European Commission - Daily News Daily News 25 / 04 / 2019 EU-Japan Summit takes place in Brussels The 26th Summit between the European Union and Japan takes place this afternoon in Brussels, with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, representing the European Union. Japan will be represented by its Prime Minister, Shinzō Abe. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission, Federica Mogherini, Commission Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, Jyrki Katainen, and Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmström, will also participate. The Summit will provide an opportunity for the EU and Japan to demonstrate their strong support for the rules-based international order, to promote multilateralism as well as free and fair global trade, and to coordinate in view of the upcoming G20 summit in Osaka. Leaders will review the implementation of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership Agreement, which were signed at last year's summit. The Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on 1 February 2019, and in doing so has created the largest open trade zone in the world, with a marketplace home to 635 million people and representing just under a third of the world's GDP. The Agreement removes the vast majority of the €1 billion of duties paid annually by EU companies exporting to Japan, and once fully implemented, will remove customs duties on 97% of goods imported to Japan from the EU. The Strategic Partnership Agreement, which provides an overarching framework for enhanced political and sectoral cooperation between the EU and Japan, as well as for joint actions on issues of common interest, has been applied on a provisional basis also since 1 February. The first Joint Committee meeting under the Strategic Partnership Agreement took place in Tokyo in March. Today's Summit is expected to advance the EU-Japan partnership both on the bilateral and multilateral agendas, including on support to the rules-based international order with multilateralism, democracy, non-proliferation, open markets, and a global trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core. Leaders are also expected to discuss cooperation on data, connectivity, and security issues. Leaders will address the press at a joint press conference, scheduled to begin at 19:10 CET, to be broadcast live on EbS. For more information on EU-Japan relations, visit the website of the EU Delegation to Japan. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel: +32 229 89359) Commission adopts EMIR equivalence decision for derivatives transactions in Japan Ahead of the 26th EU-Japan Summit, taking place in Brussels this afternoon, the European Commission has today determined certain rules of Japan to be equivalent to the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) in terms of the legal, supervisory and enforcement arrangements for non-centrally cleared over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives transactions. In particular, the decision concludes that Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) rules on valuation and dispute resolution for OTC derivative contracts not cleared by a central counterparty are equivalent to EMIR. It also determines that JFSA rules on obligations on the exchange of collateral ('margins') between counterparties are equivalent to EU rules. The European Commission's decision will alleviate the regulatory burden for EU and Japanese companies. It will allow market participants to comply with only one set of rules and to avoid duplicative or conflicting rules. Today's decision takes the form of an implementing act and will enter into force on the twentieth day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The full decision is available here. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564) Expert group on trade agreements meets to discuss global e-commerce and the EU's trade relationship with Africa The Expert group on EU trade agreements, composed of representatives of civil society organisations, meets today to discuss e-commerce and the EU's trade relationships with Africa. Negotiations in the World trade Organisation (WTO) on electronic commerce or e-commerce were launched early March and the European Commission is currently preparing the EU's first contribution to the discussions. Following the launch of the new Africa-Europe Alliance for sustainable investments and jobs, the Group will also exchange views on the role that the EU can play in fostering Africa's economic opportunities. The EU and African countries can trade through Economic Partnership Agreements which provide preferential access to the EU market for African products and aim at supporting, through trade and investment, sustainable development and poverty reduction. As part of its commitment to a transparent and inclusive trade policy, the Commission set up the Expert group on EU trade agreements in December 2017 to have a regular platform to engage with stakeholders and civil society representatives, such as employers' organisations, trade unions, or consumers' associations. The Expert group provides advice and additional technical expertise in various areas of trade agreements, negotiations and policy. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509) Eurostat : Le taux d'emploi des 20-64 ans dans l'UE atteint un nouveau pic de 73,2% en 2018 En 2018, le taux d'emploi de la population âgée de 20 à 64 ans dans l'Union européenne s'est établi à 73,2%, en hausse par rapport à 2017 (72,2%). L'objectif de la stratégie Europe 2020 est d'atteindre un taux d'emploi total des 20-64 ans d'au moins 75% dans l'UE d'ici à 2020. Cet objectif a été traduit en objectifs nationaux pour refléter la situation et les possibilités de chaque État membre de contribuer à l'objectif commun. L'évolution à la hausse est observée tant pour les hommes que pour les femmes. Le taux d'emploi des hommes n'a cessé de progresser depuis 2013 pour atteindre 79,0% en 2018. S'agissant des femmes, leur taux d'emploi a constamment augmenté depuis 2010 pour culminer à 67,4% en 2018. De même, le taux d'emploi des 55-64 ans dans l'UE n'a cessé de croître, passant de 38,4% en 2002 à 58,7% en 2018. Une plus grande participation des travailleurs âgés est aussi l'un des objectifs de la stratégie Europe 2020 en matière d'emploi. Ces données proviennent des résultats de 2018 de l'enquête européenne sur les forces de travail. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand - Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 229 67094) Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of the Walterscheid Powertrain business by OEP Capital Advisors The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Powertrain Services UK Ltd and its subsidiaries and certain affiliates carrying on the Walterscheid Powertrain business (the “WP Group”) of the UK by OEP Capital Advisors, L.P. (“OEP”) of the US. The WP Group is a global supplier of off-highway powertrain products and services to the original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) and original equipment service (“OES”) market, as well as the international aftermarket. OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on transformative combinations within the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns as the transaction does not create any horizontal or vertical overlaps between the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9347. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344) Eurostat: Les États membres de l'UE ont accordé en 2018 une protection à plus de 300 000 demandeurs d'asile Les 28 États membres de l'Union européenne ont accordé une protection à près de 333 400 demandeurs d'asile en 2018, un chiffre en baisse de près de 40% par rapport à 2017 (533 000). En plus de de ce nombre, les États membres de l'UE ont accueilli plus de 24 800 réfugiés réinstallés. Les principaux bénéficiaires d'une protection dans l'UE en 2018 sont restés les citoyens de Syrie (96 100 personnes, soit 29% du nombre total de personnes ayant obtenu un tel statut dans les États membres de l'UE), suivis par les citoyens d'Afghanistan (53 500, soit 16%) et ceux d'Irak (24 600, soit 7%). En 2017, 172 900 Syriens avaient obtenu une protection, soit 32% des bénéficiaires d'un tel statut, 99 800 Afghans soit 19% et 63 800 Irakiens soit 12%. Les Syriens étaient en 2018 le plus grand groupe bénéficiant d'une protection dans seize États membres. Parmi les 96 100 Syriens à qui une protection a été accordée dans l'UE, près de 70% d'entre eux ont été enregistrés en Allemagne (67 000). Ces données sur les décisions relatives aux demandes d'asile dans l'UE sont publiées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tél.: +32 229 86764)