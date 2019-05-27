Festival de Cannes 2019: Palmarès prestigieux pour les films soutenus par l'UE

Trois films soutenus par le programme européen Europe Créative-MEDIA ont été primés lors de la 72e édition du Festival de Cannes qui s'est clôturée samedi 25 mai. Les réalisateurs Luc et Jean-Pierre Dardenne ont reçu le « Prix de la mise en scène » pour Le jeune Ahmed (Belgique, France), le portrait d'un adolescent pris dans le tourbillon de la radicalisation religieuse. L'actrice Emily Beecham a reçu le « Prix d'interprétation féminine » dans Little Joe, un film de science-fiction de Jessica Hausner (Autriche, Royaume-Uni, Allemagne). Enfin, Antonio Banderas a été récompensé pour son interprétation dans le film de Pedro Almodovar Dolor y Gloria (Espagne). Cette année, 20 films projetés dans les différentes sélections du festival ont été soutenus par le programme MEDIA pour un montant total de 1,5 million d'euros pour leur développement et distribution. En marge du Festival, la Commission européenne a également organisé la première journée « Femmes en mouvement » sur la manière dont l'UE peut davantage promouvoir l'égalité entre les femmes et les hommes dans le secteur audiovisuel. Le Festival de Cannes avait été le premier festival à signer l'engagement du Collectif 50/50 en faveur de la parité dans ce secteur, rejoint depuis par 46 autres festivals. Une autre première, la journée « media meets tech », soutenue par MEDIA, a mis en évidence des startups innovantes dans le secteur audiovisuel et les possibilités de financement à l'échelle européenne. En outre, plus de 500 personnalités du cinéma, dont Céline Sciamma, Wim Wenders, Agnieszka Holland, Miguel Gomes, Luc et Jean-Pierre Dardenne, ont signé un manifeste visant à encourager les citoyens à voter aux élections européennes qui ont eu lieu du 23 au 26 mai et ont vu une hausse de la participation. Plus d'informations sur le programme MEDIA est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou - Tél.: +32 229 83583)

State aid: Commission approves prolongation of Italian guarantee scheme for non-performing loans

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the third prolongation of the Italian guarantee scheme to facilitate the securitisation of non-performing loans (Fondo di Garanzia sulla Cartolarizzazione delle Sofferenze - GACS). The scheme was initially approved in February 2016 and last prolonged in August 2018. Under the scheme Italian banks meeting certain conditions will continue to be able to request a State guarantee on the lower-risk senior notes issued by private securitisation vehicles that help them to finance the sale of their non-performing loan portfolios. The more risky funding tranches of the securitisation vehicles are to be sold to private investors and will not be guaranteed by the State. By assisting banks to securitise and move non-performing loans off their balance sheet, the scheme is an important component of Italy's strategy to tackle banks' asset quality problems and has already made a significant contribution. Between February 2016 and November 2018, the scheme has been accessed seventeen times, removing €51 billion (gross book value) of non-performing loans from the Italian banking system, which corresponds to almost two thirds of the total reduction of non-performing loans in Italy during that period. The Commission's assessment showed that, under the scheme as notified by Italy, the State guarantees on the senior notes will continue to be remunerated at market terms according to the risk taken, i.e. in a manner acceptable for a private operator under market conditions. On this basis, the Commission was able to maintain its conclusion that the measure is free of State aid within the meaning of EU rules. Today's authorisation is granted until 27 May 2021. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website in the public case register under the case number SA.53518 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission approves prolongation of Irish credit union restructuring scheme

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, the ninth prolongation of an Irish scheme aimed at restructuring credit unions. The scheme was initially approved in October 2014 and last prolonged in November 2018. The objective of the scheme is to underpin the stability and long-term viability of credit unions and the credit union sector in Ireland at large. Restructuring involves merging credit unions with ample reserves with credit unions with a gap, providing, if necessary, a capital injection to make up any shortfall in the capital reserve requirements of the merged credit union. Stabilisation involves assisting fundamentally viable credit unions that have temporarily slipped below the regulatory reserve requirements. The Commission found that the measure ensures that the beneficiaries become viable in the long-term through restructuring or merging with sound credit unions, and that they contribute to the cost of restructuring. Moreover, the impact on competition is limited because credit unions are small and do business only with members. Until now, the Irish authorities have managed to restructure credit unions without granting any aid under this scheme. Today's authorisation is granted until 31 October 2019. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the reference SA.54005. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears non-UK part of Onex's and AEG's acquisition of control over a joint venture

The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture by Onex Corporation (“Onex”) of Canada and Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (“AEG”) of the US. The joint venture, ASM Global, will be active worldwide in the management of live entertainment venues. Onex is a private equity firm active across multiple industry sectors. AEG is active in sports and live entertainment. On 10 May 2019, the Commission granted a request to refer the assessment of the effects of the transaction on competition in the United Kingdom to the UK Competition and Markets Authority. The Commission assessed the remainder of the proposed acquisition and has found that it would raise no competition concerns, because the companies have negligible market shares or there are no overlaps between their activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9307. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Moscovici in Lisbon, Portugal, tomorrow

Pierre Moscovici, Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Union, travels to Lisbon tomorrow where he will deliver a speech on tax justice and human rights, as part of the Estoril Conferences event on ‘Empowering Humanity: From Local to Global Justice'. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

