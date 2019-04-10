COLLEGE MEETING: ‘No-deal' Brexit preparedness: European Commission takes stock of preparations and provides practical guidance to ensure coordinated EU approach

Ahead of the European Council (Article 50) today, the European Commission has taken stock of the European Union's intense ‘no-deal' preparations and has issued practical guidance to Member States in 5 areas: citizens' residence and social security entitlements, data protection, medicine and medical devices, police and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, and fisheries. The aim of today's guidance is to ensure the smooth practical implementation of EU and national contingency measures, if the United Kingdom were to leave the EU without a deal on 12 April, or at a later date, and to maintain a coordinated approach throughout any such ‘no-deal' phase. A ‘no-deal' withdrawal will cause disruption and is not desirable, but the EU is fully prepared for it. A press release and a series of factsheets are available online. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Daniel Ferrie – Tel.:+32 2 299 86500)

Today, the European Commission has decided to renew the terms of the Chair - Mr Niels Thygesen - and four Members – Mr Roel Beetsma, Mr Massimo Bordignon, Ms Sandrine Duchêne and Mr Mateusz Szczurek - of the European Fiscal Board for a second three-year period starting on 19 October 2019. This decision follows the consultation of the National Fiscal Councils, the European Central Bank and the Eurogroup Working Group. The European Fiscal Board is an independent body mandated to advise the European Commission on the overall direction of fiscal policy of the euro area and to evaluate how the EU fiscal governance framework is implemented. The Board was set up following the Five Presidents' Report: Completing Europe's Economic and Monetary Union of June 2015, with the aim to strengthen the current economic governance framework. It began operating shortly after its members were appointed in October 2016. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

The new EU framework for the screening of foreign direct investments is in force as of today. The framework will be instrumental in safeguarding Europe's security and public order in relation to foreign direct investments coming into the EU. President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said: "We need scrutiny over purchases by foreign companies that target Europe's strategic assets. I want Europe to remain open for business, but I have said time and again that we are not naïve free traders. The adoption and entry into force of this proposal in an almost record time shows that when it comes to defending Europe's interests we will always walk the talk."The Commission and EU Member States will now take the necessary steps to make the framework operational by October 2020. These steps concern, in particular, the setting up of the new EU-wide mechanism for cooperation, enabling Member States and the Commission to exchange information and raise concerns related to specific foreign investments. The proposal to create the first EU-wide framework for the screening of foreign direct investments was presented by President Juncker during the 2017 State of the Union address and adopted by the European Parliament and the Council in March 2019. For more information, see the full press release and a factsheet. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Le Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe – le Plan Juncker – soutient un accord entre le groupe Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) et la Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL). Cet accord de garantie, également soutenu par Horizon 2020 via InnovFin, permettra à BIL d'investir 20 millions d'eurosdans les petites et moyennes entreprises innovantes au Luxembourg. Il s'agit de l'extension d'un accord existant entre le groupe BEI et BIL, qui devrait désormais bénéficier à plus de 100 entreprises. Carlos Moedas, commissaire européen en charge de la recherche, de la science et de l'innovation, a déclaré: « C'est une très bonne nouvelle ainsi qu'un autre exemple du plan Juncker à l'œuvre. Les petites et moyennes entreprises luxembourgeoises vont avoir accès à de nouvelles sources de financement et c'est souvent précisément ce dont elles ont besoin pour lancer de nouveaux produits, intégrer des processus innovants, créer de nouveaux emplois et étendre leurs activités au-delà de leur marché local. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. En mars 2019, le Plan Juncker avait mobilisé 390 milliards d'euros supplémentaires en Europe, dont 623 millions au Luxembourg, avec 929 000 entreprises bénéficiant d'un meilleur accès au financement. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Hosted by the European Commission, yesterday's conference “The Future of Work: Today. Tomorrow. For All.” steered an open discussion on the main changes taking place in the world of work. At the Conference hosted by President Jean-Claude Juncker, Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and Commissioner Marianne Thyssen, around 500 participants, among them Ministers, representatives from EU institutions and agencies, national governments, social partners, civil society and academia explored how to best harness changes in the world of work for the benefit of workers, businesses, society and the economy alike. The transformations that are taking place at a fast pace have prompted the European Union to take action to ensure that Europe's employment and social policies remain fit for the world of today and tomorrow. President Juncker's keynote address can be watched on EbS+ and is accessible here. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, said: "Rapid technological development and the digital transformation have the potential to increase economic growth. But it must be inclusive growth - and the key to that is to keep Europe on the path of upward convergence. It is by winning the ‘race to the top' that we can enhance economic and social cohesion across the EU.” Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, underlined: "In a changing world of work, we cannot just expect people to get ready for and adapt to change. We, as policy makers, must also adapt our social institutions, our rulebooks and education systems to support people, so that people can be confident about their future, and the future of their children, also in the new world of work.” A press release listing the 10 main takeaways from the Conference can be found here. Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Thyssen's press point concluding the Conference is also available on EbS. A range of factsheets on the achievements of the Juncker Commission in the field of employment and social affairs is published here. (For more information:Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

La Commission européenne et la Fondation Mies van der Rohe ont annoncé aujourd'hui le nom du projet lauréat du prix d'architecture contemporaine de l'Union européenne 2019. Le premier prix a été attribué à la transformation de 530 logements situés dans le quartier du Grand Parc, à Bordeaux, réalisée par Lacaton & Vassal architectes, Frédéric Druot Architecture et Christophe Hutin Architecture. Le projet, l'un des cinq finalistes choisis parmi les 383 nommés dans 38 pays, a été sélectionné pour la rénovation innovante de trois grands immeubles d'habitation. Grâce à une façade agrandie, tous les logements ont gagné en espace, en lumière et en confort. En outre, le Prix de l'architecte émergent 2019 a été attribué au cabinet BAST de Toulouse pour un réfectoire scolaire à Montbrun-Bocage, près des Pyrénées françaises. Le jury a estimé que ce bâtiment était remarquablement intégré dans son environnement. Tibor Navracsics, commissaire en charge de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et du sport, a déclaré: « Je félicite les lauréats qui ont démontré le potentiel créatif, innovant et social de l'architecture européenne. Il est enthousiasmant de voir que l'architecture contemporaine apporte une contribution aussi importante à l'amélioration du bien-être des citoyens, que ce soit dans les villes ou dans les zones rurales. La Commission s'est engagée à renforcer à l'avenir son soutien à une architecture de qualité. » La cérémonie de remise des prix aura lieu le 7 mai prochain au pavillon Mies van der Rohe, à Barcelone. Tous les deux ans depuis 1987, ce prix, le plus prestigieux en Europe, permet de mettre en valeur le rôle joué par les architectes européens pour favoriser les nouvelles idées et technologies dans le développement urbain contemporain. Le prix, doté de 60 000 euros, est cofinancé par le programme Europe créative et la Fundació Mies van der Rohe. Veuillez trouver plus d'informations ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.:+32 2 29 67083; Johannes Bahrke - Tél.:+32 2 29 58615; Marietta Grammenou - Tél.:+32 2 29 83583)

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Belmond Ltd., basée aux Bermudes, par LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE ("LVMH"), basée en France. Belmond est une société hôtelière de luxe et un opérateur de voyages d'aventure. LVMH est la société holding du groupe LVMH, qui est actif entre autres dans les secteurs de mode, de parfums et cosmétiques, de l'horlogerie et bijouterie, ainsi que dans d'autres activités telles que les médias, l'immobilier, la gestion hôtelière et les yachts de luxe. La Commission a conclu que l'acquisition envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9278. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tél.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Commissioner Jourová in Washington D.C. to discuss electronic evidence, privacy and the fight against money laundering

Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, will visit Washington D.C. from today to Friday, where she will meet the new Attorney General, William Barr, to discuss criminal justice cooperation, including access to electronic evidence, following the Commission's recommendation for an EU-U.S. agreement in this area. Her visit includes meetings with United States Senators and Congress people on their plans to prepare data protection legislation, as well as with the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Joseph Simons, with whom she will discuss EU-U.S.cooperation on consumer protection and data protection, including enforcement of the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Commissioner Jourová will participate at the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT)'s Annual Dinner and speak at a roundtable discussion organised by the Information Technology Industry Council. She will deliver a speech at the Brookings Institute entitled “EU-U.S. digital cooperation – common response to tech challenges?” on Thursday at 15:00 (21:00 in Brussels). Finally, she will represent the European Union in the ministerial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and endorse the revised mandate of this multilateral body dealing with the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. (For more information: Christian Wigand - Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin - Tel .: +32 229 58659)

