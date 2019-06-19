President Juncker delivers speech at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal

President Jean-Claude Juncker has delivered a speech this morning at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal. His remarks reflected on his personal experience and the lessons learned over the course of his career building Europe's Economic and Monetary Union, since the signing of the Maastricht Treaty in 1991 to the euro celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. In his speech, President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “The coins and banknotes in our pockets are worth far more than the numbers written on them. They are the tangible symbol of a united Europe that promises peace, protection and prosperity. The only way to honour the legacy of all those who made our success possible is to continue delivering on those promises of our single currency. It has been my life's work and my great pride to have played a small part in a journey that has a long way to go.” The ECB Forum on Central Banking takes place each year in Sintra, Portugal. It brings together central bank governors, academics, policymakers and financial market participants to exchange views on key monetary policy issues. The theme of this year's conference is “20 years of European Economic and Monetary Union”. The text of the speech is available here. A recording of the speech is available here. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas - Tel.: +32 229 60524; Annika Breidthardt - Tel.: +32 229 50055)

Deuxième jour des Journées européennes du développement 2019

Les Journées européennes du développement 2019 (JED) se poursuivent aujourd'hui à Tour&Taxis à Bruxelles avec de nombreux événements de haut niveau et des tables rondes informatives sur le thème de cette année « Lutter contre les inégalités: construire un monde qui ne laisse personne pour compte ». La première journée des JED a été marquée par le discours d'ouverture du président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, ainsi que par des échanges fructueux et plusieurs annonces. Le commissaire en charge de la coopération internationale et du développement, Neven Mimica, a signé hier un accord de contribution de l'ordre de 102 millions d'euros avec l'Organisation mondiale de la santé afin de renforcer l'accès aux services de santé dans plus de 80 pays en développement en Afrique, aux Caraïbes, dans le Pacifique et en Asie. Aujourd'hui, le commissaire Mimica a annoncé la prolongation du fonds fiduciaire Bêkou pour la République centrafricaine jusqu'à la fin de 2020. À midi, dans le cadre du Plan d'investissement extérieur de l'UE, la Commission européenne a également signé un accord d'assistance technique avec la Banque de développement néerlandaise (FMO) afin de mieux accompagner les banques locales pour soutenir des entrepreneurs dans la réussite de leurs projets. À 14h30, Marianne Thyssen, commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, prononcera l'allocution principale du panel de haut niveau intitulé « La protection sociale et le modèle européen d'économie de marché social ». Les lauréats du Prix Média Lorenzo Natali 2019 seront annoncés à 14h30. Le prix sera décerné à trois journalistes choisis parmi plus de 1 200 candidats pour leurs reportages remarquables sur des questions de coopération au développement. Cet événement s'achèvera par un discours du commissaire Mimica. La cérémonie de clôture des JED commencera à 16h30. Les temps forts de l'événement seront diffusés sur le site Web des JED et sur EbS. Rejoignez la conversation sur Twitter sous les hashtags #EDD19 #ThinkTwice. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela - Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder - Tél.: +32 229 92256)

Consular Protection: Commission welcomes Member States' vote on new EU Emergency Travel Document

The European Commission welcomes the final approval by Ministers from the Member States for the Commission's proposal to create a modern EU Emergency Travel Document. Since 1996, EU citizens who have their passports stolen or lose them while travelling abroad can obtain emergency travel documents from embassies or consulates of EU Member States other than their own. Lost or stolen passports make up more than 60% of the cases of consular assistance provided to EU citizens. However, the old format did not meet modern security standards such as up-to-date printing techniques or protection against copying by means of security holograms. As a result, some Member States stopped using them. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová said: “Losing your passport or having it stolen while travelling abroad is a distressing experience. The new rules adopted today will make sure that EU citizens can quickly receive a secure and widely accepted EU Emergency Travel Document from any Member State, allowing them to return home safely.This is a practical example of the benefits of EU citizenship and solidarity.” The new EU Emergency Travel Document will be based on the format and security features of the Schengen visa sticker. Its user-friendly format will include a space for any necessary transit visa and they should be issued within seven working days (with some exceptions). Member States have to transpose the new rules into their national laws within two years after the Commission has adopted the remaining technical rules on the design and security requirements. More information on EU citizens' right to consular protection can be found online. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin - Tel.: +32 229 58659)

L'appel de Tartu pour un mode de vie sain apporte des résultats concrets aux citoyens européens

Deux ans après son lancement, l'appel de Tartu visant à promouvoir des modes de vie sains dans l'ensemble de l'Union européennea obtenu des progrès satisfaisants. Lors de la Semaine européenne du sport 2017 à Tartu, en Estonie, Tibor Navracsics, commissaire pour l'éducation, la culture, la jeunesse et le sport, Vytenis Andriukaitis, commissaire pour la santé et la sécurité alimentaire, et Phil Hogan, commissaire pour l'agriculture et le développement rural, avaient pris 15 engagements visant à promouvoir des modes de vie sains à travers le sport, l'alimentation, l'innovation ou la recherche. Les premiers résultats montrent clairement que la Commission européenne mobilise des fonds plus importants, accroît la sensibilisation et rassemble davantage de connaissances pour lutter contre les mauvaises habitudes alimentaires, l'obésité ou l'inactivité physique depuis le lancement de l'appel de Tartu. Aujourd'hui, les trois Commissaires en charge organisent un événement à Bruxelles afin de faire le point sur les résultats obtenus et examiner les prochaines mesures à prendre. À cette occasion, ils réaffirmeront leur engagement à promouvoir des modes de vie sains et enverront un message à la prochaine Commission afin qu'elle poursuive les travaux en ce sens. L'événement se conclura par la signature d'une déclaration commune et par une cérémonie de remise de prix, visant à reconnaître les bonnes pratiques en matière de systèmes alimentaires sains et durables et de réduction de la mortalité due à des maladies non transmissibles. Pour plus d'informations sur l'appel de Tartu, voir ce communiqué de presse et cette brochure. (Pour plus d'informations : Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 2 296 70 83, Joseph Waldstein- Tél.: + 32 2 29 56184).

Commission supports Croatia in attracting investment and boosting competitiveness

The European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are providing technical expertise to Croatia to help reduce administrative burden, remove obstacles for businesses and build an attractive, robust and competitive environment for domestic and foreign investment. The comprehensive regulatory and investment policy reviewspresented yesterday propose actions to improve Croatia's regulatory framework and conditions for investment. The work by the OECD and the EU's Structural Reform Support Programme aims to improve the lives of citizens and businesses by boosting economic and social performance. The Structural Reform Support Programme offers expertise to all EU countries for the design and implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. The support is based on demand and is tailor-made for the beneficiary Member State. For more information on the project in Croatia, see the press release. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

State aid: Commission approves €431 million public support for cleaner transport in German cities

The European Commission has found German plans to provide €431 million support for the retrofitting of municipal and commercial diesel vehicles (such as cleaning vehicles, garbage trucks and delivery vehicles) to be in line with EU State aid rules. The public support will be available in over 60 municipalities (German Kommunen) where national limits for nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions were exceeded in 2017, and will cover the costs of both the retrofitting systems and their installation. The planned support for the retrofitting, which will concern a large number of vehicles, is expected to lead to substantial reductions of nitrogen oxides emissions in a very short period of time, improving air quality and public health, in particular in cities. The measures are also in line with the Commission's 2018 Communication on "A Europe that protects: Clean air for all". On this basis, the Commission approved the measures under EU State aid rules, because they contribute to EU environmental goals without unduly distorting competition. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Tackling air pollution is one of Europe's greatest challenges. So these three schemes provide a good incentive for vehicle operators in Germany to invest in cleaner vehicles in the most polluted German cities. This is a good example of how Member States can work to introduce measures that reduce air pollution, in line with both our rules and our common European objective of cleaner air for all.” The full press release is available online in EN, DE, FR. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: La production dans le secteur de la construction en baisse de 0,8% dans la zone euro, baisse de 0,6% dans l'UE28 (avril 2019 comparé à mars 2019)

En avril 2019 par rapport à mars 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction, corrigée des variations saisonnières, a diminué de 0,8% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,6% dans l'UE28, selon les premières estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En mars 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction avait diminué de 0,4% dans la zone euro et de 0,7% dans l'UE28. En avril 2019 par rapport à avril 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction a progressé de 3,9% dans la zone euro et de 4,5% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: + 32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

Eurostat: Grande variation de la consommation par habitant dans les États membres de l'UE: le PIB par habitant variait de 50% à 254% de la moyenne de l'UE (premières estimations pour l'année 2018)

La consommation individuelle effective (CIE) est un indicateur du niveau de bien-être matériel des ménages. Basée sur les estimations préliminaires pour l'année 2018, la CIE par habitant exprimée en standards de pouvoir d'achat (SPA) s'est échelonnée, parmi les États membres, de 56% à 132% de la moyenne de l'Union européenne (UE). Dix États membres ont enregistré une CIE par habitant supérieure à la moyenne de l'UE en 2018. Le niveau le plus élevé de l'UE a été relevé au Luxembourg, à 32% au-dessus de la moyenne de l'UE. L'Allemagne se situait à environ 20% au-dessus de la moyenne, suivis par l'Autriche, le Danemark, le Royaume-Uni, les Pays-Bas, la Finlande, la Belgique, la Suède et la France qui enregistraient tous des niveaux compris entre 5% et 15% au-dessus de la moyenne de l'UE. Dans 13 États membres, la CIE par habitant était comprise entre la moyenne de l'UE et 25% au-dessous de celle-ci. En Italie, à Chypre, en Irlande, en Espagne ainsi qu'en Lituanie, les niveaux étaient inférieurs de 10% ou moins à la moyenne de l'UE, tandis qu'en Tchéquie, au Portugal et à Malte ils se situaient entre 10% et 20% en-dessous. La Pologne, la Slovénie, la Slovaquie et la Grèce étaient comprises entre 20% et 25% en-dessous de la moyenne. Six États membres ont enregistré une CIE par habitant inférieure de quelque 25% ou plus à la moyenne de l'UE. L'Estonie se situait 26% en-dessous et la Lettonie et la Roumanie se situaient 30% en-dessous, alors que la Hongrie et la Croatie avaient une CIE par habitant légèrement inférieure de 40% à la moyenne de l'UE et que la Bulgarie se trouvait à 44% au-dessous. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Conference: evaluating the performance of Cohesion Policy investments, for even better results in the next long-term EU budget

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu is in Bucharest to attend the 8th Conference on the evaluation of Cohesion Policy. For decades, the Commission, Member States and independent experts have evaluated the performance of cohesion investments. These evaluations helped increase value for money and eventually shape the successive reforms of the policy itself, making it ever more focused on results. Ahead of the start of the 2021-2027 EU budget period, the conference will gather high-level speakers who will discuss how to make the monitoring and evaluation of cohesion investments, smart specialisation strategies and territorial investment strategies even more efficient. Commission Creţu commented, ahead of the conference: “We have evidence that throughout the years, the culture and tradition of evaluation in Cohesion Policy has not only made the policy itself more impactful, it has also instilled a focus on performance in many national public policies. This is another Cohesion Policy success story we can be proud of. Tomorrow, we will discuss how to refine our evaluation methods further, for even better results in the next long-term EU budget. We owe it to EU citizens.” Participants at the conference will share best practices and discuss which technological tools can best support the evaluation of cohesion investments. In particular, the Commission will present its work on open data. Improving the way cohesion investments are evaluated is in line with the Commission's objective of Better Regulation, which relies on evidence and a transparent process and involves citizens and stakeholders (for example, businesses, public administrations and researchers) throughout. (For more information: Christian Spahr - Tel .: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel .: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Jourová opens first meeting of a new Working Group reinforcing the fight against Antisemitism

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová will open the first meeting of the Working Group on Antisemitism. Following the unanimous adoption of the Council Declaration on fighting Antisemitism in December last year, the European Commission has created an ad-hoc Working Group on Antisemitism within the existing High-level Member States expert group on Racism and Xenophobia. Commissioner Jourová said: “The Commission is acting together with Member States to counter the rise of Antisemitism, to fight holocaust denial and to guarantee that Jews have the full support of the authorities to keep them safe. The Working Group will help Member States coordinate their actions and fight Antisemitism efficiently together.” This Working Group will support Member States in meeting the commitments that they made in the Council Declaration. This includes, amongst others, the adoption of a strategy at national level to prevent and fight all forms of Antisemitism, as part of their strategies on preventing racism, xenophobia, radicalisation and violent extremism, before the end of 2020, increasing their efforts to guarantee the security of the Jewish communities, and promoting interfaith dialogues, especially for young people. The group will bring together representatives of national law enforcement authorities, national special envoys on Antisemitism, representatives of Jewish communities from the respective countries, and Jewish umbrella organisations. This first working session will focus on the issue of the security of Jewish communities. More information on the Commission's work on combating antisemitism is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin - Tel .: +32 229 58659)

Commissioner Gabriel participates in the 11th meeting of the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, will be in Bratislava, Slovakia, in order to participate in the 11th meeting of the European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services (ERGA). ERGA brings together representatives of national regulatory bodies in the field of audiovisual services, to advise the Commission on the implementation of the EU's Audiovisual Media Services Directive. Commissioner Gabriel will give a speech about the enhanced role of ERGA in the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive to shape and preserve the internal market, the role of media literacy in the fight against disinformation and the promotion of gender equality in the audiovisual sector. She will highlight the need of the EU joining efforts together with the Member States and various stakeholders in boosting media literacy, a prerequisite for a vibrant and modern democracy. Furthermore, Commissioner Gabriel, together with the ERGA Working Group on Gender Equality, will assess the advancements of the past year concerning the representation of women in the audiovisual media sector. For more information on the revised Audiovisual Media Services Directive see these Questions and Answers. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

