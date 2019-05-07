L'union fait la force: les dirigeants de l'UE vont jeter les bases d'un avenir commun lors du sommet de Sibiu

Le 9 mai 2019, les dirigeants de l'Union européenne se réuniront à Sibiu, en Roumanie, ainsi que l'avait suggéré le président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker,dans son discours de 2017 sur l'état de l'Union, afin d'examiner le prochain programme stratégique de l'UE pour la période 2019-2024. Ils procéderont à un échange de vues sur les défis et les priorités de l'UE pour les années à venir. Le programme actuel a été adopté en juin 2014 par le Conseil européen, aboutissant aux 10 priorités politiques de la Commission Juncker. Cinq ans plus tard, les efforts déployés pour respecter ces priorités ont produit des résultats tangibles pour les citoyens, en dépit de nombreuses difficultés inattendues, qui continuent de poser de graves problèmes à notre Union. Se fondant sur les recommandations stratégiques portant sur la manière dont l'Europe pourra façonner son avenir présentées la semaine dernière, la Commission fait aujourd'hui le bilan de ce qui a été accompli au cours des cinq dernières années. Le président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, a déclaré: « Lors de ma prise de fonctions, j'ai dit qu'il s'agissait de notre dernière chance de montrer aux Européens que leur Union travaille pour eux. Ces cinq dernières années, j'ai œuvré sans relâche à tenir les promesses que nous avons faites. Si, dans certains domaines nous avons, je le pense, dépassé les attentes, dans d'autres, cela n'a pas été le cas. Je demeure néanmoins convaincu que notre action s'est toujours portée sur les domaines où cela comptait le plus. L'Union doit à présent se tourner vers l'avenir, en tirant les leçons de ses expériences et en s'appuyant sur ses réussites. Nous devons être encore plus ambitieux et plus déterminés que jamais. » Un communiqué de presse et 20 fiches d'informations sont disponibles en linge. (Pour plus d'informations: Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 91382; Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission strengthens its senior management by appointing four Directors, Principal Adviser

The European Commission has today decided to further strengthen its senior management by appointing directors to its departments for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI), Competition (DG COMP), Translation (DGT) and Statistics (DG Eurostat) as well as a Principal Adviser in its Department for Communication (DG COMM). Ms Silvia Michelini, an Italian national, has been appointed to the position of Director for “Rural Development II” in DG AGRI as of 16 May 2019. She joined the Commission in 1994 and has dealt with different aspects of the EU agricultural policy, including policy reforms and trade. Ms Michelini first became a Head of Unit in 2009 and is currently leading the unit in charge of the financial management of the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD). Ms Anna Colucci, a French national, has been appointed to the position of Director for “Markets and cases I: Energy and Environment” in DG COMP. She joined the Commission in 1994 and has since then worked in a variety of policy fields – internal market, transport, competition, energy. Ms Colucci first became a Head of Unit in 2009 and is currently heading the “Retail markets, coal and oil” unit in the Commission's energy department. The Commission has also decided to appoint Mr Jörgen Gren, a Swedish national, to the position of Director for “Resources” In DGT. Mr Gren joined the Commission in 1996 and has since then worked in several Commission departments on topics such as transport, regional and digital policy. Having first become a Head of Unit in 2012, Mr Gren has also been part of the private teams of Commissioners Danuta Hübner, in charge of regional policy, and Vice-President Andrus Ansip, responsible for the Digital Single Market. Mr Luca Ascoli, an Italian national, will become Director for “Government Finance Statistics (GFS)” in DG Eurostat – a directorate he has been heading in an acting capacity since February 2018 - as of 16 May 2019. He joined DG Eurostat in 1991 and has been a Head of Unit in charge of the Excessive Deficit Procedure and Methodology unit since 2006. Ms Jivka Petkova, a Bulgarian national, has been appointed a Principal Adviser for Corporate and Political Communication in DG COMM as of 16 May 2019. Ms Petkova joined the Commission from the Bulgarian public administration in 2007 where she was leading the EU accession negotiations' team at the Prime Minister's office. She was the Deputy Head of Cabinet of the first Bulgarian Commissioner in charge of consumer affairs, Ms Meglena Kuneva, and also worked in the private office of High Representative / Vice-President Ms Catherine Ashton and in the EU's diplomatic service. She is currently a Head of Unit in the “Spokesperson's Service” in DG COMM. (For more information: Alexander Winterstein: Tel.: +32 229 93265; Andreana Stankova - Tel.: +32 229 57857)

Table ronde demain à la Commission européenne sur les régions en transition industrielle

La Commission européenne présentera demain les premiers résultats de son initiative pour les régions en transition industrielle couvrant 12 régions et États membres: Cantabrie (Espagne), Centre-Val de Loire (France), Grand Est (France), Grand Manchester (Royaume-Uni) Hauts-de-France, Nord-est de la Finlande, Suède du centre-nord, Piémont (Italie), Saxe (Allemagne), Wallonie (Belgique), ainsi que la Lituanie et la Slovénie. Ils ont demandé à bénéficier du soutien et des compétences de la Commission pour réussir leur transition industrielle et concevoir des stratégies de développement fondées sur leurs domaines de compétitivité, aussi appelés atouts de « spécialisation intelligente ». François Bonneau, président de la région Centre-Val de Loire, participera à une table ronde avec des experts de la Commission et de l'OCDE sur les enseignements tirés de l'initiative et sur la meilleure manière de reproduire l'expérience avec le financement de la politique de cohésion dans le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE. La commissaire à la politique régionale, Corina Crețu, a déclaré: « Si certaines régions ont tiré parti des avantages de la mondialisation, d'autres ont encore du mal à s'adapter et à adopter l'innovation, la numérisation, la décarbonisation et les compétences nécessaires pour tirer leur épingle du jeu dans notre économie mondialisée. J'ai promis que l'UE aiderait ces régions à concevoir des stratégies de développement économique durable, à identifier leurs domaines de compétitivité et, plus important encore, à créer des emplois pour leurs habitants. » La table ronde se déroulera à la Commission demain dès 14h30 et est ouverte à la presse accréditée. Pour vous inscrire, veuillez envoyer un email à sophie.dupin-de-saint-cyr@ec.europa.eu. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr - Tél.: +32 229 50055; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

European Commission launches new tool to strengthen EU's fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

In the continued efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishery (IUU) globally, Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, will launch the EU's first IT tool, called “CATCH”, conceived to streamline the checks of seafood products entering the EU market. The launch will take place at the Seafood Expo on 7 May at 15:00 (European Commission stand: Hall 7 – 1411). Commissioner Vella said: “The EU is a global leader in the fight against illegal fishing. Access to the EU – the world's biggest seafood market - is an important asset in convincing governments and exporters around the world to respect the rules protecting against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishery fishing. With the CATCH initiative, we are making it easier to control that only illegal, unreported and unregulated fishery-free products enter our market. We are making it simpler to take care of our ocean and our consumers”. The catch certification scheme was established to protect the EU market against products stemming from illegal fishing. Certificates are required for each consignment of fishery products entering the EU territory, ensuring that fishery products from third countries come from legal sources. CATCH will digitalise the current paper-based certification scheme. CATCH will support Member States in their illegal, unreported and unregulated fishery-related verification tasks and help reduce the risk of fraud, facilitate the trade flows, and reduce the burden on operators and administrations. Seafood Expo, from 7 to 9 May, is the world's largest trade fair in the fisheries sector, with 1,850 exhibitors from 79 countries. Apart from the launch of CATCH tool, the Commission's stand will host several information sessions on topics such as research and innovation in fisheries and aquaculture, fisheries control, and consumer information. Visitors can also experiment with an interactive web mapping application, The European Atlas of the Seas, customising their own marine and coastal maps. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 72; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.:+32 2 298 13 25)

President Juncker and Commissioners Thyssen and Navracsics in Sibiu, Romania

President Jean-Claude Juncker will represent the European Commission at the informal meeting of EU27 Heads of State or Government in Sibiu, Romania, on 9 May 2019. The meeting will start at 15:30 EET (14:30 CET) and will be followed by a joint press conference by President Juncker, together with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. Preceding this, President Juncker will participate in a citizens' dialogue alongside President Iohannis at 18:00 EET (17:00 CET) on 8 May 2019. Commissioners Thyssen and Navracsics will also be in Sibiu to open the Youth Event ‘Let's shape the future of Europe together' on 8 May and attend the Award Ceremony of the #MySocialEurope photo competition at 17:00 EET (16:00 CET). Commissioner Navracsics will also hand over awards to the monthly winners of the photo contest ‘My magical European Solidarity Corps moment' at 16:10 EET (15:10 CET). (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456)

Vice-President Katainen in Sarajevo to chair European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Annual General Meeting

As Chairman of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Governors, European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will chair its 28th Annual General Meeting. This takes place in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 May. He will deliver a keynote address at the opening session on Wednesday morning and chair the plenary session in the afternoon. The Annual General Meeting is expected to start the preparatory work for the Strategic Capital Framework 2021-2025 as well as adopt the Annual Review 2018 and the Strategy Implementation Plan 2019-2021. Furthermore, the election of the Chair and Vice Chairs for 2019-2020 will take place. Vice-President Katainen will also meet bilaterally with EBRD President, Suma Chakrabarti, as well as the Austrian Minister of Finance, Hartwig Löger, and the German State Secretary, Jörg Kukies. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

