Juncker Plan: almost €393 billion of investment now mobilised across Europe

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the core of the Juncker Plan, has mobilised almost €393 billion of investment, according to April figures from the European Investment Bank (EIB) – the Commission's strategic partner on the Investment Plan for Europe. Operations approved under EFSI so far represent a total financing volume of €72.8 billion in all Member States. The EIB has approved 524 infrastructure projects supported by EFSI for €53.8 billion, which should generate €246.6 billion of additional investments. The European Investment Fund, part of the EIB Group, has approved 554 financing agreements for small and medium businesses worth €19 billion, which should generate €146 billion of additional investments and benefit 945,000 companies. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: third annual report shows continued vital and tangible support for refugees and their host communities

The third annual report on the implementation of the Facility shows solid results on EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, including: monthly transfer to 1.5 million refugees for their basic needs, 5 million primary health care consultations, access to school for 470,000 children. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said: "The third annual report shows solid results in the implementation of the EU assistance. The EU has fully honoured its commitment to mobilise €6 billion and is working to support and to empower refugees in need. At the same time, we are working to support host communities and Turkish institutions to ensure the sustainability of this assistance beyond the lifespan of the Facility.” Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, said: “The Facility's third annual report clearly demonstrates the EU's concrete results in supporting vulnerable refugees in Turkey. EU humanitarian aid helps more than 1.5 million refugees to meet their basic needs and live in dignity. I am proud of our joint achievements and we remain committed to support those in need.'' The implementation of the Facility further accelerated in 2018 and its €6 billion budget has now been fully mobilised. Since the Facility's launch in March 2016, 84 projects in the areas of humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare and socio-economic support were contracted and are delivering tangible results on the ground and improving the lives of refugees and host communities in Turkey. Over €2 billion has already been disbursed to date. The full press release, the report and a factsheet on the Facility are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Iran: EU releases additional assistance following devastating floods

At the request of Iran, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated to help those affected by floods in the northern and south western parts of Iran. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides,said: "The EU is again providing concrete support to people in need and I would like to thank our participating countriesfor their swift offer of assistance. This action highlights the great extent of European solidarity with the people of Iran. Our thoughts remain with the brave responders on the ground and those affected by the floods. We stand ready to provide further assistance.” As an immediate response, until now the Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre has received offers of assistance from France, Czech Republic and Slovakia. The assistance offered includes kitchen sets, blankets, water pumps and waterproof tents which will be delivered in the coming days. The EU's Copernicus satellite mapping service is also being used to provide detailed information on the damage caused by flood in the affected areas to help local authorities working on the ground. This assistance comes on top of the €1.2 million in emergency support provided by the EU to humanitarian partners already announced last week. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140; Xavier Cifre Quatresols – Tel.: +32 229 73582)

State aid: Commission approves €150 million aid scheme for households affected by reallocation of television spectrum in Spain

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €150 million Spanish aid scheme to support households that would otherwise lose television reception after the migration of digital terrestrial TV-signal transmission (“DTT”) from the 694-790 MHz frequency band (the "700 MHz band") to lower frequencies. This migration follows a Decision of the European Parliament and the Council in 2017 that imposed the release of the 700 MHz band from DTT use by June 2020, to allow the deployment of 5G mobile telecommunication services. The 2017 Decision provides that Member States should ensure the availability of the sub-700 MHz band for DTT until 2030 and may compensate the direct costs incurred by end-users for keeping access to television services. The aid will be granted to associations representing the owners of affected multi-household buildings. The purpose of the aid is to cover the costs incurred for retuning or replacing the current equipment in collective buildings, namely in terms of purchasing new equipment to enable access to television services. The Commission assessed the aid measure under EU State aid rules. It found that the aid is limited to the costs that are strictly necessary to incentivise the affected households to adapt their television reception equipment before the 700Mhz band is vacated and reception is lost. Furthermore, the measure will contribute to the EU objective of introducing 5G mobile services. The Commission therefore concluded that the measure is in line with EU State aid rules. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website in the public case register under the case number SA.51079 once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: La production industrielle en baisse de 0,2% dans la zone euro, inchangé dans l'UE28 (Février 2019 comparé à janvier 2019)

En février 2019 par rapport à janvier 2019, la production industrielle corrigée des variations saisonnières a diminué de 0,2% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et est restée inchangé dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En janvier 2019, la production industrielle avait augmenté de 1,9% dans la zone euro et de 1,3% dans l'UE28. En février 2019 par rapport à février 2018, la production industrielle a diminué de 0,3% dans la zone euro, tandis qu'elle a augmenté de 0,3% dans l'UE28.Un communiqué de presse est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

