European Solidarity Corps awarded in Vienna with the 2018 "Innovation in Politics" prize

On Saturday 17 November, the European Solidarity Corps received the "Innovation in Politics" Prize in the category "Civilisation", awarded by the Innovation in Politics Institute in Vienna. Welcoming the Award, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said: "I am very honoured and grateful for this Award. But the European Solidarity Corps would not be what it is today, without the dedication of all those young people that are part of it. Almost 90,000 young people have registered and more than 10,000 are taking part across the EU. So I thank especially these young people - those who support children, protect the environment, support the sick, commit themselves to refugees or help after natural disasters – for building cultural bridges and creating a Europe of solidarity." The Innovation in Politics Awards were launched for the first time last year, and aim to honour political work that improves the lives of Europeans. The winners in each of the 8 categories have been chosen by a jury of 1,053 citizens from all over Europe. The European Solidarity Corps was launched in 2016. Since then, almost 90,000 young people have registered to participate in one of its activities. More information on the European Solidarity Corps is available here. President Juncker's video message can be watched here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Juncker Plan: €50 million to support youth employment in Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Spanish bank Bankia signed today a €50 million agreement to encourage small and medium businesses to hire young unemployed people in Spain. The agreement is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the Investment Plan for Europe. This new financing supplements Bankia's professional training programme. Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, said: “Thanks to EU support, such as the Youth Guarantee and Youth Employment Initiative, Spain has been investing a lot in job opportunities for the young. I am delighted that Europe is now doing even more by mobilising private financing for strategic investments. Cooperation between public and private is important to be able to invest adequately in people. As such, the Juncker Plan plays a vital role in giving people a good start to their working life.” In November 2018, the Juncker Plan already mobilised almost €360 billion of additional investments in Europe, including €45.8 billion in Spain, with 850,000 small and medium businesses set to benefit from improved access to finance. A press release is available here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Security Union: Strengthened Schengen Information System adopted

Today, the Council adopted the Commission's proposal to strengthen the Schengen Information System (SIS), Europe's most widely used information sharing system for migration, security and border management. A political priority for 2018-2019 and a key element for the future interoperability of EU information systems, the reinforced SIS will help border guards and police to better track down dangerous criminals and terrorists. Welcoming the adoption, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: "The Schengen Information System lies at the very heart of Schengen, safeguarding the free movement of people within the area, but also protecting our citizens from those who wish to abuse that freedom. The system is running 24/7, and once it becomes interoperable with our other migration and security systems, it will even more help border guards and police identify dangerous criminals and terrorists and prevent them from entering the Schengen area. Today, we take another step forward in effectively delivering on our citizens' fundamental right to feel safe where they live, work and travel, delivering a Europe that protects.” Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said: “From preventing terror attacks to missing children, the SIS is the centrepiece of information exchange in the EU, with more than 200,000 criminals tracked down and 50,000 arrests made underlining its importance to cross-border security cooperation. I welcome today's adoption of a strengthened mandate to make the SIS even more effective. This is all the more important given the crucial role it will play in our efforts to make all our information systems properly interoperable.” More information is available in the press release and the factsheet on the Schengen Information System (SIS). (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

European Commission publishes vacancy notice for the future European Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office

The European Commission published today a call for application for the position of European Chief Prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor's office. The selected candidate will be the first ever European Chief Prosecutor to lead the EU's independent prosecution office in charge of investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgement crimes against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or serious cross-border VAT fraud. The European Public Prosecutor's Office will become fully operational by the end of 2020.The selection criteria include, among others, at least fifteen years of professional experience as an active member of the public prosecution service or judiciaryand at least five years of experience as a public prosecutor responsible for investigations and prosecutions of financial crimes in a Member State. A selection panel will evaluate the candidates for the post of future European Chief Prosecutor and submit their assessment to the European Parliament and the Council, which will appoint the European Chief Prosecutor by common agreement. The position will be based in Luxembourg. The vacancy notice is open until 14 December 2018 here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tel.: 32 2 295 8659; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 229 57857)

Eurogroup meeting, 19 November 2018

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Moscovici will represent the Commission at today's meeting of the Eurogroup. The Eurogroup will meet in an inclusive format of 27 EU Member States to discuss further steps in deepening of the Economic and Monetary Union ahead of the December Euro Summit. The discussions will focus on reforms of the European Stability Mechanism, the completion of the Banking Union, including the establishment of a common backstop facility to the Single Resolution Fund, and the introduction of euro area budgetary instruments. Commissioner Moscovici will participate in the press conference following the meeting. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Enda McNamara – Tel.:+32 229 64976; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Commission clears the creation of a joint venture by Fricke Holding and Jungheinrich

The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture by Fricke Holding GmbH and Jungheinrich AG, both of Germany. The joint venture will be active in the wholesale of spare parts for forklift trucks. Fricke sells commercial vehicles, offers related services and commercialises spare parts for commercial vehicles. Jungheinrich is active in the production and sale of new forklift trucks, as well as in the refurbishment and sale of used forklift trucks, and sells original spare parts for its forklift trucks. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because the expected activities and turnover of the joint venture in the European Economic Area are limited, and given that the overlaps between the companies' activities are also limited. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9088. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission approves creation of joint venture between GETEC and SW Hanau

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over a newly created joint venture,PionierWerk Hanau GmbH, by GETEC Wärme & Effizienz GmbH ("GETEC") and Stadtwerke Hanau ("SW Hanau"), all of Germany. The joint venture will provide electricity, heat, telecommunication and e-mobility services in a newly developed district in Hanau, the "Pioneer-Park". GETEC is an energy company specialised in decentralised heat, power and cold contracting as well as energy services. SW Hanau is the municipal energy provider of the city of Hanau, providing gas, water and electricity. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited economic activity of the joint venture in the European Economic Area. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9061. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission européenne autorise l'acquisition de M Finance Capital SAS et ECLA Paris Massy-Palaiseau Companies par Brookfield

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle exclusif de M Finance Capital SAS et ECLA Paris Massy-Palaiseau Companies, basées enFrance, par Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield"), basée au Canada. M Finance Capital SAS est active dans la promotion immobilière, la gestion de résidences étudiantes et la gestion d'appart-hôtels en France et en Belgique. ECLA Paris Massy-Palaiseau Companiesdétient une résidence située en France et sous-traite l'exploitation de ce bien. Brookfield est une société de gestion mondiale d'actifs qui exerce ses activités principalement dans les secteurs de l'immobilier, l'énergie renouvelable, les infrastructures et le capital-investissement. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, puisque aucune des entreprises n'exerce d'activités commerciales sur le même marché de produits et le même marché géographique. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9161. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Essar Steel India by ArcelorMittal and NSSMC

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Essar Steel India ("Essar") of India by ArcelorMittal S.A. of Luxembourg and the Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ("NSSMC) of Japan. All three companies are active in the production and supply of steel products. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because Essar's and NSSMC's activities are limited in the products in which the companies overlap in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9146. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: la production dans le secteur de la construction en hausse de 2% dans la zone euro (septembre 2018)

En septembre 2018 par rapport à août 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction, corrigée des variations saisonnières, a augmenté de 2,0% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 1,7% dans l'UE28, selon les premières estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En août 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction avait reculé de 0,6% dans la zone euro et de 0,5% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: +32 229 56182; Mirna Talko – Tél.: +32 229 87278)

STATEMENTS

European Commission Statement on the occasion of Universal Children's Day

On the occasion of Universal Children's Day on 20 November 2018, the European Commission makes the following statement: “Today we stand united in our determination to protect and to promote the rights of all children everywhere. These rights are universal, indivisible and inalienable. Every single child has the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment – free from any form of violence, abuse, harassment or neglect. It is our collective task to do everything we can to ensure that these rights are respected and ensured for every child, everywhere. Our aim is to ensure their access to safe, inclusive and high-quality learning opportunities. Starting from early childhood, the EU invests to make sure that children receive nutrition, health-care and education, and to tackle child labour. […] Armed conflict, poverty, natural and man-made disasters, or displacement naturally take their hardest toll on children. The European Union is at the forefront of supporting children, especially those most vulnerable and affected by crises, both inside the EU and abroad. […] [W]e are convinced that investing in children throughout their journey to adulthood is first and foremost a moral duty towards them. But it is also an essential investment in a better future for all of us. On this day, therefore, we reaffirm our commitment to redouble our efforts and also call upon all partners worldwide to help work towards the day that no child is left behind.” Read the full statement here. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Esther Osorio – Tel.: +32229 62076)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

President Juncker and Commissioner Andriukaitis meet the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom

Today in Brussels, President Juncker and Commissioner for health and food safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, meet with the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom. During their bilateral meeting, Commissioner Andriukaitis will refer to the many and essential common areas of interest such as: the importance of health remaining high on the international agenda; WHO's engagement to prioritise work around universal health coverage, health emergencies and heathier populations; our commitment to support WHO in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; health systems in developing countries as well as vaccination,and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Ahead of the meeting, Commissioner Andriukaitis said: "Cooperation between the Commission and the WHO remains crucial to tackle global threats such as the Antimicrobial Resistance and to support international harmonisation of food safety standards. To that goal the EU has recently committed to finance scientific advice of FAO/WHO with a grant agreement. It is also important that together we advocate in favour of vaccination, as children should not die of diseases that can be prevented through vaccination". A statement will be available online shortly after the meeting. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

Commissioner Jourová on official visit to Romania

Commissioner Jourová will be in Bucharest today and tomorrow, where she will meet Klaus Iohannis, the President of Romania, Tudorel Toader, the Minister of Justice, and Eugen Teodorovici, the Minister of Finance. The main aim of the visit is to exchange views on justice priorities under the incoming Romanian Presidency of the Council. She will also touch upon developments in the justice system. On Tuesday, she will open the Consumer Dialogue on the New Deal for Consumers (live here). She will then meet with Marius Pârvu, President for National Authority for Consumer Protection, to discuss key consumer files, with Iulia-Cristina Tarcea, President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), to discuss developments in the Romanian justice systemand with Ancuța Gianina Opre, the President of National Supervisory Authority For Personal Data Processing. Finally, she will give a speech at the opening session of the international round table on the situation of children left behind due to international mobility, organised by the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis. (For more information Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Vice-President Ansip will travel to Berlin for the Platform Economy Summit and a seminar on artificial intelligence

Tomorrow, Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market will be in Berlin to participate in the Platform Economy Summitand a seminar on artificial intelligence, which brings together decision-makers from across multiple sectors and countries with leaders of online platforms, government officials and investors. In the morning, he will participate in the first panel of the event untitled “Why and how to rethink business and society in a digital age? Macro opportunities and threats for Europe”. Thereafter, Vice-President Ansip will meet with Katarina Barley, German Minister of Justice, to discuss the Copyright Directive proposal, the update of the Satellite and Cable Directive and the ePrivacy Regulation proposal. In the afternoon he will participate in a Seminar on artificial intelligence organised by the Federation of German Industries (BDI), before meeting with Deutsche Welle's Director General, Peter Limbourg and other senior management. More information on the European approach to artificial intelligence presented by the Commission in April is available here (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt — Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

L'Union européenne et l'Algérie renforcent leur partenariat énergétique

Le Commissaire européen à l'Action pour le Climat et l'Energie, M. Miguel Arias Cañete, se rendra en Algérie demain 20 Novembre pour des rencontres de haut niveau en vue de relancer le partenariat énergétique entre l'Union européenne et l'Algérie. Il rencontrera notamment M. Mustapha Guitouni, Ministre de l'Energie algérien. Le dialogue énergétique UE-Algérie couvre les domaines du gaz naturel, des énergies renouvelables et de l'efficacité énergétique. L'Algérie est un fournisseur de gaz naturel pour l'UE fiable et compétitif. L'Europe s'appuie sur le gaz algérien pour sa sécurité d'approvisionnement, et l'Algérie s'appuie sur le marché européen pour la sécurité de la demande. Pour l'UE, l'objectif est d'améliorer le cadre législatif et réglementaire du gaz et de le rendre plus attractif pour les investisseurs. La diversification est aussi un élément important pour garantir la sécurité de l'approvisionnement en gaz dans l'Union européenne. L'UE a cofinancé ou s'est engagée à cofinancer des projets d'infrastructure de gaz naturel liquéfié (ci-après GNL), d'une valeur globale supérieure à 638 millions d'euros. Outre les 150 milliards de mètres cubes de capacité de réserve qu'elle possède, l'UE soutient 14 projets d'infrastructure de GNL qui permettront d'augmenter la capacité de 15 milliards de mètres cubes supplémentaires d'ici à 2021, qui pourraient accueillir les importations de gaz naturel liquéfié si les conditions du marché sont adéquates et le prix compétitif. Le marché mondial du GNL devient de plus en plus fluide et compétitif. Entre 2017 et 2023, les échanges mondiaux de gaz naturel liquéfié devraient croître de plus de 100 milliards de mètres cubes, passant de 391 à 505 milliards de mètres cubes. Selon l'Agence internationale de l'énergie, les importations de gaz naturel liquéfié vers l'Europe devraient augmenter de près de 20 % d'ici à 2040 par rapport aux niveaux de 2016. A 11 :30 il y aura une conférence de presse conjointe. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tél: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tél: +32 229 74959)

Commissioner Navracsics attends Inter-parliamentary Committee meeting on European Cultural Heritage

Tomorrow 20 November, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will give the closing speech at the Inter-parliamentary Committee Meeting on European Cultural Heritage, organised by the European Parliament's Committee on Culture and Education in Brussels on 19 and 20 November. The meeting is organised around three thematic areas: Culture and Identity; Preservation, Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage; and Cultural Heritage and Education. The aim of the event is to bring together Members of the European Parliament, Members of national parliaments, national coordinators of the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage and other stakeholders to debate and discuss key themes related to the European Year. They will share experiences at national level and explore future actions and ideas on how to ensure a long-term legacy for the European Year beyond 2018. In his speech, the Commissioner will thank parliamentarians for their active involvement in a number of projects and initiatives that took place during the Year across Europe. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt — Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Commissioner Stylianides meets humanitarian aid partners in Brussels

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides is meeting today with EU humanitarian aid partners in Brussels during the annual conference taking place on 19 and 20 November. Commissioner Stylianides will discuss policy and operational issues of common interest with partners delivering EU humanitarian aid around the world. After Commissioner's opening speech, Mr David Miliband, President of International Rescue Committee and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO will deliver keynote speeches. The conference will discuss strengthening a more strategic and results-oriented partnership to deliver assistance to people in need, ensuring humanitarian organisations can do their work freely as well as policy and operational priorities for 2019. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322 ; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

