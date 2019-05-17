Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission recognises platforms' efforts ahead of the European elections

Today, the European Commission published the reports and analysis of the progress made in April 2019 by Facebook, Google and Twitter to fight disinformation. The three online platforms are signatories to the Code of Practice against disinformation and have committed to report monthly on measures taken ahead of the European Parliament elections in May 2019. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová, Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King, and Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said in a joint statement: "We recognise the continued progress made by Facebook, Google and Twitter on their commitments to increase transparency and protect the integrity of the upcoming elections. We welcome the robust measures that all three platforms have taken against manipulative behaviour on their services, including coordinated disinformation operations. They have also provided data on measures to improve the scrutiny of ad placements. However, more needs to be done to strengthen the integrity of their services, including advertising services. Moreover, the data provided still lacks the level of detail necessary to allow for an independent and accurate assessment of how the platforms' policies have actually contributed to reducing the spread of disinformation in the EU. All three signatories have now created publicly accessible political ad libraries and enabled searches through APIs, which is a clear improvement. We regret however that Google and Twitter were not able to develop and implement policies for the identification and public disclosure of issue-based ads, which can be sources of divisive public debate during elections, hence prone to disinformation. Looking beyond the European elections, all signatories should now step up their efforts to broaden cooperation with fact checkers in all Member States as well as to empower users and the research community. In particular, online platforms need to put in practice their broader set of commitments under the Code of Practice, notably by engaging with traditional media to develop transparency and trustworthiness indicators for information sources so that users are offered a fair choice of relevant, verified information.” The full statement as well as the details on the monthly reports by the platforms are available here. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: solid progress in supporting refugees

The European Commission reported today good progress in the implementation and programming of €6 billion of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey. More than 80 projects are currently up and running delivering tangible results to refugees and host communities in particular on education and health. Out of the €6 billion, some €4.2 billion has been allocated, of which €3.45 billion has been contracted and €2.22 billion disbursed to date. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said: "We continue to make good progress in the implementation and programming of the Facility. More than 80 projects to date provide vital assistance in the areas of education, health, protection and socio-economic support, and more projects are in the pipeline. We remain committed to continue our support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, addressing current needs and increasing resilience and self-reliance for the longer term.” Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, added: "The European Union is continuing to support refugees in Turkey, in line with its commitment. 1.6 million refugees are receiving humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs. Looking ahead to the future, we are working to make our support more sustainable. We remain committed to continue working closely with Turkey to make this possible.” The full press release, a factsheet on the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey, a factsheet on humanitarian support to refugees in Turkey and an interactive project map are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic, Tel.: +32 229 86570; Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela, Tel.: +32 229 65322; Alceo Smerilli +32 229 64887; Daniel Puglisi, Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Juncker Plan: Intrinsic ID secures €11 million loan from European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide €11 million of finance to Internet of Things (IoT) security technology company Intrinsic ID based in the Netherlands. The company will use the funding to support its expansion in research and development and engineering. The EIB loan is supported under the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the main pillar of the Juncker Plan. Intrinsic ID's products are based on the company's patented technology, which enables the creation of a digital fingerprint that serves as a unique identity for microprocessors and other semiconductor devices within IoT products. Carlos Moedas, European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said: “Intrinsic ID clearly has high ambitions in the security technology industry and the EU is proud to support its research and innovation plans. Around a quarter of total investment mobilised under the Juncker Plan has been in RDI which reflects the importance policy-makers place in this area, as well as the high market demand. I wish Intrinsic ID all the best with their future innovations.” A press release is available here. As of April 2019, the Juncker Plan has mobilised almost €393 billion of additional investment, including €11.2 billion in the Netherlands. The Plan is currently supporting 945,000 small and medium businesses across Europe. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Eurostat: Le taux d'inflation annuel en hausse à 1,7% dans la zone euro, en hausse à 1,9% dans l'UE (avril 2019)

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro s'est établi à 1,7% en avril 2019, contre 1,4% en mars 2019. Un an auparavant, il était de 1,2%. Le taux d'inflation annuel de l'Union européenne s'est établi à 1,9% en avril 2019, contre 1,6% en mars 2019. Un an auparavant, il était de 1,5%. Les taux annuels les plus faibles ont été observés en Croatie (0,8%), au Danemark et au Portugal (0,9% chacun). Les taux annuels les plus élevés ont quant à eux été enregistrés en Roumanie (4,4%) et en Hongrie (3,9%). Par rapport à mars 2019, l'inflation annuelle a baissé dans six États membres, est restée stable dans deux et a augmenté dans dix-neuf autres. En avril 2019 les plus fortes contributions au taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro proviennent des services (+0,86 points de pourcentage, pp), suivis de l'énergie (+0,51 pp), de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (+0,29 pp) et des biens industriels hors énergie (+0,06 pp). Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229-56153; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 58615)

Eurostat: La production dans le secteur de la construction en baisse de 0,3% dans la zone euro, baisse de 0,7% dans l'UE28 (mars 2019 comparé à février 2019)

En mars 2019 par rapport à février 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction, corrigée des variations saisonnières, a diminué de 0,3% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,7% dans l'UE28, selon les premières estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En février 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction avait augmenté de 3,0% dans la zone euro et de 2,6% dans l'UE28. En mars 2019 par rapport à mars 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction a progressé de 6,3% dans la zone euro et de 5,8% dans l'UE28.Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: + 32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

EU Prize for Women Innovators: Commission awards four outstanding entrepreneurs

Yesterday in Paris, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas announced the four winners of the 2019 EU Prize for Women Innovators worth overall €350,000. The prize is funded under Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme. The winners have founded a successful company based on their innovative ideas. Commissioner Moedas said: "I am honoured to share this moment of recognition with such amazing innovators. They show the unlimited talent present in Europe and the importance of women entrepreneurs. I hope that with this prize, our winners will go on to inspire many other women to create innovative businesses.” Three winners will receive each €100,000: 1) Irina Borodina (Lithuania), co-founder of the biotech company BioPhero, which produces pheromones as an alternative to pesticides 2) Martine Caroff (France), founder of the two biotech companies LPS-BioSciences and HEPHAISTOS-Pharma active in the area of in vitro diagnostics, medical devices and immunotherapy; and 3) Shimrit Perkol-Finkel (Israel), co-founder of the company ECOncrete Tech, that provides environmentally conscious concrete products. The fourth winner from the rising innovator category will receive €50,000: Michela Puddu (Italy), co-founder of the company Haelixa, that uses DNA-based tracing to ensure ethical and transparent consumer good supply chains. The aim of the EU Prize for Women Innovators is to raise public awareness of the need for more innovation and more women entrepreneurs, to recognise the success of women in innovation and create strong role models. More information on the winners and the Prize is available in a news item. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Programme MEDIA: La Commission lance la première édition de la Journée « Femmes en mouvement » au Festival de Cannes

Dimanche 19 mai, la Commission européenne lancera la première édition de la Journée « Femmes en mouvement » dans le cadre du Festival de Cannes qui se déroule cette semaine. Lors de la toute première journée « Femmes en mouvement », des représentants des institutions européennes, des États membres, des organisations privées et publiques du secteur audiovisuel se réuniront pour débattre de la question de l'égalité entre les femmes et les hommes, une des valeurs fondamentales de l'Union européenne. La journée débutera par une conversation avec Carla Simon, une jeune réalisatrice espagnole récompensée par le prix Goya de la nouvelle meilleure réalisatrice en 2018. Le collectif 50/50, qui rassemble plus de 1 000 acteurs clés de l'industrie française du cinéma et de la créativité, engagés dans la solidarité, l'égalité des sexes et l'inclusion, présenteront une première évaluation des résultats de la Charte de la parité et de la diversité dans les festivals cinématographiques. Cette dernière a été présentée il y a un an en présence de la commissaire Mariya Gabriel, et le Festival de Cannes en a été le premier signataire. Depuis, la charte a été signée par plus de 40 festivals internationaux. Enfin, la Commission publiera un guide sur les faits, les tendances, les actions concrètes et les meilleures pratiques de l'industrie audiovisuelle visant à renforcer la parité. Ce travail contribuera dans une large mesure à identifier les bonnes pratiques à promouvoir dans le cadre du futur programme MEDIA 2021-2027. Pour plus d'informations sur le programme de la journée et les activités liées au programme MEDIA, voir ici et sur la stratégie européenne des femmes dans le numérique, voir ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Johannes Bahrke - Tél.: +32 229 58615; Marietta Grammenou - Tél.: +32 229 83583).

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Thyssen gives keynote speech at Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth

On Monday, 20 May, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, will attend the 2019 Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth, taking place in Brussels. The Commissioner will give a keynote speech, which will be published here. The theme of this year's Convention is “The Future of Social Europe”, with a focus on the role of the sustainability development goals, how the EU funds can be used to foster inclusive growth, the future of the European Pillar of Social Rights and the future of the European Disability Strategy. The event is expected to gather about 450 participants, and aims to collect views and proposals of civil society on the Commission's social agenda. Since its first edition in 2016, the Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth has been the Commission's biggest civil society event in the social policy field. It aims at reflecting collectively on how to build a stronger social Europe by fighting poverty, increasing employment and strengthening social cohesion and inclusion for all. More information on the event is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

