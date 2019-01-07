United States is Europe's main soya beans supplier with imports up by 112%

Imports of U.S. soya beans by the European Union increased by 112% over the current market year (July-December 2018), compared to the same period in the previous year. With a share of 75% of EU soya beans imports, the U.S. remains Europe's number one supplier. Conversely, Europe remains by far the top destination of U.S. soya beans exports (28%), followed by Argentina (10%) and Mexico (9%). This is part of the implementation of the Joint Statement agreed between Presidents Juncker and Trump in July 2018. In the Joint Statement, the two sides agreed to increase trade in several areas and products, notably soya beans. As a result, the European Commission is now regularly publishing figures on EU imports. These latest significant developments in the second half of 2018 contribute to cementing the U.S.' leading position in supplying the EU with soya beans for the entire calendar year, well ahead of Brazil, Europe's traditional main supplier. European imports of U.S. soya beans are bound to increase even further, following the decision by the European Commission to launch the process for authorising the use of U.S. soya beans for biofuels. A press release is online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52 509)

1.5 million refugees in Turkey supported by EU's biggest ever humanitarian programme

The Emergency Social Safety Net, the largest ever EU humanitarian programme, launched in September 2016 has now assisted 1.5 million of the most vulnerable refugees in Turkey. Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, visiting Turkey to mark the occasion, said: "1.5 million refugees in Turkey are now able to meet their basic needs and live in dignity. The European Union, in cooperation with Turkey, is bringing a real change in the lives of the most vulnerable refugees. I am very proud of what we have achieved together. Jointly with Turkey we will continue this support, focusing on making our assistance sustainable." The EU humanitarian aid programme provides monthly cash transfers via a debit card to help refugees buy what they need the most, such as food, medicines, or paying rent. Another flagship programme, the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education, has surpassed its initial goals and now supports the families of more than 410,000 children who attend school regularly. Find more information in our press release. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Steel: Commission intends to impose definitive safeguard measures on imports of certain steel products

The European Commission has notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) of its findings in the safeguard investigation on certain steel products. Based on these, the Commission intends to impose definitive measures to replace the provisional measures in place since July 2018. This investigation was launched in March 2018 as part of the European Union's response to the decision by the United States to impose tariffs on steel products. It showed that imports of steel products into the EU increased significantly and that these imports are likely to increase further. This situation was aggravated by the trade diversion resulting from the US restrictive measures on steel taken under Section 232. The EU steel industry has not yet fully recovered from the global steel crisis. It is still exposed to further increases of imports and ensuing downward pressure on prices. The proposed measures concern 26 steel product categories and will ensure that trade diversion is avoided whilst maintaining traditional levels of trade in steel on the EU market. The Commission's findings were previously submitted to EU Member States who will vote in mid-January on the Commission's intended course of action. Following their adoption by the Commission, the definitive measures could enter into force in the beginning of February 2019. More information is online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

State aid: Commission approves €50 million voucher scheme for faster broadband services in Greece

The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules a voucher scheme to support the take-up in Greece of broadband services with download speeds of at least 100 Megabit per second. The measure will contribute to reducing the digital divide while limiting distortions of competition. The Greek authorities aim to increase the number of consumers using "Superfast Broadband Services", which are defined by Greece as broadband services ensuring download speeds of at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps), readily upgradable to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). The vouchers will support increased take-up by covering part of the set-up costs and of the monthly fee for a maximum of 24 months. Users will be able to activate the vouchers until 31 March 2020. Greece notified the support measure for assessment by the Commission under State aid rules. The Commission found that even though the scheme is mainly aimed at consumers, it amounts to State aid in favour of telecommunication services providers, who will be able to offer such services over existing broadband infrastructures. Therefore, the Commission assessed the measure under State aid rules, in particular under Article 107(3)(c) TFEU. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the scheme is in line with State aid rules and contributes to the EU strategic objectives set out in the Digital Agenda for Europe and in the Communication "Towards a European Gigabit Society". Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "The Greek Superfast broadband project aims to increase the number of consumers adopting the Superfast broadband services. The voucher scheme will help more people use higher speed broadband services in areas where suitable infrastructure is available but insufficiently used. The scheme will contribute to bridging the longstanding digital divide in Greece, in line with the objectives of the EU's Digital Single Market, while ensuring that competition is not unduly distorted." The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, EL. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Aides d'État: la Commission approuve un financement public français pour l'extension du réseau de chauffage urbain d'Amiens

La Commission européenne a autorisé, en vertu des règles de l'UE en matière d'aides d'État, en particulier sur la base de ses lignes directrices de 2014 concernant les aides d'État à la protection de l'environnement et à l'énergie, l'aide que la France envisage d'octroyer pour l'extension du réseau de chauffage urbain d'Amiens. Cette mesure s'inscrit dans le cadre d'un projet d'investissement plus large pour développer le réseau et s'appuyer davantage sur les énergies renouvelables. L'aide prendra la forme d'une subvention à l'investissement et d'une avance remboursable octroyée à Amiens Energies, qui sera chargée de la réalisation du projet. Amiens Energies est une société d'économie mixte à opération unique (SEMOP), dont les trois actionnaires sont Engie, la ville d'Amiens et la Caisse des Dépôts. L'aide sera octroyée dans le cadre du Fonds chaleur géré par l'Agence de l'Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l'Énergie (ADEME). L'aide contribuera aux objectifs français et européens d'efficacité énergétique et de production d'énergie à partir de sources renouvelables, conformément aux objectifs environnementaux de l'UE, tandis que les éventuelles distorsions de concurrence engendrées par le soutien de l'État seront réduites au minimum. Plus d'informations sont disponibles sur le site web de la Direction Générale de la Concurrence de la Commission dans le registre des aides d'Etat, sous le numéro SA.50920. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: Le volume des ventes du commerce de détail en hausse de 0,6% dans la zone euro

En novembre 2018 par rapport à octobre 2018, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations saisonnières a augmenté de 0,6% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,7% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En octobre 2018, le commerce de détail avait augmenté de 0,6% dans la zone euro et de 0,4% dans l'UE28. En novembre 2018 par rapport à novembre 2017, l'indice corrigé des effets de calendrier des ventes de détail a augmenté de 1,1% dans la zone euro et de 2,1% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: +32 229 56182; Mirna Talko – Tél.: +32 229 87278)

