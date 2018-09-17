Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of North Sea Midstream Partners by Kuwait Investment Authority

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of North Sea Midstream Partners Limited, of the UK, by the Kuwait Investment Authority, of Kuwait. North Sea Midstream Partners owns natural gas transportation and processing assets in and around the UK North Sea. The Kuwait Investment Authority is a global investor, with investments in real estate, private and public equity, fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, given that there are no horizontal overlaps or vertical links between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9069. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of BMC Software by KKR

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Boxer Parent Company Inc., by KKR & Co. Inc. ("KKR"), both of the US. Boxer Parent Company, through its US subsidiaries BMC Software Finance, Inc. and BMC Software, Inc., is active in IT management and server management software and related services. KKR is active in asset management services and capital markets solutions. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because the overlap between the companies' activities is limited. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8998. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Inflation (HICP) – August

The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.0% in August 2018, down from 2.1% in July 2018. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in August 2018, down from 2.2% in July. A year earlier, the rate was 1.7%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. A press release is available here. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

Eurostat: Le taux d'emplois vacants à 2,1% dans la zone euro, à 2,2% dans l'UE28 (Deuxième trimestre 2018)

Le taux d'emplois vacants s'est établi à 2,1% dans la zone euro (ZE19) au deuxième trimestre 2018, stable par rapport au trimestre précédent et en hausse par rapport au taux de 1,9% relevé au deuxième trimestre 2017, selon les chiffres publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Le taux d'emplois vacants dans l'UE28 s'est quant à lui établi à 2,2% au deuxième trimestre 2018, stable par rapport au trimestre précédent et en hausse par rapport au taux de 2,0% enregistré au deuxième trimestre 2017. Le communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tel.: 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094)



ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen in Copenhagen for ministerial meetings and Danish Industry Business Summit

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday 18 September to meet with Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of Defence Claus Hjort Frederiksen, Minister of Finance Kristian Jensen, Minister for Higher Education and Science Tommy Ahlers, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Rasmus Jarlov as well as Members of The Folketing's, the Danish Parliament's European Affairs, Employment and Finance Committees. Vice-President Katainen will deliver a keynote address "Europe at Work: The Way to Industrial Leadership" at the Danish Industry Business Summit 2018. On that occasion he will also meet with HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Danish business leaders. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Nicosia

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos will be in Nicosia, Cyprus tomorrow. He will meet Mr Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus, Mr Constantinos Petrides, Minister for the Interior of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Mr Ionas Nicolaou, Minister for Justice and Public Order. Discussions will focus on migration and security cooperation. A joint press conference will take place after the meeting, which can be followed on EbS. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Markus Lammert – Tel.: +32 229 80423)

Commissioners Thyssen and Gabriel attend kick-off meeting of the High-Level Group on the impact of digital transformation

Tomorrow, 18 September, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, and Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, will attend the very first meeting of the High-Level Group on the impact of digital transformation, set up by the Commission in May 2018. The aim of the High-Level Group is to analyse the impact of the digital transformation on EU labour markets, and issue a set of policy recommendations accordingly by February 2019. Digitalisation is one of the biggest challenges faced by today's labour market, as also recognised under the European Pillar of Social Rights, the EU's framework to create convergence between Member States, towards better living and working conditions in a fast-changing world of work. Commissioner Thyssen's speech will be published here. More information on the High-Level Group can be found here. More details on the Commission's initiatives and success stories as regards digitalisation are portrayed on this page. (For more information:Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083;Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094;Inga Höglund - Tel.: +32 229 50698)

Commissioner Moscovici delivers speech on the fight against tax avoidance in Vienna tomorrow

Commissioner Moscovici travels to Vienna tomorrow where he will deliver a speech on the fight against tax avoidance and tax evasion at the Interparliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU, organised by the Austrian Presidency. During his trip to Vienna, the Commissioner will take the opportunity to meet Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria. He will also meet with Christian Kern, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Austria. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Patrick McCullough - Tel.: +32 229 87183; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)