Major EU investments in infrastructure help write a new chapter in Greece

This week, Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Crețu will travel to Greece to visit or inaugurate three major transport and environment projects which have received a total of €1.3 billion in support from EU funds. In addition to this, the Commission has adopted a decision for a €121 million investment for a motorway connecting the Aktio peninsula to the Ionia highway, a key transport section linking North-Western Greece to the South. Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said: "As President Juncker mentioned in his State of the Union speech, Greece is now back on its own two feet. And these four projects will, each in their own way, help Greece write a new chapter in its history. Greece is already one of the main beneficiaries of EU funds and for the next decade, the Commission proposes even more Cohesion Policy resources for lasting growth in the country, jobs and an ever better quality of life for the Greek people." A full press release is available here. In Greece this week the Commissioner will meet Alexis Tsipras, the Greek Prime Minister, Yiannis Dragasakis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development and Stathis Giannakidis, Deputy Minister of Development. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615 – Tel.: +32 229 50595; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated in response to the earthquake in Indonesia

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to respond to the devastating effects of the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centreis now working 24/7 to mobilise offers of assistance to the affected areas. In an immediate response, initial offers have been made by Belgium and Denmark. More assistance is expected to be channelled in the coming days. "European solidarity knows no borders. We are working round the clock to channel essential supplies through our Civil Protection Mechanism. I thank the states that have offered assistance so far and I call on our Member States to continue to respond swiftly." said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides. This comes on top of the €1.5 million package of initial EU humanitarian assistance that was mobilised in the immediate aftermath of the disaster already last weekend. Additionally, Copernicus, the Commission's emergency satellite mapping services, has produced satellite maps to assess the situation in the affected areas and help national authorities and responders on the ground. The Commission co-finances the transport costs of assistance mobilised through the Civil Protection Mechanism, which can only be activated upon request of an affected country. Photos and video stockshots of the Emergency Centre are available. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322 ; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission welcomes adoption of the Regulation for a single digital gateway

In two years' time citizens and businesses will be able to find all information, administrative procedures and assistance services linked to their Single Market rights on one single, easily accessible online portal: 'Your Europe'. The European Parliament and Council have today formally adopted the underlying Regulation that will establish this single digital gateway. Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, responsible for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs said: “Today, citizens and businesses, wishing to move, work or do business across Europe, face a jungle of confusing rules and endless paperwork. That costs much time and money four our citizens. In line with the promises laid out in the Digital Single Market Strategy, the single digital gateway this will change, making administration procedures easier, better and faster." As of 2020, EU citizens and businesses will be guided, from the Your Europe portal, to all information they need on EU or national rules related to work, education, healthcare, business establishment, taxes or employment of staff. In addition, anyone looking for assistance will also be guided towards the most suitable service offer marked with a trustworthy gateway quality label. The Regulation will ensure that in five years' time more than 20 of the most important procedures can be handled fully online, such as requests for a birth certificate, car registrations, income tax declarations or university enrolments. Citizens and companies will no longer be blocked because their phone numbers, postal codes or e-IDs are rejected, and they will get information in a language that they can understand. The 'once-only' principle reduces cross-border red tape, as citizens and businesses can ask for already submitted data or documents to be exchanged directly between authorities. The Regulation will now be published in the Official Journal of the EU and will enter into force 20 days after. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Mirna Talko – Tel.: +32 229 87278)

TRADE: Commission extends duties on imported steel pipes and tubes from Russia and Ukraine for another five years

Following an investigation the Commission decided the existing anti-dumping measures on Russian and Ukrainian imports of seamless pipes and tubes should stay in place for another five years to ensure fair conditions for EU producers. The duties range from 24.1% to 35.8% for imports from Russia and from 12.3% to 25.7% for imports from Ukraine. The decision is another example of the continued Commission's commitment to creating a level playing field for EU steel industry, with 52 trade defence measures currently in place on steel and iron products. The investigation to review of the measures was conducted upon request from the European Steel Tube Association (ESTA). It showed that significant dumping from both Russia and Ukraine had continued over the previous period (over 30% for Russia, and over 20% for Ukraine) and, if the measures were to lapse, it is likely that significant quantities of dumped Russian and Ukrainian exports would again be directed to the EU market threatening the EU pipe and tubes producers, based among others in Czech Republic, France, Germany and Italy. The decision helps therefore preserving jobs in a sector that employs today over 13,000 Europeans. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Eurostat: Excédent de 62,0 milliards d'euros des échanges courants de l'UE28

Le compte des opérations courantes de la balance des paiements de l'UE28, corrigé des variations saisonnières, a enregistré un excédent de 62,0 milliards d'euros (1,6% du PIB) au deuxième trimestre 2018, en baisse par rapport à l'excédent de 68,2 mrds (1,7% du PIB) du premier trimestre 2018 et en hausse par rapport à celui de 41,3 mrds (1,1% du PIB) du deuxième trimestre 2017, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182)

Eurostat: Le volume des ventes du commerce de détail en baisse de 0,2% dans la zone euro

En août 2018 par rapport à juillet 2018, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations saisonnières a diminué de 0,2% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et est resté stable dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En juillet 2018, le commerce de détail avait reculé de 0,6% dans la zone euro et de 0,2% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Convergys by Synnex

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Convergys Corporation ("Convergys") by Synnex Corporation ("Synnex"), both of the US. Convergys provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services to client businesses, including through the provision and operation of "call centres". Synnex provides business-to-business services that help clients and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. The Commission concluded that, given the limited impact of the transaction on the market structure, the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9063. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina and Mobil Argentina by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of joint control over ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina S.R.L. and Mobil Argentina S.A., both of Argentina, by ExxonMobil of the US and Qatar Petroleum of Qatar. ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina and Mobil Argentina are wholly owned affiliates of ExxonMobil, which own and operate the Vaca Muerta shale field in Argentina and are active in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. ExxonMobil is active worldwide in the development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas, the refining and sale of refined petroleum products, the development, production, and sale of various chemical products, and power generation. Qatar Petroleum is active worldwide in the exploration, drilling and production operations, transport, storage, marketing and sale of crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and fertilizers. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of the negligible actual and foreseen activities of the companies in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9101. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Spielbank Mainz by Gauselmann, NOVOMATIC and Spielbank Bad Neuenahr

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Spielbank Mainz GmbH & Co. KG and Spielbank Mainz Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (together "Spielbank Mainz") by Gauselmann Spielbanken Beteiligungs GmbH ("Gauselmann"), NOVOMATIC Spielbanken Holding Deutschland GmbH ("NOVOMATIC") and Spielbank Bad Neuenahr GmbH & Co. KG, all of Germany. Spielbank Mainz operates three casinos in Germany. Gauselmann operates casinos and arcades in Germany and other countries and is part of the Gauselmann group which develops and manufactures gaming machines for casinos and arcades, as well as developing games, gaming-software and gaming-systems. NOVOMATIC is part of the Austrian Novomatic group, a global provider of gaming-technology which produces and sells gaming-technology and -equipment and operates companies active in gaming and gambling. Spielbank Bad Neuenahr operates three casinos in Germany. The Commission concluded that, given the limited impact of the transaction on the market structure, the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8828. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of trendtours Touristikby Bregal Unternehmerkapital

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of trendtours Touristik GmbH and its sister company Bus und Service, Organisations- und Werbe­gesellschaft mbH (together "trendtours Touristik") by Bregal Unternehmerkapital II LP, all of Germany, by the way of purchasing all shares of trendtours Touristik's holding company Dating, Datenerfassung und -verarbeitung, Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung. Trendtours Touristik provides tour operator services. Bregal Unternehmerkapital is an investment fund ultimately controlled by COFRA Holding AG of Switzerland. The Commission concluded that, given the limited impact of the transaction on the market structure, the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns. The operation was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9111. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioners Avramopoulos and Jourová at the EU-Western Balkans Forum on Justice and Home Affairs in Tirana, Albania

On Thursday and Friday, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos and Commissioner for Justice, Gender Equality and Consumers, Vĕra Jourová will participate in the EU-Western Balkans Ministerial Forum on Justice and Home Affairs in Tirana, Albania. On Thursday, Commissioner Jourová will discuss with Justice Ministers how to strengthen the rule of law through the promotion of standards for the judiciary. They will also exchange views on the indicators necessary to assess the progress of justice reforms. The Commissioner will then make a statement on media freedom on behalf of the European Commission. A press conference with the Albanian and Austrian Federal Justice Ministers will follow at around 18:15 local time. On Friday, Commissioner Avramopoulos will join Home Affairs Ministers to discuss current challenges related to migration and border management as well as to security, in particular police cooperation and countering terrorism and violent extremism. Commissioner Avramopoulos will then sign the agreement on cooperation between Albania and European Border and Coast Guard and the Joint EU–Western Balkans Action Plan on Counter-Terrorism. He will also participate at the initialling of working arrangements for cooperation between the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction EMCDDA and Albania. A press conference with Commissioner Avramopoulos, Albanian and Austrian Federal Home Affairs Ministers will follow the meeting and will be available on EbS. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Katarzyna Kolanko – Tel.: 32 229 63444; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Commissioner Navracsics in Austria for creative industries conference

Tomorrow morning, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will be in Vienna to give an opening speech at the 8th European Creative Industries Summit alongside Austrian Federal Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs, Margarete Schramböck. Part of the programme of the Austrian Presidency of the EU and organised by the European Creative Business Network, the title of conference is “Beyond: Cross-Innovation as Driver for Growth in the European Digital Single Market”. It will bring together leading policy makers and representatives of the cultural and creative industries. The Commissioner will underline the importance of the conference taking place during the European Year of Cultural Heritage. In May this year, the Commission proposed a modern budget for the period 2021-2027, which will ensure the continuous support for the creative sector in the future. His speech will be available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

European Aviation Summit: Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc calls for more action on social issues and on the modernisation of the Single European Sky

Today, EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc will host the "European Aviation Summit – Up to the next level" jointly organised with the Austrian Presidency in Vienna. Commissioner Bulc will update an audience of ministers and aviation leaders on the EU's progress of the European Aviation Strategy and the Commission's expectations for the remaining mandate. With air traffic delays rising during the past months, Commissioner Bulc together with Karima Delli, Chair of the European Parliament's TRAN Committee, has recently called for progress on the Single European Sky and more genuine cooperation between national air navigation service providers and Eurocontrol to improve the efficiency and capacity of the European aviation network. Together with the deployment of digital state-of-the-art solutions this will reduce delays and congestion in Europe's airports, and also help to mitigate the environmental impact of aviation. The European Aviation Summit will be a unique opportunity for decision-makers to discuss the challenges European aviation faces. The event will dedicate special attention to social matters, the external dimension of aviation, the internal aviation market as well as digital solutions for the sector. For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Stephan Meder - Tel.: +32 229 13917)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)