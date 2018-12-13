rescEU: Commission welcomes provisional agreement to strengthen EU civil protection

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have taken key steps today towards political agreement on rescEU, the plan to strengthen EU civil protection response to disasters. Multiple natural disasters have affected all parts of the EU in recent years, causing hundreds of casualties and billions in damage to infrastructure. To better protect citizens, rescEU will strengthen the existing EU Civil Protection Mechanism. In particular, a new European reserve of capacities will be established including forest fighting planes, special water pumps, urban search and rescue and field hospitals and emergency medical teams. On this occasion, President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "A Europe that protects citizens has to be there in times of need. When there is a dangerous forest fire or a flood overwhelming national response, our citizens want action not words. rescEU will ensure concrete solidarity with our Member States hit by disasters." Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said: "Natural disasters know no borders and climate change is increasing their risks and impact. With rescEU our current Civil Protection Mechanism will be taken to a next level. Today's positive development proves that when there is a will, there is a way. I am grateful to the European Parliament, in particular to the rapporteur Elisabetta Gardini MEP and the budget's draftsman Jose-Manuel Fernandes MEP as well as to the Austrian Presidency for their leadership. With the upgraded EU Civil Protection Mechanism there will be more capacities, better coordination between Member States and above all more effective solidarity to our citizens. This is a European solution to a European challenge." Read the full press release here.(For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: new support for the Horn of Africa worth €134 million

The European Commission has adopted eleven new programmes for the Horn of Africa under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica said: "These new EU programmes, worth over €134 million in all, will help to create lasting solutions for refugees and internally displaced people, as well as support vulnerable host communities in a region that hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa – 4.5 million. Our existing programmes have already yielded substantial results, but the Trust Fund's resources are quickly depleting. If we want to keep delivering, its resources have to be replenished." Six programmes, worth €65 million, have been approved to support the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. This initiative is being piloted by several countries in the region; it helps refugee populations become self-sufficient and supports host communities. Four national programmes for a total of €63.5 million have also been approved, and a new €5 million regional programme will make better use of financial investigation and anti-money laundering tools to disrupt human trafficking and smuggling networks. Read the full press release here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

Ukraine: EU provides further humanitarian funding

The European Union has allocated an additional €4 million to continue delivering much needed humanitarian assistance in eastern Ukraine at the onset of winter, bringing EU humanitarian assistance in Ukraine to €116 million since 2014. "The civilian population in eastern Ukraine continues to suffer following four years of conflict. The European Union continues to support all those in need, wherever they are. This is our humanitarian and moral duty. The new funding will allow us to provide assistance in the non-government controlled areas where the humanitarian situation remains very difficult", explained Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. This funding will help the most vulnerable population in the non-government controlled areas during the winter, for example by providing heaters. EU-funded humanitarian projects in government and non-government controlled areas include food assistance, housing repairs, water and sanitation, protection support, health assistance, education in emergencies and demining activities. Read the full press release here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Juncker Plan: €40 million for clean mobility in Europe

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €40 million loan to Allego, a Dutch company operating charging stations for electric vehicles around Europe. This loan, backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), will help the company expand its network of 12,000 charging points. This will make these stations more easily accessible, promoting clean mobility and contributing to a better air quality in Europe. This EFSI project is new example of how the Juncker Plan is actively contributing to reaching our EU-wide climate action goals, in line the Commission's strategy for a climate neutral Europe by 2050. Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “I congratulate Allego on seizing the financing opportunity offered by the Juncker Plan, after having already secured grants under the Connecting Europe Facility, for the expansion of its networks of charging hubs. The shift towards low-emission mobility requires sustained investments, investments that match our ambitions, in order to develop innovative solutions for electro-mobility in Europe.” A press release is available here. As of November 2018, the Juncker Plan has already mobilised €360 billion of investment across Europe, including €9 billion in the Netherlands, and supported 850,000 small and medium businesses. (For more information: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229 56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EP plenary: Commission welcomes the European Parliament's endorsement of key proposals under the EU's next long-term budget

Yesterday, following the successful adoption of the 2019 EU annual budget, the European Parliament endorsed key Commission proposals for the next multiannual financial framework 2021-2027. The Commission welcomes the adoption of the Parliament's negotiating positions on the European Defence Fund, Horizon Europe and the Connecting Europe Facility, which will now open the way for the start of negotiations with the Member States and the Commission. The European Defence Fund will boost cross-border investments in state-of-the-art and interoperable technology and equipment needed to protect our citizens and increase Europe's strategic autonomy. Horizon Europe, the most ambitious research and innovation programme ever, will build on the achievements and success of the previous research and innovation programme (Horizon 2020) and keep the EU at the forefront of global research and innovation. The Connecting Europe Facility supports transport, energy and digital connectivity across Europe, based on a modern, efficient and interconnected trans-European network. These votes by the Parliament complement the recent adoption of the Council's negotiations positions. The Commission now calls on the co-legislators to maintain this momentum and ensure a swift start and completion of the negotiations. (For more information: Alexander Winterstein – Tel.: +32 229 93265, Lucia Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172)

Digital Single Market: EU negotiators agree to facilitate access to online TV and radio content across borders

The negotiators of the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, have today reached a political agreement on the proposed copyright legislation on TV and radio programmes. The new rules will make it easier for European broadcasters to make certain programmes available on their live TV or catch-up services online, and will simplify the distribution of more radio and TV channels by retransmission operators. This agreement marks an important step towards a fully functioning Digital Single Market. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip said: "I am very pleased we reached yet another agreement that brings us closer to a functioning Digital Single Market. The updated broadcasting rules are a big part of the puzzle. This regulation has the potential to unlock a large amount of broadcast content across borders, benefitting the 41% of Europeans who watch TV online but also the 20 million EU citizens who were born in a different EU country from the one they live in". Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel said: "Today' agreement is a double win for European's cultural diversity: citizens will have better access to Europe's rich content, and creators and authors will be adequately rewarded for their content." The new Directive introduces the country of origin principle and provides a mechanism to facilitate the licensing of rights in the case of retransmission of radio and TV programmes. It will also make sure that right holders are adequately remunerated when their works are used in programmes transmitted through direct injection. More informationis available in this press release. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Circular Economy: Commission welcomes agreement on new EU rules on fertilisers

Yesterday, Member States representatives endorsed the EU institutions' political agreement on new EU rules on fertilisers proposed by the Commission in 2016. The agreement, which is a key deliverable of the 2015 Circular Economy Action Plan, will facilitate the access of organic and waste-based fertilisers to the EU Single Market and introduce limits for certain toxic contaminants in fertilisers, including cadmium. The new rules will help to reduce waste, energy consumption and environmental damage as well as limit the risks to human health. Jyrki Katainen, Vice-President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, said: "Unlike traditional fertilisers which are highly energy intensive and rely on scarce natural resources, bio-waste fertilisers have the potential to make farming more sustainable. These new rules will also help to create a new market for reused raw materials in line with our efforts to build a circular economy in Europe." Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, added: "The new EU rules will open up new market opportunities for innovative companies producing organic fertilisers and create new local jobs, provide wider choice for our farmers and protect our soils and food. At the same time we are also making sure that our European industry will be able to adapt to the proposed changes." While the new rules will open the Single Market to organic fertilisers, the regulation offers manufacturers the option of partial harmonisation, allowing them to opt for compliance with national standards before selling their products on the EU market. The Regulation also for the first time introduces limits for toxic contaminants, including a new 60 mg/kg limit for cadmium which will be further reviewed 4 years after the date of application. The new rules are now subject to formal approval by the European Parliament and Council. The Regulation will then be directly applicable in all Member States and will become mandatory in 2022. A press release is available online. (For more information: Lucia Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Mirna Talko – Tel.: +32 229 87278)

Octroi de mer: Les entreprises dans les régions ultrapériphériques de l'UE vont bénéficier de règles actualisées relatives aux réductions fiscales sur les produits locaux

Les nouvelles règles proposées aujourd'hui par la Commission permettraient à un plus grand nombre de produits locaux de bénéficier d'exemptions ou de réductions fiscales dans les régions ultrapériphériques de l'UE de la Guadeloupe, de la Guyane française, de la Martinique et de la Réunion. Les mesures annoncées visent à encourager l'activité économique et à maintenir lacompétitivité des produits locaux dans ces régions ultrapériphériques françaises. Une plus large gamme d'exemptions et des taux réduits pour un impôt appliqué localement (appelé octroi de mer) permettra aux entreprises locales d'être davantage concurrentielles. Pierre Moscovici, commissaire chargé des affaires économiques et financières, de la fiscalité et des douanes, a quant à lui déclaré: «Les règles fiscales dans les régions ultrapériphériques françaises doivent tenir compte de l'exposition des produits locaux à la concurrence étrangère qui peut avoir des effets dévastateurs sur les entreprises locales. L'initiative d'aujourd'hui aidera l'industrie locale à se développer dans un secteur qui a connu l'un des plus forts taux de chômage de l'Union, frappant le plus durement les jeunes.» L'octroi de mer est un type de taxe frappant les produits importés ou produits dans les régions ultrapériphériques françaises de la Guadeloupe, de la Guyane française, de la Martinique, de Mayotte et de la Réunion. L'octroi de mer constitue un impôt très ancien, vieux de plusieurs siècles qui, à l'origine, taxait tous les produits arrivant dans les départements d'outre-mer par la mer. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 85615; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

Use of financial instruments in Cohesion Policy reaches record high

Halfway through the 2014-2020 EU budget period, the amount of European Structural and Investment Funds channelled through financial instruments already exceeds the amount invested via such instruments in the 2007-2013 period. New data published today show that by the end of 2017, the amount of EU funds invested via financial instruments reached nearly €18.8 billion, an increase of over €5 billion compared to the previous year. Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said: “In line with the objectives of the Juncker Plan, at the beginning of the mandate we committed to make smarter use of EU resources and EU funds investments via financial instruments. These instruments, such as guarantees and equities, have proven to maximise the impact of each euro we invest on the ground. I am very glad to see that we delivered on this commitment halfway through the current EU budget period; this is very promising for the success of the post 2020 Cohesion Policy." The largest share of funding (56%) has been assigned to support for small and medium companies, followed by investments in the shift towards a low-carbon economy, mainly in energy efficiency (16%), and in research, development and innovation (16%). More information is available on financial instruments webpage of the Cohesion Open Data Platform. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EU-Japan trade agreement on track to enter into force in February 2019

The European Parliament approved yesterday the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement and the EU-Japan Strategic Partnership Agreement. The trade agreement negotiated by the Commission will create an open trading zone covering 635 million people and almost one third of the world's total GDP. It will remove the vast majority of the €1 billion of duties paid annually by EU companies exporting to Japan, as well as a number of long-standing regulatory barriers, for example on car exports. This is also the first trade agreement ever to include an explicit reference to the Paris climate agreement. The Strategic Partnership Agreement is the first ever bilateral framework agreement between the EU and Japan. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said: "Almost five centuries after Europeans established the first trade ties with Japan, the entry into force of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement will bring our trade, political and strategic relationship to a whole new level. I praise the European Parliament for the vote that reinforces Europe's unequivocal message: together with close partners and friends like Japan we will continue to defend open, win-win and rules-based trade." Yesterday's vote concludes the parliamentary ratification of the agreement by both partners and paves the way for the agreement to enter into force on 1 February 2019. Cecilia Malmström, Commissioner for Trade, said: "Our economic partnership with Japan – the biggest trade zone ever negotiated – is now very close to becoming a reality. This will bring clear benefits to our companies, farmers, service providers and others. Those benefits also go hand in hand with a commitment on both sides to uphold the highest standards for our workers, consumers and the environment. That's good news for the EU and all supporters of an open and fair international trading system." For more information please see the fullpress release and a dedicated website. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383; Adam Kaznowski – Tel: +32 229 89359)

Commission hosts civil society organisations for meeting of trade advisory group

This afternoon the Commission will hold the sixth meeting of the Expert Group on EU Trade Agreements. The group brings together trade policy specialists from 28 organisations representing various interest groups, including small and medium-sized companies, trade unions, consumers, and environmental concerns. On the agenda today are the implementation of the trade agreements and exploratory talks towards potential negotiations on e-commerce at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva. The group was set up in September 2017 to step up the Commission's engagement on trade policy making with the full range of stakeholders and civil society representatives. Over the course of 2018, the group has provided valuable input on 13 different topics, including consumer issues, ongoing negotiations, the EU's proposals for modernisation of the WTO, as well as the implementation of the EU-Canada trade agreement. This meeting will round up the group's first year of activity. The report of the meeting will be published in the following days. For more information see the dedicated page. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Commission reports on trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand

As part of its commitment to transparency, the European Commission published today a report from the latest round of negotiations between the EU and Australia, as well as the EU's six initial text proposalstabled during this round. EU negotiators were in Canberra, Australia from 19 to 23 November 2018 for the second round of negotiations for an ambitious and comprehensive trade agreement. The talks were constructive and the teams had substantive discussions on the various negotiating chapters. The texts published today complement the 12 initial proposals that were published after the first round of negotiations. The Commission also published today six proposals for the negotiations with New Zealand. The latest round of negotiations with New Zealand took place in Wellington from 8 to 12 October and the round report can be found here. For more information about the trade talks with the two partners see the dedicated webpages (Australia, New Zealand), as well as new footage of people and businesses who stand to benefit from the agreement and look to expand sales in Australia and New Zealand. You can find all the audio-visual material including stock shots from the lead up to the first round here: for Australia and for New Zealand. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Capital Markets Union: Commission adopts revamped rules to promote the use of SME Growth Markets

Today, the Commission adopted new rules to further improve and diversify funding sources for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), an objective at the heart of the Capital Markets Union (CMU). The revamped rules aim to further facilitate the registration of trading venues as 'SME Growth Markets', a new category of trading venue dedicated to small issuers, by broadening the current definition of SMEs, ultimately making those markets more attractive to small issuers and investors. The rules also aim to ensure a minimum level of liquidity on SME Growth Markets, contributing to increase investor confidence in this asset class. Moreover, SME Growth Market operators will be given more flexibility in imposing reporting requirements, thereby easing administrative burdens for SMEs. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the European economy. It is in everyone's interest that SMEs have easy access to finance, can grow and create new jobs. Today we are making it easier and cheaper for SMEs to list on capital markets. Currently out of 20 million SMEs in Europe, only about 3000 are listed on stock exchanges. We have to change that.” The rules adopted today take form of an amendment to an existing Delegated Regulation under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and will be in force after 3 months unless the European Parliament and the Council object to them. These measures complement the proposal for a regulation adopted by the Commission in May 2018 on the promotion of the use of SME Growth Markets, for which the Parliament already adopted its negotiating stance on 3 December 2018. The Council now needs to finalise its general approach for inter-institutional negotiations to start. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 85615; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Monitoring of financial stability risks outside the banking sector: Commission adopts package of rules to increase transparency in securities financing markets

In an important step towards increasing the transparency of securities financing markets, the Commission adopted today a package new measures under the Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR). The SFTR requires all securities financing transactions to be reported to a central database called "trade repository". The delegated and implementing acts adopted today will specify the details for the authorisation of trade repositories as well as the rules they will be subject to, including reporting requirements. This compulsory reporting will lead to an improved surveillance of significant market developments, such as the build-up of leverage in the financial system. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: “The package adopted today is a crucial element to ensure that, as risks move outside our highly regulated banking sector, they do not disappear from the radar screen of supervisors. It will make market-based financing activities more transparent and allow public authorities to better observe market developments. Supervisors will be able to act timely in order to mitigate potential risks related to securities financing transactions”. The delegated and implementing acts are now submitted to the European Parliament and Council for scrutiny. At the end of the scrutiny period, the acts will jointly be published in the Official Journal. More information here. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 85615; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Commission welcomes agreement on port facilities to reduce and recycle waste on ships

The European Parliament and Council yesterday reached a provisional agreement on a Directive on port reception facilities for the delivery and processing of waste from ships. This was based on a Commission proposal of January 2018 part of the European strategy to reduce plastic waste. Violeta Bulc, Commissioner for Mobility and Transport said: “Pollution is killing our oceans and urgent action is needed to reduce marine pollution and marine litter. Shipping and ports play a central role in collecting waste generated from a sea going vessel. Today's agreement is a further proof of the EU's determination to protect the oceans from pollution while fostering new and innovative business models to make our economy more circular and sustainable.” The Directive tackles waste from ships, with a focus on sea-based marine litter. It sets measures to ensure that waste generated on ships or collected at sea is always returned to land, recycled and processed in ports. The new rules will enable a mix of incentive and enforcement measures such as a targeted inspection regime, supported by a digital reporting system, as well as cost recovery systems, based on an indirect fee that will give incentives for ‘green ships' that demonstrate sustainable waste management on board. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

La Commission approuve quatre nouvelles appellations d'origine protégée pour des vins allemands

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de quatre termes de vins allemands dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégée (AOP): "Monzinger Niederberg", "Uhlen Blaufüsser Lay”, "Uhlen Laubach" et "Uhlen Roth Lay". Le premier provient de cépages cultivés autour de la ville de Monzingen située en Rhénanie-Palatinat à l'ouest de l'Allemagne. Les vins des appellations "Uhlen Blaufüsser Lay”, "Uhlen Laubach" et "Uhlen Roth Lay" sont des vins blancs pétillants provenant des vignobles Uhlen Laubach situés dans la région de Winningen près de Koblenz, également en Rhénanie-Palatinat. Ces nouvelles appellations vont rejoindre plus de 1300 AOP de vins déjàa enregistrées dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données e-bacchus. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'information: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise l'acquisition de Neovia par ADM

La Commission Européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Neovia, entreprise basée en France, par Archer Daniels Midland group («ADM»), entreprise basée aux États-Unis, par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale à 100 % ADM France. Neovia est active dans la production et la commercialisation d'un large éventail de produits nutritionnels pour animaux, utilisés dans l'industrie de l'alimentation animale. ADM est active dans le secteur de transformation d'oléagineux, de maïs, de sucre, de blé et d'autres produits agricoles de base et dans la fabrication d'huiles et de graisses végétales et d'autres ingrédients et additifs à valeur ajoutée pour denrées alimentaires et aliments pour animaux. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9123. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of control over a joint venture by SoftBank and Toyota Motor Corporation

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of control over MONET Technologies Corporation, a newly created joint venture, by SoftBank Group and Toyota Motor Corporation, all of Japan. MONET Technologies Corporation will develop and commercialise software platforms aimed at providing on-demand transportation services operated by bus or taxi, alongside public transport and, at a later stage, will use these platforms to supply mobility services using autonomous vehicles. SoftBank Group is the parent company of a global portfolio of subsidiaries and affiliates involved in advanced telecommunications, internet services, internet of things, robotics and clean energy technology. Toyota Motor Corporation is active in the design, manufacture, assembly and sale of passenger vehicles, minivans, commercial vehicles, related parts and accessories. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because MONET Technologies Corporation will be active in Japan and has no foreseen activities in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9158. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: La Commission approuve l'acquisition de Windplus par Engie, EDPR et Repsol

La Commission Européenne a autorisé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle conjoint de l'entreprise commune Windplus S.A. du Portugal, par Engie S.A. ("Engie") de France, EDP Renewables, SGPS, S.A. ("EDPR") du Portugal et Repsol Nuevas Energías S.A. ("Repsol") de l'Espagne. Windplus, actuellement contrôlée par EDPR et Repsol, développera un projet éolien offshore et sera active dans la production et l'offre en gros d'électricité au Portugal. Engie est une société internationale d'énergie active sur l'ensemble de la chaine de valeur. EDPR est active dans la production d'énergie renouvelable et est contrôlée par EDP, une société de service public portugaise active dans la production, la distribution et l'approvisionnement d'électricité au Portugal et en Espagne. Repsol développe des activités liées à l'énergie renouvelable et est contrôlée par Repsol S.A., une société d'énergie intégrée active dans l'industrie du pétrole et du gaz.La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problèmes de concurrence en raison des activités actuelles et futures très limitées de Windplus dans l'Espace Economique Européen. La transaction a été examinée en vertu de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9217. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears aqusition of sole control of Marke Creative Merchandise by Cerberus Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Marke Creative Merchandise Ltd. by the Cerberus Group, both of the US. Marke Creative Merchandise Ltd. is globally active in the provision of creative brand merchandising solutions in numerous industries. The Cerberus Group is a private investment firm, which is active in diverse industries worldwide. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because there is only a limited horizontal overlap between the activities of the companies and no vertically linked markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9189. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Les services de cloud computing sont utilisés par plus d'une entreprise sur quatre dans l'UE

En 2018, 26% des entreprises de l'UE d'au moins 10 salariés ont acheté des services de cloud computing. L'utilisation de cloud computing a rapidement augmenté ces dernières années, puisqu'elle s'élevait à 21% en 2016 contre 19% en 2014. Les grandes entreprises l'utilisent nettement plus (56% des entreprises utilisant le cloud et employant au moins 250 salariés) que les petites (23% des entreprises comptant entre 10 et 49 salariés). Au cours des quatre dernières années (entre 2014 et 2018), la plus forte hausse de l'utilisation de cloud computing a été observée chez les grandes entreprises (+21 points de pourcentage), contre +12 pp chez les entreprises de taille moyenne et +6 pp chez les petites entreprises. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tél.: +32 229 83583)

Eurostat: La consommation par habitant a varié entre 54% et 132% de la moyenne de l'UE

La consommation individuelle effective (CIE) est une mesure du bien-être matériel des ménages. En 2017, la CIE par habitant exprimée en standards de pouvoir d'achat (SPA) s'est située, parmi les États membres, entre 54% de la moyenne de l'Union européenne (UE) en Bulgarie et 132% au Luxembourg. Ces données, publiées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne, sont basées sur des parités de pouvoir d'achat révisées, ainsi que sur les dernières données du PIB et de la population. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

