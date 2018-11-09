Le président Juncker participe dimanche aux commémorations du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale à Paris

Le président de la Commission européenne Jean-Claude Juncker participe dimanche aux commémorations du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale à Paris. À l'initiative du président de la République française Emmanuel Macron et aux côtés d'une soixantaine de chefs d'État et de gouvernement, il assistera à une cérémonie en présence des troupes sous l'Arc de triomphe, avant un discours du Président français et un déjeuner à l'Élysée. Le président Juncker, lors de son discours sur l'État de l'Union, en septembre dernier, avait déclaré en faisant référence à la Première Guerre mondiale: "Je fais référence à cette période non pas parce que je croirais que nous serions au seuil d'une nouvelle catastrophe en Europe. L'Union européenne est garante de paix. Soyons heureux de vivre sur un continent de paix, un continent qui connaît la paix grâce à l'Union européenne. Respectons donc mieux l'Union européenne, ne salissons pas son image, défendons notre façon d'être et notre façon de vivre. Le pacte fondateur de l'Union européenne – plus jamais la guerre – reste une ardente exigence. Une ardente obligation de vigilance qui s'impose chez nous et autour de nous." Vous pourrez suivre ces événements en direct sur EbS. (Pour plus d'informations: Margaritis Schinas – Tél.: +32 229 60524; Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456)

European Vocational Skills Week 2018 helps millions to discover the benefits of vocational education and training

Today marks the end of the 2018 edition of the European Vocational Skills Week, organised by the European Commission in cooperation with the Austrian Presidency.Thanks to 1512 events that took place all over Europe, the campaign has so far reached over 2.2 million people, 1.2 million more than last year. And it does not stop here, as many more associated activities and events are being organised across Europe until December 2018. At the closing event celebrated today at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber in Vienna, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Thyssen, said: “It is a pleasure to be here today and feel the support that there is for vocational education and training all across Europe. Each and every one of you has contributed to making this third European Vocational Skills Week a success. Our campaign has reached millions of Europeans to convince them that Vocational Education and Training (VET) is a great first choice. With your help, we will continue our work to position VET for what it is: an option that leads to successful careers and a choice that benefits the whole of Europe." To close the week, Commissioner Thyssen will also announce the winners of the Awards for VET Excellence 2018, celebrating outstanding examples of vocational education and training in Europe and act as a benchmark for excellence across the field. More information on the closing conference as well as the full list of VET Award winners will be made available in this press release. (For more information:Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

EU report: Ukraine makes important progress in its reforms but more needs to be done in particular on the judiciary and fight against corruption

The European Union has today published the Association Implementation Report, which monitors the implementation of the commitments under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement over the past year. In summary, Ukraine has made progress in a number of important areas, but several outstanding reforms still need to be reinforced so that Ukrainian citizens can fully reap the benefits of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and its Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area."The Ukrainian authorities are carrying out difficult but rewarding reforms in very challenging circumstances. The results of these reforms are bringing clear benefits to the Ukrainian people: overall trade between the EU and Ukraine has increased by 24% in 2017, opening new markets for Ukrainian businesses, while over half a million Ukrainian citizens have travelled to the EU under the visa free regime and over 7,200 academic exchanges have taken place under Erasmus+", said the High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini. "The European Union will continue to accompany and support the Ukrainian authorities to deliver the reforms demanded by the Ukrainian people, whilst fully supporting Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty." The Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, who handed over the report to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, in Kyiv this morning, said: "Ukraine has advanced in a number of important and demanding reforms over the past year, including healthcare, pensions, decentralisation, public administration, public procurement and the environment. These are all vital for the implementation of the Association Agreement and therefore for a more prosperous and stable Ukraine. Now, in Ukraine's pre-election period, it is crucial to maintain the reform momentum and to make these changes irreversible. There cannot be roll-back on issues such as anti-corruption efforts. Continued reforms in the economic and justice sectors will send a strong signal not only to the citizens, but also to domestic and international investors and help boost the creation of jobs in Ukraine." The Association Implementation Report, which can be read here, feeds into the annual EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will take place in Brussels on 17 December. A full press release is available online. For more information on EU-Ukraine relations, consult the factsheet or the website of the EU Delegation. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel: +32 229 89359; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Security Union: Commission proposal for a stronger eu-LISA Agency adopted

Today, the Council adopted the Commission's proposal to strengthen eu-LISA, the EU Agency responsible for the operational management of large-scale information systems in the area of freedom, security and justice. A political priority for 2018-2019, the reinforced eu-LISA Agency will ensure EU information systems for migration, security and border management are more interoperable and will help close important security gaps. Welcoming the adoption, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “From today onwards, the eu-LISA Agency will be transformed into an even stronger nerve centre of all our information systems for borders, migration and security. Information is a powerful tool and the stronger Agency will help to make sure that immigration officers, border guards and law enforcement authorities have the right information, at the right time. It will help us connect all the dots towards an effective and genuine Security Union " Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said: “Strengthening eu-LISA is an essential step forward in our efforts to make our information systems more interoperable. This in turn will ensure police officers and border guards on the ground get complete, accurate and reliable information so that they can do their jobs effectively and efficiently. We will now work with the co-legislators to reach agreement on our interoperability proposals as quickly as possible.” More information is available in the press release. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444)

Secteur laitier: les stocks de lait écrémé en poudre réduits de moitié

La moitié du lait écrémé en poudre dans les stocks d'intervention publique depuis 2015 (190 000 tonnes sur 380 000 tonnes) a été remis en circulation sur les marchés sans les déséquilibrer et sans compromettre le redressement du secteur. La dernière adjudication, qui a vendu 30 000 tonnes, a eu lieu le 8 novembre. Le dernier rapport de l'UE sur les prix des produits laitiers, publié cette semaine par l'Observatoire du marché du lait, révèle par ailleurs une amélioration des prix du lait et du lait écrémé en poudre, reflétant ainsi la gestion prudente des stocks par la Commission. Phil Hogan, Commissaire à l'agriculture, a déclaré: «Notre approche prudente porte ses fruits. L'équilibre du marché reste notre priorité. Il est encourageant de constater à nouveau une amélioration des prix du lait à la production, soutenue par les mesures mises en place par la Commission. Il ne s'agit pas, en revanche, d'être complaisant. La production doit rester mesurée en tenant compte de la réalité des conditions du marché. ” L'intervention publique, gérée par la Commission européenne, a joué un rôle important dans la stabilisation des marchés entre 2015 et 2017, en aidant à éliminer les excédents de production dans une situation qui était extrêmement déséquilibrée. La Commission a lancé fin 2016 un processus d'adjudications mensuelles, puis bimensuelles, visant à remettre progressivement ces stocks sur le marché. Ce processus est documenté en toute transparence en ligne sur le portail de l'Observatoire du marché du lait. Le prochain appel d'offres aura lieu le 22 novembre. Un communiqué de presse est en ligne avec également plus d'informations sur les prix. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

Rendre certains produits et services clés accessibles dans l'ensemble de l'UE: Déclaration de la commissaire Thyssen à la suite de l'accord provisoire entre les institutions de l'Union européenne

Le Parlement européen et le Conseil sont parvenus hier à un accord provisoire sur la proposition de la Commission relative à un acte législatif européen sur l'accessibilité, qui rendra de nombreux produits et services de la vie quotidienne accessibles aux personnes handicapées. Saluant la conclusion de cet accord, la commissaire pour l'emploi, les affaires sociales, les compétences et la mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, a déclaré: «Nous avons fait un nouveau pas important sur la voie d'une Europe plus juste et plus sociale. À la suite de l'accord provisoire conclu aujourd'hui, l'Union européenne est appelée à devenir un lieu de vie et de travail plus accessible aux personnes handicapées. Concrètement, nous nous sommes mis d'accord sur l'établissement d'exigences communes en matière d'accessibilité pour certains produits et services clés tels que des téléphones portables, ordinateurs, terminaux de paiement ou terminaux en libre-service, services bancaires, communications électroniques, y compris le numéro d'appel d'urgence 112, accès aux services de médias audiovisuels, livres numériques, commerce électronique et certains éléments des services de transport. L'acte législatif européen sur l'accessibilité fixe le premier marché au monde pour les produits et services accessibles. Il aura un impact positif sur la vie de plus de 80 millions d'Européens souffrant d'un handicap. Cette modification facilitera également la tâche des entreprises qui souhaitent vendre des produits et services accessibles dans l'Union européenne et à l'étranger." La déclaration entière est disponible ici. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 2 296 22 53; Sara Soumillion– Tel.: +32 2 296 70 94)

Social innovation for the young: Commission announces winners of EU competition

The Commission selected three projects as winners of the 2018 European Social Innovation Competition, who will each receive a prize worth €50.000. The competition awards outstanding projects that foster and showcase social innovations and entrepreneurial ideas across Europe. Under the theme RE:THINK LOCAL, this year's edition of the competition recognises projects that turn local challenges emerging from the changing economy into opportunities for younger generations. The winning projects are a digital travel platform for deaf people (Ulisse), an incubation programme for young people who want to set up a business (HeritageLab) and a career orientation venture for young people from small urban and rural areas (Career Bus). Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs said: "I congratulate this year's winners. They create opportunities where most only see challenges. The European Commission is committed to empowering youth in shaping a better future for themselves, their communities and Europe at large. The winning projects can deliver on this goal in a sustainable way which will be beneficial for both the economy and society at large." The winners will use the award money to further develop and implement their ideas and received a trophy designed and produced by Paris-based artist William Amor with recycled materials. Every year the jury also selects a semi-finalist from the previous year who showed the most impact with their project over the last 12 months. The 2018 Impact Prize of €50000 was awarded to Mouse4All, a project that enables people with severe physical disabilities to access a tablet or smartphone with Android operating system without touching the screen. More information is available in a news item and on the website of the competition. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Commission welcomes three new members to the Governing Board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology

The Commission has today appointed three new members to the Governing Board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), based in Budapest: Sasha Bezuhanova from Bulgaria, Barbara Nowakowska from Poland and Laima Kauspadiene from Lithuania. The EIT Governing Board oversees the strategic direction of the EIT as well as the selection of its operating partners - the Knowledge and Innovation Communities (KICs) - and is composed of experienced professionals in the fields of education, research and business. Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, responsible for the EIT, said: "The new EIT Governing Board members are highly respected for their work in the fields of business, innovation and entrepreneurship. I am confident that theywill strengthen the EIT's capacity to support sustainable innovation ecosystems across Europeand promote an entrepreneurial mind-set. I am particularly proud that, for the first time, more women than men will sit on this Board. I trust that this will help us promote women innovators and entrepreneurs even more effectively." Sasha Bezuhanova has extensive experience in the digital industry and innovative business sector in Bulgaria and worldwide. She is co-founder and chairwoman of MOVE.BG, a platform to foster social cohesion through innovation and collaboration. Barbara Nowakowska has been managing the Polish Private Equity and Venture Capital Association PSIK for the last 15 years and has recently served as a member of the High Level Group of experts for the strategic review of the EIT. Laima Kauspadiene is an expert in entrepreneurship, innovation ecosystems, knowledge and technology transfer. She is currently the CEO of Sunrise Valley Science and Technology Park, a non-profit organisation founded in 2003 in Vilnius to boost cooperation between research, education and innovation via Sunrise Valley, the biggest institution of its kind in the Baltic States. As members of the EIT Governing Board, the three women will participate in all the EIT's strategic decision-making. More information is available here and in this factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Digital Single Market: Council adopts new rules on free flow of non-personal data and on audiovisual media services

This week the Council of the European Union adopted the Regulation on the free flow of non-personal data and the new Audiovisual Media Services Directive, signifying the successful accomplishment of two key legislations proposed by the European Commission as part of the Digital Single Market strategy, directly benefiting to citizens and EU businesses. The Regulation on the free flow of non-personal data that was adopted today will add the free flow of data to the set of freedoms already underpinning the European single market. Not only it will create legal certainty for businesses so that they can process their data anywhere in the EU, but it will also raise trust in cloud computing and counter vendor lock-in. As a result European businesses will benefit from a more competitive cloud market and advanced operational efficiency. Furthermore, the new Audiovisual Media Services Directive was adopted last Tuesday. The updated rules pave the way for a fairer regulatory environment for the entire audiovisual sector, including video-sharing platforms. They will strengthen the protection of minors against harmful content as well as the battle against hate speech and incitement to violence in all audiovisual content. At the same time they will stimulate European audiovisual productions and guarantee the independence of audiovisual regulators through a number of requirements listed in the Directive such as being legally distinct and functionally independent from the government and of any other public or private body. The Directive will enter into force by the end of 2018 and Member States will have 21 months to transpose it into national law. For more information about both legislations see here and here. For more information about the progress of all Digital Single Market initiatives see this factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou- Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Antitrust: Commission seeks feedback on commitments offered by Disney in pay-TV investigation

The European Commission is inviting comments from interested parties on commitments offered by Disney to address competition concerns relating to contractual clauses preventing the cross-border provision of pay-TV. The Commission's concerns relate to contractual clauses in certain bilateral agreements between six major film studios, including The Walt Disney Company ("Disney"), and the pay-TV broadcaster Sky UK, under which the studios license their output of films over a certain period of time for pay-TV to Sky UK. These clauses appear to prevent Sky UK from allowing EU consumers outside the UK and Ireland to access pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland. Some agreements also contain clauses requiring the studios to ensure that, in their licensing agreements with broadcasters other than Sky UK, these broadcasters are prevented from making their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland. In a Statement of Objections addressed to the six studios and Sky UK in July 2015, the Commission took the preliminary view that these clauses restrict broadcasters' ability to accept unsolicited requests from consumers located outside the licenced territory (so called "passive sales") and, as a result, may eliminate cross-border competition between pay-TV broadcasters and partition the EU's Single Market across national borders. Specifically with regard to Disney's output agreement with Sky UK, the Commission's concerns relate only to online transmission of pay-tv services. Disney has decided to offer commitments to address the Commission's competition concerns. The commitments would apply for a period of five years and cover both standard pay-TV services and, to the extent that they are included in the licence(s) with a broadcaster, also subscription video-on-demand services. A summary of the proposed commitments has been published in the EU's Official Journal. Interested parties can submit comments within one month from the date of publication. The full text of the commitments will be available on the case website. A press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

State aid: Commission approves €15 million public support to promote shift of freight traffic from road to waterways in Sweden

The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules a €15 million (SEK 150 million) support scheme to encourage the shift of freight traffic from road to waterways in Sweden. The "Ecobonus" scheme, which will run until 31 December 2020, will support the establishment of new maritime and inland waterway routes and the upgrade of existing routes. The aid takes the form of a direct grant to ship-owners. Under the scheme, the Swedish government will support up to 30% of the operational costs for shipping services or, alternatively, 10% of investment costs for trans-shipment equipment. The measure, which is part of an initiative to promote fossil-fuel free transport, will contribute to decreasing emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases while, at the same time, preserving competition in the Single Market. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the measure is compatible with EU State aid rules, in particular Article 93 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union regarding transport coordination and the Commission's Guidelines on State aid to maritime transport. More information will be available under the case number SA.50217 in the State Aid Register on the Commission's competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

La haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini en visite à Alger

Lundi 12 novembre, la haute représentante de l'Union européenne pour les affaires étrangères et la politique de sécurité/vice-présidente de la Commission européenne, Federica Mogherini, se rendra à Alger pour coprésider le 2ème Dialogue de haut niveau UE-Algérie en matière de sécurité régionale et de lutte anti-terroriste, aux côtés du Ministre des affaires étrangères algérien, Abdelkader Messahel. Cette rencontre permettra d'approfondir le travail commun UE-Algérie face aux défis régionaux et en faveur de la lutte contre la radicalisation et le terrorisme. A l'issue du Dialogue, la haute représentante/vice-présidente Mogherini et le Ministre s'adresseront à la presse. La haute représentante/vice-présidente sera également reçue par le Premier Ministre Ahmed Ouyahia pour discuter du partenariat UE-Algérie afin d'intensifier la coopération notamment en matière de commerce, de diversification de l'économie, de migration et de mobilité. Les photos et vidéos de la visite et du point presse seront disponibles sur EbS. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijancic – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Devillé – Tél.: +32 229 80883)

La Commission participe au premier Forum de Paris sur la Paix

La première édition du Forum de Paris sur la Paix sera inaugurée dimanche par les chefs d'État et de gouvernement des pays invités aux commémorations du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale, auxquelles le président de la Commission européenne Jean-Claude Juncker va participer. Le commissaire Pierre Moscovici représentera la Commission lors de la cérémonie d'ouverture de dimanche.Lundi matin, le commissaire Carlos Moedas tiendra un discours lors d'une table ronde sur le futur de l'intelligence artificielle. Le commissaire Julian King participera, quant à lui, au "brainstom" sur "la promesse digitale: des élections sans manipulations". Plus d'informations sur l'agenda des commissaires dans notre calendrier. (Pour plus d'informations: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Kasia Kolanko – Tel.: +32 229 63444; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Le vice-président Ansip et la Commissaire Gabriel à Paris pour le sommet GovTech

Andrus Ansip, vice-président de la Commission européenne, et Mariya Gabriel, membre de la Commission chargée de l'économie et de la société numériques, seront à Paris le 12 novembre à l'occasion de grands événements internationaux consacrés au numérique. Soutenu par la Commission européenne, le sommet GovTech réunira des dirigeants européens pour discuter de la manière dont les nouvelles technologies peuventaméliorer les services publics et les pratiques démocratiques ainsi que de solutions pour que les gouvernements coopèrent davantage avec les start-ups. Le vice-président Ansip interviendra lors d'une table ronde sur "L'état du GovTech en Europe" et la commissaire Gabriel à une table ronde sur "L'intelligence artificielle au sein du gouvernement". Le Commissaire Gabriel participera également au Forum sur la gouvernance de l'Internet à l'UNESCO, qui aura pour thème "Internet de confiance". Elle participera à un panel intitulé "les nouveaux défis de l'internet". Une délégation du Parlement européen sera également présente, représentant tous les groupes politiques. Le 14 novembre, une déclaration commune de la commissaire Gabriel et des membres de la délégation du Parlement européen sera publiée, résumant leurs discussions menées au forum. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél.: +32 229 67083; Marietta Grammenou - Tél.: +32 2 29 83583)

