President Juncker in Rwanda for the 25th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

President Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica will be in Kigali this weekend for “Kwibuka 25”, the commemoration of the 25 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. On Sunday 7 April in the morning, they will participate at a wreath-laying ceremony in the Kigali Genocide Memorial, followed by the commemoration ceremony at the Kigali Convention Centre where President Juncker will deliver a speech alongside the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame. In the afternoon, President Juncker will attend an official lunch for Heads of State or Government hosted by President Kagame. On Monday 8 April, President Juncker and Commissioner Mimica will participate in a ceremony in memory of the ten Belgian UN Peacekeepers killed in Camp Kigali and all the victims of the Genocide. In the afternoon, President Juncker will lead a small ceremony at the EU Delegation in Kigali in honour of Delegation employees who were victims of the Genocide. During the visit, President Juncker will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Kagame. The President's speech will be broadcast live on Ebs. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456)

Fisheries: Commissioner Vella presents EU contingency plans to help mitigate the impact of “no-deal” Brexit on fisheries

Today, Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella presented contingency measures to mitigate the impact on fisheries in case of a “no-deal” Brexit. The acts, tabled by the European Commission in January, have been agreed by Member States and the European Parliament at the end of March, in record time. Underscoring that the EU stands shoulder to shoulder with its fishermen, the Commissioner explained that the Commission has taken measures to mitigate the impact on fisheries in case of a “no-deal” Brexit. The first preparedness measure amends the Regulation on the Sustainable Management of the External Fleets, with the aim of creating the appropriate legal framework for continued reciprocal fishing access by EU and UK vessels to each other's waters during 2019, provided the UK grants such access for EU vessels. The second measure allows fishermen and operators from EU Members States to receive compensation for the temporary cessation of fishing activities, due to Brexit, under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund. This will help to off-set some of the impacts of a sudden closure of UK waters to EU fishing vessels. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Examen de la mise en œuvre de la politique environnementale: la Commission aide les États membres à mieux appliquer la réglementation européenne pour protéger les citoyens et améliorer leur qualité de vie

La Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui le deuxième examen de la mise en œuvre de la politique environnementale (EIR) dans le cadre de son initiative lancée en 2016 pour améliorer la mise en œuvre de la politique environnementale européenne et des règles communément admises dans tous les États membres de l'UE. La mise en œuvre de la politique et de la législation environnementale de l'UE n'est pas seulement essentielle pour maintenir un environnement sain. Elle ouvre également de nouvelles perspectives en termes de croissance économique durable, d'innovation et d'emplois. La mise en œuvre intégrale de la législation environnementale de l'UE permettrait à l'Union d'économiser environ 55 milliards d'euros par an en coûts de santé et en coûts directs pour l'environnement. Karmenu Vella, commissaire chargé de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche, a déclaré à ce sujet: « La Commission Juncker s'est engagée à construire une Europe qui protège.Assurer aux citoyens européens une qualité de l'air et de l'eau la meilleure possible et une gestion desdéchets optimale, garantir que notre capital naturel soit protégé, telle est notre priorité. L'examen dela mise en œuvre de la politique environnementale a vocation à aider les États membres à rendre celapossible en leur fournissant les informations et les outils dont ils ont besoin. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

Today, the European Commission released its 2018 report on the Safety Gate for dangerous products, the former Rapid Alert System.The report shows that authorities exchanged 2,257 alerts on dangerous products. Toys' belonged to the most notified product category (31%), followed by 'motor vehicles' (19%), and 'clothing, textiles and fashion items' (10%), while the main risks flagged were chemical risks and injuries (25% each) followed by the choking risk for children (18%). Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality said: "The Safety Gate is a key tool to protect Europeans from dangerous products and it really works. With more than 2,000 alerts and nearly double as many recalls and removals from the market, the report shows effective enforcement of the rules. We will continue to work with national authorities and third countries to keep all European consumers safe.” A press release, a Q&A and a factsheet are available online. The press conference of Commissioner Jourová will be available online at 13:00 and her speaking points are available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Plan Juncker : 2 milliards d'euros pour les petites entreprises françaises et soutien au secteur créatif et culturel au Portugal

En France, le Plan d'investissement pour l'Europe – le Plan Juncker – soutient un accord du groupe Banque Européenne d'Investissement (BEI) avec la Banque Populaire et la Fédération Nationale des Socama pour soutenir les Très Petites Entreprises (TPE) du pays. Avec l'appui du Fonds européen pour les investissements stratégiques, EFSI, et COSME, le programme pour la compétitivité des petites et moyennes entreprises, cet accord devrait générer deux milliards d'euros de financement et bénéficier à 65 000 entreprises. Puis, au Portugal, le groupe BEI et la banque Caixa Geral de Depósitos ont signé un accord soutenu par le Plan Juncker qui devrait générer 25 millions d'euros pour 125 entreprises portugaises du secteur culturel et créatif. Cela les aidera à se développer et créer des emplois. Des communiqués de presse sont disponibles ici. En mars 2019, le Plan Juncker a mobilisé 390 milliards d'euros supplémentaires en Europe, dont 64,3 milliards en en France et 8,7 milliards au Portugal, avec 929 000 entreprises bénéficiant d'un meilleur accès au financement. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EU-funded astronomical discovery to be unveiled simultaneously across the world

Next Wednesday, the European Commission will present a ground-breaking discovery by Event Horizon Telescope - an international scientific collaboration aiming to capture the first image of a black hole by creating a virtual Earth-sized telescope. EU-funded researchers play a key role in the project. Six press conferences around the world will take place simultaneously at 15.00 CET on 10 April. In Europe, Commissioner Moedas and lead scientists funded by the European Research Council will hold a press conference in Brussels to unveil the discovery. The press conference will be held in the Commission Berlaymont building and streamed online on Europe by Satellite and on EUtube. Journalists interested in witnessing this historic moment of scientific breakthrough are invited to register via e-mail (if they do not have a press accreditation to the European Commission). (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56282; Mirna Talko – Tel.: +32 229 87278; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

EU Trust Fund for Africa: €115.5 million to enhance security, migrant protection and job creation in the Sahel region

The European Commission adopted five new programmes and three top-ups of current programmes worth €115.5 million under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa to complement ongoing efforts in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica said: "We have witnessed in the recent weeks an increase of widespread violence and terrorist attacks in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. New EU programmes and top-ups to existing programmes worth €115.5 million will further strengthen our actions on the development and security fronts. They will also help reinforcing the State presence in fragile areas, create jobs for young people and protect migrants in need. In order to continue the good work of the Trust fund in the near future, its quickly depleting resources have to be replenished.” With the security situation in the Sahel becoming increasingly volatile, the EU is committed to continuing its cooperation at regional and national level. It will support the G5 Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger) in their efforts to provide a common response to major cross-border threats and regional development needs. More information is available in the press release. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

TRADE: Commission reports on latest negotiating rounds with Indonesia and Mercosur

As part of its transparency commitment implemented since the beginning of the current Commission mandate, the European Commission today published two reports summarising the progress made during the latest negotiating rounds for the EU-Indonesia and EU-Mercosur trade agreements. The seventh round of negotiations with Indonesia, that took place in Brussels from 11 to 15 March, brought about good progress across the board, particularly on the chapters on sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, rules of origin and investment. The chapters on trade remedies and customs are now close to completion at technical level. The next round will be held before the summer in Indonesia. For more information see the full report available online. The latest round of negotiations for a trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur took place from 11 to 15 March in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at experts and chief negotiators level. The negotiations covered trade in goods, specific rules applicable to wines and spirits, rules of origin, government procurement, intellectual property including geographical indications, rules in respect of state-owned enterprises and subsidies. For more information see the full report available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Commission study shows cultural and creative sectors face continued funding gap, while Creative Europe's support for SMEs proves to be successful

Today, the European Commission published a new study which finds that the cultural and creative sectors across Europe continue to face challenges to receive loans or equity finance for new activities. Barriers usually include the difficulty of assessing the value of intangible assets of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), their lack of business track records or scalability. Between 2014 and 2020, these obstacles prevented enterprises to access between €8 and €13 billion. At the same time, the study shows that EU's support for the cultural and creative sectors through its Creative Europe programme, worth €1.46 billion in 2014-2020, is benefiting SMEs, which face difficulties to access finance. SMEs have in particular welcomed the setting-up of the Cultural and Creative Guarantee Facilityin 2016, which is expected to leverage approximately €1bn loan financing for enterprises and other organisations operating in the sector. Up until now, a total of 800 SMEs and organisations have received support in over 600 deals in 12 countries. For the future, the study recommends implementing a mix of financial instruments and technical assistance under the new InvestEU Programme. Alongside the expansion of the Guarantee Facility for cultural and creative sectors, these instruments could include co-investment with business angels and with venture capital firms, complemented by equity crowdfunding. The cultural and creative sectors are an important part of the economy, and play a key role in promoting cultural diversity and social development across Europe. With 8.5 million jobs, accounting for 4.5% of overall GDP, they are the third largest source of employment in the EU. More information on EU support to audiovisual and creative sectors is available in this factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to BMW, Daimler and VW for restricting competition on emission cleaning technology

The European Commission has informed BMW, Daimler and VW (Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche) of its preliminary view that they participated in a collusive scheme, in breach of EU competition rules, to limit the development and roll-out of emission cleaning technology for new diesel and petrol passenger cars sold in the European Economic Area (EEA). This collusion occurred in the framework of the car manufacturers' so-called “circle of five” technical meetings. In particular, the Commission has concerns regarding the (i) Selective catalytic reduction ('SCR') systems to reduce harmful nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions of diesel passenger cars through the injection of urea (also called “AdBlue”) in the exhaust gas streamand (ii) the 'Otto' particle filters ('OPF') to reduce harmful particle emissions from the exhaust gases of petrol passenger cars with direct injection. In the Commission's preliminary view, BMW, Daimler and VW coordinated to avoid, or at least to delay, the introduction of these technologies and to remove uncertainty about their future market conduct. The Commission's preliminary view is that the car manufacturers' behaviour aimed at restricting competition on innovation for these two emission cleaning systems and in doing so, denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers. Such market behaviour, if confirmed, whilst not entailing price fixing or market sharing, would violate EU competition rules prohibiting cartel agreements to limit or control production, markets or technical development (Article 101(1)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53(1)(b) of the EEA Agreement). The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in charge of competition policy said: "Companies can cooperate in many ways to improve the quality of their products. However, EU competition rules do not allow them to collude on exactly the opposite: not to improve their products, not to compete on quality. We are concerned that this is what happened in this case and that Daimler, VW and BMW may have broken EU competition rules. As a result, European consumers may have been denied the opportunity to buy cars with the best available technology. The three car manufacturers now have the opportunity to respond to our findings." The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso– Tel. +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Antitrust: Commission sends Statements of Objections to Valve and five videogame publishers on “geo-blocking” of PC video games

The European Commission has informed Valve, owner of the “Steam” video game distribution platform, and five videogame publishers, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax, of its preliminary view that the companies prevented consumers from purchasing videogames cross-border from other Member States, in breach of EU competition rules. The Commission's preliminary view is that Valve and the five PC video game publishers entered into bilateral agreements to prevent consumers from purchasing and using PC video games acquired elsewhere than in their country of residence (so-called “geo-blocking”). In particular, the Commission is concerned that: (i) Valve and the five PC video game publishers agreed, in breach of EU antitrust rules,to use geo-blocked activation keys to prevent cross-border sales, including in response to unsolicited consumer requests (so-called “passive sales”) of PC video games from several Member States; and (ii) Bandai Namco, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax, broke EU antitrust rules by including contractual export restrictions in their agreements with a number of distributors other than Valve. The Commission's preliminary view, outlined in its Statements of Objections, is that these business practices partitioned markets according to national borders and restricted passive sales to consumers. These business practices ultimately denied European consumers the benefits of the EU's Digital Single Market to shop around for the most attractive offer. If confirmed, this would infringe Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. The sending of a Statement of Objections does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "In a true Digital Single Market, European consumers should have the right to buy and play video games of their choice regardless of where they live in the EU. Consumers should not be prevented from shopping around between Member States to find the best available deal. Valve and the five PC video game publishers now have the chance to respond to our concerns." The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso– Tel. +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Dolphin TopCo by GTCR and Apax Partners

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Dolphin TopCo Inc. by GTCR LLC, both of the US, and Apax Partners LLP of the UK. Dolphin TopCo provides non-life insurance brokerage services via its operating subsidiary AssuredPartners Inc. GTCR and Apax Partners are private equity firms investing and providing investment advisory services to private equity funds in a range of industry sectors. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given Dolphin TopCo's limited activities within the European Economic Area and the absence of overlaps between the activities of Dolphin TopCo, GTCR and Apax Partners portfolio companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9334. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Excédent de 38,6 milliards d'euros des échanges courants de l'UE28, excédent de 42,2 milliards d'euros pour la balance des services (quatrième trimestre 2018)

Le compte des opérations courantes de la balance des paiements de l'UE28, corrigé des variations saisonnières, a enregistré un excédent de 38,6 milliards d'euros (1,0% du PIB) au quatrième trimestre 2018, en hausse par rapport à l'excédent de 36,2 milliards (0,9% du PIB) du troisième trimestre 2018 et en baisse par rapport à celui de 57,2 milliards (1,5% du PIB) du quatrième trimestre 2017, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Au quatrième trimestre 2018 par rapport au quatrième trimestre 2017, basé sur des données corrigées des variations saisonnières, l'excédent du compte des biens s'est accru (+10,9 milliards d'euros, contre +4,6 milliards) tout comme celui du compte des revenus primaires (+12,7 milliards d'euros, contre +5,8 milliards). L'excédent du compte des services s'est réduit (+42,2 milliards d'euros, contre +47,0 milliards), tandis que le déficit du compte des revenus secondaires a augmenté (-27,2 milliards d'euros, contre -21,1 milliards) tout comme celui du compte de capital (-24,3 milliards d'euros, contre -3,4 milliards). Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tél: +32 229 51383)

STATEMENTS

International Roma Day: Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans and Commissioners Hahn, Thyssen, Jourová and Creţu

Ahead of International Roma Day on 8 April, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Commissioners Johannes Hahn, Marianne Thyssen, Vĕra Jourová and Corina Creţu stated: "Today, we celebrate Roma culture and remember their history, which has been an intricate part of Europe for centuries. Despite being Europe's largest minority, Roma communities still suffer from widespread discrimination and marginalisation. This prevents them from accessing fundamental rights to education, employment, decent housing or basic health services. Antigypsyism is on the rise. We are witnessing extreme speeches, including from politicians, and the spreading of hate speech and fake news online. Words lead to hate, and hate leads to violence. We have to be vigilant that Roma do not again become the target of harassment and attacks. We must learn from our history and we must prevent fanning the flames of past hatred. To do this we need to firmly stand by our founding values. The EU stands for a society where equal treatment is the reality for all minorities, and in which the same rights and opportunities are afforded to Roma communities as to anyone else. This is who we are." The full statement is available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

La haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini se rend à Saint-Malo et Dinard pour la réunion des ministres des affaires étrangères du G7

Vendredi 5 et samedi 6 avril, la haute représentante/vice-présidenteFederica Mogherini participera à la réunion des ministres des Affaires étrangères du G7 qui se tiendra à Saint-Malo et Dinard (France). Durant ces deux jours, les ministres des Affaires étrangères discuteront des questions les plus urgentes, en préparation du sommet du G7 qui se tiendra à Biarritz fin août. Des sessions de travail seront consacrées aux crises au Moyen-Orient, notamment en Israël et Palestine, en Syrie, en Iran, au Yémen et en Libye, ainsi qu'aux derniers développements en Ukraine, en Corée du Nord et à la sécurité maritime dans la région Asie-Pacifique. Le Venezuela sera également à l'ordre du jour des discussions, près d'une semaine après que la haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini a présidé la deuxième réunion du groupe international de contact au niveau ministériel, à Quito. Les ministres du G7 discuteront également des opérations de paix en Afrique et en particulier du rôle que les femmes peuvent jouer dans les processus de paix et de réconciliation en Afrique et ailleurs dans le monde. Les thèmes de discussion comprendront la protection de l'avenir de nos démocraties contre les ingérences étrangères – une question au cœur du plan d'action de l'Union européenne contre la désinformation – ainsi que le comportement responsable des États dans le cyberespace et la lutte contre les défis mondiaux tels que le terrorisme et la traite d'êtres humains. Les ministres devraient adopter un communiqué conjoint sur les résultats de la réunion et des déclarations spécifiques sur la lutte contre le trafic illicite de drogue, d'armes et de personnes dans la région du Sahel, sur les femmes, la paix et la sécurité, et l'initiative relative aux cyber-normes. La haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini tiendra un certain nombre de réunions bilatérales en marge de la réunion. Des photos de la réunion seront disponibles sur EbS. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijančič - Tél.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski - Tél.: +32 229 89359)

Commissioner Gabriel holds a Citizens' Dialogue in Sofia

Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will participate tonight in a Citizens' Dialogue in Sofia, Bulgaria. This Citizen's Dialogue will tackle recent debates around the cultural sector with the title "Creating for Europe: new opportunities for artists", as well as the Future of Europe. Commissioner Gabriel will be on the podium together with the award winning film director and #SaferInternet4EU Ambassador Wim Wenders and Bulgarian Minister of Culture Boil Banov. The Citizens' Dialogue will begin at 19:15 CEST (20:15) local timeat the House of Cinema (Dom na Kinoto) and can be followed via livestream. Earlier today, Commissioner Gabriel visited the Thomas Jefferson High School in Sofia together with Mr Wenders and Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova, where they met with students contributing to the school's radio and TV programme, as well as Leaders' academy and law clubs. The Commissioner presented to the students the EU's projects for safer internet, digital education, media and culture. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)

Commissioner Bieńkowska in the US to discuss space policy

On Sunday, Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, will travel to Colorado Springs (USA) for a visit focused on cooperation on space policy. Copernicus for Earth observation and Galileo for satellite navigation are two successful EU space programmes that already improve the lives of citizens and business in Europe and beyond. During her visit, Commissioner Bieńkowska will meet with representatives from the US government and key players of the space sector. She will have bilateral meetings with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and US Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson as well as the CEOs of European and American space companies. The Commissioner will also deliver a keynote speech at the 35th Space Symposium and visit a production site of GPS satellites and a US Air Force Base. The cooperation in the area of space between the US and the EU is mutually beneficial. The Copernicus Cooperation Arrangement facilitates data exchange, and the Copernicus Emergency Management Service supported the US authorities during the 2018 hurricane season with 54 maps of the affected areas. As for satellite navigation, users can – for instance on their smartphone – receive both Galileo and GPS signals, which are compatible and jointly lead to even better results. In November 2018, the US Federal Communications Commission decided to grant a licence waiver for additional Galileo signal reception in the US. This means that citizens and businesses in the US are able to benefit from Galileo's state of the art satellite navigation signals, for example for connected cars, location based services, farming or plane navigation. The Commission's proposal for a bigger and extended €16 billion EU Space Programme from 2021, for which a provisional agreement was reached already, will be crucial for continued international cooperation and continued success of the EU space programmes and the European space industry. During the upcoming visit (see calendar for agenda points), the Commissioner will also highlight the link between space and defence policy. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56 182; Victoria von Hammerstein-Gesmold - Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Sustainability: The Commission to present winners of the 1st European Sustainability Award

On Monday, the Commission will announce 7 winners of the 1st European Sustainability Award at the European Political and Strategic Centre (EPSC) conference ‘Sustainable Europe 2030: from goals to delivery' with the participation of First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Vice-President Jyrki Katainen. Recognising the transformative contribution of the winners to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this year's Award will focus in particular on "empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality". The Award will be given to public and private bodies, non-profit/civil society and youth organisations which address environmental, economic, social dimensions sustainable development. First presented in the Commission's Communication on "Next steps for a sustainable European future", the Award aims to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals in the EU by giving a human face to the efforts and creativity of European people, businesses and organisations. The list of winners will be made available online after the announcement on Monday. The conference as well as the remarks by First Vice-President Timmermans and Vice-President Katainen will be livestreamed. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Navracsics in Bucharest for EU Sport Forum

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, travels to Romania on Monday where he will participate in the 10th edition of the EU Sport Forum taking place on 8 and 9 April in Bucharest under the Romanian Presidency of the EU. The Commissioner will take part in a high-level panel debate on the role of sport federations in the promotion of European sport alongside Bogdan Matei, Romanian Minister of Youth and Sport. He will also deliver the closing remarks at a debate on Europe's ability to attract major sports events and have bilateral meetings with Witold Banka, the Polish Minister of Sport and EU candidate to be the next President of the World Anti-Doping Agency, and Ms Roxana Mărăcineanu, the French Minister of Sport.Ahead of his visit, Commissioner Navracsics said: "It is a pleasure to be bringing our main sport policy event to Bucharest. This year's Sport Forum will be an excellent moment to take stock of how sport policy at EU level has evolved and contributed to tackling the big challenges facing both sport and our societies – and to look ahead to explore future priorities and initiatives." The annual Forum is the main event in the Commission's dialogue with the European sport family. It brings together some 350 participants from European sport federations and organisations, EU and international institutions, local authorities as well as academia. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

CALENDAR – Commissioner's weekly activities

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)