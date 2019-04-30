COLLEGE MEETING: Strength in unity: Commission makes recommendations for the EU's next strategic agenda 2019-2024

Ahead of the meeting of EU27 leaders in Sibiu, Romania, on 9 May 2019, the European Commission is today setting out a number of policy recommendations for how Europe can shape its future in an increasingly multipolar and uncertain world. With the European Parliament elections on 23-26 May 2019 and the change of political leadership of the EU institutions that will follow, the time has come for new policy orientations and new priorities. As both the priorities we set and the way we explain and engage with Europeans will be decisive in strengthening our Union, the Commission is also making suggestions on how to better communicate our collective decisions. Together, these form the Commission's contribution to the next strategic agenda for 2019-2024.European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “The duty of every generation is to change the destinies of Europeans, present and future, for the better. To make good on our enduring promise of peace, progress and prosperity. The challenges we Europeans collectively face are multiplying by the day. For Europe to thrive, the EU's Member States must act together. I remain convinced that it is only in unity that we will find the strength needed to preserve our European way of life, sustain our planet, and reinforce our global influence.” The Sibiu summit was called for by President Juncker in his 2017 State of the European Union address, when he unveiled a roadmap for a more united, stronger and more democratic Union. A press release is available online. All files are available here. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456)

COLLEGE MEETING:European Citizens' Initiative: Commission registers 4 new initiatives and concludes that 1 is legally inadmissible

Today the European Commission decided to register 4 new European Citizens' Initiatives: 'The fast, fair and effective solution to climate change', 'PRO-NUTRISCORE', 'Ending the aviation fuel tax exemption in Europe', and 'Cohesion policy for the equality of the regions and sustainability of the regional cultures'. At the same time, the Commission decided it cannot register a European Citizens' Initiative entitled 'Stopping trade with Israeli settlements operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory'. The initiative is legally inadmissible as it manifestly falls outside the Commission's powers to act according to the EU Treaties. At this stage in the process, the Commission has not analysed the substance of the 4 initiatives that it has registered, but only their legal admissibility. Should any of the initiatives receive 1 million statements of support within 1 year from at least 7 different Member States, the Commission will analyse it and react within 3 months. The Commission can decide either to follow the request or not, and in both instances would be required to explain its reasoning. The full press release is available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Reconciling Europe's geography with its history: Commission marks 15th anniversary of 2004 enlargement

Tomorrow will be the 15th anniversary of the 2004 enlargement, when 10 countries acceded to the European Union: Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said: “The decision in 2004 to embrace 10 European countries was a great moment for our continent and a great moment in history. The accession of the Central and Eastern European countries, and the courage of their people in preparing for that accession, is what allowed us to reconcile our continent's geography with its history. I remain an ardent fan of enlargement today.” For these Member States to catch up with the EU average in terms of growth and income, the EU invested massively via its Cohesion Policy and, since 2014, via the Investment Plan for Europe, the Juncker Plan. These investments have had very positive results on the ground, not only thanks to EU funding but also thanks to the efforts of these Member States to reform and become attractive places for investors and businesses. Under the European Structural and Investment Funds, €365.2 billion is being invested in the 10 Member States for the period 2004 until 2020 – that is 2.6% of their GDP every year. €31.4 billion in additional investment have been mobilised in the 10 Member States under the Juncker Plan since 2014. Key results of Cohesion Policy investments in the Member States include the creation of 367,000 jobs, 9.6 million people with access to broadband and 11.4 million people with better wastewater and water networks. Since 2014, Cohesion Policy investments in the 10 Member States have led to 25 million people having access to better health services. More details on EU support to the Member States that joined in 2004 and country factsheets are available online. (For more information: Christian Spahr - Tél .: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél .: +32 229 56169)

Trade: European Court of Justice confirms compatibility of Investment Court System with EU Treaties

The European Commission welcomes today's Opinion of the Court of Justice of the European Union that the Investment Court System (ICS) provisions of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada are consistent with the EU Treaties. President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said: “One of the key pledges in the political guidelines I presented for this Commission in 2014 was to not accept that the jurisdiction of courts in the EU Member States is limited by special regimes for investor disputes. We delivered on that with the Investment Court System, an innovative approach that became the template for all EU investment negotiations, replacing the old investor-state dispute system, the notorious ISDS. I can only but welcome the Court's decision as the ultimate confirmation of the approach undertaken by the Commission. Today's findings of the Court of Justice are important in paving the way for the full application of the trade agreement with Canada. Our partnership with Canada continues to be stronger than ever – politically as well as economically.” EU Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmström, said: “This Opinion confirms that citizens can have full confidence in the Commission's new approach to investment protection. International investment rules and dispute settlement have an important role to play in encouraging and retaining investment. The Investment Court System guarantees that this is done fairly, effectively and transparently.” The decision by the Court means that no changes have to be made to the text of the EU-Canada agreement and Member States' ratifications can proceed. Equally, no change will be required in the ICS provisions included in the agreements with Singapore, Mexico and Vietnam.The agreement with Canada is under provisional application since September 2017 and can only enter fully into force once ratified by all Member States and concluded by the Council. A press release is online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Banking Union: Commission adopts technical evaluation report on EU post-crisis rules for banks in difficulties

As foreseen in the relevant legislation, the European Commission has today adopted a Report that reviews the application of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation (SRMR). These legal acts are key elements of the legislation that was adopted in the wake of the financial crisis and constitute core building blocks of the Banking Union. In its assessment, the Commission takes stock of the implementation of the resolution legislation and its application to concrete banking cases. Given that the legislation has been applied only in a very limited number of cases - a number of which concern “legacy issues”, which accumulated before and during the financial crisis - the Report concludes that more time is needed to fully assess the implications of the legislation. In addition, some essential legislative elements were only recently amended as part of the 2016 November Banking Package, agreed on16 April 2019 - such as the provisions on Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) - and these still need to be fully applied. On this basis, the Commission concludes that at this stage it is premature to propose any amendments to the BRRD and SRMR. Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: "These post-crisis rules provide an essential part of the architecture of the Banking Union. They introduced measures to address bank crises effectively, protecting taxpayers' money and provide an articulated set of tool to manage failing banks. It is essential that we continuously monitor the application of the legislation. While it is premature at this stage to change these rules, given the limited time of their application, we will continue to assess the need for a more comprehensive review.” The Commission will continue its analysis in the coming months. The Report was prepared in compliance with the review clauses contained in the two legislative texts. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194, Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

European Border and Coast Guard: First agreement with a non EU country on border cooperation becomes operational

Tomorrow, the agreement on border cooperation between the European Border and Coast Guard and Albania will become operational. This is the first agreement on operational cooperation to be signed with a neighbouring non-EU country, and also the first such agreement with an EU partner from the Western Balkans, to enter force since the launch of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. The agreement will allow the European Border and Coast Guard Agency to carry out joint operations and deploy teams at the borders shared by Albania and the EU to help tackle irregular migration, especially in case of sudden changes in migratory flows, and cross border crime, in agreement with the Albanian authorities and the authorities of those EU Member States bordering the area of operations. The first European Border and Coast Guard teams are scheduled to be deployed at the Albanian border with Greece at the end of May. Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship said: "The agreement with Albania – the first of this kind with a third country – is a milestone in the EU's external cooperation on border management. We will now be able to better respond to potential migratory challenges, together. I hope it will pave the way for greater cooperation with the whole Western Balkan region. Albania has shown great commitment when it comes to cooperating on migration and border management.” Similar agreements are being finalised with North Macedonia (July 2018), Serbia (September 2018), Bosnia and Herzegovina (January 2019) and Montenegro (February 2019). Earlier this year, the European Parliament and the Council agreed to reinforce the mandate of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, including on cooperation with partner countries beyond the EU's immediate neighbourhood. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

European Development Days 2019: one and a half month to go

The European Development Days (EDDs) will take place in Brussels from 18th to 19th June 2019. More than 8,000 speakers, Heads of State or Government, experts, key influencers and Young Leaders from all over the world will attend this two-day event. The EDD is a large international forum where the most important actors of international cooperation and development share their ideas and experiences to find innovative solutions to solve the world's most pressing challenges.This year, the theme of the EDDs will be the fight against inequalities and their link with sustainable development. President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “We have a shared responsibility towards future generations. By joining hands with governments, international organisations, NGOs, the private sector and young leaders, we can have an impact on reducing inequalities in the world and make a true difference for the young people who have put their trust in us. They deserve nothing less.” To register for your media accreditation, contact the EDDs 2019 press team at: press@eudevdays.eu. A media guide is available at this link. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Youth Employment: new data show more than 14 million young people benefitted from Youth Guarantee

New EU country-specific unemployment figures, published by the Commission today, show that both the EU youth (15-24) unemployment rate (14.6%) and the rate of young people (15-25) neither in employment nor in education or training (NEETs) (10.2%) have reached a record low level since the Youth Guarantee took off five years ago. Latest data on the implementation of the Youth Guarantee and the Youth Employment Initiative, the main EU financial resource to support the implementation of Youth Guarantee schemes in Member States show good progress but also that more work is needed. Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen said: “We launched the Youth Guarantee and we use our European funds to fight one of the most critical social issues of our time: youth unemployment. While we still want to see more young people find their way on the labour market, it is encouraging to see that the Youth Guarantee has made a real difference. More than 14 million young people have benefitted from it since 2014.” Youth unemployment has decreased in all Member States, including those worst affected like Greece, Italy and Spain. Rates of young people neither in employment education nor training (NEETs) have also decreased in most Member States. Since 2014, the Youth Guarantee has provided opportunities to more than 3.5 million young people each year. By end-2017, 2.4 million young people in the regions worst hit by youth unemployment had benefitted from direct support by the Youth Employment Initiative . While the youth unemployment rate in the EU is still double the overall unemployment rate, youth unemployment is decreasing faster than overall unemployment. The factsheets on the Youth Guarantee & Youth Employment Initiative are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Les nouvelles règles pour protéger les agriculteurs dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement alimentaire rentrent en vigueur aujourd'hui

De nouvelles règles européennes qui garantiront la protection de 100% des agriculteurs européens ainsi que des fournisseurs de petite et moyenne taille contre les pratiques commerciales déloyales dans la chaîne d'approvisionnement alimentaire rentrent aujourd'hui en vigueur. Publiée dans le journal officiel la semaine dernière, la nouvelle législation européenne couvre les produits agricoles et les denrées alimentaires commercialisés dans le cadre de la chaîne d'approvisionnement alimentaire. Pour la première fois, 16 pratiques commerciales déloyales imposées de manière unilatérale par un partenaire commercial, quel qu'il soit (détaillants, transformateurs de denrées alimentaires, grossistes, coopératives, organisations de producteurs, producteur isolé) seront interdites à travers l'UE. Les États membres devront désigner des autorités chargées de l'application des nouvelles règles. Ces dernières devront avoir le pouvoir d'imposer des amendes et d'ouvrir des enquêtes à la suite de plaintes. Une brochure explicative en français et en anglais est disponible en ligne, ainsi qu'un communiqué de presse publié lors de l'accord politique sur les nouvelles règles. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 229 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52509)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of PartsPoint Group by Alliance Automotive

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of PartsPoint Group B.V. (“PartsPoint”) of the Netherlands by Alliance Automotive Holding Limited (“Alliance Automotive”) of the UK. PartsPoint is a wholesale distributor of spare parts and accessories for light vehicles in Belgium and the Netherlands. Alliance Automotive is active in the wholesale distribution of light vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle spare parts in France, Germany, the UK and Poland. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the companies' moderate combined market positions resulting from the proposed transaction. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9340. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat : Le PIB en hausse de 0,4% dans la zone euro et de 0,5% dans l'UE28, +1,2% et +1,5% respectivement par rapport au premier trimestre 2018

Au cours du premier trimestre 2019, le PIB corrigé des variations saisonnières a augmenté de 0,4% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,5% dans l'UE28 par rapport au trimestre précédent, selon l'estimation rapide préliminaire publiée par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. L'UE et la zone euro ont maintenant connu une croissance pendant 24 trimestres consécutifs. Au cours du quatrième trimestre 2018, le PIB avait progressé de 0,2% dans la zone euro et de 0,3% dans l'UE28. En comparaison avec le même trimestre de l'année précédente, le PIB corrigé des variations saisonnières a enregistré une hausse de 1,2% dans la zone euro et de 1,5% dans l'UE28 au premier trimestre 2019, comme au trimestre précédent. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229-56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Eurostat : Le taux de chômage à 7,7% dans la zone euro, à 6,4% dans l'UE28

Dans la zone euro (ZE19), le taux de chômage corrigé des variations saisonnières s'est établi à 7,7% en mars 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 7,8% de février 2019 et au taux de 8,5% de mars 2018. Cela est le taux le plus faible enregistré dans la zone euro depuis septembre 2008. Dans l'UE28, le taux de chômage s'est établi à 6,4% en mars 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 6,5% de février 2019 et au taux de 7,0% de mars 2018. Cela est le taux le plus faible enregistré dans l'UE28 depuis le début de la série mensuelle sur le chômage en janvier 2000. Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Eurostat estime qu'en mars 2019, 15,907 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 12,630 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à février 2019, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 172 000 dans l'UE28 et de 174 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à mars 2018, le chômage a baissé de 1,430 million de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 1,172 million dans la zone euro. Un communiqué de presse complet est en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

STATEMENTS

Statement by Commissioner Thyssen ahead of International Workers' Day

Ahead of International Workers' Day, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, made the following statement: "Tomorrow we celebrate again International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day. […]Over the last twelve months, building on proposals from the European Commission, the EU has made big progress to improve workers' rights. With new rules on transparent and predicable working conditions we have increased protection for the most vulnerable workers in the new world of work, especially those working on atypical employment contracts. We took steps to ensure that all working people are sufficiently covered by social security schemes and protected against economic uncertainty, regardless of their employment status. New EU rules on work-life balance will help working parents and carers to combine their family lives and their professional careers based on equal opportunities for men and women. The new European Labour Authority will support fair labour mobility within the EU both for cross-border workers and companies. The EU increased protection against a range of cancer-causing chemicals at the workplace. And more than 80 million persons with disabilities will get easier access to key products and services such as phones, computers, e-books and e-commerce thanks a European Disability Act. All of these initiatives are part of our ongoing work to deliver on the European Pillar of Social Rights. […]The European Pillar of Social Rights continuously reminds us that we have to work together to build the Social Europe we want: EU institutions, Member States and social partners - each one of us within our own competences and with our own tools. Next week, Europe's leaders will meet in Sibiu to discuss the future of Europe. I am convinced that Social Europe will remain a top priority in the future so that everybody can build further on what we have achieved so far for the benefit of all.” The full statement is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EU Battery Alliance: joining forces in support of our European champions

Today, Vice-President in charge of the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič is hosting the third meeting at Ministerial level under the European Battery Alliance. The objective is to bring together the significant support of the Commission, the EIB and invited Member States to cross-border manufacturing projects along the battery value chain. Participants will in particular discuss strategic issues such as sustainable production and processing of raw materials, the use of financial instruments, State aid and Important Projects of Common Interest, matching projects and investors through investment platform and prompting a new approach to industrial policy. “Our goal is to see European champions take the lead in the global arena. Batteries is a key strategic sector for the future of mobility and decarbonisation of our economy. Moreover, I am convinced that the EU Battery Alliance can serve as a test-bed for our future industrial policy. Today's meeting is about showcasing what we can achieve jointly with the Member States and the European Investment Bank, to mobilise our political forces behind innovative and competitive industrial value chains,” Vice-President Šefčovič has stated ahead of this last meeting at Ministerial level on batteries under the current Commission's mandate. Commissioner in charge of competition Margrethe Vestager, also attending the meeting, has said: “Our State aid rules support innovation and sustainability, which are key challenges also for batteries. We have put in place special State aid rules for Important Projects of Common European Interest to facilitate cooperation between several Member States and companies to jointly design and implement risky and ground-breaking research and innovation projects, whilst ensuring that their benefits are shared widely and do not distort the level playing field in Europe. In December, we approved €1.75 billion in State aid, which unlocked significant private funding for an important project in the microelectronics sector. We are now working closely with Member States and companies to help make their plans for such projects in the field of batteries a reality. “Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, as well as the European Investment Bank, will take part in the meeting that will be followed by a press corner as of 14:30. Watch live on EbS. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

EU and U.S. host business to business energy forum to increase LNG trade

On Thursday 2 May top business executives from both sides of the Atlantic gather in Brussels to discuss further possibilities for enhancing the transatlantic LNG trade, the role that competitively-priced US LNG can play on the EU market and the growing opportunities for using LNG in the transport sector. This first-ever business energy forum will be hosted by Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete and the U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.This forum is an important deliverable of the Joint Statementof 25 July 2018 in Washington D.C., where President Juncker and President Trump agreed to strengthen EU-U.S. strategic cooperation with respect to energy. In particular, they came to an understanding on the benefits of expanded exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU gas market. U.S. LNG imports to the EU have been increasing continuously since the first cargo in April 2016 and have seen a steep rise after President Trump and President Juncker's meeting in July 2018. Since then the cumulative EU imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. have increased by 272% and March 2019 recorded the highest volume ever of EU-U.S. trade in LNG with more than 1.4 billion cubic metres. In line with its LNG Strategy, the EU is actively supporting the development of new LNG capacity in Europe, only last week a grant agreement between the Polish government and the Polskie LNG company for the extension of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Świnoujście, in north-western Poland on the Baltic Sea coast was signed. The EU invested almost €128 million from the European Regional Development Fund in extending this terminal, this comes on top of €224 million already invested under the previous funding period.A full press release will be available online on 2 May, and you can find more information on the event page. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

15th anniversary of the 2004 enlargement: Vice-President Jyrki Katainen in Poland

On 1 May 2004, 10 countries acceded to the European Union, benefiting not only those countries but the EU as a whole. Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday 1 May to attend the "Together for Europe” EU enlargement 15th anniversary summit. The event will be hosted by Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, and attended by heads of state and government of the 10 countries which joined the EU in 2004, as well as Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. During the two working sessions, Vice-President Katainen will join discussions on the significance of the 2004 EU enlargement, as well as the opportunities and challenges for the EU for the year ahead. More details on EU support to the Member States that joined in 2004 and country factsheets are available online. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhan Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commissioner Věra Jourová in Czechia to mark the 15th anniversary of EU accession

Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, is in Czechia from 29 April to 1 May. Today, she meets with representatives of the European Committees of Czechia's Chamber of Deputies and Senate of the Parliament. They will discuss current developments in the EU and the upcoming European Parliament elections. The Commissioner will participate in a press conference (11:30) on the issue of dual quality of products, alongside Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman, Chairman of the Agricultural Committee of the Chamber of Deputies Jaroslav Faltýnek, Chairwoman of the Committee on Health Care Vera Adamkova and Martin Klanica, Director of the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority. Later that day, together with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček, she will open an event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Czechia's accession to the EU. Yesterday, she participated to the "15 Years in the EU - The Story of the Czech Economy" conference and attended the reception on the 15th anniversary of Czechia's accession to the EU at the Senate. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen in Lisbon for a Citizens' Dialogue and high-level political meetings on the circular economy

Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Lisbon, Portugal, tomorrow and on Thursday 2 May to discuss the circular economy and the Future of Europe. On Wednesday 1 May, he will attend a working dinner with Minister of Defence João Cravinho to discuss the strengthening of a European defence, including the European Defence Fund. On Thursday 2 May, the Vice-President will meet Minister for Environment and Spatial Planning João Pedro Matos Fernandes to discuss the circular economy. He will then address the meeting of the Portuguese Parliament's European Affairs Committee on the Future of Europe and meet the leader of the CDS party (Centro Democrático e Social), Ms Assunção Cristas. The Vice-President will visit the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and an exhibition on plastic litter, where he will deliver a speech about the circular economy. Vice-President Katainen will then meet Minister of Economy Pedro Siza Vieira to discuss the InvestEU programme and will participate in a Citizens' Dialogue on the circular economy with the Minister of Environment and the Mayor of Lisbon, Mr Fernando Medina. Finally, the Vice-President will attend a Ministerial roundtable discussion about the circular economy, and deliver a keynote speech at a working dinner with the think-tank Portugal XXI. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

