improved access to finance. Currently, the top five countries ranked in order of investment triggered relative to GDP are Greece, Estonia, Bulgaria, Portugal and Latvia. The EIB has approved €55.2 billion worth of finance for infrastructure and innovation projects, which should generate €252.5 billion of additional investments, while the European Investment Fund (EIF), which is part of the EIB Group, has approved €19.8 billion worth of agreements with intermediary banks and funds to finance SMEs, which are expected to generate €155.9 billion of additional investments. Updated country-specific factsheets with brand new case studies are available on our website. More information in our press release. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Signature ceremony: Political Roadmap implementing the synchronisation of the Baltic States' electricity networks with the Continental European Network via Poland

President Jean-Claude Juncker will sign, accompanied by Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič, at 14.45 in the Berlaymont, the political Roadmap implementing the synchronisation of the Baltic States' electricity networks with the Continental European Network via Poland together with Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania, Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland and Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia. The ceremony will be live-streamed on EbS+. The synchronisation of the Baltic States with the Central European grid is a cornerstone and one of the most emblematic projects of the Energy Union, a concrete expression of European solidarity in energy security. Since the beginning of its term the Commission has worked to build consensus. The Roadmap we have agreed on sets the target date of 2025 for the full synchronisation. On 19 March 2019, the Connecting Europe Facility grant agreement was signed for the €323 million financing for the first phase of the synchronisation process, covering 75% of the investment needs for this phase. The European Commission is committed to facilitate decisive progress on the synchronisation and support the Baltic States in this mandate and working towards implementing strategic energy infrastructure of the Baltic Sea region. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas - Tel.: +32 229 60524; Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186)

Juncker Plan: Anthilia Capital Partners and European Investment Fund together for Italian SMEs

The European Investment Fund is investing €40 million under the Juncker Plan in Anthilia BIT III, the third private debt fund of Anthilia Capital Partners, which is dedicated to financing Italian SMEs. Thanks to the EIF's investment, which is joined by institutional Italian investors, the new fund will amount to around €200 million, with a view to reaching €350 million by 2020. The EIF's investment is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or Juncker Plan. Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses in Italy are benefitting greatly from the helping hand of the Investment Plan for Europe. Already more than 280,000 Italian SMEs have better access to finance than before the Plan was created. With the commitment of Anthilia Capital Partners and the EIF to support and nurture the SME ecosystem in Italy, a significant number of Italian SMEs will be able to develop their business with favourable conditions, grow and create jobs.” A full press release is available here. As of June 2019, the Juncker Plan has already mobilised €408.4 billion of additional investment, including €65.4 billion in Italy. The Plan is currently supporting 952,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

South Sudan: €48.5 million in additional EU humanitarian aid

Despite a recent peace deal, humanitarian needs remain high in South Sudan with nearly two million people internally displaced and almost seven million in need of emergency food aid. To help the most vulnerable in the country, the European Commission today announces €48.5 million in humanitarian assistance on top of last week's €1 million to step up Ebola prevention in the country. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management said: “The EU continues to stand by people in need in South Sudan. Today on World Refugee Day let us not forget the 4 million South Sudanese who remain uprooted, either within their country or as refugees in the region. Our new funding will help partners save lives on the ground. It is therefore essential that humanitarian workers have full and safe access to do their lifesaving job. While humanitarian support is a matter of urgency, ultimately only a solid commitment to restore peace and stability can bring a long-lasting solution." The EU-funded humanitarian projects will address in particular the protection of the most vulnerable, the provision of food and nutrition assistance to families in need, the provision of basic health care in hard-to-reach areas, and the setting up and running of accelerated education programmes for children who lost out on years of schooling in conflict-affected areas. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Retail Payments: Commission roundtable discusses instant payments

The European Commission is today hosting a roundtable as part of its ongoing efforts to support the development and availability of cross-border instant payments for European consumers and businesses.As a global payment currency, the Commission also seeks further progress in making the use of the euro more prominent in global payments, as part of its ongoing work on the strengthening of the international role of the euro. The event in Brussels is being organised together with the European Central Bank and is an opportunity for interested parties, including banks, instant payment solutions, settlement infrastructures, retailers and consumer groups, to share their experiences. The aim is to identify ways to overcome existing obstacles to interoperabilityand to ensurecross-border reach of instant payments, which are currently often offered within a country, not across the EU. The ultimate objective of the Commission is to have pan-European instant payment solutions, such as paying for goods with a mobile device or allowing money to move from any account to any account, anywhere in Europe in real time and 24/7. These new payment opportunities must be kept safe, efficient and as easy to use as cash or cards. “Europe now has a unique opportunity to design a truly European payment solution. I fully support the instant payment initiatives already launched in many Member States. We now need to make sure that we quickly develop a truly European market for payment so that it brings maximum benefits to Europeanconsumers, retailers and service providers, and empowers European companies to compete on global markets” said the EU Commission's Vice-President in charge of financial services, Valdis Dombrovskis. In its Communication on the international role of the euro of December 2018, the Commission identified instant payments as a way to reduce risks and vulnerabilities in European retail payment systems and increase the EU's efficiency and autonomy. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194, Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Parques Reunidos by EQT

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A. (“Parques Reunidos”) of Spain by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. ("EQT") of Luxembourg. Parques Reunidos is active globally as a leisure park operator (theme parks, zoos, marine parks, water parks, indoor entertainment centres and other attractions). EQT is active in investments in infrastructure and infrastructure-related assets and businesses primarily in Europe and North America. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the absence of overlaps and vertical links between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9392. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Perforce by Francisco Partners and Clearlake

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Perforce Software Holdings, Inc. (“Perforce”), by Francisco Partners, L.P. and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (Clearlake), all of the US. Perforce is active in the provision of Development Operations solutions. Francisco Partners and Clearlake Capital are private equity firms. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given Perforce's limited activities within the European Economic Area and the limited overlap between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9388. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission européenne autorise l'acquisition d'Areas par PAI Partners

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition d'Areas Worldwide S.A (« Areas ») par le groupe PAI Partners SAS (« PAI Partners »), tous deux basés en France. Areas est une société de restauration de concession. PAI Partners est une société de capital-investissement. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence dans la mesure où les deux entreprises ne sont pas actives sur le même marché ou sur des marchés liés ou complémentaires. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9373. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de l'immeuble « Lumière » par Primonial et Samsung SRA

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de « Lumière », un bien immobilier situé à Paris, par New Primonial Holding SAS (« Primonial »), société basée en France appartenant au groupe Bridgepoint basé au Royaume-Uni, et Samsung SRA Asset Management Co., Ltd (« SRA »),appartenant au groupe Samsung également, tous les deux basés en Corée du Sud. Primonial fournit des services de gestion de fortune. SRA est une associée commanditée et gérante de plusieurs fonds immobiliers. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence en raison de son impact limité sur le marché. L'opération a été examinée dans la cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9338. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Les niveaux des prix des produits alimentaires en 2018 variaient de 66% de la moyenne de l'UE en Roumanie à 130% au Danemark

En 2018, le niveau de prix d'un panier comparable de produits alimentaires et de boissons non alcoolisées était, au sein de l'Union européenne (UE), deux fois supérieur dans l'État membre le plus cher que dans celui le moins cher. Le Danemark affichait le niveau de prix des produits alimentaires et des boissons non alcoolisées le plus élevé de l'UE en 2018, à 130% de la moyenne de l'UE, suivi du Luxembourg et de l'Autriche (125% chacun), de l'Irlande et de la Finlande (120% chacune) ainsi que de la Suède (117%). À l'autre extrémité de l'échelle, les niveaux de prix les plus faibles ont été observés en Roumanie (66%), en Pologne (69%), en Bulgarie (76%), en Lituanie (82%), en Tchéquie ainsi qu'en Hongrie (85%). Ces données sont publiées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 58615 ; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

STATEMENTS

The European Union marks the World Refugee Day

On the occasion of the World Refugee Day, the European Commission and the High Representative issued a joint statement reaffirming the EU's longstanding commitment to support people in need of international protection across the world and inside Europe: “In 2018, 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced across the world, fleeing conflicts, human rights violations, persecution, natural disasters and the impacts of climate change - 29.4 million are refugees or asylum seekers. Today, we reaffirm our strong and long-standing commitment to protect the rights of the most vulnerable, those who are forced to flee and therefore leave their homes behind. Addressing forced displacement requires a global and inclusive partnership where solidarity and responsibility are shared by the entire international community and not only by a few host countries and donors. […] As the leading global aid donor, the EU allocates 80% of its humanitarian assistance to help forcibly displaced people and their host communities in over 40 countries. […] From Syria to South Sudan, from Myanmar to Venezuela, we work towards durable solutions toward achieving peace and stability. […] Along the Central Mediterranean Route, our work to fight traffickers and smugglers, save lives, improve the dire situation of refugees and migrants, evacuate those in need and open up legal pathways continues unabated. […] As long as refugees lose their lives trying to reach a safe place, our work must continue. We will continue protecting the human rights of refugees inside and outside Europe and work with partner countries and international organisations to establish more safe and legal pathways for those in need of protection. […]” The full statement and factsheets on forced displacement and resettlement are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764)



ANNOUNCEMENTS



Commissioners Hogan and Andriukaitis participates in the third African Union and European Union agriculture ministerial conference in Rome

Commissioner for agriculture and rural development Phil Hogan and Commissioner for health and food safety Vytenis Andriukaitis will participate tomorrow in Rome in the third AU-EU agriculture ministerial conference. African Union Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, Mrs Josefa Sacko and Commissioner Hogan formally host this high-level event which will result in the first ever AU-EU political declaration. It will include an action agenda on enhanced cooperation on agriculture, food and farming. The agri-food rural agenda for the ‘Africa-Europe alliance for sustainable investment and jobs', delivered by the Task Force Rural Africa in March 2019, will feed into the discussions throughout the day. It advocates for an Africa-Europe partnership operating at three levels: people-to-people, business-to-business and government to government. Building on the results of the previous conferences in 2017 and 2016, representatives and stakeholders of the agri-food sector from both continents will discuss how to further unlock the potential for a more inclusive and sustainable agri-food sector in Africa. These discussions will focus on strengthening the Africa-Europe partnership in key agri-food areas, such as agricultural investment, research and innovation with a focus on climate change, the digitalisation of the sector and Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS) and food safety in the context of intra African trade. Side events will also allow participants to delve further in thematic discussions on Geographical Indications in Africa, on financing African agriculture transformation and on opportunities and benefits for women's engagement with agri-business development, for example. The conference will be webstreamed. While in Rome Commissioner Andriukaitis will also hold meetings with Mrs Sacko, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of Egypt, Prof. Dr. Ezz el-Din Abu-Steit, the Minister of Agriculture of Australia, Ms Bridget McKenzie and the Executive Director of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Mr Bernhard Url. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)