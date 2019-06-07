Commissioner Gabriel at the Telecommunications Council to announce eight sites to host European world-class supercomputers

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel is participating in the EU Telecommunications Council in Luxembourg today, during which she announced the newly selected eight hosting sites for supercomputing centres across Europe. More specifically, the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking - EuroHPC has selected 8 sites for supercomputing centres located in 8 different Member States to host the new high-performance computing machines. The hosting sites will be located in Sofia (Bulgaria), Ostrava (Czechia), Kajaani (Finland), Bologna (Italy), Bissen (Luxembourg), Minho (Portugal), Maribor (Slovenia), and Barcelona (Spain). They will support Europe's researchers, industry and businesses in developing new applications in a wide range of areas, from designing medicines and new materials to fighting climate change. In today's Telecommunications Council the Member States will also hold a policy debate and adopt conclusions on the future of a highly digitised Europe beyond 2020. The Romanian Presidency of the European Union will provide an update on two key legislative files of the Digital Single Market: the EU's Digital Europe programme proposed by the Commission in May 2018, in the context of the next long-term EU budget, and the Commission's proposal to create a European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Centre and a network of Cybersecurity Competence Centres to better target and coordinate available funding for cybersecurity cooperation, research and innovation. Furthermore, the Council will assess the progress on the Commission's proposal to update the privacy rules for electronic communications (ePrivacy), where the Commission regrets the lack of progress on this important file, in the light of today's modern and innovative communication services. Finally, earlier this morning the Council took note of the formal adoption of the Open Data and Public Sector Information Directive, during yesterday's Transport session of the Council. For more information about the newly selected hosting sites for supercomputing centres see this press release and factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Johannes Bahrke – Tel. +32 229 58615 - Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583

Union de la sécurité : la Commission reçoit un mandat pour entamer des négociations concernant des règles internationales relatives à l'obtention de preuves électroniques

Hier, les États membres de l'UE ont convenu de donner un mandat à la Commission pour participer à deux cycles de négociations internationales visant à améliorer l'accès transfrontière aux preuves électroniques pour des enquêtes pénales. Le Conseil a convenu de donner à la Commission des mandats de négociation avec les États-Unis et sur le deuxième protocole additionnel à la convention sur la cybercriminalité du Conseil de l'Europe (convention de Budapest). Ces deux mandats incluent des dispositions prévoyant de solides garanties pour les droits fondamentaux, en relation avec la protection des données et de la vie privée ainsi que les droits procéduraux des particuliers, qui devront faire partie intégrante de tout accord futur. Dimitris Avramopoulos, commissaire pour la migration, les affaires intérieures et la citoyenneté, a déclaré : « Les criminels opèrent par-delà les frontières, et les preuves nécessaires pour enquêter sur leurs crimes se situent souvent dans d'autres juridictions. Nos services répressifs doivent avoir plus rapidement accès à ces preuves. Maintenant, nous pouvons nous mettre au travail pour négocier les cadres appropriés à cet effet avec les États-Unis et le Conseil de l'Europe. » Vĕra Jourová, commissaire pour la justice, les consommateurs et l'égalité des genres, a ajouté: « Je me réjouis que les États membres soutiennent fermement l'approche de la Commission visant un accord avec les États-Unis à l'échelon de l'UE. La plupart des enquêtes pénales d'aujourd'hui nécessitent d'obtenir des preuves électroniques de la part de fournisseurs de services à l'étranger. Il est donc crucial de résoudre les conflits de lois et d'établir des règles communes claires. Il va de soi que tout accord devra garantir au moins les mêmes solides protections des droits fondamentaux que celles en vigueur à l'intérieur de l'UE. » Julian King, commissaire pour l'union de la sécurité, a ajouté: « Depuis bien trop longtemps, les criminels et les terroristes abusent de la technologie moderne pour perpétrer leurs actes. La définition de normes internationales pour obtenir l'accès aux preuves électroniques constitue une nouvelle étape dans la fermeture de l'espace disponible pour leurs agissements, en créant les conditions qui permettent aux services répressifs d'enquêter et d'engager contre eux des poursuites plus efficacement, dans le plein respect des droits fondamentaux. » La Commission prévoit de lancer les négociations avec les États-Unis préalablement à la prochaine réunion ministérielle UE-États-Unis consacrée à la justice et aux affaires intérieures, qui se tiendra à Bucarest le 19 juin. Les négociations sur le deuxième protocole additionnel à la convention de Budapest sont en cours depuis 2017; la Commission va dorénavant négocier à ce sujet au nom de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations : Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tél.: +32 229 86764; Christian Wigand – Tél.: + 32 229 62253)

New rules on shareholders' rights and transparency enter into application

On Monday, the revised Shareholder Rights Directive will enter into application. It promotes more responsible share ownership and addresses the corporate governance shortcomings that contributed to the financial crisis. Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said: “We have learned the lessons from the past. With the revised Shareholder Rights Directive we pave the way to responsible investment and corporate decisions that have a longer time horizon, instead of focusing on short-term financial gain.” Institutional investors and asset managers are required to be transparent about their investment and engagement policy, and to disclose how they take social and environmental impact into account. There are also new transparency requirements for proxy advisors who advise institutional investors on how to vote in companies' general meetings. With the new rules, the remuneration policy of companies will be more transparent, as will be the actual remuneration of directors. To ensure that the remuneration policy contributes to the long-term interests and sustainability of the company, the performance of directors must be assessed continuously, including with social and environmental considerations. In addition, the Directive introduces a shareholder “say on pay”: shareholders will have the right to know how much the company's directors are paid and they will be able to influence this. The new rules also bring approval and disclosure requirements for material related party transactions (typically between the company and its director or controlling shareholder.) Finally, the new rules will ultimately make it easier for shareholders resident in another EU country than where the investee companies is based to participate in the general meetings of such companies and vote. For more information, see the webpage on company law and corporate governance. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: + 32 229 62253; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Freight transport: Digitalisation will save transport sector up to 102 million working hours a year

EU Transport Ministers met in Luxembourg yesterday and agreed to a General Approach on the proposal on electronic freight transport information, which the Commission presented in May 2018 as part of the ‘Europe on the Move III' proposal for a safe, clean and efficient mobility. Through this agreement, the transport sector will profit from less administrative burden and easier digital information flows. The regulation will establish a harmonised, predictable and trusted environment for electronic communication between operators transporting goods and relevant authorities. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “I am very happy that Ministers agreed on a General Approach on electronic freight transport information. This will very substantially contribute to digitalise logistics, saving up to 102 million work hours currently spent each year on paper documents management, and is an important step for our ‘Vision Zero Paper' in transport. I look forward to finding a swift agreement with the Parliament and Council.” Also during yesterday's Transport Council, progress reports were adopted concerning files of streamlining Trans-European transport Networks (TEN-T), use of hired goods vehicles, Eurovignettes and rail passenger rights. Additionally, Ministers discussed capacity issues and delays in aviation, and adopted the proposal to simplify and update requirements on seafarers' training and certification. In the margins of the Council, a working lunch and Joint Ministerial session between the EU28 and Eastern Partnership countries took place, which resulted in the adoption of a joint declaration. More information is available here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917)

The majority of people in non-euro area Member States say euro is good for the economy

A majority of respondents in the EU Member States that have yet to adopt the euro thinks that the common currency has had a positive impact on those countries that already use it, the latest Flash Eurobarometer shows. In total, 56% of respondents across the seven Member States (Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden) share this view, up one percentage point over the last year and up a total of four percentage points since 2016. This view is strongest in Hungary (70%), Romania (62%), Poland (54%) and Bulgaria (53%). Almost half also believe that introducing the euro would have positive consequences for their own country (45%, -1) and for them personally (47%, no change). In total, 55% would like the euro to become their currency as soon as possible or after some time (+2), vs. 42% who would prefer this to take place as late as possible or never (-2). A majority of respondents in Hungary (66%), Romania (61%) and Croatia (49%) are in favour of introducing the euro. 77% of the population in these seven Member States has already used euro banknotes or coins (+1 percentage point since last year). 49% feel well informed about the single currency (+1) and 81% think that they would personally manage to adapt to the replacement of the national currency by the euro (+2). A Standard Eurobarometer released in December 2018 shows that 75% of the population in the euro area are now in favour of the euro, the highest level since the introduction of the single currency. This Flash Eurobarometer was conducted in the seven euro area Member States that are legally committed to adopting the euro: Bulgaria, Czechia, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden. The Flash Eurobarometer is available here. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229-56151)

Pêche durable : la Commission présente les progrès réalisés et les opportunités pour 2020

La Commission européenne a adopté aujourd'hui une communication faisant le bilan de la mise en œuvre de la politique commune de la pêche de l'UE et lançant une consultation sur les possibilités de pêche à l'horizon 2020. La communication réaffirme l'engagement de la Commission à la promotion de la pêche à la fois écologiquement durable et économiquement viable. Les États membres, les conseils consultatifs, le secteur de la pêche, les organisations non gouvernementales et les citoyens intéressés sont invités à exprimer leur point de vue sur les possibilités de pêche en 2020 par le biais d'une consultation publique qui sera lancée le 11 juin. M. Karmenu Vella, commissaire responsable de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche, a déclaré : « Cette année, nous constatons encore une fois que nos actions persistantes visant à rétablir la santé de nos ressources halieutiques communes portent leurs fruits. Grâce aux efforts conjoints des pêcheurs, de l'industrie, des autorités et des scientifiques, nos stocks de poisson se reconstituent et les revenus de nos pêcheurs augmentent. Ceci est, bien sûr, une bonne nouvelle, mais cela ne signifie en aucune manière que notre travail est terminé. L'année prochaine est une année cruciale. Tous les États membres ont convenu qued'ici 2020, tous les stocks soient gérés de manière durable. Pour cela, nous devons intensifier nos actions et mener à bien nos objectifs. » L'UE continue de progresser dans la mise en place d'une pêche durable. Plus de stocks dans l'Atlantique Nord-Ouest et les zones adjacentes sont pêchées de manière durable. La biomasse dans ces zones est 36% plus élevée maintenant qu'en 2003. Vous trouverez plus d'informations en ligne et un Q&A. (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio - Tél.: +32 2 295 61 72; Ana Crespo Parrondo - Tél .: + 32 2 298 13 25)

Home Affairs: The Commission proposed to strengthen EU cooperation with the Council of Europe on anti-corruption

Yesterday, the Commission submitted a request to the Council of Europe for the EU to become observer in the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO). At the same time, the Commission adopted a proposal for a Council decision to this effect and it informed the European Parliament of the steps that it is taking. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “This year, the Group of States Against Corruption will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The European Union's participation in the GRECO as an observer would bring the European Union and Council of Europe closer. It would also reinforce our joint efforts to strengthen the rule of law”. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: "Corruption is an insidious threat to the security of European citizens and the health of our democracies and our economies. We need to work together – both at grassroots and also at international levels – to effectively combat this phenomenon. Being able to participate in the framework created by the Council of Europe is the right step forward.” The EU's participation in GRECO, a group that primarily aims to improve the capacity of its members to fight corruption, has been a priority for cooperation between the European Union and the Council of Europe. Currently, the EU is not a member of GRECO and is not present in GRECO meetings. This means that cooperation between the EU and GRECO and its members in the area of rule of law and the fight against corruption has been limited. As an observer, the EU would be able to participate in GRECO meetings and have access to all documents discussed. The EU seeking observer status does not preclude other possible forms of participation as a full member in the future. The Commission requested that the GRECO Plenary meeting considers the EU's request at the next plenary meeting scheduled for 17-21 June 2019. The Plenary session will be preceded by a high-level conference on 17 June marking the Group's 20th anniversary in which First Vice-President Timmermans will take part. The final decision will be taken in accordance with GRECO's internal procedures.(For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

First "World Food Safety Day": making sure that the food we eat is safe, healthy and accessible to everyone

On the occasion of World Food Safety Day, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis stated: "Today, as we celebrate the first World Food Safety Day, I invite you to take a moment to reflect upon the efforts required to bring safe food to our tables and pay tribute to all the people who make it possible: farmers, chefs, agronomists, veterinarians, auditors and so many others who work around the clock to make safe food a reality. This day is also an opportunity to reflect on what still remains to be achieved on food safety and security, human and animal health, sustainable development and economic prosperity. As Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, I can proudly state that in the European Union we enjoy the highest food safety standards due to a number of effective actions and systems that are put in place to tackle global challenges on food safety. Food safety implies protecting health and preventing illness, and this is why it is also closely linked to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. In the EU, food ‘safety nets' are strong. […] I am very glad that now we have a specific day that celebrates food safety. What would be my wish for the years to come? I think it is time we went much further: making sure that the food we eat is not only safe but also healthy, respectful of the environment, and accessible to everyone."The full statement is available in EN, FR and DE here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Commissioner Moscovici attends G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Fukuoka, Japan

Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, will represent the Commission at this weekend's G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (8-9 June) in Fukuoka, Japan. Topics for discussion include matters relating to the global economy, development finance, infrastructure investment and the reform of the international taxation system. On Monday, the Commissioner travels to Tokyo where he delivers a speech on “Resilience and Renewal: the Economic and Political Outlook for the EU”at the Keizai Koho Centre, followed by a Q&A session. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt - +32 229 56153; Vanessa Mock - +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough - Tel.: +32 229 87183; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976)

La Commission accueille les Etats membres pour évaluer la conduite des élections européennes

La Commission accueille aujourd'hui la 4e réunion du réseau de coopération européenne sur les élections, la première suivant les élections du Parlement européen des 23 et 26 mai. Les États membres évalueront comment ils se sont préparés aux élections et ont mis en œuvre le train de mesures de la Commission visant à garantir des élections libres et équitables. Věra Jourová, commissaire chargée de la justice, des consommateurs et de l'égalité des genres, a déclaré : « Le réseau de coopération électorale a rapidement prouvé son utilité, en rassemblant ressources nationales et européennes au cours de la période cruciale de la préparation des élections européennes. La Commission continuera à travailler avec le réseau pour que les élections en Europe soient libres et équitables. » Le Parlement européen sera également représenté à la réunion et partagera son évaluation initiale de la manière dont les élections européennes ont été conduites dans l'UE. La présidence roumaine du Conseil présentera son rapport sur les progrès réalisés par les États membres dans la lutte contre la désinformation et la future présidence finlandaise discutera de ses plans pour faire avancer le programme de la Commission visant à garantir des élections libres et équitables. La semaine prochaine, la Commission et la Haute Représentante présenteront leur rapport conjoint sur les progrès réalisés dans la mise en œuvre du plan d'action contre la désinformation et du paquet électoral de septembre 2018, en tant que contribution au Conseil européen de juin. À la fin de l'année, la Commission publiera un rapport complet sur la manière dont les élections européennes ont été organisées dans tous les États membres, comme elle l'avait fait pour les précédentes élections européennes. Le rapport mettra en évidence les bonnes pratiques et les enseignements à tirer pour renforcer la dimension européenne des élections, en améliorer le déroulement, organiser la participation et promouvoir des normes élevées en matière de démocratie. Après la réunion d'aujourd'hui, les conclusions seront publiées ici.(Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél.: + 32 229 62253; Sophie Dupin de Saint Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Maladies animales transfrontalières: conférence de haut niveau à Bucarest le 10 juin

Le lundi 10 juin, Vytenis Andriukaitis, commissaire en charge de la santé et de la sécurité alimentaire, participera à la conférence de haut niveau sur les maladies animales transfrontalières à Bucarest. La conférence est organisée par la présidence roumaine du Conseil en collaboration avec la Commission européenne. Cette réunion sera l'occasion de partager des expériences et des connaissances sur les maladies animales transfrontalières, des maladies qui peuvent entraîner des pertes de production et des pertes économiques considérables, perturber les échanges et constituer une menace potentielle pour la santé animale et humaine. Avant la réunion, le Commissaire Vytenis Andriukaitis a déclaré : « Chaque année, l'UE alloue des fonds importants à la prévention et au contrôle de la propagation de ces maladies dans les pays de l'UE et les pays tiers. Cependant, au fil des ans, de nouveaux éléments de complexité apparaissent dans cette lutte : nous constatons de plus en plus de maladies transfrontalières nouvelles dans un contexte épidémiologique particulier. Par conséquent, nous devons élaborer de nouvelles politiques pour gérer la situation. Un secteur de production animale résilient est un élément vital de l'économie européenne. Maintenir un niveau élevé de santé animale et protéger le secteur contre les maladies infectieuses transfrontalières, sont des éléments essentiels de notre mission commune. »(Pour plus d'informations: Anca Paduraru – Tél.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tél.: +32 229 87624)

