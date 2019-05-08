Commission presents results of initiative supporting regions in industrial transition

Today the European Commission presents the first results of an initiative launched a year ago to support 10 EU regions and two Member States in industrial transition: Cantabria (Spain), Centre-Val de Loire (France), Grand Est (France), Greater Manchester (United Kingdom), Hauts-de-France, North-East Finland, North-Middle Sweden, Piedmont (Italy), Saxony (Germany), Wallonia (Belgium), as well as Lithuania and Slovenia. They applied to receive Commission support and expertise in achieving industrial transition. The first results of this initiative are the launch of 12 pilot schemes, one per region or Member State, to overcome specific obstacles to industrial transition. Each of these schemes presented today will receive a €300,000 EU grant. Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said: “Based on the first results of this initiative, I invite all regions to replicate the experience in the future. They should identify weaknesses to address and assets to build on to haul themselves up the value chain in our globalised economy. To achieve this, they will have access to more than €90 billion of cohesion funding for research, innovation and small and medium businesses in the next long-term EU budget.” A press release is available here and you can find more information on the 12 pilot schemes here. A roundtable with Nicolas Lebas, Vice-President of the Hauts-de-France region will take place this afternoon in the Commission, together with Commission and OECD experts. The discussion will focus on the lessons drawn from this initiative and how to best replicate the experience with cohesion funding in the next long-term EU budget. The panel discussion is open to accredited press. To register, please send an email to sophie.dupin-de-saint-cyr@ec.europa.eu. (For more information: Christian Spahr - Tel.: +32 229 50055; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Eurostat: Les émissions de CO2 causées par la consommation d'énergie dans l'UE ont diminué en 2018 par rapport à 2017*

Les émissions de dioxyde de carbone (CO2) provenant de l'utilisation de combustibles fossiles ont diminué de façon significative (2,5%) dans l'Union européenne en 2018 par rapport à l'année précédente, selon l'office statistique de l'Union européenne Eurostat. Les émissions de CO2 contribuent fortement au réchauffement de la planète et représentent environ 80% de l'ensemble des émissions de gaz à effet de serre dans l'UE. Elles sont influencées par des facteurs tels que les conditions climatiques, la croissance économique, la taille de la population, les transports et les activités industrielles. Il convient de noter également que les importations et exportations de produits énergétiques ont un impact sur les émissions de CO2 dans le pays où les combustibles fossiles sont brûlés: par exemple, le charbon importé entraîne une augmentation des émissions, tandis que l'électricité importée n'a pas d'effet direct sur les émissions du pays importateur mais affecte le pays exportateur dans lequel elle a été produite. Selon les estimations d'Eurostat, les émissions de CO2 ont diminué en 2018 dans une majorité d'États membres de l'UE, la baisse la plus élevée étant relevée au Portugal (-9,0%), suivi par la Bulgarie (-8,1%), l'Irlande (-6,8%), l'Allemagne (-5,4%), les Pays-Bas (-4,6%) et la Croatie (-4,3%). Des hausses ont été enregistrées dans huit États membres: en Lettonie (+8,5%), devant Malte (+6,7%), l'Estonie (+4,5%), le Luxembourg (+3,7%), la Pologne (+3,5%), la Slovaquie (+2,4%), la Finlande (+1,9%) et la Lituanie (+0,6%). Un communiqué de presse complet est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tél.: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tél.: +32 229 74959)

Hong Kong and Macao: 2018 annual reports

The European Commission and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy today adopted their annual reports to the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers on political and economic developments in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and in the Macao Special Administrative Region. The reports emphasise the EU's adherence to its 'one China' policy and support to the 'one country, two systems' principle and its implementation in both Hong Kong and in Macao.As regards Hong Kong SAR, the report notes that the 'one country, two systems' principle came under increased pressure during 2018, giving rise to concerns about its erosion and calling into question whether Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and its attractiveness as an international business centre will continue to be upheld in the long term. Three noteworthy incidents relate to restrictions of the right to stand for election, the banning of a political party, and the refusal to renew the work visa of a foreign journalist. Freedom of expression faced unprecedented challenges and the report notes an increasing self-censorship. Generally, however, the rule of law prevailed and the judiciary continued to demonstrate its independence and its consistent adherence to due process.The report for the Macao SAR specifies that in 2018, the ‘one country, two systems' principle continued in general to work well, although political opposition is limited and civil society not very vocal. The rule of law and the independence of the judiciary were upheld and the rights and the fundamental freedoms of Macao citizens were generally respected. The full press releases (Hong Kong SAR; Macao SAR) and the annual reports (Hong Kong SAR; Macao SAR) are available online. For more information, visit the website of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359).

Concentrations: La Commission autorise l'acquisition de Sahel par Saudi Aramco Retail Company et Total Marketing Services

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de Tasheelat Marketing Company (“TMC”) et Sahl Transportation Company (“STC”) (ensemble désignées sous le nom de “Sahel”), basées en Arabie Saoudite, par Saudi Aramco Retail Company (“SARC”), également basée en Arabie Saoudite et Total Marketing Services S.A. (“Total MS”), basée en France. TMC exploite un réseau de stations-service dans toute l'Arabie Saoudite sous la marque Sahel. STC fournit des services de transport de carburant vers les stations-service de Sahel. SARC est une filiale à 100 % de Saudi Arabian Oil Company ("Saudi Aramco", Arabie Saoudite), qui est responsable de la propriété et de la gestion des activités de distribution de carburant de Saudi Aramco en Arabie Saoudite. Total MS est une filiale de Total S.A., active dans la distribution de produits pétroliers raffinés, y compris les carburants. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact limité sur la structure de marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9326. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission approuve la prise de contrôle exclusif d'Uniper France par EPH

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition d'une participation de contrôle exclusif de Uniper France SAS, basée en France, par Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding ("EPH") basée en Tchéquie. Uniper France est active dans la production d'électricité provenant de sources renouvelables et non-renouvelables, dans la fourniture de gaz et d'électricité et dans le traitement des cendres en France. EPH est active dans l'exploitation minière du lignite, la production, la distribution et la fourniture d'électricité et de chauffage ainsi que le transport, la distribution, le stockage et la fourniture de gaz. EPH n'a pas d'activités en France. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problèmes de concurrence en raison de l'absence de chevauchements entre les activités des sociétés dans l'Union européenne. La transaction a été examinée en vertu de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9279. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over the Dublin Waste-to-energy facility by DIF, Green Investment Group and Covanta

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of joint control over Covanta Europe Assets Limited (the "Dublin Waste-to-energy facility") of Ireland by DIF Infra 5 UK Limited ("DIF") of the Netherlands, Green Investment Group Investments Limited ("GIG") of the UK and Covanta Holding 3 UK Limited ("Covanta") of the US. The Dublin Waste-to-energy facility is active in the disposal of waste and generation of electricity. DIF is an infrastructure investment fund. GIG specialises in green energy principal investment, project delivery and portfolio management and related services. Covanta is primarily involved in the waste disposal and energy sectors. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the absence of overlaps between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9351. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Federica Mogherini travels to Tirana, Albania for Brdo-Brijuni Summit and bilateral meetings

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini is travelling to Tirana, Albania, today to participate at the Brdo-Brijuni Summit which will on 9 May bring together Heads of State or Government of the Western Balkans. Brdo-Brijuni is a joint Slovenian-Croatian initiative aimed at strengthening political dialogue and promoting the resolution of outstanding bilateral and regional issues. While in Tirana, the High Representative will already this afternoon meet the President and the Prime Minister of Albania. She will address the press withPrime Minister Edi Rama at around 17:30 (live on EbS). The High Representative will also deliver an opening speech at the Premiere of Verdi's Il Trovatore by the National Theatre of Opera and Ballet of Albania as part of Europe Week. During the visit other bilateral meetings with the leaders from the region are also foreseen, before High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini travels on to Sibiu, Romania, where she will attend informal meeting of the Heads of State or Government. Photos and videos of meetings and speeches will be available on EbS.You can find more information on EU-Western Balkans relations here.(For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359)

Europe Day: Vice-President Katainen in Warsaw for a Citizens' Dialogue on the future of Europe

Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Warsaw, Poland, on Europe Day, 9 May, to discuss the future of Europe with citizens together with the former President of Poland, Aleksander Kwaśniewski. The Dialogue takes place in the larger context of the Europe Day, when EU leaders will meet in Sibiu, as suggested by President Juncker in his 2017 State of the Union address, to discuss the EU's next strategic agenda for the period 2019-2024. He will attend a working lunch with Minister of Entrepreneurship and Technology, Jadwiga Emilewicz, Minister of the Environment, Henryk Kowalczyk, and the Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Investment and Economic Development, Małgorzata Jarosińska. Vice-President Katainen will also participate in a Europe Day reception organised by the European Commission Representation and the European Parliament's Office in Poland. In the evening, he will attend a working dinner with the Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Europe Day: Commissioner Moedas participates in Citizens' Dialogue in Portugal

On the occasion of Europe Day, tomorrow, 9 May, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas will open the Festival Política in Braga (Portugal) with a Citizens' Dialogue. The Festival Política is a cultural event with talks, workshops and art to debate and rethink Europe. The Dialogue takes place in the larger context of the Europe Day, when EU leaders will meet in Sibiu, as suggested by President Juncker in his 2017 State of the Union address, to discuss the EU's next strategic agenda for the period 2019-2024. During the Citizens' Dialogue, Commissioner Moedas will focus on the big questions of our time: Where is Europe going? What does being European mean? What influence does Brussels have on our daily lives? An essential part of the Citizens' Dialogue will be to discuss how the gap between citizens and European institutions can be reduced and how active citizenship and political participation notably in the run-up to the European elections can be promoted. The Citizens' Dialogue takes place tomorrow from 14:00 to 15:30 CET at the cultural centre “gnration” in Braga (Portugal). (For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Commissioner Stylianides in Athens, Greece

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is in Athens, Greece on 8-9 May. Today the Commissioner will meet with the President of the Hellenic Republic Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos. Tomorrow, the Commissioner will give a presentation and discuss rescEU, the Commission's new policy to strengthen EU disaster management response, with professors, researchers and experts at the National Technical University of Athens. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322: Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Hogan on high-level mission in Japan

Commissioner Phil Hogan will be visiting Japan from 8 to 11 May 2019 accompanied by a business delegation of 61 senior representatives from the European agri-food sector. The purpose of the visit is to promote European agricultural food and beverage exports to Japan to ensure that EU producers benefit to the fullest possible extent from the opportunities under the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement in force since February 2019. Business delegates accompanying the Commissioner will learn about the characteristics of the local market and consumer trends, meet with Japanese retail representatives and potential partners from the local agri-food sector. See following links for more information about the high-level mission and opportunities for agri-food sector under the EU-Japan agreement (factsheet, infographic). On 11 May, Commissioner Hogan will also participate in G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Niigata, Japan. More information about that meeting is available here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

La commissaire Jourová à Paris pour une rencontre ministérielle G7 sur l'égalité homme-femme

Vendredi 10 mai, la commissaire européenne à la justice, aux consommateurs et à l'égalité des genres, Věra Jourová, sera à Paris pour participer à la rencontre ministérielle du G7 sur le thème « Faire de l'égalité homme/femme une grande cause mondiale ». « Depuis le début de son mandat, la Commission Juncker a agi sur tous les fronts pour améliorer la vie des femmes en Europe, de la lutte contre les violences faites aux femmes aux écarts de salaire et à un meilleur équilibre entre vie professionnelle et vie privée, » a déclaré la Commissaire avant la réunion, « mais il y encore du chemin à faire pour faire progresser l'égalité homme-femme plus rapidement. C'est le message que je ferai passer lors de cette réunion. » Avant le G7, la commissaire Jourová visitera la ville de Bondy, en Seine-Saint-Denis (93). (Pour plus d'informations : Christian Wigand – Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

