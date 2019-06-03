Commission pledges €100 million to help Mozambique recover from cyclones Idai and Kenneth

The EU has pledged €100 million to help Mozambique recover from the devastating effects of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit the country in March and April this year. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, made the announcement on June 1 at the International Donors Pledging Conference held in Beira, one of the areas hardest hit by the cyclones. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: “The European Union is founded on solidarity: solidarity between its Member States and solidarity with its partner countries worldwide. That is why I am here today, in Mozambique, to announce that the EU will mobilise €100 million to support the country in its efforts to recover, rebuild infrastructure and strengthen resilience. We will also be supporting Malawi and Zimbabwe, which have also been affected by the cyclones.” During his visit, Commissioner Mimica met the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi. He also visited the Hospital of Beira. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

L'Union de la défense en marche: des progrès substantiels ont été accomplis dans le cadre de la mobilité militaire

L'amélioration de la circulation des troupes et des moyens militaires dans l'ensemble de l'UE contribue à la sécurité de tous les Européens ainsi qu'à une Union plus efficace, plus réactive et plus cohérente. La Commission européenne et la Haute Représentante de l'UE présentent un rapport conjoint sur la mise en œuvre du plan d'action sur la mobilité militaire, adopté en mars 2018. La mise en œuvre concrète du plan d'action permettra aux États membres de l'Union européenne d'agir plus rapidement et plus efficacement dans le cadre de la politique de sécurité et de défense commune, ainsi que des activités nationales et multinationales. Ce plan respecte pleinement la souveraineté nationale et le processus décisionnel au sein des États membres de l'UE. La mobilité militaire est également un projet phare dans le cadre de la coopération UE-OTAN. Le rapport décrit les progrès substantiels et tangibles réalisés jusqu'à présent ainsi que la voie à suivre. En ce qui concerne l'infrastructure, des étapes clés telles les exigences militaires et l'analyse des écarts entre les besoins militaires et civils ont été achevées. Cela ouvre la voie au financement d'un double usage – civile et militaire- des infrastructures de transport par le biais d'une enveloppe de 6,5 milliards d'euros proposée dans le cadre du mécanisme pour l'interconnexion en Europe (MIE) dans le cadre du prochain budget à long terme de l'UE (2021-2027). Le Parlement européen et le Conseil sont parvenus à un accord sur le règlement MIE, comprenant des dispositions spécifiques pour le financement de projets à double usage. Compte tenu du taux de cofinancement de 50%, cet accord se traduirait par au moins 13 milliards d'euros de dépenses totales consacrées à ces projets. Vingt-trois États membres de l'UE ont adhéré à aux arrangements du programme de l'Agence européenne de défense relatif à « l'optimisation des procédures d'autorisation des mouvements transfrontaliers dans l'UE », visant à harmoniser et à simplifier les mouvements militaires dans l'UE. En outre, des progrès ont été accomplis dans la rationalisation des procédures douanières, de la taxe sur la valeur ajoutée et du transport des marchandises dangereuses. En particulier, une proposition a été faite concernant l'exonération de la taxe sur la valeur ajoutée pour les opérations militaires de l'UE. (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio - Tél.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tél.: +32 229 13917)

Mobilité des artistes: deuxième appel dans le cadre d'un projet pilote créant de nouvelles opportunités professionnelles

Aujourd'hui, i-Portunus, un projet pilote financé par la Commission européenne, lance le deuxième des trois appels à candidatures visant à financer la mobilité européenne des artistes. Doté d'un budget global d'un million d'euros, ce projet vise à aider jusqu'à 500 artistes à établir ou améliorer des collaborations et à créer de nouvelles œuvres en leur permettant de voyager dans un autre pays pendant une période de 15 à 85 jours. Il couvre deux secteurs: les arts de la scène et les arts visuels et est ouvert aux personnes résidant dans tous les pays participant au programme Europe créative. Plus de 1 200 demandes ont déjà été soumises en réponse au premier appel publié en avril. L'année prochaine, la Commission investira 1,5 million d'euros supplémentaires dans des projets similaires. L'objectif est de se préparer pour 2021, date à laquelle la mobilité des artistes et des professionnels de la culture devrait être une action permanente dans le cadre du nouveau programme Europe créative. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, a déclaré: « La mobilité transfrontalière des artistes est essentielle pour stimuler la créativité et la compétitivité dans nos secteurs culturels. Le nombre de demandes pour le premier appel i-Portunus confirme que la demande pour notre initiative est élevée. Nous continuerons à piloter la mobilité des artistes cette année et l'année prochaine afin de pouvoir mener une action spécifique à l'avenir. » Ce deuxième appel, ouvert jusqu'au 24 juin à 14 heures, propose de nouvelles fonctionnalités: mobilité de groupes (jusqu'à cinq personnes), mobilité segmentée (jusqu'à trois voyages d'au moins cinq jours chacun pour atteindre un minimum de 15 jours et 85 jours maximum) et un soutien financier supplémentaire aux artistes ayant des besoins spécifiques. Un troisième appel est prévu pour début juillet. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél.: +32 229 56184)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into Lithuanian electricity strategic reserve measure

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Lithuanian support to energy company AB Lietuvos Energija in the context of a strategic reserve measure, which was in place in Lithuania until 2018, may have unduly favoured the company and distorted competition in the Single Market, in breach of EU State aid rules. From 2013 to 2018 (when the scheme was discontinued), the Lithuanian Power Plant (LPP), owned by AB Lietuvos Energija, Lithuania's state-owned incumbent, was selected by the Lithuanian government to provide strategic reserve services with the intention of increasing security of electricity supply in Lithuania. LPP was paid for the provision of these services. In 2016, the Commission received a formal complaint alleging that the measure was incompatible with EU State aid rules. At this stage, the Commission is concerned that the measure may not have been in line with EU State aid rules. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation gives Lithuania and interested third parties an opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. A full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, LT. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of a joint venture by VW Group, Intel and Allied Holdings

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of a newly created joint venture by Volkswagen Finance Luxembourg S.A. (“VWFL”) of Luxembourg, Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd. (“Mobileye”) and Champion Motors Ltd., both of Israel. The joint venture will operate a ride hailing service based on a fleet of self-driving vehicles in Israel. VWFL is an investment company, controlled by Volkswagen AG of Germany and belonging to the VW Group. Mobileye is controlled by Intel Corporation of the US and active in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localisation and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Champion Motors is controlled by Allied Holdings Ltd. of Israel and the direct importer and distributor in Israel of the Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi and Seat brands.The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the very limited impact brought about by the transaction on the market. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9355. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Euroports by MRG, PMV and SFPI-FPIM

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Euroports Holdings S.à r.l. (“Euroports”) of Luxembourg by Monaco Resources Group (“MRG”) of Monaco, Participatie Maatschappij Vlaanderen (“PMV”) and Société fédérale de participations et d'investissement - Federale participatie -en investeringsmaatschappij (“SFPI-FPIM”), both of Belgium. Euroports provides terminal operations, freight forwarding and value-added services such as processing, customisation, bagging or packaging. MRG is active in agribusiness, metals and minerals, energy, logistics and technology, as well as finance and investments. PMV is an investment company fully owned by the Flemish region and mainly active in financing for entrepreneurs, start-ups and growth companies, as well as infrastructure, real estate and energy investments. SFPI-FPIM is an investment company investing in public and private enterprises of strategic interest to the Belgian State, who is its full owner. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited impact it would have on the market. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9321. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

International Contact Group and Lima Group representatives meet on Venezuela situation

Federica Mogherini, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission and Foreign Ministers of Portugal and Uruguay, representing the International Contact Group, meet today in New York with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, Chile and Peru, in representation of the Lima Group, to discuss the situation in Venezuela. The meeting follows an invitation from the Lima Group countries and is part of the International Contact Group efforts to intensify its outreach with other key international actors, with a view to contribute to a political, peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis. Photos of the meeting will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Turkey

Today, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship is in Istanbul, Turkey. Commissioner Avramopoulos will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu. Discussions will focus on the implementation of the EU-Turkey statement and on cooperation on migration, borders and security. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Markus Lammert – Tel.: +32 229 58602)

Commissioner Bieńkowska in Poland to discuss the role of local authorities in shaping EU's future

Today, Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs is in Gdańsk to hold a debate, the last in the series of dialogues that she conducted in Poland over the last weeks. This time, she is participating in the events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 1st free elections in Poland in June 1989. The Commissioner will take part in a discussion on the role of the regional and local authorities in shaping the EU's future, organised in memory of the former Mayor of the city of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz. The Commissioner will be on stage together with Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, Mayor of the city of Gdansk, Rafał Trzaskowski, Mayor of the city of Warsaw, Rafał Dutkiewicz, former Mayor of the city of Wroclaw and Andrij Sadowyj, Mayor of the city of Lviw. The Commission supports regional and local authorities' efforts in shaping a sustainable and prosperous development. EU funds have for example helped to further develop a fast, comfortable and clean transport network in Warsaw. The EU finances cohesion projects in Poland to 85% of their value yielding tangible results such as 12,200 km of road built or upgraded, 9.1 million people with access to broadband and 2.4 million people with access to better water and waste water networks (see factsheet). (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Commissioner Navracsics in Serbia for Western Balkans ministerial

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, is in Belgrade today to open the annual ministerial meeting of the Western Balkans Platform on Education and Training. All Ministers of Education from the region are invited to review the state of educational system in their countries, learn about the latest EU initiatives, identify priorities, agree on follow-up to studies and reports and deeper cooperation. This year, discussions will mainly focus on early childhood education and care. Ahead of the meeting, Commissioner Navracsics said: "Since 2015 the Erasmus+ programme has supported 27,000 student and staff exchanges in higher education to and from the Western Balkans. However, to tackle the common challenges facing our economies and societies, we need to start much earlier. That is why I am very pleased that we will be discussing early childhood education and care which lays the foundations for children's development and their later success in life – and can play a role in building fairer, more resilient societies." The Platform's longer-term perspective is to assist the Western Balkans with their reform efforts and prepare them for EU membership responsibilities including full participation in the EU's education programmes. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Le commissaire Moscovici en visite demain sur le site d'Eurotunnel et le port de Calais

Le commissaire Pierre Moscovici, en charge des affaires économiques et financières, la fiscalité et les douanes, sera en déplacement demain sur le site d'Eurotunnel et le port de Calais. Le Commissaire a déclaré : « La sortie du Royaume-Uni représente un défi pour la région des Hauts-de-France, ses entreprises, ses citoyens, et pour les douanes françaises. Le travail de préparation est largement engagé mais il doit se poursuivre. C'est pour porter ce message et pour constater les progrès accomplis que je me rends sur le terrain ce mardi. » Pendant sa visite, il participera à une réunion de travail sur les principaux dispositifs mis en place dans le cadre du Brexit et visitera les nouvelles installations douanières. Il se rendra ensuite au port de Calais où il tiendra une conférence de presse avec Fabien Sudry, préfet du Pas-de-Calais, Michel Lalande, préfet de la région Hauts-de-France, et Xavier Bertrand, président du Conseil régional des Hauts-de-France. (Pour plus d'informations : Vanessa Mock – Tél.: +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

