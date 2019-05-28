European Commission - Daily News Daily News 28 / 05 / 2019 Commissioner Stylianides addresses the 4th European Climate Change Adaptation Conference in Lisbon Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides delivers a keynote speech at the 4th European Climate Change Adaptation Conference in Lisbon. Together with the Portuguese Minister of Environment and Energy Transition, João Pedro Matos Fernandes; the Mayor of Lisbon, Fernando Medina; and the Director of the Climate Service Centre Germany, Dr Daniela Jacob, Commissioner Stylianides will speak about the significance of prevention actions to reduce the impact of disasters that are amplified by climate change. In order to address these challenges, the EU has recently taken concrete operational steps via rescEU, a new legislation to strengthen the existing EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Since 2013, the European Union also follows a long term Strategy on Adaption to Climate Change. This year's European Climate Change Adaptation Conference focuses for the first time on the synergies between disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, aiming to bringing together the two communities. Commissioner Stylianides will also have bilateral meetings with the Minister of Environment and Energy Transition, João Pedro Matos Fernandes, the Minister of Internal Administration, Eduardo Cabrita, and will visit civil protection resources with Secretary of State of Civil Protection, Jose Artur Neves. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140) Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News) MEX/19/2768