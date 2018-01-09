Juncker Plan supports cancer research with €40 million loan to Indivumed

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a loan of €40 million to Indivumed GmbH, a physician-led, global oncology company with headquarters in Germany. The new funding will allow Indivumed to continue its development of a global database, supporting the work of cancer researchers by providing access to data from cancer patients, as well as investing in the latest technology to better understand complex cancer data. The financing for this project is guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe. Vytenis Andriukaitis, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: "The healthcare systems in many EU Member States have growing needs for investments in modern infrastructure, innovative technologies and new models of care. The investment in Indivumed shows that the EU Institutions are committed to assist Member States in doing just that. I am pleased that the EIB is signing this agreement today to help stakeholders in the health sector make more use of the Investment Plan for Europe for the benefit of our citizens." (For more information and the latest Investment Plan results see the Investment Plan website or contact Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Eurostat: Le taux de chômage à 8,7% dans la zone euro et à 7,3% dans l'UE28 pour Novembre 2017

De bonnes nouvelles venant du marché du travail: les chiffres Eurostat pour novembre 2017 montrent que le taux de chômage de la zone euro est le plus faible depuis janvier 2009, et le taux de chômage de l'Union européenne est le plus faible jamais enregistré depuis octobre 2008. Il s'agit d'un taux de 8,7% pour la zone euro (en baisse par rapport au taux de 9,8% de novembre 2016) et de 7,3% pour l'Union européenne (en baisse par rapport au taux de 8,3% de novembre 2016). Eurostat estime qu'en novembre 2017, 18,116 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 14,263 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à octobre 2017, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 155 000 dans l'UE28 et de 107 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à novembre 2016, le chômage a baissé de 2,133 millions de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 1,561 million dans la zone euro. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094)

Launch of the EU Clean Energy Industrial Competitiveness and Innovation Forum for renewables

On 9 January, the first High-level meeting of the EU Clean Energy Industrial Competitiveness and Innovation Forumtook place in the Berlaymont building. The forum was opened by the Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy, Miguel Arias Cañete. The meeting's objective was to consolidate the industrial basis for renewables in the EU and to gather industry support to take advantage of the growth opportunities of the clean energy transition. More than 20 CEOs and industry leaders, including Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as representatives from international organisations, took part in this dialogue that focused on how to reinforce the competitiveness of the EU renewable energy industry's value chain. The role of research and innovation and trade policy was also in the centre of discussions. Following the High-Level Meeting, a public event with all three sections of the Clean Energy Industrial Forum will be organised during the EU Industry Days on 22-23 February 2018. This will also serve as a spring board to assert EU industrial leadership in low carbon energy technologies to be show-cased in the 9th Clean Energy Ministerial and the 3rd Mission Innovation meetings in Malmö and Copenhagen in the week of 22-25 May 2018. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Nicole Bockstaller - Tel.: +32 229 93321)

Commissioner Hogan in the Netherlands to participate in a Citizens' Dialogue to discuss the future of food and farming

Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan is in the Hague, the Netherlands, today where he is participating in a Citizens Dialogue on the future of food and farming in the EU. He will be joined on stage by Carola Schouten, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands. Commissioner Hogan presented on 29 November the orientations proposed by the European Commission on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy. This Citizens' Dialogue is part of a series of engagements between the Commission and key stakeholders in the agri-food sector that are ongoing throughout the Union since the adoption of the Commission's Communication. On the occasion of his visit to the Netherlands, Commissioner Hogan will also have a bilateral meeting with Ms Schouten and will attend the official opening of the Dutch Federation of Agriculture and Horticulture (LTO Nederland) Office. Citizens' Dialogues are a regular feature of the daily work of the Juncker Commission. All Members of the Commission travel to regions and cities across Europe to engage in dialogue with citizens and listen to their views and expectations concerning the future of the Union. Since the beginning of the mandate, over 130 dialogues were held in more than 80 towns. Today's Dialogue with Commissioner Hogan will take place from 14:30 to 15:30 and will be web-streamed here. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56 185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

