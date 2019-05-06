European Youth Week: young people across the continent get together to debate their role in democracy

The ninth edition of European Youth Week (29 April-5 May) brought together about 115,000 participants at nearly 1,000 events in all 34 Erasmus+ programme countries - more than ever before. Ahead of the European Parliament elections, their engagement in debates around the theme “Democracy and me” confirmed the young generation's strong interest in shaping the future of Europe, especially when it comes to protecting the environment and fighting climate change, improving education and training, and tackling poverty and economic and social inequalities. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “I am pleased to see that so many committed young people from all parts of Europe and all backgrounds got involved in the events and debates that were part of this year's Youth Week. This confirms the results of our new Eurobarometer survey, which shows that young people are eager to be active citizens. The youth event that will take place in Sibiu on 8 May, which includes a Citizens Dialogue with President Juncker and Romanian President Iohannis, ahead of the Leaders' Summit, will provide another excellent opportunity to debate with young people and to build upon their ideas and calls for action.” During the European Youth Week events in Brussels, Commissioner Navracsics hosted a Citizens' Dialogue with around 500 young people, as well as a flagship debate to discuss the impact of the European Solidarity Corps on participants, NGOs and local communities. The Commissioner also presented the 2018 Altiero Spinelli Awards for Outreach, which rewarded projects enhancing young people's critical awareness of the EU and seeking to engage them. More information on the Eurobarometer dedicated to the views expressed by young people on the future of Europe is available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Elections européennes: l'OTAN et l'équipe d'intervention en cas d'urgence informatique des institutions de l'UE ont discuté de la menace informatique

L'Agence des communications et information de l'OTAN (NCIA) et l'Équipe d'intervention en cas d'urgence informatique pour les institutions, organes et agences de l'Union européenne (CERT-EU) ont organisé, fin avril, un atelier sur la cybersécurité dans la perspective des élections au Parlement européen fin mai, afin de débattre des mesures à prendre pour contrer les menaces potentielles aux dispositifs et systèmes informatiques. Selon les résultats de l'atelier publiés aujourd'hui, les participants ont identifié des techniques telles que l' « hameçonnage » (spear phishing) et les « attaques par déni de service distribué » (Distributed Denial of Service attacks) comme des menaces potentielles à surveiller. Lors d'une attaque typique par déni de service, le trafic normal d'un serveur est perturbé par une surcharge du trafic internet provenant de systèmes tels que des ordinateurs ou d'autres périphériques connectés. L'atelier a mis en évidence la nécessité de continuer à mettre l'accent sur la formation et l'éducation des utilisateurs, notamment en ce qui concerne les attaques telles que le phishing. L'évaluation de l'atelier a montré que les responsables gouvernementaux et leurs partenaires de l'industrie doivent continuer à collaborer et à partager des informations sur les menaces. Plus d'informations sur la coopération ainsi que les résultats de l'atelier sont disponibles ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083 ; Johannes Bahrke - Tél. +32 229 58615 ; Inga Höglund - Tél.: +32 229 50698)

Security Union: After Christchurch, EU Internet Forum discusses operational measures to tackle terrorist content online

Today, the European Commission is hosting a senior officials meeting in Brussels, with representatives from EU Member States, Europol and the main technology companies in the context of the EU Internet Forum. The Forum has been driving action on tackling terrorist content online since 2015. The gathering takes place ahead of a meeting of a group of government leaders and CEOs of technology companies on 15 May in Paris attended by President Juncker and co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Paris. Participants in the EU Internet Forum will hear from the New Zealand Ambassador to the EU on the events that unfolded in Christchurch, and the experience of the New Zealand authorities in responding to it. The EU Internet Forum will also address crisis response mechanisms by clarifying the roles and communication channels between law enforcement and the private sector following a terror attack with a significant online component. For its part, the European Commission, following the announcement made by President Juncker in his 2018 State of the Union Address, has already proposed new rules to take terrorist content off the web within 1 hour. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444).

Eurobaromètre : la quasi-totalité des Européens s'inquiète de la perte de biodiversité et soutient une action plus résolue de l'UE pour protéger la nature

Selon une nouvelle enquête Eurobaromètre, les Européens sont de plus en plus préoccupés par l'état de la nature et de l'environnement. La presque totalité (96%) des plus de 27 000 citoyens interrogés ont déclaré qu'il nous incombe de protéger la nature, action essentielle dans la lutte contre le changement climatique. Le sondage montre une prise de conscience croissante de l'importance de la biodiversité, des menaces qui la visent et des mesures à prendre pour la protéger. L'avis des citoyens est en phase avec les objectifs de la stratégie de l'Union européenne en faveur de la biodiversité à l'horizon 2020, qui tendent à mettre fin à la perte de biodiversité et de services écosystémiques. Il est également en phase avec les objectifs des directives « Oiseaux » et « Habitats » de l'UE, qui constituent la colonne vertébrale de la politique de protection de la nature de l'UE. L'enquête Eurobaromètre précède la première évaluation mondiale de l'état de la nature et de la place de l'humanité en son sein, qui sera présentée par la Plateforme intergouvernementale scientifique et politique sur la biodiversité et les services écosystémiques (IPBES) plus tard aujourd'hui. Karmenu Vella, commissaire européen en charge de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche, a déclaré à ce sujet: « La dernière enquête Eurobaromètre sur la biodiversité montre clairement trois choses: les Européens accordent beaucoup d'importance à la nature et à la biodiversité; ils reconnaissent que le changement climatique et la perte de la biodiversité sont deux aspects d'un même problème et ils attendent de l'UE qu'elle agisse afin de préserver la nature et l'environnement. Au regard de cette enquête et des preuves scientifiques solides qui vont émaner de l'IPBES plus tard aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne a le devoir et la responsabilité d'œuvrer pour un accord mondial solide en faveur de la nature et de l'humanité d'ici 2020. » Cette enquête a été réalisée dans les 28 États membres de l'UE entre le 4 et le 20 décembre 2018. Dans ce cadre, 27 643 répondants issus de différents groupes sociaux et démographiques ont été interrogés en face-à-face à leur domicile, dans leur langue. Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio - Tél.: +32 2 295 61 72; Ana Crespo Parrondo - Tél.: + 32 2 298 13 25)

Nouveau partenariat ACP-UE: les négociateurs en chef concluent avec succès une série de consultations régionales, qui s'est achevée par un réunion des dirigeants africains

Vendredi dernier, en Eswatini, les négociateurs en chef Neven Mimica et Robert Dussey ont rencontré les ministres africains pour discuter du pilier « Afrique » du futur partenariat entre l'UE et 79 pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP). Comme pour les autres consultations régionales, qui se sont tenues dans les régions du Pacifique et des Caraïbes, l'objectif était de débattre des besoins et des priorités spécifiques de la région tout en examinant les moyens d'y répondre au mieux dans le futur accord ACP-UE. La discussion a contribué à alimenter et enrichir le pilier sur mesure pour l'Afrique du futur accord ACP-UE, également appelé « accord post-Cotonou ». À Mbabane (Eswatini), le négociateur en chef de l'UE, le commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement, M. Neven Mimica, s'est exprimé en ces termes: « Cette réunion a posé une base et des orientations politiques solides pour le renforcement des relations entre l'UE et l'Afrique dans le cadre de notre futur accord. Nous pensons que la stimulation de la croissance économique, dans le but d'améliorer les conditions de vie de la population et de réduire la pauvreté, devrait occuper une place de premier plan dans nos travaux. Parmi les autres priorités figurent la promotion des principes démocratiques, ainsi que la protection de nos citoyens et de notre environnement. » Le communiqué de presse complet et un MEMO sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Elena Gonzalez Verdesoto – Tél.: +32 229 99862)

Preventing food waste, promoting Circular Economy: Commission adopts methodology to measure food waste across the EU

Each year around 20% of food produced in the EU is lost or wasted, causing unacceptable social, environmental and economic harm. The European commission has adopted a Delegated Act laying down a common food waste measurement methodology to support Member States in quantifying food waste at each stage of the food supply chain. The methodology will ensure coherent monitoring of food waste levels across the EU. Preventing food waste was identified as one of priority areas in the Circular Economy Action Plan adopted by the Commission in December 2015 and is one of ten major indicators of the Circular Economy Monitoring Framework, telling us how advanced we are in the transition from linear “make-use-dispose” to circularity, where loss of resources is minimised. Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President, said: "Food waste is unacceptable in a world where millions still suffer from hunger and where our natural resources, which make human life and wellbeing possible, are becoming increasingly scarce. That is why we have defined food waste prevention as a key priority in building a circular economy and a sustainable society. To deliver change, we have to be able to properly measure food waste. I am pleased to see the EU developing the first ever comprehensive food waste measurement methodology and blazing the trail globally.” Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, in charge of Health and Food Safety, said today in his speech to the EU Platform on Food Losses and Food Waste: "The business case for food waste prevention is convincing. Research shows a 14:1 return on investment for companies which integrated reduction of food loss and waste in their operations. I count on the active participation of food business operators to measure, report and act on food waste levels. In food waste, as in life, what gets measured, gets managed." Based on the methodology, Member States are expected to put in place a monitoring framework with 2020 as the first reporting year in order to provide the first new data on food waste levels to the Commission by mid-2022. The EU reporting framework will help standardize reporting of food waste levels by business and contribute to global monitoring of Sustainable Development Goals Target 12.3. The Delegated Act is subject to scrutiny by co-legislators and will be sent to the European Parliament and the Council by the end of July. A press release and Questions and Answers and speech are available online. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over ecoXpac by BillerudKorsnäs and Alpla

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over ecoXpac A/S of Denmark by Alpla Holding GmbH (“Alpla”) of Austria and BillerudKorsnäs Venture AB (“BillerudKorsnäs”) of Sweden. ecoXpac, currently solely controlled by BillerudKorsnäs, is a research and development company developing technology for moulded pulp solutions for packaging purposes. Alpla is a family operated developer and producer of plastic packaging solutions. BillerudKorsnäs is a manufacturer of primary fibre-based packaging materials. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the negligible activities of ecoXpac in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9284. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti – Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: Le volume des ventes du commerce de détail stable dans la zone euro, hausse de 0,3% dans l'UE28 (Mars 2019 comparé à février 2019)

En mars 2019 par rapport à février 2019, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations est resté stable dans la zone euro (ZE19) et a augmenté de 0,3% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En février 2019, le volume du commerce de détail avait augmenté de 0,5% tant dans la zone euro que dans l'UE28. En mars 2019 par rapport à mars 2018, l'indice corrigé des effets de calendrier des ventes de détail a augmenté de 1,9% dans la zone euro et de 2,9% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040))

ANNOUNCEMENTS

President Juncker and Commissioner Thyssen meet with EU social partners ahead of the EU27 leaders' meeting in Sibiu

This evening, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, will participate in an informal working dinner with EU social partners, hosted by President of the European Council, Donald Tusk. The meeting takes place ahead of the informal EU27 leaders' meeting in Sibiu, Romania, and its aim is to gather the views of the social partners on the future agenda of the European Union. (For more information:Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253)

Venezuela: International Contact Group meets in San José, Costa Rica

High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini, and the Costa Rica Foreign Minister, Manuel Ventura Robles, will co-chair the third Ministerial meeting of the International Contact Group on Venezuela (ICG) that takes place on 6-7 May, in San José, Costa Rica. This meeting brings together the European Union, eight EU Member States (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom) and four countries from Latin America (Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Uruguay). The ICG aim is two-fold: establish the necessary guarantees for a credible electoral process and enable the urgent delivery of assistance in accordance with international humanitarian principles. In light of the recent developments, Members of the ICG recently reaffirmed their support for a political, peaceful, democratic and Venezuelan-owned solution to the crisis, in the framework of the country's Constitution. A press conference will be held on Tuesday 7 May after the meeting and will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Elena Gonzalez Verdesoto – Tel.: +32 229 99862)

Commissioner Neven Mimica visits Egypt in the framework of Egypt's chairmanship of the African Union

Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, is on official visit to Egypt. Between February 2019 until January 2020, Egypt is chairing the African Union. Commissioner Mimica said: “We have high hopes for the Egyptian Chairmanship of the African Union, especially when it comes to making progress on boosting investment, strengthening the business climate and continuing the path towards Africa's continental integration. Advancing peace and security is another important point on the agenda. Under Egypt's Chairmanship, we want to take forward our cooperation to do more and better together, by focusing on concrete deliverables and advancing triangular cooperation. Delivering on the Africa-Europe Alliance and further deepening the Africa-Europe partnership should be on top of our respective agendas.“ During his visit, Commissioner Mimica meets President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry and Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr. The full press release is available here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Elena Gonzalez Verdesoto – Tel.: +32 229 99862)

Commissioner Vestager and Commissioner Bulc hold a Citizens' Dialogue in Bruges, Belgium

Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager and Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, hold a Citizens' Dialogue today at 19:00 (CEST) at the College of Europe in Bruges. While also discussing other topics, the Citizens' Dialogue will mainly focus on digitisation and its impact on society. The theme of the event is "The EU and the 4th industrial (r)evolution: Opportunities, challenges, and blind spots", and is open for students as well as to the public. You can follow the event live here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Malta

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos will be in Valetta, Malta where he will meet with the President of Malta George Vella, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carmelo Abela, Michael Farrugia, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security and Minister of European Affairs Helena Dalli to discuss migration, border management and security. The meetings will be followed by a press conference that will be available on EbS at +/- 12:30 CET. Commissioner Avramopoulos will also take part in a Citizens' Dialogue on the Challenges of Migration and Security in Europe . The event will take place at MUŻA - The Malta National Community Art Museum at 16:30 (CET) and will be livestreamed on Facebook and the European Commission's website. Commissioner Avramopoulos will also meet with the rapporteur for the European Border and Coast Guard and chair of the migration contact group at the European Parliament, MEP Roberta Metsola (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444).

Commissioner Jourová in Bavaria for a Citizens' Dialogue on the future of Europe

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vĕra Jourová will be in Passau in the German State of Bavaria. The Commissioner will meet Dr Florian Herrmann, Head of the State Chancellery and Minister for Federal and European Affairs and Media of Bavaria, and will speak at a Citizens' Dialogue on the future of Europe organised by the University of Passau. You can watch it live here. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)