Strategy for the Western Balkans: EU sets out new flagship initiatives and support for the reform-driven region

The Commission adopted today a strategy for 'A credible enlargement perspective for and enhanced EU engagement with the Western Balkans', as President Jean-Claude Juncker announced in his 2017 State of the Union address confirming the European future of the region as a geostrategic investment in a stable, strong and united Europe based on common values. The Strategy spells out the priorities and areas of joint reinforced cooperation, addressing the specific challenges the Western Balkans face, in particular the need for fundamental reforms and good neighbourly relations. A credible enlargement perspective requires sustained efforts and irreversible reforms. Progress along the European path is an objective and merit-based process which depends on the concrete results achieved by each individual country. Today, the European Commission announced six flagship initiatives - specific actions that the EU will take over the next years to support the transformation efforts of the Western Balkans in areas of mutual interest. These range from initiatives to strengthen the rule of law, reinforced cooperation on security and migration, expanding the EU Energy Union to the Western Balkans or lowering roaming charges and rolling out broadband in the region. The Strategy also underlines the need for the EU to be prepared to welcome new members once they have met the criteria. ThePresident of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker stated: "Investing in the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans means investing in the security and future of our Union. Although there will be no further enlargements under this mandate, today the European Commission is charting the European path ahead for the Western Balkans. With strong political will, real and sustained reforms, and definitive solutions to disputes with neighbours, the Western Balkans can move forward on their respective European paths. Whether this is achieved will depend on their objective merits. The European Commission will be rigorous but it will also be fair. I will travel to each of the countries of the Western Balkans at the end of this month with a clear message: keep reforming and we will keep supporting your European future."More information is available in ourpress release, MEMO and factsheets, as well as on the dedicated webpage EU-Western Balkans Strategy: A credible enlargement perspective.The read-out of the College meeting by High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioner Hahn will be retransmitted live on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

EU-Chile trade talks: Commission releases its proposals and reports about progress

In keeping with its commitments on transparency, the Commission has today published 18 EU initial textual proposals which set out the EU's position in specific areas of the negotiations for a new, modernised trade agreement between the EU and Chile. The Commission also published a report of the second round of talks that took place in Santiago (Chile) from 15 to 19 January 2018. These were the first substantive discussions on trade following the launch of talks in November last year. The negotiating teams covered a broad range of issues such as the facilitation of customs procedures, trade in services, investment, competition, rules of origin, and intellectual property. Although the negotiations are still in the early stages, thanks to a positive engagement on both sides, the teams were able to make good progress in most of the areas. The negotiators agreed to meet again soon although no precise dates have yet been agreed. The documents published today are available on a dedicated webpage. More information about EU-Chile talks is available here. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Quarterly Report on the Euro Area

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs has published its latest edition of the Quarterly Report on the Euro Area, featuring in-depth analysis of topical economic issues. In this edition, staff economists explore the multiple dimensions of economic convergence and discuss potential policy implications. In addition, the report looks at the effects of uncertainty on the euro area economy and the long-term effects of the economic and financial crisis on the labour market. Staff economists also examine recent housing market dynamics in Europe and present an analysis of the effect ECB's asset purchase programmes have had on capital flows. Volume 16, No3 (2017) of the QREA is now available online here. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

Safer Internet Day: la Commissaire Gabriel lance une série d'initiatives pour #SaferInternet4EU en 2018

Aujourd'hui, c'est le 15ème Safer Internet Day. À l'occasion de cet événement annuel, la Commissaire pour l'économie et la société numériques, Mariya Gabriel, a lancé au Parlement européen à Strasbourg les initiatives #SaferInternet4EU à l'échelle de l'UE qui se dérouleront tout au long de l'année 2018. Les initiatives encourageront la « cyber-hygiène », l'éducation aux médias, la pensée critique et les compétences numériques. De plus, ils sensibiliseront le public aux risques d'internet dans la société, en accordant une attention particulière aux enfants. Andrus Ansip, Vice-président chargé du marché unique numérique, a déclaré: « La sensibilisation aux risques en ligne est cruciale pour les parents comme pour les enfants. Tout le monde peut faire plus attention à son comportement en ligne, en réfléchissant à deux fois avant de partager certains contenus ou d'ouvrir des e-mails suspects, ou en modifiant régulièrement ses mots de passe. » (voir le blog post du Vice-président à l'occasion de la journée pour un internet plus sûr). La Commissaire Gabriel a ajouté: « Les nouvelles initiatives lancées aujourd'hui sont ouvertes à tous ceux qui se sont engagés à créer un internet plus sûr et j'ai hâte de voir de nouvelles initiatives locales émerger de toute l'Europe. J'encourage les gens à s'impliquer activement afin d'améliorer les compétences numériques dans notre société, la conscience numérique et l'éducation aux médias. » Parmi d'autres actions, #SaferInternet4EU prévoit l'ouverture d'un concours le 1er mars récompensant des projets divers visant à rendre internet plus sûr pour les enfants. De plus, les enseignants européens sont équipés de moyens et d'activités via la formation en ligne ouverte à tous (MOOC) pour soutenir l'enseignement de la sécurité en ligne et de la « cyber-hygiène ». Plus d'informations sur les initiatives autour du #SaferInternet4EU sont disponibles sous le site de l'UE betterinternetforkids.eu. La journée Safer Internet Day est organisée par Insafe/INHOPE network et Safer Internet Centres, avec le soutien de la Commission européenne. L'événement rassemble des milliers de personnes de plus de 140 pays pour défendre un internet plus sûr et meilleur grâce à divers événements et activités dans le monde entier. Plus de détails sont disponibles dans le factsheet et ici. (Pour plus d'information: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698; Julia-Henriette Bräuer – Tel.: +32 229 80707)

Nouvelle découverte de chercheurs financés par l'UE: de larges quantités d'eau composeraient les planètes TRAPPIST-1

De l'eau et peut-être de la vie? Une équipe internationale menée par Michaël Gillon, chercheur à l'Université de Liège financé par l'Union européenne, a publié hier quatre études confirmant la nature terrestre et globalement rocheuse des planètes TRAPPIST–1 tout en suggérant des compositions plus riches en eau que la Terre. L'eau représenterait jusqu'à 5% de la masse totale des planètes soit 250 fois plus que sur Terre. Les planètes les plus distantes de l'étoile pourraient également être entièrement recouvertes de glace. Le commissaire Carlos Moedas, en charge de la recherche, des sciences et de l'innovation a déclaré: "Moins d'un an après l'annonce exceptionnelle de la découverte d'un nouveau système de sept planètes, l'équipe de Michaël Gillon révolutionne encore une fois nos connaissances et ouvre des horizons jamais explorés. L'Union européenne avait encore une fois fait un choix ambitieux en pariant, il y a cinq ans déjà, sur ce projet en lui offrant une bourse du Conseil européen de la recherche (ERC)." Des premières connaissances sur la composition de l'atmosphère des planètes, supposée dense et vaporeuse, devraient être complétées prochainement, avec le concours de la NASA et de l'Agence européenne de l'Espace (ESA), et devraient permettre de vérifier la présence ou non de molécules d'origine biologique. Situé à 40 années-lumière de la Terre – une distance permettant son observation-, TRAPPIST-1 est le système comptant le plus de planètes telluriques et le plus grand nombre de planètes potentiellement habitables jamais découverts. Cette découverte s'inscrit dans le cadre du projet SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars) qui est actuellement dans sa phase finale de préparation sur le site de l'Observatoire Européen Austral de Paranal (ESO) au Chili. "Les quatre télescopes de SPECULOOS permettront d'observer un milliers d'étoiles ultrafroides, une première. L'Europe m'a fait confiance pour que ce projet devienne réalité et nous sommes en bonne voie pour découvrir de nombreuses autres planètes, tout aussi intéressantes que TRAPPIST-1, et pour en apprendre encore plus sur elles", a précisé Michaël Gillon. Le chercheur a bénéficié de financements du Conseil européen de la recherche à hauteur de 1,96 million d'euros pour ce projet. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: +32 229 56182; Maud Noyon - Tél.: +32 229-80379; Victoria von Hammerstein - Tél.: +32 229 55040)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Gas Natural Vendita Italia by Edison

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Gas Natural Vendita Italia by Edison S.p.A., both of Italy. Gas Natural Vendita Italia, currently owned by Gas Natural Fenosa Internacional SA., is active in the supply of electricity and natural gas in Italy. Edison S.p.A., a subsidiary of Electricité de France S.A., is active at various levels of the supply chain for electricity and natural gas mainly in Italy. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns as the companies have a limited position in the market where their activities overlap and other strong competitors would remain in the market after the merger. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8701. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740; Yizhou Ren – Tel.: +32 229 94889)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture by Ivanhoe and QuadReal

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over the newly created joint venture Logos India Logistics Venture Pte Ltd of Singapore by Ivanhoe Cambridge ("Ivanhoe") and QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal"), both of Canada. The joint venture will invest in real estate in India. Ivanhoe is a global real estate investor and a subsidiary of the Canadian fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. QuadReal is also a global real estate investor and a subsidiary of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given that the joint venture has no actual or foreseen activities within the European Economic Area. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8774. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740; Yizhou Ren – Tel.: +32 229 94889)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

La Commissaire Creţu en Malaisie pour le Forum urbain mondial des Nations Unies

Du 7 au 13 février, la commissaire en charge de la politique régionale, Corina Creţu, en charge de la politique urbaine de l'UE, est à Kuala Lumpur, en Malaisie, pour participer au 9ème Forum urbain mondial. Le Forum est une scène mondiale pour les décideurs politiques, les dirigeants des gouvernements locaux, les ONG et les experts dans le domaine du développement urbain durable; c'est la principale réunion au monde sur les questions urbaines. 15 mois après le lancement du Nouvel Agenda Urbain à la Conférence Habitat III de l'ONU en Equateur, le Forum se concentrera sur la mise en œuvre des objectifs du Programme de développement durable à l'horizon 2030. La Commissaire Creţu représentera l'UE à la session plénière d'ouverture et évoquera les progrès accomplis sous les trois engagements volontaires pris par l'UE et ses partenaires dans le cadre du Nouvel Agenda Urbain. La Commissaire rencontrera également des représentants de l'Inde, du Japon, de la Malaisie et des Etats-Unis en charge des questions urbaines, ainsi que plusieurs représentants de l'ONU. "Les villes sont des moteurs de croissance et d'innovation, mais abritent aussi les défis les plus urgents: la pauvreté, l'exclusion ou la pollution de l'air", a déclaré la commissaire Creţu avant le forum, "L'UE, via la dimension urbaine de sa politique de cohésion et son propre agenda urbain, est prête à saisir l'élan politique et à montrer le chemin pour un développement urbain durable à travers le monde." Plus d'informations sur la politique urbaine de l'UE et l'Agenda urbain de l'UE sont disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke - Tél.: +32 229 58615, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél .: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Navracsics visits Sweden

Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will be in Eskilstuna, Sweden, tomorrow, 7 February, to deliver a keynote speech at the first edition of a four-day policy convention on art and culture taking place in different locations throughout Sweden, Folk och Kultur (People and Culture). The Commissioner will be highlighting the European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 and the activities taking place in Sweden during the Year, as well as the role of culture in the New Narrative for Europe initiative. He will also underline the important role of Swedish stakeholders in other EU culture policies and programmes. The event provides an opportunity to bring together different sectors in Sweden, focusing on art and culture, but also involving other parts of the public and private sectors, media, academia and citizens. During his visit, Commissioner Navracsics will also meet Minister for Culture and Democracy of Sweden, Alice Bah Kuhnke. More information on the European Year of Cultural Heritage and the results of a Special Eurobarometer on the Year with national factsheets for each EU member state are online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tél .: +32 229 56184)

