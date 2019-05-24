Drones: Commission adopts advanced rules for the safe operation of drones

Today the European Commission adopted EU rules to ensure increasing drone traffic across Europe is safe and secure for people on the ground and in the air. The rules will apply to all operators of drones – both professionals and those flying drones for leisure. Following the recently adopted technical requirements for drones, today the Commission completes another key deliverable under the Commission's Aviation Strategy for Europe whose core objectives are to maintain the highest level of safety and to support the competitiveness of the EU's aviation industry. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “The EU will now have the most advanced rules worldwide. This will pave the way for safe, secure and green drone flights. It also provides the much needed clarity for the business sector and for drone innovators Europe-wide.” As of 2020 drone operators will have to be registered with national authorities. Member States will be able to define so-called "no-fly zones" where – through satellite geo-location – drones will not be allowed to enter. “No-fly zones” may include airports and airfields or city centres. These rules, which will replace existing national rules in EU Member States, not only address safety but also contain important building blocks to mitigate drone related security risks. Through operators' registration, remote identification and definition of geographical zones, all national authorities will have means to prevent misuse or unlawful drone activities. You can find more information on the new rules online, as well as a video and photos of different drone operations across the EU. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Actions Marie Skłodowska-Curie: 470 millions d'euros pour soutenir 1 800 doctorants

La Commission européenne a annoncé les lauréats d'un nouveau cycle de soutien à d'excellents chercheurs dans le cadre des Actions Marie Skłodowska-Curie. Doté d'un budget de 470 millions d'euros, il financera 128 réseaux de formation innovants regroupant 1 389 organisations dans 56 pays. Les projets offriront des possibilités de recherche et de formation de haut niveau dans le monde entier à environ 1 800 candidats au doctorat. Ils contribueront également à améliorer la qualité globale de la formation doctorale en Europe et au-delà et contribueront à la rendre plus innovante. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et des sports, a déclaré: «Je félicite les candidats retenus. Avec les Actions Marie Skłodowska-Curie, nous pouvons réunir des universités, des instituts de recherche et d'autres secteurs du monde entier, leur permettant ainsi d'élaborer ensemble d'excellents programmes de doctorat. Les doctorants prometteurs acquerront de l'expérience dans différents environnements de travail tout en développant des compétences transférables très appréciées des employeurs. La formation doctorale sera donc un tremplin pour une carrière réussie. »Les 128 programmes de formation doctorale retenus comprennent 16 doctorats industriels européens, dans lesquels les organisations non universitaires jouent le même rôle que les universités et 9 doctorats conjoints européens proposés par des universités. Les projets sélectionnés couvrent divers domaines de recherche tels que l'ingénierie et la communication, l'environnement, la santé et la paléontologie. Les accords de subvention seront signés le 15 août et dureront quatre ans. La liste complète des projets sélectionnés est disponible ici. Plus d'informations sur les Actions Marie Skłodowksa-Curie sont disponibles ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083 et Joseph Waldstein - Tél.: +32 229 56184)

EU sends planes to help Israel to tackle forest fires

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to tackle forest fires, following a request for assistance from the Israeli authorities last night (23 May). In an immediate response, the European Union has already helped mobilise 4 firefighting planes (2 from Italy and 2 from Cyprus) to be dispatched swiftly to the affected areas. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: “The European Union stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult time. European support is already on its way. I thank Italy and Cyprus for their tangible solidarity. Our thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders working on the ground. We stand ready to provide further assistance.” The European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the Israeli authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel the EU assistance. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over Appriss by Clearlake and Insight

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Appriss Holdings, Inc. (“Appriss”) by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and Insight Venture Management LLC (“Insight”), all of the US. Appriss provides governments and companies with technology and data analytics solutions in the safety, health and retail sectors. Clearlake is a private investment firm whose core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services, industrials and energy, and consumer. Insight is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because Appriss has negligible actual and foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9375. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Vice-President Katainen in Finland to discuss Future of Europe and defence cooperation

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday 27 May. He will deliver a keynote speech on the Future of Europe at the plenary assembly of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), meet with the Board of The National Union of University Students in Finland (SYL), and deliver an address at the event “Arising Opportunities for Finnish Industry and Research Community in the Field of Defence” organised by Finnish public affairs consultancy Blic. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commissioner Stylianides speaks against gender-based violence in Oslo

Today, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Oslo, Norway to participate in the International Conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises”. The key objectives of the Conference are to mobilise a stronger commitment to prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence, in humanitarian settings, and to protect people at risk. In Oslo, Commissioner Stylianides will reiterate the EU's strong commitment to continue supporting the efforts to eradicate gender based violence.During 2017 and 2018, the EU allocated approximately €62 million in humanitarian aid funds to the prevention and response to gender-based violence in emergencies. The EU also led the global initiative Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies. Detailed information about the achievements of the EU leadership of the Call to Action can be found here.In the margins of the Conference, Commissioner Stylianides will also meet Ms Eriksen Soreide, Foreign Minister of Norway; Ms Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the UN Population Fund; Ms Henriette Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF; and Ms Pramilla Patten, UN SRSG-SVC. Tomorrow, the Commissioner will meet Ms Ingvil Tybring-Gjedde, Minister of Public Security of Norway to discuss the launch of the first of its kind rescEU initial transition fleet. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322: Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

