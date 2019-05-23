Juncker Plan supports expansion and renovation of Dutch hospitals

The European Investment Bank is lending Dutch hospital group Noordwest Ziekenhuisgroep €120 million to support its expansion and renovation plans. The loan is guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Juncker Plan. BNG Bank is providing an additional €110 million with part of the loan guaranteed by the municipality of Alkmaar. The investment programme includes the renovation of the Den Helder location, the construction of the first phase in the Alkmaar location, the construction of an underground parking garage in Alkmaar, the renovation of the Westerlicht home and the implementation of an electronic medical records system. Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, said: “With support from the EU, the residents of the province of Noord-Holland will soon benefit from improved facilities and better healthcare. The Investment Plan for Europe has helped finance many medical facilities across the EU as well as ground-breaking medical research, and I am proud that we are making a tangible difference to people's lives as a result.” A press release is available here. As of May 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised almost €400 billion of additional investment, including €11.7 billion in the Netherlands. The Plan is currently supporting 949,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Nouveau partenariat ACP-UE: les négociateurs en chef évaluent les progrès accomplis et passent à la prochaine étape des pourparlers

À la suite des récentes consultations au niveau régional avec les pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP), les négociateurs en chef, le commissaire Mimica et le ministre togolais Robert Dussey, se sont réunis aujourd'hui à Bruxelles pour discuter des grandes lignes du futur accord ACP-UE. Neven Mimica, commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement et négociateur en chef de l'UE, a déclaré: « L'accord se précise. Il est temps d'intensifier nos efforts et d'accélérer nos progrès pour atteindre les résultats escomptés. Les discussions d'aujourd'hui sur les partenariats régionaux nous rapprochent un peu plus de cette coopération nouvelle et renforcée que nous recherchons. » Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Elena Gonzalez Verdesoto – Tél.: +32 229 99862)

Winners of the 2019 European Union Prize for Literature revealed

Last night, Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and Romanian Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz announced the 14 winners of this year's European Union Prize for Literature. The Prize is awarded annually to new and emerging authors, recognising literary talent from all corners of Europe. It highlights the wealth of contemporary European literature as well as Europe's rich cultural and linguistic heritage. This year's 14 laureates are: Laura Fredenthaler (Austria), Piia Leino (Finland), Sophie Daull (France), Réka Mán-Várhegyi (Hungary), Beqa Adamashvili (Georgia), Nikos Chryssos (Greece), Jan Carson (Ireland), Giovanni Dozzini (Italy), Daina Opolskaite (Lithuania), Marta Dzido (Poland), Tatiana Țîbuleac (Romania), Ivana Dobrakovová (Slovakia), Halya Shyyan (Ukraine) and Melissa Harrison (United Kingdom). Launched by the European Commission in 2009 and supported by the Creative Europe programme, the European Union Prize for Literature is organised in partnership with the book sector. Commissioner Navracsics said: "The European Union Prize for Literature showcases the creativity and the diversity of European literature and recognises the importance of our book sector. Through the Prize and the Creative Europe programme, the European Commission helps authors, publishers, translators and booksellers bring quality and variety to readers in Europe and beyond. I warmly congratulate all this year's winners.” The competition is open to the countries involved in Creative Europe. National juries comprised of publishers, booksellers, authors and critics select the winners from each of the participating countries. The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony hosted by Commissioner Navracsics in Brussels on 2 October. Each winner will also receive a prize of €5,000. More information on the European Union Prize for Literature as well as on the 2019 winning authors and their books can be found here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 84)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle conjoint de Etix par Stoa, InfraVia, SBI et Tiger

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle conjoint de la société Etix Groupe S.A. (« Etix »), une entreprise commune de plein exercice basée au Luxembourg, par les sociétés Stoa S.A., basée en France, InfraVia II Invest S.A. (« InfraVia »), basée au Luxembourg, SBI Crypto Investment Co. Ltd. (« SBI »), basée au Japon, et Tiger Infrastructure Europe S.A.R.L. (« Tiger »), basée au Luxembourg. L'acquisition du contrôle conjoint a lieu par achat d'actions par Stoa. Etix est un fournisseur de services de centres de données en Europe, Afrique, Amérique Latine et Asie du Sud-Est. Stoa, InfraVia, SBI et Tiger sont des fonds et véhicules d'investissement. La Commission a conclu que l'acquisition envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché concerné. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9364. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni – Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle en commun d'une entreprise commune par Kennedy Wilson et AXA

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun d'uneentreprise commune, composée de trois sociétés nouvellement créées qui acquerront, détiendront et géreront des locaux privés d'habitation et de bureaux en location en Irlande, par Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., (« Kennedy Wilson ») basée aux États-Unis et AXA S.A. basée en France. Kennedy Wilson est active dans l'investissement dans l'immobilier, promotion et gestion immobilières. AXA est active dans l'assurance-vie, l'assurance-santé et d'autres formes d'assurance, et dans la gestion d'investissements. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problèmes de concurrence en raison de son impact limité sur le marché. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9339. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni – Tél.: +32 229 90526)

