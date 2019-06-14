A Europe that protects: EU reports on progress in fighting disinformation ahead of European Council

Today the Commission and the High Representative published a report on the progress achieved in the fight against disinformation and the main lessons drawn from the European elections, as a contribution to the discussions by EU leaders next week. Protecting our democratic processes and institutions from disinformation is a major challenge for societies across the globe. To tackle this, the EU has demonstrated leadership and put in place a robust framework for coordinated action, with full respect for European values and fundamental rights. Today's Joint Communication sets out how the Action Plan against Disinformation and the Elections Package have helped to fight disinformation and preserve the integrity of the European Parliament elections. High Representative/Vice President Federica Mogherini, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová, Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King, and Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said in a joint statement: “The record high turnout in the European Parliament elections has underlined the increased interest of citizens in European democracy. Our actions, including the setting-up of election networks at national and European level, helped in protecting our democracy from attempts at manipulation. We are confident that our efforts have contributed to limit the impact of disinformation operations, including from foreign actors, through closer coordination between the EU and Member States. However, much remains to be done. The European elections were not after all free from disinformation; we should not accept this as the new normal. Malign actors constantly change their strategies. We must strive to be ahead of them. Fighting disinformation is a common, long-term challenge for EU institutions and Member States.” The full statement and additional details are available in the press release, including the latest update by online platforms under the self-regulatory Code of Practice on Disinformation. The progress made since December 2018 under the Action Plan against Disinformation is summarised also in a factsheet. You can follow the press conference by Commissioners Jourová and King live at 12:45 CET on EbS. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel. +32 229 58615; Inga Höglund – Tel. +32 229 50698)

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

The Commission shared today with Member States the successful outcome of the negotiations to review the functioning of an existing quota to import hormone-free beef into the EU. Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan said:"With the successful outcome of the negotiations, the Commission has delivered on a very important issue with a major trade partner with which we are engaged in broader trade talks. With this step, the European Union reaffirms its commitment to bring about a new phase in the relationship with the United States, in line with the agreement reached between Presidents Juncker and Trump in July 2018. I also want to reiterate that the agreement will not change the overall volume, quality or safety of the beef imported into the EU, which will remain in compliance with the high European standards." Based on a Council mandate, the Commission reached an agreement in principle with the United States and other substantial supplying countries that 35,000 tonnes of this quota will be allocated to the U.S., phased over a 7 year period, with the remaining amount left available for all other exporters. In 2009, the EU and the U.S. concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), revised in 2014, which provided for an interim solution to a longstanding dispute in the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding the use of certain growth-promoting hormones in beef production. Under the agreement, a 45,000 tonnes quota of non-hormone treated beef was open by the EU to qualifying suppliers, which included the United States. Following the conclusion of this mutually satisfactory outcome in line with WTO rules, the Commission will submit legal proposals for the Council to authorise its signature and to conclude the agreement with the United States in the coming months, after seeking the consent of the European Parliament. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Juncker Plan supports additional financing for small businesses in Austria

More than 2,000 small businesses will benefit from new loans thanks to a deal signed today between the European Investment Fund and Austria's national promotional bank, Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws). At the annual event of the European Association of Guarantee Institutions in Antwerp, Belgium, the EIF and aws signed an agreement to extend the existing COSME LGF agreement by two years to April 2021. The deal will provide additional financing of more than €160 million at favourable conditions to over 2,000 SMEs in Austria. Vice-President Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, said: “Small and medium sized businesses in Austria have made good use of the opportunities already available from AWS under the EU's COSME programme, and due to increasing demand, we are now extending the available envelope. Thanks to today's agreement which benefits from the EU budget guarantee, a further 2,000 SMEs in Austria will be able to gain access to EUR 160 million worth of loans to support their business development.” A full press release is available here. As of May 2019, the Juncker Plan has already mobilised nearly €400 billion of additional investment, including €4.8 billion in Austria. The Plan is currently supporting 949,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

State aid: Commission approves €5.4 billion support for production of electricity from renewable sources in Italy

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a scheme to support electricity production from renewable sources in Italy. Italy intends to introduce a new aid measure to support electricity production from renewable sources, such as onshore wind, solar photovoltaic, hydroelectric and sewage gases. The scheme, which will help Italy reach its renewable energy targets and has an estimated total budget of €5.4 billion, will be applicable until 2021. Renewables installations benefitting from the scheme will receive support in the form of a premium on top of the market price. This premium cannot be higher than the difference between the average production cost for each renewable technology and the market price. The Commission assessed the scheme under EU State aid rules, in particular under the 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy. It found that the aid has an incentive effect, as the market price does not fully cover the costs of generating electricity from renewable energy sources. The aid is also proportionate and limited to the minimum necessary, as it only covers the negative difference between the market price of electricity and the production costs. Therefore, the Commission concluded that the Italian measure is in line with EU State aid rules, as it promotes the generation of electricity from renewable sources, in line with the environmental objectives of the EU, without unduly distorting competition. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “More renewable energy in power generation is essential for the future of our planet and environment. The €5.4 billion scheme will increase the level of Italy's electricity production from renewable sources. This is in line with the EU environmental objectives and our common State aid rules.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, IT. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission approves introduction of stringent emission limits in Italian capacity mechanism

The European Commission has approved under State aid rules the introduction of stringent CO2 emission limits in the Italian capacity mechanism. The measure will contribute to ensuring security of supply and increase the level of environmental protection without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. In February 2018, the Commission approved a market-wide capacity mechanism in Italy under EU State aid rules. Italy notified to the Commission its plans to introduce certain changes to the approved capacity mechanism, which will be applied to the first auction under the Italian capacity mechanism, scheduled to take place later this year. In particular, Italy will only allow capacity providers that comply with stringent CO2 emission limits to participate in the auction. These limits are defined in the recently adopted Electricity Regulation but are not yet compulsory. The CO2 emission limits will prevent high-emission electricity generation, such as coal-fired power plants, from participating in the Italian capacity mechanism. At the same time, Italy will apply several measures to ensure that the mechanism remains competitive in spite of the exclusion of such capacity providers. The Commission assessed the capacity mechanism, as modified by the changes proposed by Italy, under EU State aid rules. It found that the measure will continue to ensure security of supply and further increase the level of environmental protection without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the measure complies with EU State aid rules. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, IT. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into capital injections in favour of PostNord and Post Danmark

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether certain capital injections granted by Denmark and Sweden to PostNord and Post Danmark are in line with EU State aid rules. Post Danmark is the national postal operator in Denmark and a wholly owned subsidiary of PostNord, which is incorporated in Sweden and owned by the Danish (40%) and Swedish (60%) States. In October 2017, the Swedish and Danish authorities agreed bilaterally to carry out capital injections in PostNord and Post Danmark. In November 2017, the Commission received a complaint from the Association for the Danish road transport of goods (ITD) alleging that certain Danish and Swedish capital injections in Post Danmark amounted to illegal State aid. Following a preliminary assessment, the Commission has decided to open an in-depth investigation in relation to three distinct support measures carried out in 2018. The Danish and Swedish authorities argue that the capital injections do not constitute State aid within the meaning EU rules. In its in-depth investigation, the Commission will examine the key parameters based on which the Danish and Swedish authorities decided both to inject capital and the amount to inject. If these capital injections in Post Danmark and PostNord were to be found to constitute State aid under EU rules, the Commission would then assess whether they are compatible with the internal market. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation gives Denmark, Sweden, the complainant and other interested third parties an opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, DA, SV. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public financing of Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link

The Commission has today opened an in-depth investigation under EU State aid rules into Denmark's public financing model for the Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link between Denmark and Germany. The Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link is a key element to complete the main North-South route connecting central Europe and the Nordic countries. It includes an undersea tunnel between Denmark and Germany and the corresponding rail and road connections on land. In July 2015, the Commission approved the public financing model of the Fehmarn Belt fixed rail-road link between Denmark and Germany under EU State aid rules. In December 2018, following an appeal against the Commission's 2015 decision by Scandlines and Stena Lines, the General Court partially annulled the Commission's decision on procedural grounds (Judgments T-630/15 and T-631/15). The General Court confirmed the Commission's decision with respect to the financing granted to Femern Landanlæg for the hinterland connections. However, it found that the Commission should have opened a formal investigation under EU State aid rules to assess the measures granted by Denmark to Femern A/S before adopting its decision. Tocomply with the General Court's December 2018 judgment, the Commission has today opened an in-depth investigation under EU State aid rules into the measures in support of the fixed link granted by Denmark to Femern A/S. The opening of the in-depth investigation gives all interested parties the opportunity to submit their comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "The Fehmarn Belt link will contribute to the cross-border integration of the two regions it will connect. The Commission previously approved support measures for the financing of the link in 2015, but the Court annulled this decision, finding that the Commission should have opened an in-depth investigation. Today's opening of such an investigation is an invitation for all stakeholders to provide their input, which will allow the Commission to adopt a new, well-informed final decision”. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, DA. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mobilité propre : la Commission présente une proposition concernant les tests d'émissions des voitures en conditions de conduite réelles

À la suite d'un arrêt du Tribunal de l'Union européenne, la Commission européenne propose aujourd'hui de rétablir certaines dispositions relatives aux tests d'émissions en conditions de conduite réelles (RDE) en les faisant adopter par le Parlement européen et le Conseil (voir le communiqué de presse et les FAQ). La Commission a multiplié les efforts pour promouvoir la qualité de l'air, lutter contre le changement climatique et favoriser la transition vers une mobilité propre. Elle est à l'origine de l'instauration des tests d'émissions – nouveaux et plus fiables – dans des conditions de conduite réelles ainsi que d'un test en laboratoire amélioré. La Commission a également réformé le cadre réglementaire sur l'homologation de types de véhicules. En décembre 2018, le Tribunal a annulé certaines dispositions de la législation de l'UE relatives aux tests d'émissions en conditions de conduite réelles. Le Tribunal a jugé que les « facteurs de conformité » n'auraient pas dû être adoptés suivant la procédure de comitologie, mais suivant la procédure législative ordinaire. L'annulation est partielle et n'a pas d'incidence sur la procédure du test RDE proprement dite, qui reste en vigueur et doit toujours être effectuée lors de la réception par type. Afin d'éviter toute insécurité juridique au sujet des réceptions par type survenues sous la procédure du test RDE, la Commission propose aujourd'hui de réinsérer les provisions spécifiques dans le texte légal. La Commission présente sa proposition dans le cadre de la procédure législative ordinaire, comme le demande le Tribunal. Depuis septembre 2017, tous les nouveaux types de véhicules doivent passes des nouveaux tests RDE (sur la route) et WLTP (dans le laboratoire). À partir de septembre 2020, les nouvelles règles sur l'homologation seront en place. Le nouveau cadre réglementaire augmentera la qualité et l'indépendance de la réception par type, montera les contrôles des voitures déjà sur le marché européen et renforcera le système avec de la supervision européenne. Dans ce but, le Centre commun de recherche de la Commission opérera des laboratoires d'émissions de véhicules. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucia Caudet – Tél.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein-Gesmold – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

Enforcement of social rules in road transport: smart digital tachographs on EU roads as from 15 June 2019

As of 15 June this year, trucks and buses registered in the EU for the first time must have a smart digital tachograph installed. The tachograph is the tool installed in trucks and buses which records the activities of drivers. Its new features will improve greatly the enforcement of the EU rules on driving and resting times, which truck and bus drivers must respect, in line with the efforts by the Commission with the "Europe on the Move" packages for a socially fair transition towards clean energy and digitalisation. The smart digital tachograph offers technologically advanced and user-friendly functionalities compared to the digital tachograph which is currently in use. It allows for the positioning of the vehicle via satellite and the transmission of information to control authorities via short-range communication technology. It also has a Bluetooth connection allowing to send data to mobile phones or tablets. Commissioner for Mobility and Transport, Violeta Bulc, said: “The smart digital tachograph, making use of modern technology, will highly improve the social protection of drivers and at the same time further enhance road safety in Europe.It will also be an essential tool to help enforcement authorities to fight against frauds and abuses.” Thanks to its new connectivity features and enhanced security, developed in part by the European Commission's science and knowledge service, the Joint Research Centre, it will be easier for enforcers to detect infringements to the road transport legislation. Additionally, it provides real time information that may be used by transport companies and drivers to optimize the fleet management strategies and to better organise the working time. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of a joint venture between Danske Bank, DNB, Nordea Bank, SEB, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture, KYC Utility, by six banking groups based in the Nordic countries: Danske Bank A/S of Denmark, DNB Bank ASA of Norway, Nordea Bank Abp, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB, and Swedbank AB, all four of Sweden. KYC Utility will be active in the Nordic region offering Know Your Customer (“KYC”) services consisting in gathering, validating, and providing to customers the information required under the applicable anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations, to facilitate compliance with these regulations. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of its limited impact on the markets concerned. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8934. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission approuve la création d'une entreprise commune contrôlée par RheinEnergie et SPIE

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, la création d'une entreprise commune, TankE, par RheinEnergie AG, entreprise basée en Allemagne, et SPIE Deutschland & Zentraleuropa GmbH («SPIE»), entreprise basée en Allemagne appartenant au groupe SPIE basé en France. TankE fournit des services dans le secteur de la mobilité électrique, en particulier, l'acquisition et l'installation d'infrastructures de recharge pour tous types de véhicules électriques. RheinEnergie est une société régionale d'approvisionnement en eau et énergie, intégrée verticalement et contrôlée indirectement par la ville de Cologne. SPIE fournit des services multi-techniques sur les marchés du bâtiment, des installations et des infrastructures. La Commission a conclu que l'acquisition envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact limité sur la structure du marché concerné. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre publicdes affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9323. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

STATEMENTS

World Blood Donor Day: become a hero for one day!

Today, on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis made the following statement: “Do you remember that David Bowie song: 'We can be heroes, just for one day?' Can we? I think we can. There is that one thing that definitely makes us heroes: giving blood. It is a live-saving gesture that any of us in good health should consider making. Every couple of seconds someone around the world needs blood. Blood transfusions save millions of lives each year, both in emergency and non-emergency situations. While it might seem that the 20 million blood donations every year, resulting in 25 million blood transfusions to patients, represent a considerable number, the donors are always very much needed given that the actual availability of blood depends on everyone's willingness to donate. Therefore today, on the World Blood Donor Day, I would like to thank one and all voluntary unpaid blood donors. Your gifts are essential and priceless. On the European Commission side, we support the EU countries through funding of projects and joint actions that aim to ensure the safety and quality of blood, to improve the availability of blood and the efficiency of the healthcare systems that support donation and supply. Several EU rules set out the safety standards for blood collection to ensure that patients are well protected. We are currently evaluating these rules with a view to improve if necessary. Giving blood is a life-saving gesture that every one of us can ‘perform' equally well, so please consider to become a hero for one day. Or more.” Read full statement here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Les commissaires Moscovici, Bulc et Bieńkowska au Salon International de l'aéronautique et de l'espace au Bourget, France

La Commission sera représentée à la 53e édition du Salon International de l'aéronautique et de l'espace ce lundi par les commissaires Pierre Moscovici (Affaires économiques et financières, fiscalité et douanes) et Violeta Bulc (mobilité et transports), et mardi par la commissaire Elżbieta Bieńkowska(marché unique, industrie et PMEs). Le Salon du Bourget est l'évènement annuel qui réunit l'ensemble des acteurs de l'industrie mondiale de l'aéronautique, de l'espace et de la défense autour des dernières innovations technologiques. Ce sera l'occasion de discuter des derniers développements concernant l'agenda ambitieux mené par la Commission concernant la politique de l'espace et de la défense. Les commissaires visiteront les stands des différents industriels européens du secteur. Le commissaire Moscovici et la commissaire Bulc visiteront le stand de Clean Sky, le plus grand programme de recherche européen – financé par Horizon 2020 – sur la réduction des émissions de CO2, de gaz et de bruit produit par les avions. Le commissaire Moscovici rencontrera aussi des représentants de PMEs françaises et la commissaire Bulc participera à l'évènement de l'entreprise commune SESAR qui présentera les résultats de son programme de recherche et d'innovation. La commissaire Bieńkowska participera à une rencontre avec des PDGs des principales industries européennes de défense et d'espace, ainsi qu'à un déjeuner de travail avec plusieurs ministres français. Plus de détails dans le calendrier des commissaires. (For more information: Lucia Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein-Gesmold – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Commissioner Jourová participates in Vienna Pride

Tomorrow, 15 June, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová will join Austria's President, Alexander Van Der Bellen in Vienna to participate in the EuroPride 2019. Ahead of the event, Commissioner Věra Jourová said: “In Europe we are proud to uphold and defend the viewthat everyone deserves respect and everyone should be free of discrimination. But still, six in ten EU citizens consider that discrimination based on a person's sexual orientation is widespread. This is why we must continue the efforts, raise awareness and support those that are discriminated against.” In March this year, the Commission published its 2018 annual report on the implementation of the list of actions to advance LGBTI equality. The report provides an overview of the Commission's set of measures to combat discrimination against LGBTI people, such as funding projects to help Member States support local initiatives to improve education, health, non-discrimination and combat hate crime and hate speech. In addition, the Commission developed awareness raising videos on the challenges LGBTI people face. More information can be found here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Commissioner Stylianides delivers a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the CERIS-ULB Diplomatic School of Brussels

Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides delivers a keynote speech at the graduation ceremony of CERIS-ULB Diplomatic School of Brussels on the topic “European Solidarity: Protecting and Saving Lives”. During his speech the Commissioner will underline the key role of the solidarity principle in European actions inside and outside Europe with special focus on humanitarian action and civil protection. The Commissioner will also speak about the day after the European elections and will ask the fresh graduates to engage in shaping the future of the European Union. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Arias Cañete and Commissioner Vella attend G20 Energy and Environment Ministerial in Japan

On 15 and 16 June, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete and Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and FisheriesKarmenu Vella will attend the G20 Energy and Environment Ministerial meeting, which takes place in Karuizawa, Japan, for the first time ever. The meeting will focus on how to respond together to global challenges of marine plastic litter, climate change, energy efficiency improvements, further deployment of renewables and the role of finance in fostering the transition to clean energy technologies. The Japanese G20 Presidency is bringing the fight against marine litter on the agenda as a major topic, proposing the adoption of a G20 Marine Plastic Litter Implementation Framework. As the first region in the world to introduce a comprehensive plastic strategy, and new rules to reduce the impact on the environment of certain single-use plastics products and fishing gear, the EU is well positioned to lead the debate. Ministers will also discuss adaptation to climate change and resilient infrastructure, including ecosystem-based approaches. The EU will stress that investing in nature-based solutions can deliver additional benefits like better health, greater food security, more biodiversity, or new economic and job opportunities. Additionally, ministers will discuss energy security and energy access, and the role of natural gas in light of current market conditions. As G20 countries collectively account for 81% of energy related CO2 emissions and 77% of global energy consumption, they play a key role in mitigating climate change. Given this importance, G20 plans to substantially contribute to ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In the margins, Commissioners Arias Cañete and Vella will both meet Mr Yoshiaki Harada, Japanese Minister for Environment and Mr Hiroshige Seko, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, to exchange views on EU-Japan energy and environmental cooperation respectively. Finally, Commissioner Arias Cañete will also discuss bilateral cooperation both with Mr Ricardo de Aquino Salles, Brazilian Minister of Environment, and with Mr Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey. More information is available in a news item (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tel: +32 229-56186; Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 72; Lynn Rietdorf +32 229-74959; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.: +32 2 298 13 25)

Animal welfare: 5th meeting of the EU Platform – taking stock of achievements

On Monday 17th June, Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis, in charge of Health and Food Safety, willparticipateinthe fifth meeting of the EU Platform on Animal Welfare. Launched in June 2017, the Platform is now recognised as a pivotal forum for Member States and stakeholders to share information and good practices. Ahead of the meeting, Commissioner Andriukaitis stressed that: “The Platform's achievements are substantial and I commend the work and commitment of the Platform's members which have decisively contributed to improve animal welfare conditions of millions of animals in the EU in recent years.” The agenda of the upcoming Platform includes presentations on the Commission's subgroups on animal transport and on the welfare of pigs as well as on the achievements of the'own initiatives' created by members. The Commission will also present theEvaluation Roadmap of the Animal Welfare Strategy and the results of the EU Coordinated Control Plan on the online sale of cats and dogs.The meeting will be web-streamed here and on EbS (at 9.30 CET). More information on main Animal Welfare achievements available here.#EU4AnimalWelfare. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

