Procédures d'infraction du mois d'avril: la Commission clôt des cas encore ouverts

La Commission européenne a décidé aujourd'hui de clôturer 94 cas de procédures d'infraction encore ouverts jusqu'à ce jour, estimant que les points problématiques ont été résolus. Les États membres ont opéré en coopération avec la Commission et ont ainsi assuré la conformité de leurs actes et de leurs textes légaux avec le droit de l'Union européenne. Par conséquent, les citoyens et entreprises pourront profiter pleinement du marché intérieur sans que la Commission ait besoin de prendre davantage de mesures pour l'application du droit européen. Presque tous les domaines politiques sont concernés, notamment la justice, les consommateurs et l'égalité des genres ; la mobilité et les transports ; le marché intérieur, l'industrie, l'entrepreneuriat et les PME ; la fiscalité et les douanes, et l'environnement. Les caractéristiques clefs de la procédure d'infraction de l'Union européenne sont détaillées ici. (Alexander Winterstein - Tél.: +32 229 93265; Uldis Šalajevs - Tél.: +32 229 67560)

Europe remains the world's biggest development donor – €74.4 billion in 2018

The European Union and its Member States continued to be the world's leading provider of official development assistance in 2018 and stepped up their efforts directed at developing countries.This was confirmed by the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (OECD-DAC) in their latest report on preliminary figures for 2018. Collective assistance from the European Union and its Member States amounted to more than €74.4 billion in 2018. European development assistance represents almost 57% of the total global development assistance by all OECD-DAC donors. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: "EU development cooperation helps improve life opportunities for millions of people across the world. The EU and its Member States have invested over €74 billion in development in 2018 – over half the world's development efforts. In the future, the EU and its Member States should not only maintain our leading position, but also keep up efforts to further increase our development assistance.” Read the full press release here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Publication of latest agri-food trade figures: record start in 2019 for EU agri-food trade

The value of EU agri-food exports in January 2019 increased for the 4th year in a row to reach a new record level of €11.2 billion, as shown in the latest monthly agri-food trade report published today. With agri-food imports to the EU also increasing to €10.8 billion, the monthly trade value topped €22 billion, compared to €21 billion in January 2018. Trade surplus increased to €0.4 billion, compared to €0.3 billion a year ago. On a year-on-year basis, the value of agri-food imports greatly increased from the USA (+14%). EU import values also went up for agri-food products coming from Russia, Ukraine, China, Tunisia and Pakistan. The main export destinations for EU products remain the USA followed by China, Switzerland, Japan and Russia. The monthly report provides a table presenting the trade balance and its development by product category from February 2017 to January 2019. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

La Commission approuve deux nouvelles appellations d'origine protégée de Croatie et d'Espagne

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription du « Paška sol » et du « Cebreros » dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégée (AOP). Venant de Croatie, le « Paška sol » est un sel fin de mer ainsi qu'une fleur de sel, tous deux obtenus dans des marais salants situés dans la baie de l'île de Pag. La fleur de sel se forme lors de la phase initiale de la production du sel fin de mer. Son goût est légèrement sucré et elle est très friable. Le « Paška sol » est mentionné dans des ouvrages dès le IXe siècle. Le « Cebreros » est une appellation recouvrant des vins blancs, rosés et rouges produits dans des municipalités situées dans la province d'Avila dans le centre de l'Espagne. Les vignobles se trouvent sur des coteaux de montagne, culminant parfois à plus de 1 000 mètres d'altitude. Les caractéristiques du sol et du climat produisent des vins qui se conservent bien avec des arômes généralement fruités. Ces deux nouvelles appellations vont rejoindre les plus de 2235 termes de produits, vins et spiritueux déjà protégées dont les listes sont disponibles dans la base de données DOOR et e-bacchus. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

Commission publishes report on reintegration of long-term unemployed: improved support to return to work but efforts need to continue

Today, the Commission has published a report taking stock of progress made to help long-term unemployed people getting back to work since the Council adopted beginning of 2016 a Recommendation to speed up the return to work of the long-term unemployed, proposed by the Commission in 2015. The report shows that EU Member States have put in place a number of measures to improve the support to the long-term unemployed, meaning people unemployed for more than one year. Furthermore, the number of long-term unemployed decreased by more than 2.5 million since the adoption of the Recommendation.With 6.5%, the overall EU unemployment rate stands at its lowest level ever recorded, but there are discrepancies in unemployment rates and shares of long-term unemployed between Member States. This being said, the report shows that the most considerable policy changes took place in Member States with less developed support for the long-term unemployed. This led to increased convergence in policy approaches across the EU. Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, said: “Our Recommendation has put the issue of long-term unemployed high on the political agenda, at both EU and national levels. It has also been a catalyst for change, encouraging Member States to put in place more holistic and individualised support while increasing coordination of services and employer involvement. This needs to continue so that everyone who can work can integrate quickly into the labour market.” In addition to analysing the effectiveness of the different measures undertaken by Member States, the Commission and other relevant actors, the report also assesses the efficiency, relevance, coherence and the EU added value of the Recommendation in line with the EU Better Regulation approach. The report is published here. A factsheet detailing recent trends and ways forward regarding long-term unemployment is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise l'acquisition de Armonea par Colisée

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Armonea Group NV, basée en Belgique, par FinancièreColisée S.A.S, basée en France. Armonea est un gestionnaire de maisons de soins, d'appartements-services et de résidences. Colisée est un gestionnaire de maisons de soins et fournit des services de soins à domicile. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9318. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Competition: new Eurobarometer survey shows Europeans have positive views on impact of competition policy

A new Eurobarometer survey on citizens' perception about competition policy shows that EU citizens largely share its objectives and values. 78% of respondents say effective competition has had a positive impact on them as consumers (72% in 2014). European citizens assimilate competition to higher quality goods and services (74%), better prices (83%), more innovation (85%), and more choice for consumers (87%). Across the EU, citizens think that problems resulting from a lack of competition are most likely to arise in the telecommunications sector (26%; 18% in 2014), Internet access (26%), the energy sector (23%; 28% in 2014), transport services, and pharmaceutical products (both 20%). Among respondents who have experienced such problems, 70% say the main problem is that prices are too high. 40% of respondents had heard about competition cases in the last twelve months (39% in 2014). The Flash Eurobarometer survey was carried out in the 28 Member States of the European Union in January 2019. In total, 26,572 respondents from different social and demographic groups were interviewed. This is the third survey on citizens' perceptions about competition policy, the first two were carried out in 2009 and in 2014. The full report, an executive summary and factsheets on each Member State are available here. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat : Les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre compris en 2018 entre 5,4 euros et 43,5 euros selon les États membres

En 2018, les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre dans l'ensemble de l'économie (hors agriculture et administration publique) ont été estimés en moyenne à 27,4€ dans l'Union européenne (UE) et à 30,6 euros dans la zone euro. Toutefois, ces moyennes masquent des écarts importants entre États membres de l'UE, les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre les plus faibles ayant été enregistrés en Bulgarie (5,4€), en Roumanie (6,9 euros), en Lituanie (9,0 euros), en Hongrie (9,2 euros) et en Lettonie (9,3 euros), et les plus élevés au Danemark (43,5 euros), au Luxembourg (40,6 euros), en Belgique (39,7 euros), en Suède (36,6 euros), aux Pays-Bas (35,9 euros) et en France (35,8 euros). Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand– Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: + 32 229 67094)

Eurostat: Le prix des logements en hausse de 4,2% dans la zone euro ainsi que dans l'UE (quatrième trimestre 2018 comparé au quatrième trimestre 2017)

Le prix des logements, tel que mesuré par l'indice des prix des logements, a augmenté de 4,2% tant dans la zone euro que dans l'UE au quatrième trimestre 2018 par rapport au même trimestre de l'année précédente. Ces données proviennent d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Par rapport au troisième trimestre 2018, les prix des logements ont progressé au quatrième trimestre 2018 de 0,7% dans la zone euro et de 0,6% dans l'UE. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: +32 229 56182; Victoria Von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)



ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Stylianides opens “EU Saves Lives” roadshow and holds a Citizens' Dialogue in Cyprus

Tomorrow, Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, will inaugurate the “EU Saves Lives” travelling exhibition in Nicosia, in the presence of Mr Constantinos Petrides, Minister of Interior of Cyprus and other representatives of the Cypriot humanitarian aid and civil protection community. The exhibition in Nicosia is the third stop of the exhibition showcasing the EU response to natural disasters and other emergencies. The roadshow already visited Vienna and Naples and will travel across additional five European cities later this year. The exhibition will have its doors open to many thousands of visitors in the EU House in Nicosia until 21 April. Tomorrow, the Commissioner will also hold a Citizens' Dialogue in Limassol, Cyprus. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Crețu in Bucharest for the informal meeting of cohesion ministers

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Crețu will take part in the informal meeting of EU ministers responsible for Cohesion Policy in Bucharest, Romania. Discussions will focus on Cohesion Policy priorities in the next long-term EU budget, both in the overall framework and in national and regional programmes, and on Cohesion Policy's contribution in the context of the preparation of the EU's Strategic Agenda 2019-2024. “The proposal we tabled in May 2018 on the future Cohesion Policy is a robust answer to today's challenges”, said Commissioner Crețu ahead of the meeting, “on substance, I will highlight the need for a stronger link with the European Semester. On the process, I will call on Member States to make enough progress so trilogues can start as early as possible with the new European Parliament. I will stress that it is crucial to progress in parallel on the future programming of the funds, to ensure a seamless transition from one budget period to another. The Commission is already in contact with all Member States in this regard.” More information on the Commission's proposal for Cohesion Policy in 2021-2027 is available online. (For more information: Christian Spahr - Tél .: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél .: +32 229 56169)

