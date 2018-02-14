COLLEGE MEETING: Multiannual Financial Framework after 2020

Ahead of the Informal Leaders' meeting on 23 February 2018, the European Commission is today setting out various options – and their financial consequences – for a new and modern, long-term EU budget that delivers efficiently on its priorities after 2020. When discussing the level of ambition of EU action in areas like protecting the EU's external borders, supporting a true European Defence Union, boosting Europe's digital transformation or making the EU's cohesion and agricultural policies more efficient, it is important for the Leaders to ascertain what their choices would mean concretely in terms of funding at EU level. Today's contribution from the Commission seeks to do exactly that - by quantifying the financial impact of various possible policy choices. Their purpose is to focus minds, to stimulate discussion and to provide a sound factual basis for making the important choices that lie ahead. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "Budgets are not bookkeeping exercises – they are about priorities and ambition. They translate our future into figures. So let's first discuss about the Europe we want. Then, Member States must back their ambition up with the money to match. And whilst we all need to understand that business as usual is not an option for this upcoming discussion, I firmly believe that we can square the circle and agree on a budget where everyone will be a net beneficiary.” The Commission is also setting out options to modernise the EU budget, including by possibly strengthening the link between EU funding and the respect for the EU's fundamental values. Moreover, it sets out possibilities for strengthening the link – often referred to as "conditionality" - between the goals of the EU budget and the way it is funded. Finally, a swift political agreement on a new, modern EU budget will be essential to demonstrate that the Union is ready to deliver on the positive political agenda outlined in Bratislava and Rome. Commissioner in charge of Budget and Human Resources, Günther H. Oettinger said: "We must not repeat the unfortunate experience of 2013 when the current EU budget was agreed with considerable delay. If such a delay were to happen again, more than 100,000 EU-funded projects – in key areas like business support, energy efficiency, health care, education and social inclusion - would not be able to start on time, and hundreds of thousands of young people would not be able to benefit from an Erasmus+ exchange in 2021." The European Commission will table its formal proposal for the next long-term EU budget in the coming months, at the latest in early May 2018. In the meantime, the Commission will continue listening to all stakeholders, including via the public consultations on the priorities of the EU that were launched in January 2018. A press release is available online, along with a series of explanatory factsheets. The press conference with President Jean-Claude Juncker and Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger can be followed on EbS. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Alexander Winterstein – Tel.: +32 229 93265)

COLLEGE MEETING: A Europe that delivers: Commission presents ideas for a more efficient European Union

Ahead of the Informal Leaders' meeting on 23 February 2018, the European Commission is today presenting a number of practical steps that could make the European Union's work more efficient, and improve the connection between the leaders of the EU institutions and the citizens of Europe. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said today: "I have always said that form should follow function – this is not the time for long discussions about institutional reform or Treaty change. There are, however, a number of steps we can take to make the work of the European Union even more efficient in delivering on the key priorities that matter for Europeans. There are many options but the goal must be one and the same: creating a Europe that delivers." Today's contribution from the Commission sets out the different institutional options for improving the organisation of European elections and deepening the connection between the leaders of the EU institutions and the citizens of Europe – from lead candidates, to transnational lists all the way to a double-hatted President for the European Commission and European Council. A press release is available online, along with a series of explanatory factsheets. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382; Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456)

REUNION DU COLLEGE: Initiative citoyenne européenne: la Commission enregistre l'initiative citoyenne intitulée «Nous sommes une Europe accueillante: apportons notre aide!»

La Commission européenne a décidé aujourd'hui d'enregistrer une initiative citoyenne européenne (ICE) qui déclare que "Les États membres ont du mal à gérer la question de la migration. La plupart d'entre nous voulons aider des personnes qui sont dans le besoin, parce que nous ne sommes pas indifférents à leur sort. Des millions de personnes se sont mobilisées pour apporter leur aide. Aujourd'hui, nous voulons être entendus. Exigeons une Europe accueillante! Nous appelons la Commission européenne à agir." L'initiative demande à la Commission d'"offr[ir] un soutien [...] aux groupes locaux venant en aide aux réfugiés", d'"empêche[r] les États membres de punir les bénévoles" et de "défendre [...] les victimes de l'exploitation [...], de la criminalité [...] [et] de violations des droits de l'homme". L'enregistrement de cette initiative aura lieu le 15 février 2018 et marquera le début d'un processus de douze mois au cours duquel les signatures de soutien seront collectées par ses organisateurs. La décision d'enregistrement prise par la Commission ne concerne que la recevabilité juridique de la proposition. À ce stade, la Commission n'a pas analysé le fond. Si, en l'espace d'un an, l'initiative recueille un million de déclarations de soutien, provenant d'au moins sept États membres différents, la Commission disposera d'un délai de trois mois pour réagir. Elle pourra décider de faire droit à la demande ou non, mais dans les deux cas, elle sera tenue de motiver sa décision. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tim McPhie – Tel.: +32 229 58602)

COLLEGE MEETING: European Commission proposes to appoint a Member of the Board and Director “Resolution Planning and Decisions” in the Single Resolution Board

Today the European Commission proposed to appoint Mr Bostjan Jazbec as a Member of the Board and Director “Resolution Planning and Decisions” in the Single Resolution Board ("SRB"). In line with Regulation (EU) No 806/2014, which sets up the Board, the Commission had established a shortlist for the function of Member of the Board and Director "Resolution Planning and Decisions" on 20 December 2017. This shortlist was then transmitted to the European Parliament, which has in turn provided feedback. The Commission will now communicate its decision to the European Parliament for approval. Following such approval, it will then be for the Council to appoint Mr Jazbec. The appointment will be for a period of five years, non-renewable. Mr Bostjan Jazbec, a Slovenian official, has been serving as Governor of the Bank of Slovenia and Member of the Governing and General Councils of the European Central Bank since 2013. He also is the Slovenian Governor of the International Monetary Fund and a Member of the Central Bank Governance Group of the Bank for International Settlements. The SRB is the central resolution authority within the Banking Union. Together with the National Resolution Authorities of participating Member States, it forms the Single Resolution Mechanism, whose purpose is to ensure an orderly resolution of failing banks with minimal costs for taxpayers and to the real economy. (For more information: Alexander Winterstein – Tel.: +32 229 93265; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Estimation rapide pour le quatrième trimestre 2017: Le PIB en hausse de 0,6% tant dans la zone euro que dans l'UE28, +2,7% et +2,6% respectivement par rapport au quatrième trimestre 2016

Au cours du quatrième trimestre 2017, le PIB corrigé des variations saisonnières a augmenté de 0,6% dans la zone euro (ZE19) ainsi que dans l'UE28 par rapport au trimestre précédent, selon l'estimation rapide publiée par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Au cours du troisième trimestre 2017, le PIB avait crû de 0,7% dans les deux zones. En comparaison avec le même trimestre de l'année précédente, le PIB corrigé des variations saisonnières a enregistré une hausse de 2,7% dans la zone euro et de 2,6% dans l'UE28 au quatrième trimestre 2017, après +2,8% dans les deux zones au troisième trimestre 2017. Au cours du quatrième trimestre 2017, le PIB des États-Unis a augmenté de 0,6% par rapport au trimestre précédent (après +0,8% au troisième trimestre 2017). Par rapport au même trimestre de l'année précédente, le PIB a progressé de 2,5% (après +2,3% au troisième trimestre 2017). Sur l'ensemble de l'année 2017, le PIB a progressé de 2,5% dans les deux zones. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: + 32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

Sauver des mères et leurs nouveau-nés : un prix européen récompense des avancées scientifiques encourageantes

Hier soir, le prix "Horizon Birth Day Prize"a été décerné à trois projets de recherche visant à améliorer la santé maternelle et néonatale. Le prix, doté globalement de 2,5 millions d'euros, récompense des solutions innovantes qui permettent de réduire le nombre de décès et les complications pendant la grossesse et l'accouchement. Carlos Moedas, le commissaire à la recherche, la science et l'innovation, a déclaré: "C'est tragique de constater que, aujourd'hui encore, de nombreuses mères ou leurs nouveau-nés meurent lors de l'accouchement. Ce prix récompense plusieurs projets qui permettent de prévenir les complications et de réduire drastiquement le nombre de décès. La coopération avec la Fondation Bill & Melinda Gates et MSD for Mothers est un excellent exemple de la mise en commun de nos ressources pour sauver des vies humaines." Le premier prix a été décerné au projet QUARITE, mené par des chercheurs français et canadiens pour leur travail qui a permis de réduire considérablement le taux de mortalité des mères dans des hôpitaux au Mali et au Sénégal. La deuxième place a été attribuée au projet américain CHAI, et la troisième au projet britannique WOMAN Trial. Grace aux programmes européens de recherche et d'innovation, notamment Horizon 2020 (2014-20) et son prédécesseur FP7 (2007-13), la Commission a investi plus de 740 millions d'euros dans la recherche dédiée à la santé maternelle et néonatale. Le "Horizon Birth Day Prize" est une initiative de la Commission européenne, qui s'est engagée à le financer à hauteur d'un million d'euros. La Fondation Bill & Melinda Gates a contribué à hauteur d'un million d'euros et le MSD for Mothers a participé à hauteur de 500 000 d'euros. Plus d'informations sont disponibles ici. (Plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Maud Noyon – Tel. +32 229-80379

State aid: Commission approves public service compensation to Bornholm airport in Denmark

The European Commission has found the Danish public support to the airport of Bornholm to be in line with EU State aid rules. The public funding facilitates regional connectivity and contributes to the area's development without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. Bornholm airport is located on an island in the Baltic Sea and is entrusted with the operation of a service of general economic interest (SGEI) requiring it to receive all airlines that wish to fly to and from it. The approved public compensation amounts to approximately DKK 26 million (€3.5 million) annually until 2020. The Commission assessed this measure under its 2014 Guidelines on State aid to airports and airlines, which allow Member States to grant aid in the form of SGEI compensation to airports that have an important role for regional connectivity. The Commission's investigation found that without the airport, the island of Bornholm would face significant disadvantages in terms of connectivity and economic development compared to other European regions, as the airport is the most important connection hub for its population to reach the Danish mainland and for tourists from the rest of Europe to reach Bornholm. In line with the Guidelines, the Commission also ensured that the compensation cannot be used to directly subsidise any airline serving the airport. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the State Aid Register under the case number SA.49331. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Yizhou Ren – Tel.: +32 229 94889)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle appellation d'origine protégée pour un vin des Pays-Bas

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription des vins néerlandais "Mergelland" dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégées (AOP). Les vins produits sous l'appellation "Mergelland" peuvent être blancs ou rouges. Ils proviennent de différents cépages, tels que le Pinot Noir, le Riesling, le Gewürztraminer ou encore le Chardonnay, tous cultivés sur le territoire des communes néerlandaises de Maastricht, Meerssen, Nuth, Simpelveld, Voerendaal, Vaals, Gulpen-Wittem, Eijsden-Margraten et Valkenburg aan de Geul, dans le sud du pays. Le Mergelland est considéré comme le berceau de la viticulture néerlandaise moderne. La particularité de la région, et ce qui la distingue du reste des Pays-Bas, est la prédominance de cépages classiques originaires du Nord de la France et d'Allemagne et son climat favorable pour les vignes. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1750 vins déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données e-bacchus. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (pour plus d'information: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Eurostat: Décembre 2017 comparé à novembre 2017: La production industrielle en hausse de 0,4% dans la zone euro, en hausse de 0,3% dans l'UE28

En décembre 2017 par rapport à novembre 2017, la production industrielle corrigée des variations saisonnières a augmenté de 0,4% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,3% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En novembre 2017, la production industrielle avait progressé de 1,3% dans la zone euro et de 1,2% dans l'UE28. En décembre 2017 par rapport à décembre 2016, la production industrielle a augmenté de 5,2% dans la zone euro et de 4,8% dans l'UE28. Par rapport à 2016, la production industrielle moyenne de l'année 2017 a progressé de 3,0% dans la zone euro et de 3,3% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Maud Noyon – Tel.: +32 229 80379)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Le commissaire Navracsics discutera au Conseil des prochaines étapes de la construction d'un espace européen de l'éducation

Le Commissaire à l'éducation, la culture, la jeunesse et au sport, Tibor Navracsics, participera demain au Conseil des ministres de l'éducation pour débattre des projets inscrits par les chefs d'Etat et de gouvernement de l'UE dans les conclusions du Conseil européen du 14 décembre 2017. Ce débat permettra à la Commission d'entendre les différents points de vue des ministres sur la manière dont la Commission et les États membres peuvent œuvrer ensemble en faveur d'un espace européen de l'éducation dans lequel l'apprentissage à l'école, les études supérieures et la recherche ne seraient pas enfermés dans des frontières. Ce sera également l'occasion de tirer parti du récent Sommet sur l'éducation que le Commissaire Navracsics a organisé le 25 janvier à Bruxelles et auquel de nombreux ministres de l'éducation ont participé. Pour le débat politique sur l'évaluation à mi-parcours et l'avenir du programme Erasmus+, le Commissaire sera accompagné de Marianne Thyssen, Commissaire à l'emploi, aux affaires sociales, aux compétences et à la mobilité de la main-d'œuvre. Ce débat intervient à un moment charnière dans la réflexion sur l'avenir d'Erasmus+ suite à l'appel lancé par le Conseil européen pour "intensifier la mobilité et les échanges, notamment dans le cadre d'un programme Erasmus+ qui soit sensiblement renforcé, inclusif et étendu". Les ministres organiseront également un déjeuner-débat sur le renforcement de la coopération dans le domaine de l'éducation pour des sociétés inclusives, cohésives et innovantes. Plus d'informations sur la réunion du Conseil sont disponibles ici. Une conférence de presse suivra la réunion vers 15h00. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél .: +32 2 29 67083, Joseph Waldstein - Tél .: +32 2 29 56184)

Vice-President Šefčovič in Azerbaijan to attend the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

Vice-President for the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič arrives in Baku, Azerbaijan, later today, to attend the 4th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council. The Council gathers all main actors involved in the Southern Gas Corridor, which is a strategic initiative that aims to bring Caspian, Central Asian, Middle Eastern and the Black Sea gas resources to the European markets. The meeting is crucial for streamlining the development and implementation of the Corridor by bringing together all the countries and stakeholders involved. Ministers from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Serbia and Turkey will also attend, as invitations were extended to the energy ministers of the relevant EU Member States, partner countries and international financing institutions. On the margins, Vice-President will hold bilateral talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. Before arriving to Baku, Vice-President Šefčovič said: "I am looking forward to receiving a detailed update from the operators and consortia on various projects of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has a strategic importance for the European energy security, especially in the most vulnerable parts of Europe, such as South-East Europe and Southern Italy. We all stand to gain from this 'bridge' between the EU market and the Caspian region. In the long run, our objective is to create a pan-European energy market based on free trade, competition and diversified supplies, sources and routes." (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Commissioner Stylianides visits Ireland to present rescEU, the EU's comprehensive plan to strengthen its emergency response to disasters

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is travelling to Dublin today to meet with Mr Paul Kehoe, Minister of State at the Department of Defence. The visit provides an opportunity for Commissioner Stylianides to presentrescEU, the European Commission's ambitious new plan to strengthen Europe's ability to deal with natural disasters. Ireland has recently witnessed the unprecedented weather phenomenon of hurricane Ophelia. In anticipation of more frequent and extreme weather conditions also in Europe, the Commission's proposal intends to create a more robust EU civil protection mechanism, enabling the EU to better support all Member States to help citizens when national capacities have been exhausted. The comprehensive plan focusses on two complementary strands of action, targeting a stronger collective response at European level, rescEU, and stepping up disaster prevention and preparedness capacities. Administrative procedures will be streamlined and simplified to reduce the time needed to deploy life-saving assistance. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Jourová in Prague

Tomorrow and Friday, 15 and 16 February, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová, will be in Prague, Czech Republic. On Thursday, she will give a keynote speech at the international 'Digital Czech Republic' conference. The Commissioner will also give an opening speech at the Round Table addressing the issue of dual quality of food and food standardisation, which will be attended by several representatives of consumer organisations and the Czech Agriculture and Food Inspection Authority. Later in the afternoon, Commissioner Jourová will meet with the ANO party caucus in the Czech Senate. To conclude the day, Commissioner Jourová will attend a dinner with female CEOs. On Friday, the Commissioner will participate in the Round Table of the National Convention, with participants ranging from the government to businesses and civil society, to discuss the institutional reforms of the EU. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

