Le Fonds européen de la défense se concrétise, avec 525 millions d'euros pour l'Eurodrone et d'autres projets industriels et de recherche communs

La Commission Juncker déploie des efforts sans précédent pour protéger et défendre les Européens. Dans ce sens, la Commission européenne a adopté aujourd'hui des programmes de travail pour cofinancer des projets industriels de défense communs durant la période 2019-2020, pour une enveloppe de 500 millions d'euros, et pour financer des projets de recherche collaboratifs dans le domaine de la défense en 2019, un montant supplémentaire de 25 millions d'euros. Jyrki Katainen, vice-président de la Commission chargé de l'emploi, de la croissance, de l'investissement et de la compétitivité, a déclaré: « La coopération en matière de défense est la seule manière de protéger et de défendre les Européens dans un monde de plus en plus instable. Nous apportons notre pierre à l'édifice. Des projets communs se concrétisent. Une défense européenne est en train de prendre forme. Sur la base de cette expérience réussie, nous augmenterons les moyens disponibles de façon à disposer d'un Fonds européen de la défense à part entière en 2021. » Elżbieta Bieńkowska, commissaire pour le marché intérieur, l'industrie, l'entrepreneuriat et les PME, a ajouté: « Pour que l'Europe puisse protéger ses citoyens, nous avons besoin de technologies et d'équipements de défense de pointe dans des domaines tels que l'intelligence artificielle, la technologie des drones, et le système de communication et de renseignement par satellites. Avec les investissements européens que nous mettons en place aujourd'hui, nous passons des idées aux projets concrets et nous renforçons la compétitivité de nos industries de la défense. » La Commission donne aujourd'hui le coup d'envoi aux premiers projets industriels de défense communs financés par l'UE dans le cadre du programme européen de développement industriel dans le domaine de la défense (EDIDP). L'accent sera mis sur des domaines tels que la technologie des drones, la communication par satellite, les systèmes d'alerte rapide, l'intelligence artificielle, la cyberdéfense ou la surveillance maritime. L'action préparatoire concernant la recherche en matière de défense (PADR) continue quant à elle de produire des résultats pour la troisième année consécutive. À partir de 2021, un Fonds européen de la défense entièrement opérationnel favorisera une base industrielle de défense innovante et compétitive et contribuera à l'autonomie stratégique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse ainsi que deux fiches d'informations (ici et ici) sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet– Tél.: +32 229 56282; Mirna Talko – Tél.: +32 229 87278; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tél.: +32 229 55040)

EU releases €3.5 million in emergency aid following cyclone Idai and deadly floods in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe

Severe flooding and tropical cyclone Idai have caused large numbers of casualties and damage to homes and infrastructure in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. To help those affected, the Commission has announced an initial emergency aid package of €3.5 million. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: “The EU stands in solidarity with all those people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Just hours after the Cyclone's impact, we are making emergencyaid available to address the pressing humanitarian needs and to boost the local response efforts. In addition, we are sending our technical experts on the ground and our Copernicus satellite system has been activated to identify needs and help our humanitarian partners and the local authorities in their response." The funding will be used to provide logistical support to reach affected people, emergency shelter, hygiene, sanitation, and health care. Out of the aid package, based on needs, €2 million will be provided in Mozambique, €1 million in Malawi and €0.5 million in Zimbabwe. This comes in addition to €250,000 in initial humanitarian assistance. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs: entrepreneur of the decade award

On the 10th anniversary of the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme (EYE), two entrepreneurs received the “Entrepreneur of the Decade” award at yesterday evening in Brussels. Nelly Davtyan from Armenia was selected as the “new entrepreneur of the decade” and Ioannis Polychronakis from Greece was selected as the “host entrepreneur of the decade”. The EYE helped to establish over 7000 partnerships between new and experienced entrepreneurs across the EU. 14000 entrepreneurs participated in these partnerships and were able to start-up, learn new skills, create new products and services and expand to new markets. Commissioner Elzbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for the Single Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMES said: "The Single Market is the biggest asset we have. It is especially critical for our entrepreneurs, as it allows them to start, grow and go across borders. I am glad that we have programme that makes them benefit even more from the Single Market. That is why we are expanding to new locations and we proposed further funding from 2021 onwards.” The EYE programme facilitates the exchange of entrepreneurial and management experience across Europe and beyond. It matches a newly established or potential entrepreneur with a well-experienced entrepreneur running a small business in another country. The exchange is co-financed under the COSME programme, Europe's programme for small and medium-sized enterprises. Between 2014 and 2016 alone, over 250 new companies and more than 2,000 jobs were created thanks to the EYE. Learn more about the EYE programme on the website and in the EYE 10thanniversary brochure. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

EU Transport Scoreboard shows progress on internal market low-emission mobility and road safety

The European Commission today published this year's edition of the ‘EU Transport Scoreboard', a benchmark comparing how Member States perform in 30 categories covering all aspects of transport. The goal of the Scoreboard is to help Member States identify areas requiring priority investment and action. It shows how the EU further deepens the progress towards a safer, cleaner and more efficient internal market in transport and promotes the shift towards low-emission mobility, two priorities of the Juncker Commission at the core of the 'Europe on the Move' proposals and the Clean Planet for All. The Scoreboard shows improvements in road safety, the uptake of renewable energy in transport and the punctuality of shipments across the EU. Sweden tops the Scoreboard with high scores in 15 categories, followed by the Netherlands and Austria. While they have different strengths, these countries all share a solid framework for investment, high transport safety levels, and a good record for implementing EU law. Publication of the scoreboard coincides with the publication of an update to the report on Transport in the EU: Current Trends and Issues. More information about the scoreboard and the rankings are available here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Commission reports on its actions to advance LGBTI equality

The European Commission is publishing today its annual report on its action plan to advance Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) Equality, which was launched in 2015. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: “All people should be treated like people, regardless of where they come from, their creed, their gender, their age, or their sexual identity or orientation. It is therefore only natural that LGBTI people should be able to enjoy the same opportunities and the same rights as anyone else. This is what Europe is about. This is who we are. We should not settle for anything less.” Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, added: “The Commission is committed to working for a European Union in which we all can be who we want to be and love who we want to love. The work is not over; LGBTI people still suffer from discrimination and hate speech too frequently." In 2018, the Commission supported NGOs in 25 Member States to advance LGBTI equality, stepped up the fight against hate speech via the Code of Conduct countering illegal online hate speech with leading IT companies, produced a series of video testimonies to raise awareness on the acceptance of LGBTI persons, participated in the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT) and Pride celebrations around the world. More information on the List of Actions and awareness-raising videos are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Antitrust: Commission launches new online tool for cartel leniency and settlements and non-cartel cooperation

The European Commission is today launching “eLeniency”, a new online tool designed to make it easier for companies and their legal representatives to submit statements and documents as part of leniency and settlement proceedings in cartel cases, as well as non-cartel cooperation cases. The new eLeniency tool allows companies involved in such proceedings, and their lawyers, to file statements and submissions online, as part of leniency applications to receive immunity or a reduction of fines, as part of cartel settlement procedures, or as part of cooperation in non-cartel cases. This means that, companies or their lawyers will have the choice not to come to the Commission's premises to provide oral statements, as was the procedure until now. Access to eLeniency is secure and restricted. The eLeniency system provides the same guarantees in terms of confidentiality and legal protection as under the traditional procedure. eLeniency is available at https://eleniency.ec.europa.eu, 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The full press release is available online in all EU languages. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Weiman Group by Carlyle and TA Associates

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Weiman Group by Carlyle and TA Associates, all of the US. Weiman Group is a manufacturer and distributor of surface cleaning products both for household and for commercial clients in food and health care services. Carlyle manages funds that invest globally. TA Associates is active in the field of private equity investments through various funds. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because Weiman Group's actual or foreseen activities in the European Economic Area are negligible, and there are no horizontal overlaps between the activities of Weiman Group and any of the Carlyle or TA Associates portfolio companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9302. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: La production dans le secteur de la construction en baisse de 1,4% dans la zone euro, inchangée dans l'UE28

En janvier 2019 par rapport à décembre 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction, corrigée des variations saisonnières, a diminué de 1,4% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et est restée inchangée dans l'UE28, selon les premières estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En décembre 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction avait augmenté de 1,1% dans la zone euro et avait reculé de 0,2% dans l'UE28. En janvier 2019 par rapport à janvier 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction a diminué de 0,7% dans la zone euro et a progressé de 0,7% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: +32 229 56182; Mirna Talko – Tél.: +32 229 87278)

Eurostat : La croissance annuelle des coûts de la main-d'œuvre à 2,3% dans la zone euro, à 2,8% dans l'UE28

Les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre ont augmenté de 2,3% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 2,8% dans l'UE28 au quatrième trimestre 2018, par rapport au même trimestre de l'année précédente. Au troisième trimestre 2018, les coûts horaires de la main-d'œuvre avaient progressé de 2,5% et 2,6% respectivement. Ces données sont publiées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Les deux principales composantes des coûts de la main-d'œuvre sont les salaires & traitements ainsi que les coûts non salariaux. Dans la zone euro, les coûts des salaires & traitements horaires ont augmenté de 2,3% et les coûts non salariaux de 2,4% au quatrième trimestre 2018, par rapport au même trimestre de l'année précédente. Au troisième trimestre 2018, les variations annuelles s'établissaient respectivement à +2,3% et +2,9%. Dans l'UE28, les coûts des salaires & traitements horaires ont progressé de 3,0% et les coûts non salariaux de 2,2% au quatrième trimestre 2018. Au troisième trimestre 2018, les variations annuelles s'établissaient respectivement à +2,7% et +2,4%. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

President Juncker participates in Tripartite Social Summit

Tomorrow, 20 March, President Juncker will participate in the Tripartite Social Summit taking place in Brussels. He will be accompanied by Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, Valdis Dombrovskis. The Tripartite Social Summit takes place twice a year, ahead of the spring and autumn European Councils. It is an opportunity for a constructive exchange of views between leaders of European employee and employer organisations, the European Commission, the European Council, the EU Heads of State or Government and Employment and Social Affairs Ministers from the countries holding the current and upcoming Council of the EU Presidencies. Tomorrow's edition will focus on making the best of free movement of workers for well-functioning labour markets in the context of the 50th anniversary of labour mobility rules, on delivering investments in a deeper and fairer single market, and building on the new start for social dialogue to shape the new world of work. A press conference will take place following the Summit, foreseen around 17:15, and can be followed here. More information on the Summit can be found here. A joint statement will be made available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Commissioner Andriukaitis in Amsterdam

On Tuesday 19 March, following the recent move from London to Amsterdam Sloterdijk, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, will visit the temporary building of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The visit will begin with a meeting with Guido Rasi, the Executive Director of EMA, and with senior management and staff. The Commissioner will then be given a tour of the Spark building. Later in the day, the Commissioner will meet representatives of the Dutch government and the municipality of Amsterdam. Then he will visit the construction site of the definitive EMA building in Amsterdam-Zuidas. Commissioner Andriukaitis: "My visit to Amsterdam is important one, as the city will now be home to the European Medicines Agency that plays a key role in ensuring timely access to medicine and safety of medicines marketed throughout Europe. The work done by the Dutch authorities and EMA to make this move happen demonstrates how much can be achieved when we pull our forces together. I am looking forward to see what has already been achieved.'' (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

