La Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui son analyse des projets de plans nationaux intégrés en matière d'énergie et de climat (NECP), réalisés en vue d'atteindre les objectifs de l'Union de l'énergie de l'UE, et en particulier les ambitions énergétiques et climatiques de l'UE à l'horizon 2030. Le Commission reconnait des efforts significatifs mais souligne des améliorations possibles, notamment en termes de politiques ciblées et individualisées pour atteindre les objectifs de 2030 qui permettront de rester sur la voie de la neutralité climatique, y compris à long terme. L'Union européenne est la première grande économie à avoir mis en place un cadre juridiquement contraignant afin de tenir les engagements pris dans le cadre de l'accord de Paris. Pour la première fois, les États membres ont élaboré des projets de plans nationaux intégrés et couvrant les cinq dimensions de l'Union de l'énergie. Cependant, ces plans n'atteignent pas les objectifs en matière d'énergies renouvelables et d'efficacité énergétique et un effort collectif supplémentaire sera nécessaire pour atteindre les objectifs énergétiques et climatiques de l'UE à l'horizon 2030. Le communiqué de presse et les questions et réponses sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tél.: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tél.: +32 229 74959)

Les Journées européennes du développement 2019 ont débuté aujourd'hui à Bruxelles

La 13ème édition des Journées européennes du développement 2019 (EDD), le principal forum mondial sur la coopération au développement, a officiellement débuté ce matin à Tour&Taxis à Bruxelles, avec la participation du président de la Commission européenne Jean-Claude Juncker qui a délivré un discours lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture. Le thème des EDD cette année est ‘Réduire les inégalités : construire un monde qui ne laisse personne de côté'. L'évènement rassemble plus de 8 000 parties prenantes issues de plus de 140 pays à travers le monde, y compris des chefs d'Etat ou de gouvernement, des experts, des représentants d'ONG, des influenceurs et des jeunes leaders.Le président Juncker s'est engagé à intensifier la lutte contre les inégalités, en déclarant : "Solidarité et égalité - c'est un devoir de tous les jours qui s'impose à nous. Et les politiques de croissance, les plans de compétitivité, les programmes d'investissement n'ont qu'un seul objectif : ramener les gens au cœur de la société, ne laissez personne sur le bord du chemin." A 16h aujourd'hui le commissaire aux affaires économiques et financières, à la fiscalité et aux douanes, Pierre Moscovici, s'exprimera lors d'un panel de haut niveau ayant pour thème “Encourager une croissance inclusive”. La commissaire à l'Economie et à la Société numériques, Mariya Gabriel, participera à un panel de haut niveau se concentrant sur l'Afrique et “Combler le fossé digital : la digitalisation et la technologie pour la croissance inclusive”. Enfin, à 18h45, le commissaire à l'aide humanitaire et à la gestion des crises, Christos Stylianides, interviendra dans un débat sur “Transformer l'inclusion dans les situations humanitaires en une réalité”. En marge de l'évènement, le commissaire à la coopération internationale et au développement, Neven Mimica, a annoncé hier une contribution européenne de 7.3 millions d'euros pour soutenir les communautés locales au Bhoutan. Quelques mois après la signature de l'accord de paix entre le gouvernement et les groupes armés à Bangui en février 2019, le commissaire Mimica annoncera aujourd'hui l'extension du fond fiduciaire Bêkou pour la République Centre Africaine jusqu'à fin 2020. Plus tard dans la journée, il signera également un accord de contribution avec l'Organisation Mondiale de la Santé pour stimuler l'accès aux services de santé dans plus de 80 pays en développement d'Afrique, des Caraïbes, du Pacifique et d'Asie. Des photos et vidéos de l'événement seront diffusées sur le site des EDD et sur EbS. Rejoignez la conversation sur Twitter sous les hashtags #EDD19 #ThinkTwice. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Slovakia: a year on, an EU initiative helped improve the economy and everyday life in the Prešov region

Today, the European Commission takes stock of the first year of implementation of the ‘Catching up Regions Initiative' in the Prešov region. This Slovak ‘low-income region', which GDP is rapidly growing but remains well under the EU and Slovak average, has been benefiting from Commission and World Bank expertise to boost jobs and growth. The second phase of the initiative will start next month. Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Crețu said: "The Catching up Regions initiative shows that Cohesion Policy is not a one-size-fits-all policy. It is able to adapt to specific regional needs and I am glad to see the impressive results the initiative has had in the Prešov region. This is also thanks to the great cooperation between Commission and World Bank experts and the regional authorities: congratulations to all!” The experts have helped regional authorities design an action plan for economic transformation, including structural reforms to improve the local investment environment. €1.3 million from EU funds supported the design and implementation of this action plan, which resulted in more investments in the skills of the local labour force, a more efficient management of energy in the region and the launch of a new regional data system to improve decision-making. A press release is available online. (For more information: Christian Spahr - Tel .: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel .: +32 229 56169)

La Commission célèbre le 30ème anniversaire des activités Jean Monnet

Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, accueille à Bruxelles un événement de haut niveau destiné à célébrer 30 ans d'excellence dans l'enseignement et la recherche sur l'Union européenne. Les activités Jean Monnet font partie du programme Erasmus +. Elles sont dédiées à la promotion de l'excellence dans les études européennes au sein de l'enseignement supérieur dans le monde entier, ainsi qu'à la mise en réseau des universitaires, des chercheurs et des responsables politiques. Le commissaire Navracsics a déclaré «Nous célébrons les 30 ans des activités Jean Monnet à un moment où elles sont plus que jamais nécessaires. Elles génèrent des connaissances qui renforcent l'Union européenne et permettent une meilleure appréhension du phénomène de l'intégration européenne, en particulier chez les jeunes. La prochaine étape consistera à étendre ces activités aux écoles. En acquérant très tôt des connaissances sur l'Union européenne, les jeunes seront mieux équipés pour devenir des citoyens européens informés, engagés dans les processus démocratiques qui façonneront l'avenir de cette Union. Les activités Jean Monnet contribuent à rendre le projet européen plus concret et plus résilient.» L'événement du 30ème anniversaire réunira 150 universitaires, responsables politiques, pionniers du programme et bénéficiaires, étudiants et représentants de la société civile de toute l'Europe. De plus amples informations sont disponibles dans le communiqué de presse et cette fiche technique. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél.: +32 229 56184)

Sustainable finance: Commission publishes guidelines to improve how firms report climate-related information and welcomes expert reports

The European Commission has today published new guidelines on corporate climate-related information reporting, as part of its Sustainable Finance Action Plan. These guidelines will provide companies with practical recommendations on how to better report the impact that their activities are having on the climate as well as the impact of climate change on their business. The Commission has also today welcomed the publication of three new important reports by the Technical Expert Group on sustainable finance. The first is a classification system – or taxonomy – for environmentally-sustainable economic activities. The second report on an EU Green Bond Standard will recommend clear and comparable criteria for issuing green bonds. In particular, by linking it to Taxonomy, it will determine which climate and environmentally-friendly activities should be eligible for funding via an EU green bond. Finally, a third expert report onEU climate benchmarks and benchmarks' ESG disclosures.Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “The climate emergency leaves us with no choice but transit to a climate-neutral economy model. Today's new guidelines will help companies to disclose the impact of the climate change on their business as well as the impact of their activities on climate and therefore enable investors make more informed investment decisions. I also welcome the three reports by the Technical Expert Group, which are an important contribution to European policy-making and global debate on green finance.” Find a press release and factsheet online. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194, Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

Capital Markets Union: New rules to help insurers make long-term investments come into force

New rules under Solvency II, the EU's directive regulating the activities of insurance companies, are published today that will make it easier for insurers to provide financing to companies, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The current level of capital requirements makes it costly for insurers to finance SMEs, in particular in the case of long-term equity investments and private debt. Insurers providing finance via such instruments will now be able to benefit from lower capital requirements, which should help mobilise private sector investment – a key objective of the Capital Markets Union. The delegated regulation, published in the Official Journal of the European Union, also introduces simplifications for the calculation of capital requirements by insurance companies, as well as alignments between rules for the banking and the insurance sector. This will reduce the regulatory burden for insurers without jeopardising the safety of the sector. Further revisions of technical nature in the delegated regulation ensure that the rules remain fit for purpose. A more fundamental review of Solvency II is due by the end of 2020. Preparatory work for that review is already ongoing. In line with the objectives of the CMU, further analysis on remaining obstacles to investments in the real economy will be undertaken. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194, Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

Eurostat: Excédent de 15,7 milliards d'euros du commerce international de biens de la zone euro, de 1,4 milliards d'euros pour l'UE28 (avril 2019)

Selon les premières estimationspubliées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne, les exportations de biens de la zone euro (ZE19) vers le reste du monde se sont établies à 192,9 milliards d'euros en avril 2019, en hausse de 5,2% par rapport à avril 2018 (183,4 milliards). Les importations depuis le reste du monde ont quant à elles été de 177,2 milliards d'euros, en hausse de 6,6% par rapport à avril 2018 (166,3 milliards). En conséquence, la zone euro a enregistré en avril 2019 un excédent de 15,7 milliards d'euros de son commerce international de biens avec le reste du monde, contre +17,1 milliards d'euros en avril 2018. Le commerce intra-zone euro a augmenté à 163,7 milliards d'euros en avril 2019, une hausse de 3% par rapport à avril 2018. Selon les premières estimations, les exportations de biens extra-UE28 se sont établies à 171,1 milliards d'euros en avril 2019, en hausse de 10,2% par rapport à avril 2018 (155,3 milliards). Les importations depuis le reste du monde ont quant à elles été de 169,7 milliards d'euros, en hausse de 8,6% par rapport à avril 2018 (156,3 milliards). En conséquence, l'UE28 a enregistré en avril 2019 un excédent de 1,4 milliard d'euros de son commerce international de biens avec le reste du monde, contre un déficit de 0,9 milliard en avril 2018. Le commerce intra-UE28 s'est élevé à 291,2 milliards d'euros en avril 2019, soit +1,5% par rapport à avril 2018. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tél: +32 229 52 383)

Eurostat : Le taux d'inflation annuel en baisse à 1,2% dans la zone euro, en baisse à 1,6% dans l'UE (mai 2019)

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro s'est établi à 1,2% en mai 2019, contre 1,7% en avril 2019. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,0%. Le taux d'inflation annuel de l'Union européenne s'est établi à 1,6% en mai 2019, contre 1,9% en avril 2019. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,0%. Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Les taux annuels les plus faibles ont été observés à Chypre (0,2%), au Portugal (0,3%) et en Grèce (0,6%). Les taux annuels les plus élevés ont quant à eux été enregistrés en Roumanie (4,4%), en Hongrie (4,0%) et en Lettonie (3,5%). Par rapport à avril 2019, l'inflation annuelle a baissé dans seize États membres, est restée stable dans cinq et a augmenté dans sixautres. En mai 2019 les plus fortes contributions au taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro proviennent des services (+0,47 points de pourcentage, pp), suivis de l'énergie (+0,38 pp), de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (+0,29 pp) et des biens industriels hors énergie (+0,08 pp). Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 58615)



Commissioner Hahn visits Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, to reiterate the EU's support to the new government

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will bein Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova, tomorrow, 19 June, to meet with the main political stakeholders and discuss the latest developments in the country. Ahead of the visit, Commissioner Hahn said: “I am looking forward to meet with the authorities to reiterate what I said already to Prime Minister Maia Sandu on Saturday: Moldova is managing a peaceful transition and the European Union is ready to give advice and support also financially to the country. We expect the authorities to press ahead with the most urgent reforms, in particular in the field of economy, freedom of media, the rule of law, judiciary and the cleaning of the banking fraud scandal. These reforms will strengthen the bilateral relations with the EU and will bring tangible benefits to the people.” Commissioner Hahn will meet with the President, the Speaker of the Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Chairman of the Democratic Party, and with civil society representatives. A joint press conference with Prime Minister Maia Sandu will take place in the afternoon and will be retransmitted by EbS. The Commissioner had a telephone call on Saturday, 15 June, with Prime Minister Maia Sandu. The readout is available online. At yesterday's Foreign Affairs Council, Commissioner Hahn debriefed the EU Foreign Ministers on his previous mission to Chisinau (3 June) as well as on the current developments. A dedicated factsheet on EU-Moldova relations is available online. Images of the upcoming visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič - Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli - Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Commissioners Avramopoulos, Jourová and King in Bucharest for EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King will be in Bucharest tomorrow to participate in the EU-U.S. Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting. The Commissioners together with the Romanian Minister of Justice and Vice Prime Minister ad interim Ana Birchall and the Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Daniela Dan on behalf of the Romanian Presidency will represent the EU. They will be also joined by Anna-Maja Henriksson, Finnish Minister of Justice and Maria Ohisalo, Finnish Minister of the Interior from the incoming Finnish Presidency. The U.S. will be represented by Attorney General William Barr and by Acting Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security, David Pekoske. The meeting, which is held twice a year to advance transatlantic cooperation in the area of justice and home affairs, will focus on EU–U.S. cooperation in the areas of migration, border management and visa reciprocity; counterterrorism including information sharing, current and emerging security threats and terrorist content online; and resilience of electoral systems as well as security and judicial cooperation in cyberspace. Ahead of the ministerial, Commissioner Jourová will meet Attorney General William Barr to discuss the way forward on possible EU-U.S. negotiations on cross-border access to electronic evidence, following the decision of Member States to grant the Commission the mandate to engage in such negotiations. Commissioners Avramopoulos and King will also meet Acting Deputy Secretary for Homeland Security David Pekoske in the margins of the ministerial. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253)

European retail sector: Commissioner Bieńkowska speaks at high-level conference

Tomorrow, 19 June, the European Commission is hosting a high-level conference on the EU retail sector. Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs,will deliver a keynote speech, taking stock of the developments since the Commission presented its Communication 'A European retail sector fit for the 21st century'. The retail sector is one of the biggest sectors in the EU economy, with almost one in ten people working in over 3.6 million retail companies.The sector is changing rapidly with the development of e-commerce and multi-channel retailing, and has the potential to perform even better and more sustainably. In 2018, the Commission published a set of best practices to support Member States' efforts to create a more open, integrated and competitive retail sector. Within the last year, the Commission has been discussing with Member States how to address restrictions and ensure that rules are proportionate. The Commission's Retail Restrictiveness Indicator set the scene for the debate. The Commission has also launched a dedicated study on territorial supply constraints and organised a series of workshops across the EU to promote local initiatives to revitalise city centres and support small retailers. The conference will give all stakeholders, namely EU and national policy makers, international organisations, representatives of retail and other economic sectors, civil society and academia, the opportunity to take stock of the progress achieved and discuss the challenges ahead. The conference is web-streamed and journalists can register by email. More information about the EU retail sector is available here. (For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein - Tel.: +32 229 55040)

