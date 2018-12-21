Autumn 2018 Standard Eurobarometer: Positive image of the EU prevails ahead of the European elections

A new Eurobarometer survey released today shows that the number of Europeans who have a positive image of the EU increases – it is now at 43%, which is the highest level since autumn 2009. For the first time since the question has been asked, a majority of Europeans (49%) agree that “their voice counts in the EU”, while trust in the EU (42%) remains higher than trust in national governments or parliaments (35%). A large majority of respondents (83%) supports the "free movement of EU citizens", with more than two-thirds of respondents sharing this view in all EU Member States. Also, 20 years after the introduction of the euro,support for the Economic and Monetary Union and for the euro is at a record high,with three-quarters of respondents (75%) in the Euro area in favour of the EU's single currency. Asked about the main concern at EU level, a majority of citizens (40%) responded with immigration, and 20% with terrorism which is still the second most important concern despite a strong decrease. These are some of the key results of the latest Standard Eurobarometer survey, which was conducted between 8-22 November with over 30,000 people in EU Member States and in the candidate countries. The full survey is available online. More information about the Eurobarometer survey is available in the press release. (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382)

Juncker Plan: €70 million to support construction of solar plant in Spain

The Juncker Plan has provided its support to a €70 million European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to Talasol Solar to help finance the construction and operation of a new solar energy power plant. The plant will be one of the largest in Spain. It will have an annual electricity generation capacity of approximately 537 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, preventing some 263,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said: “This new Juncker Plan agreement couldn't be timelier, as last week in Katowice we showed the world how the EU can lead the fight against climate change, for a prosperous, competitive and climate neutral economy by 2050. And sustained investments in the energy of tomorrow are instrumental in this endeavour. We will ensure that no region is left behind, and I'm particularly glad to see that Extremadura will benefit from this great project in terms of growth, jobs and regional development.” As of December 2018, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) at the heart of the Juncker Plan has already mobilised €371.2 billion of investment across Europe, including over €46 billion in Spain alone. A full press release is available here. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Sedgwick by Carlyle

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Sedgwick, Inc. by funds managed by affiliates of The Carlyle Group, L.P. (“Carlyle”), both of the US. Sedgwick is a global provider of risk management solutions, including loss adjusting and third party administration insurance claims management. Carlyle is a global alternative asset manager, managing funds that invest globally. Carlyle, through its portfolio companies, is active in third party claims administration, and inspection services related to claims management. The Commission examined the effect of the transaction on a limited number of market segments related to the provision of loss adjusting services in the UK, where the transaction gives rise to horizontal overlaps between the companies' activities. After its market investigation, the Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, in particular in view of its limited impact on the concerned market segments. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case numberM.9127. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Statement by President Juncker on the incident in a coalmine in Czechia

President Juncker issued a statement upon learning of the tragic incident which occurred in a coalmine in Czechia and claimed the lives of eleven Polish and two Czech miners. He said: "My thoughts go out to the families of the victims, to the national authorities and to the people of Czechia and Poland. I also want to pay tribute to all miners, the courage and dedication they show each day, and commend the rescue teams' efforts. In these trying times, Czechia and Poland can count on the European Commission's support and solidarity." (For more information: Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382)

