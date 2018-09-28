UE@AG de l'ONU ce vendredi

Le commissaire Neven Mimica clôturera vendredi une semaine chargée pour la délégation de haut niveau de l'Union européenne à la 73ème Assemblée générale des Nations Unies en lançant officiellement les négociations entre l'UE et les 79 pays d'Afrique, Caraïbes et Pacifique (ACP) sur l'avenir de leur coopération après 2020, lorsque l'actuel Accord de Cotonou expirera. L'objectif est de transformer le partenariat actuel en un cadre politique moderne visant à mettre en œuvre les Objectifs de développement durable. Le communiqué de presse complet et un MEMO seront disponibles en ligne après l'ouverture des négociations. Le Commissaire s'exprimera également lors de la réunion du partenariat entre la Banque mondiale, l'Union européenne et les Nations Unies sur l'évaluation post-crises et la planification du rétablissement – "Repenser le rétablissement dans un monde en mutation: les leçons à tirer de 10 années de partenariat". La couverture audiovisuelle des deux événements sera disponible sur EbS. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijančič – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Esther Osorio – Tél.: +32 229 62076; Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tél.: +32 229 69140)

EU and UN: Together for human rights and ending violence against women

On Thursday, the EU hosted two flagship events dedicated to human rights in the margins of the 73rd UN General Assembly. High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Neven Mimica, together with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, launched the Latin America programme of the Spotlight Initiative worth €50 million, which aims at eradicating femicide in Latin America. Femicide claims the lives of 12 women in Latin America every day. With the €50 million investment, the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative will fund new and innovative programmes in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, to help women and girls live lives free from violence. High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini also launched, in the presence of UN Secretary General António Guterres and UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, the Good Human Rights Stories Initiative. The initiative aims to promote a fresh positive narrative on human rights in the world, based on celebrating individual and cross-regional ownership of the universality and indivisibility of human rights. The participants jointly committed to uphold and improve human rights domestically and internationally, through good governance, strong independent rule-of-law and democratic institutions, and by working closely with civil society. Audio-visual coverage of both events is available on EbS. Commissioner Stylianides also co-hosted a high-level event with UNICEF in the context of the EU leadership of the Call to Action on Protection from Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies. The Commissioner's speech is available here. Furthermore, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides has announced €5 million in humanitarian aid for vulnerable communities in Myanmar. The EU's assistance will address the most urgent needs of communities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states and provide them with humanitarian protection, as well as emergency shelter, food, water and sanitation assistance. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Esther Osorio – Tel.: +32 229 62076; Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

EU proposes additional €40 million for Palestine Refugees to keep schools and health clinics open

The European Commission proposed additional support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to allow it to keep providing access to education for 500,000 Palestine refugee children, primary health care for more than 3.5 million patients and assistance to over 250,000 vulnerable Palestine refugees. This additional support announced at UNRWA ministerial meeting and Ad Hoc Liaison Committee meeting in the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York brings the overall European Commission contribution to UNRWA's activities in 2018 to €146 million and the EU and Member States' contribution for the past three years to €1.2 billion. The full press release and High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini's remarks are available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.:+32 229 64887; Lauranne Devillé - Tel.: +32 229 80833; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development strengthen their cooperation to support capital markets and business environment reforms in Member States

Maarten Verwey, Director-General of the European Commission's Structural Reform Support Service and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Pierre Heilbronn have signed an agreement on the cooperation between the two institutions to deliver support to five EU Member States through the Structural Reform Support Programme. Under the agreement, the Structural Reform Support Service and the EBRD will work together to support the development of capital markets in Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Romania and Slovenia and the development of business environment in Slovenia. The Structural Reform Support Programme offers tailor-made support to all EU countries for the preparation, design and implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. The support is provided on the request of Member States, requires no co-financing and mobilises experts from all over Europe and beyond, from both the public and the private sector. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

New rules on cross-border use of electronic IDs should be applied in the EU as of tomorrow

Starting from tomorrow, 29 September, the EU-wide legislation on the electronic identification (eIDAS Regulation)will take effect. It will enable cross-border recognition of the electronic IDs (eID) and allow EU citizens and businesses to access online services even if they are from a different Member State. This includes the possibilities to file tax returns online, create remotely a bank account or a company, enrol in schools and access personal medical records online, while guaranteeing the highest standards for personal data protection. As from tomorrow, the EU countries will be legally obliged to recognise national eID systems from other EU country, which have already notified and comply with the eIDAS Regulation. Germany and Italy have completed their notification procedure, Luxembourg and Spain are about to complete the process, while Croatia, Estonia, Belgium, Portugal and the UK have also started it.Using eIDs cross-border can save European businesses and administrations more than €11 billion per year. The EU-wide eID is also essential for cross-border application of the "once only" principle reducing significantly administrative burden for all, as there would be no need for submitting the same information to public administrations more than once. Further information on eIDAS and measures taken in various EU countries on eIDs is available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund Tel.: +32 229 50698)

Le Conseil "Compétitivité" adopte une coopération européenne en matière de supercalculateurs

Aujourd'hui, lors de la réunion du Conseil "Compétitivité" à Bruxelles, les ministres ont franchi une étape importante dans la mise en place d'une infrastructure de supercalculateurs de classe mondiale en Europe en adoptant le règlement créant l'entreprise commune EuroHPC. Cette nouvelle structure juridique et financière permettra de mutualiser les ressources de 25 pays européens, et des investissements conjoints d'un milliard d'euros dans des supercalculateurs européens. Plus de détails sont disponibles dans le communiqué de presse, les questions-réponseset la fiche d'information. Dans d'autres dossiers relatifs au marché unique numérique, le vice-président Andrus Ansip a rappelé hier aux ministres les initiatives en matière de commerce électronique et encouragé les États membres à se préparer à la mise en œuvre des nouvelles règles contre le géoblocage injustifié, qui commenceront à s'appliquer dans toute l'UE à partir du 3 décembre 2018 (plus de détails dans la fiche d'information et dans un document de questions-réponses contenant des indications supplémentaires sur les règles à l'intention des États membres et des entreprises de l'UE). La commissaire Elżbieta Bieńkowska a participé hier à la session du Conseil sur l'intelligence artificielle et a appelé les États membres à s'engager à renforcer leur coopération à la suite des projets de la Commission visant à stimuler les investissements et à définir des principes éthiques dans le cadre de l'approche européenne en matière d'intelligence artificielle. Ce matin, le commissaire Carlos Moedas a participé aux discussions du Conseil sur le programme de financement de la recherche et de l'innovation d'un montant de 100 milliards d'euros, Horizon Europe pour les années 2021-2027. (Pour plus d'informations : Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.: +32 229 67083 ; Lucía Caudet – Tél.: +32 2 295 61 82)

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania join Europe's 5G corridors to extend large-scale testing sites for safe automated driving

Today, the three Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, have jointly agreed to develop an experimental 5G cross-border corridor that will allow the testing of autonomous vehicles on European motorways. The 'Via Baltica – North' agreement will extend the pan-European network of 5G corridors, which was initiated by the European Commission during the Digital Day 2017 involving 29 EU and EEAS countries. By creating hundreds of kilometres long corridors for large-scale testing and early deployment of 5G infrastructure the Commission wants Europeans to benefit from connected and automated driving and mobility in a secure and safe environment. The large-scale testing will take place in European cities and along major transport paths. Yesterday, the Commission also launched the European 5G Observatory, which will update it on the latest market developments, including actions being undertaken by the private and public sectors, in the field of 5G. The Observatory focuses on 5G developments in Europe, along with major international developments (USA, Japan, China, South Korea) that could impact the European market. The 5G Action Plan adopted by the European Commission in September 2016 sets as a target of starting 5G roll-out in 2020. The Observatory will enable the Commission to assess the progress of the Action Plan and take steps to fully implement it. The Commission is supporting the development of 5G in the context of the 5G Public-Private Partnership as part of the research programme Horizon 2020 with €700 million. More details are available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

State aid: Commission approves Hungary's €45 million investment aid to BorsodChem

The European Commission has found Hungary's €45 million investment aid to chemical company BorsodChem Zrt to be in line with EU State aid rules. The aid granted by Hungary will support BorsodChem's plan to invest in a new facility for the production of aniline at its existing plant in Kazincbarcika (Hungary), where the company currently manufactures methylene diphenyl diisosyanate (MDI). Aniline is an essential input for the production of MDI, a chemical compound used as a raw material in a wide variety of sectors and products. The project is expected to create at least 50 direct jobs. Kazincbarcika is located in the Northern Hungary region, an area eligible for regional aid under Art. 107(3)(a) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The Commission assessed the aid measure under the Guidelines on Regional State Aid for 2014-2020, which enable Member States to support economic development and employment in EU's less developed regions and to foster regional cohesion in the Single Market. The Commission concluded that the aid will contribute to the development of the region of Northern Hungary and reduce environmental risks, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. The full press release is available online in EN, DE, FR, HU. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of a joint venture by Boeing and Safran for the production of auxiliary power units

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture by The Boeing Company ("Boeing") of the US and Safran S.A. of France. The joint venture will manufacture auxiliary power units ("APUs") that provide electrical power to the aircraft while the engines are shut down. Boeing designs, manufactures and sells commercial aircraft and defence, space and security systems. Safran designs, manufactures and sells aerospace systems as well as aircraft and defence equipment. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns. First, the overlaps between Safran and the joint venture are limited: Safran manufactures APUs for military aircraft and helicopters while the joint venture will manufacture APUs mainly for large commercial aircraft. Second, the Commission found that despite Boeing's strong position in the manufacturing of large commercial aircraft, the transaction is unlikely to lead to competing APU suppliers being shut out from the commercial aircraft APUs market. In fact, the transaction will lead to the creation of a new entrant in that market. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8858. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Estimation rapide - septembre 2018 - Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro en hausse à 2,1%

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro est estimé à 2,1% en septembre 2018, contre 2,0% en août selon une estimation rapide publiée par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Spahr – Tél.: +32 229 50055)

Statement ahead of World Heart Day by Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis

This year's theme for the World Heart Day is ‘make a promise to your heart'. I encourage each of us to make a promise to take better care of our hearts by adopting better habits: eating healthier foods, moving and exercising more, avoiding tobacco and moderating alcohol intake. With 6 million new cases diagnosed and around 1.8 million people dying yearly of heart-related diseases in the EU, it is a day where each of us should stop for a moment and think what promises we can make and keep to decrease these staggering numbers. At the Commission level, we make a promise to continue working on initiatives that focus on lifestyle choices by encouraging healthy nutrition through food reformulation and our work to protect children and adolescents from too much exposure to marketing of foods high in energy, saturated fats, trans-fatty acids, sugars and/or salt. We remain committed to reducing tobacco use, one of the major causes of heart disease. In addition to our policies on regulation and advertising, we have recently adopted new traceability and security rules to prevent illegal tobacco sales. I also call upon Member States, and not only Health Ministers, but all Ministers, to scale up their efforts on risk factors since many cardiovascular diseases are preventable and this is what makes it all the more tragic. We all know what needs to be done to keep our hearts healthier. Let's make that promise today and keep it. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 8762)

