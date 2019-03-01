Eurostat: Le taux de chômage européen s'établit à 6,5%, le taux le plus bas depuis le début du siècle

Le taux de chômage dans l'Union européenne a baissé de façon graduelle au cours des cinq dernières années. En janvier 2019, le taux de chômage de l'UE s'est établi à 6,5%, en baisse par rapport au taux de 6,6% de décembre 2018 et au taux de 7,2% de janvier 2018. Il s'agit du plus faible taux enregistré depuis le début des séries de mesure mensuelles en janvier 2000. En ce qui concerne le taux de chômage de la zone euro, celui-ci s'est établi à 7,8% en janvier 2019, stable par rapport à décembre 2018 et en baisse par rapport au taux de 8,6% de janvier 2018. C'est le taux le plus faible jamais enregistré dans la zone euro depuis octobre 2008. Eurostat estime qu'en janvier 2019, 16,222 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 12,848 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à décembre 2018, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 56 000 dans l'UE28 et de 23 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à janvier 2018, le chômage a baissé de 1,536 million de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 1,233 million dans la zone euro. La création d'emplois et la réduction du chômage ont été parmi les priorités de la Commission Juncker. Pour un aperçu des initiatives de cette Commission visant à créer plus d'emplois et une Europe plus sociale, cliquez ici. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tél.: +32 229 67094)

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

At the 17th Overseas Countries and Territories-EU Forum in Papeete (Tahiti) today, the EU discussed its future partnership with Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) and signed five cooperation programmes benefiting EU OCTs, totalling €44 million. Speaking at the Forum, Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica said: "As EU outposts in some of the remotest parts of the world, the EU Overseas Countries and Territories are of strategic importance for our planet's sustainable development and the biodiversity conservation in particular. Today we jointly launched new programmes to tackle climate change, increase people's living standards and create sustainable job opportunities.” The 17th annual OCT-EU Forum comes at a crucial time, as the EU reflects on its future partnership with Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs) for the period 2021-2027.The agreements signed today include an €18 million programme for climate change mitigation and sustainable energy. A number of separate agreements will benefit specific OCTs. A €13 million programme in Aruba will help establish the Faculty of Sustainable Island Solutions through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics at the University of Aruba. Funding of almost €4 million in Bonaire will be invested in activities and training targeted towards boosting living standards and job prospects for young people on the island. Special measures for Sint Maarten (€7 million) and the British Virgin Islands (€2 million) will support reconstruction work in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria, which struck the Caribbean in autumn 2017. The full press release and a MEMO are available online. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Le Plan Juncker investit dans l'entrepreneuriat social en Belgique et la navigation verte aux Pays-Bas

Le Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe – le Plan Juncker – soutient trois accords en Belgique et aux Pays-Bas. En Belgique, deux accords de garanties ont été signés entre le groupe Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) et les coopératives financières Crédal et Hefboom avec le soutien du Plan Juncker. D'un montant total de 25 millions d'euros, ces accords vont permettre à 530 startups et entreprises sociales belges d'avoir un meilleur accès au financement. Aux Pays-Bas, la BEI a signé un prêt de 110 millions d'euros avec la banque ING au profit de la société de gestion de navires Spliethoff. Ce prêt permettra à la société néerlandaise de moderniser 42 navires afin de réduire leur impact sur la biodiversité marine. Des communiqués de presse sont disponibles ici. En février 2019, le plan Juncker avait déjà mobilisé 380 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires, dont 8,3 milliards d'euros en Belgique et 10 milliards d'euros aux Pays-Bas. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt - Tél.: +32 229 56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

Contrefaçons : la Commission soutient une nouvelle étape dans la lutte en ligne

La Commission européenne se félicite de la coopération entre Apple, Duracell, Facebook Marketplace, Hermès et Signify, qui ont signé aujourd'hui un mémorandum visant à prévenir la vente de contrefaçons sur internet. Le mémorandum est un accord volontaire, facilité par la Commission, qui réunit des plateformes internet, des associations professionnelles et les compagnies dont des produits contrefaits sont souvent mis en vente sur les marchés en ligne. Ce mémorandum aide à renforcer la coopération entre les signataires pour empêcher que des offres de produits contrefaits ne soient présentées en ligne. Le protocole a été signé pour la première fois en 2011. En novembre 2017, dans le cadre du train de mesures sur la propriété intellectuelle, la Commission a publié un rapport de synthèse sur son fonctionnement. Le rapport a montré que le mémorandum apportait des résultats positifs et une coopération améliorée entre les ayants droit et les plates-formes internet. La liste complète des signataires du mémorandum est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: + 32 229 56 182; Mirna Talko - Tél.: +32 229 87278)

Aviation: Commission continues to push for higher social standards

The European Commission has today published a report setting out a number of actions to further strengthen the social agenda in air transport. This unprecedented report highlights the main opportunities and challenges faced by aircrews (pilots and cabin crew) in Europe. Maintaining and promoting high social standards is a top priority for the EU's Aviation Strategy. This builds on the strong social agenda put forward by President Juncker. The cornerstone of this agenda is the European Pillar of Social Rights, adopted in 2017, which aims to ensure that existing social standards are fit for purpose in the 21st century labour market. Violeta Bulc, Commissioner for Transport said: "The European Parliament, Member States, the aviation industry and social partners have called on the Commission to tackle the challenges aircrews in Europe face today. I am glad that we are delivering on this by putting forward a report that identifies concrete actions to maintain and promote high social standards in the aviation sector.” Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility said: "Determining and enforcing the applicable labour and social security rules for aircrews is not always an easy exercise. But the internal aviation market is not a jungle. There are European rules on fair labour mobility, ensuring worker protection and a level playing field. The Commission remains committed to continue to improve legal certainty and to support enforcement at national level.” You can find more information in our press release. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Mergers: Commission approves the creation of a joint venture by LetterOne and BASF

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture, Wintershall DEA, by LetterOne Holdings of Luxembourg and BASF S.E. of Germany. LetterOne and BASF will combine Wintershall's and DEA's businesses in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Wintershall DEA. Wintershall DEA will also be active, to a limited extent, in gas transportation. LetterOne is a private investment holding company focusing on investments in the energy sector. LetterOne owns DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, an international exploration and production company for oil and gas. BASF is mainly active in the chemical sector, including among others, oil and gas. BASF owns Wintershall Holding GmbH, which is active in the exploration and production of oil and gas inter alia in Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the moderate market shares of the parent companies and the presence of alternative suppliers on the markets where they are both active. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8773. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over ELG Carbon Fibre by Mitsubishi Corporation and ELG Haniel

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over ELG Carbon Fibre Limited (“ECF”) of the UK by Mitsubishi Corporation (“MC”) of Japan and ELG Haniel (“ELG”), a solely controlled subsidiary of Franz Haniel & Cie. of Germany. ECF, which is currently fully controlled by Franz Haniel, is active in the recycling of carbon fibre from manufacturing waste and end-of-life composite components and in the manufacture of recycled carbon fibre products. MC develops and operates businesses across a variety of industries, including environment and infrastructure, manufacturing, finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and food. ELG trades, processes and recycles raw materials for the stainless steel industry as well as high-performance materials such as carbon fibre. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, given the absence of horizontal overlaps or vertical links between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9247. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of OneMed by the Interogo Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of OneMed AB by Nalka Invest AB, both of Sweden. OneMed provides services, support systems and medical supplies to health care providers in the Nordic and Baltic countries and the Netherlands. Nalka Invest invests in small and medium-sized companies mainly in the Nordic countries. It is part of the Interogo Group, which includes IKEA Holding B.V. of the Netherlands as well as Interogo Holding AG of Switzerland. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given the lack of horizontal overlaps and vertical relationships between the activities of OneMed and the Interogo Group. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M. 9277. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat: Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro en hausse à 1,5%

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro est estimé à 1,5% en février 2019, contre 1,4% en janvier selon une estimation rapide publiée par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. S'agissant des principales composantes de l'inflation de la zone euro, l'énergie devrait connaître le taux annuel le plus élevé en février (3,5%, comparé à 2,7% en janvier), suivie de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (2,4%, comparé à 1,8% en janvier), des services (1,3%, comparé à 1,6% en janvier) et des biens industriels hors énergie (0,3%, stable comparé à janvier). Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt - Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Commissioner Hogan in Poland to discuss the future Common Agricultural Policy and participate in a Citizens' Dialogue

Commissioner for agriculture Phil Hogan is in Kraków and Jasionka, Poland, today and tomorrow for various engagements to discuss the future of the Common Agricultural Policy. During his visit, he will meet Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Czesław Adam Siekierski, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. While in Kraków today, the Commissioner will take part in a conference at the University of Agriculture directed at representatives of producer groups, cooperatives, agricultural advisors and researchers and students of the University. Going then to Jasionka in the afternoon, Commissioner Hogan will participate in a debate on the “Common Agricultural Policy in a new budgetary perspective” at the 2nd European Agricultural Forum. In the framework of the European Agricultural Forum in Jasionka, Commissioner Hogan will participate on 2 March in a Citizens' Dialogue entitled "Sustainable Development Policy As An Opportunity For Rural Areas In Poland" alongside Prime Minister Morawiecki and Wladyslaw Kosiniak, President of the Polish People's Party (PSL). The Citizens' Dialogue will take place from 9 to 11 am and will be live-streamed. More information is available online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56 185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Commissioner Andriukaitis in Israel

On 2 March, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis will travel for a visit to Israel. On 3 March he will visit the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Tel Aviv, the Yad Vashem. The following day, he will meet with the Deputy Minister for Health, Yakov Litzman, to discuss collaboration in the field of health. He will also meet with Yakov Poleg, Deputy Director-General at the Foreign Trade Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MOAG), to discuss EU-Israel collaboration and common issues in the agri-food sector. Following these meetings, he will hold a discussion with students in Ben Gurion University and will visit a number of medical and research centres engaged in e-health. Ahead of his visit to Israel, Commissioner Andriukaitis said, "The policies we form shape the future of young people so it is of utmost importance for them to be engaged. I look forward to discussing with students in Israel and to the opportunity to understand the priorities and aspirations of young people outside the EU. I hope that this visit will also take the EU-Israel relationship forward so we can continue to see tangible benefits from it, such as in common areas like health." (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Commissioner Crețu in Croatia for high-level conference on future Cohesion Policy

Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 March, Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Crețu will be in Dubrovnik, Croatia, for a high-level conference on the future Cohesion Policy, in the 2021-2027 EU budget period. The discussions will focus in particular on the enhanced links between Cohesion Policy and structural reforms. “I'm looking forward to being in Dubrovnik for the high-level conference of the Friends of Cohesion. Such fora are essential for shaping the future of Cohesion Policy and ensuring the success of its investments,” said Commissioner Crețu ahead of her visit. In Croatia, the Commissioner will meet Gabrijela Žalac, Croatian Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds, Jerzy Kwieciński, Polish Minister of Investments and Economic Development, Iztok Purič, Slovenian Minister for Cohesion Policy as well as representatives from 26 Member States. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

