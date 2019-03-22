Capital Markets Union: Political agreement on a stronger and more integrated European supervisory architecture, including on anti-money laundering

The European Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council on the core elements of the reform of the European supervision in the areas of EU financial markets including when it comes to anti-money laundering. This is an important step to achieve the Capital Markets Union's objective to ensure stronger, safer and more integrated financial markets to the benefit of European consumers, investors and businesses. Yesterday's agreement will improve supervision in the European Union by reinforcing the role and powers of the European Supervisory Agencies (ESAs). To ensure a fully functioning and operating Capital Markets Union (CMU) the EU needs to ensure that supervision keeps pace with further integration. Moreover, recent cases involving money laundering in EU banks have increased the need to strengthen the supervisory framework in the area of anti-money laundering. The agreed package will contribute to promoting the integrity of the EU's financial system, ensuring financial stability and protection from financial crime. This political agreement will be followed by further technical work so that the European Parliament and the Council and can formally adopt the final texts. Find a press release online. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Budget de l'Union: l'accord de financement donne un élan salutaire à la coopération fiscale entre les États membres de l'UE

La Commission européenne salue l'accord provisoire intervenu hier concernant le financement du programme de coopération fiscale de l'Union (« Fiscalis ») au cours de la prochaine période budgétaire de l'UE, de 2021 à 2027. Cet accord ouvre la voie à que Fiscalis puisse, comme par le passé, contribuer de manière décisive à soutenir et à garantir une collaboration fiscale étroite entre les États membres et, partant, à mettre en place de systèmes fiscaux plus équitables et plus efficaces, ainsi qu'à réduire les charges administratives pesant sur les citoyens et les entreprises dans le marché unique de l'Union. Pierre Moscovici, commissaire pour les affaires économiques et financières, la fiscalité et les douanes, s'est exprimé en ces termes: « L'accord intervenu permettra au programme Fiscalis de continuer à aider les États membres à travailler ensemble pour trouver des solutions innovantes aux problèmes auxquels sont confrontées nos administrations fiscales. Associé aux nouvelles technologies, ce travail peut avoir une incidence extrêmement positive sur la lutte globale que nous menons contre l'évasion et la fraude fiscales, et protéger ainsi notre marché unique. Malgré son budget modeste, le programme Fiscalis apporte une grande valeur ajoutée. » Ce programme favorisera la coopération entre les administrations fiscales des États membres et contribuera davantage à la lutte contre la fraude, l'évasion et l'optimisation fiscales, et ce par les moyens suivants: la mise en place de systèmes informatiques plus performants et mieux connectés, le partage de bonnes pratiques et la formation en vue d'accroître l'efficacité, la poursuite et le renforcement du soutien en faveur d'une coopération approfondie entre les autorités fiscale et, la promotion de la compétitivité de l'Union. Cet accord provisoire doit maintenant être officiellement approuvé à la fois par le Parlement européen et le Conseil, ses aspects budgétaires étant quant à eux subordonnés à un compromis global sur le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE, proposé par la Commission en mai 2018. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tél.: +32 229 58615; Patrick McCullough – Tél.: +32 229 87183)

EU channels further support for Mozambique following Cyclone Idai

At the request of Mozambique, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to help those affected by the devastating impact of cyclone Idai. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides said: “Mozambique is not alone in these difficult times. More EU support is on its way. We are working 24/7 to deliver essential supplies and save lives. We are also sending EU humanitarian experts to the affected areas to coordinate our assistance. I thank our Member States for their generous support. This is EU solidarity in action.” In an immediate response, the Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre has already received offers of assistance from Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the United Kingdom through the Mechanism. The assistance offered includes water purification equipment, Emergency Medical Teams, tents and shelter equipment, hygiene kits, food and mattresses and satellite telecommunications for humanitarian workers on the ground. Furthermore, a team of 10 experts from seven Member States (Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Slovenia) will be sent to Mozambique to help with logistics and advice. This additional assistance comes on top of the €3.5 million in EU humanitarian aid already announced earlier this week for Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe as well as €250,000 provided to Mozambique and Malawi Red Cross Societies. The EU's Copernicus satellite mapping services are also being used to help local authorities working on the ground. Photos and video stockshots of the Emergency Response Coordination Centre as well as a video of the EU's Copernicus programme and a factsheet on the EU's emergency centre are available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Lisbon, Lindau and Greater Manchester win European sustainable mobility awards

Yesterday, the European Commission announced the winners of the EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK Awards 2018, and the 7th Award for Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning (SUMP) at a ceremony in Brussels (Belgium). Lisbon was revealed as the winner of the EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK Award 2018 for larger municipalities, with Lindau taking home the award for smaller municipalities. The 7th SUMP Award was won by Greater Manchester. The EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK Awards recognise local authorities judged to have organised the most impressive set of activities between 16 – 22 September 2018. The awards are given out in two categories: one for municipalities with over 50 000 inhabitants, and one for smaller municipalities below this threshold, while the SUMP Award celebrates local and regional authorities for excellence in sustainable urban mobility planning, and was focused in its 7th edition on multimodality. The awards were presented to the cities by Commissioner Violeta Bulc, responsible for Transport, and Jürgen Müller, Head of Cabinet for Karmenu Vella, the Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “I would like to sincerely congratulate the winning cities, all of whom carried out inspiring activities to promote sustainable urban mobility. They are true examples of how local leaders across Europe are combining different modes of transport as a means to make our cities cleaner, safer and more sustainable. This year I am looking forward to seeing more such impressive actions from towns and cities joining the EUROPEANMOBILITYWEEK campaign as they celebrate under the theme of ‘Walk with us'.”Commissioner for the Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella said: “Europe's cities face numerous challenges, from poor air quality to climate change. Today's winners show that the way we move about our city matters, and that bold decisions encouraging sustainable transport can help us tackle major issues like air pollution and climate change. I commend these winners, as I do all cities that are embracing sustainable mobility.” Learn more about the winners and the awards here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

World Tuberculosis Day: while the number of cases decreases in Europe, awareness and prevention are still needed

On the World Tuberculosis Day taking place on Sunday 24 March, the European Commission aims to raise awareness about the burden and prevention of tuberculosis as well as to mobilise efforts in the fight against the disease. Although every hour, 30 people are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Europe, overall, the decrease in tuberculosis cases observed in most countries is reassuring. Still, sustained efforts are needed to reach the 80% reduction target in the tuberculosis incidence rate in 2030 compared to 2015. Vytenis Andriukaitis, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: "On World Tuberculosis Day, my thoughts are with all the people who are suffering from the deadliest infectious disease in the world. The EU Member States have reiterated their commitment to end the tuberculosis epidemic by 2030 at a high-level United Nations meeting in September 2018. Therefore, I call on leaders in the EU and beyond, to boost their public health measures against tuberculosis hand in hand with other sectors. Existing tools and good practices should be better implemented, and focus on people's needs. Together with our agencies, the Commission will continue to support such efforts from different policy angles – including funding, research, fight against antimicrobial resistance, prevention, early diagnosis and linkage to treatment and care. So let's make tuberculosis history!” The EU policy initiatives and activities to help Member States meet the Sustainable Development Goal of ending the AIDS and tuberculosis epidemics by 2030 and to fight hepatitis and other communicable diseases are outlined in the 2018 "Commission Staff Working Document on combatting HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis and tuberculosis in the European Union and neighbouring countries". Under Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme, the Commission has already invested over €120 million in tuberculosis research. EU-funded projects are delivering new innovative tools and strategies to combat tuberculosis, including rapid diagnostic tests and more effective vaccines and treatments. More information on World Tuberculosis Day here. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)



Vice-President Katainen in Finland for a Citizens' Dialogue on the Future of Europe

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, is in Tampere today. He will participate in a Citizens' dialogue on the Future of Europe and European elections at the University of Tampere. Then, he will meet Ms Mari Walls, President of the University of Tampere, and the management board of the University. He will also attend a working lunch hosted by Mr Lauri Lyly, Mayor of the City of Tampere, and visit two projects on digital innovation and robotics that have benefited from EU funding. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 58615)

Commissioner Gabriel participates in Citizens Dialogue in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, to discuss digital education

On Monday 25 March, Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, will be in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria in order to participate in a Citizens' Dialogue that will take place in South West University ”Neofit Rilski”, from 11.00 to 12.00 (local time). The discussion will focus on how to improve digital education and skills across Europe, in particular how to support young people, teachers, professors and all involved in the educational process to better adapt for life and work in the digital age. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Commissioner Stylianides visits “EU Saves Lives” roadshow and holds a Citizens Dialogue in Naples

This week the “EU Saves Lives” travelling roadshow is welcoming many thousands of visitors from the Naples region, in Italy. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, will visit the pavilion today, together with representatives of the local authorities and of Italian civil protection organisations. The exhibition in Naples (Marcianise) is the second stop of the roadshow, which kicked-off last month in Vienna and will travel to 6 other European cities later this year. Before visiting the pavilion, the Commissioner will hold a Citizens' Dialogue in the Castel Nuovo in Naples (live-streamed here). Tomorrow Commissioner Stylianides and MEP Elisabetta Gardini will visit the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, where they will open the Civil Protection Conference and visit the operational centre of the Civil Protection services. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

