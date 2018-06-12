EU budget: Commission proposes major funding increase for stronger borders and migration

For the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, the Commission proposes to almost triple funding for migration and border management to €34.9 billion, as compared to €13 billion in the previous period. The Commission's proposal is a response to increased migratory, mobility and security challenges, with more flexible funding instruments to address unforeseen migratory events and border protection at the core of the new budget. A new separate fund for integrated border management will be created and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency will be further strengthened with a new standing corps of around 10,000 border guards. The new border fund will also help Member States carry out customs controls by financing customs control equipment. First Vice-President Frans Timmermans said: "Based on past experience and the knowledge that migration will remain a challenge in the future, we are proposing an unprecedented increase in funding. Strengthening our common EU borders, in particular with our European Border and Coast Guard, will continue to be a big priority." Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos said: "Better managing our external borders and migration will remain key priorities for the EU, the Member States and our citizens in the years to come. Bigger challenges need bigger resources – this is why we propose to almost triple the budget in this area." Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici said: "The EU's 115,000 customs officials are on the frontline in protecting our citizens from counterfeit or unsafe goods and other forms of illicit trade. To support them in that vital task, we are today proposing a new fund worth €1.3 billion, for EU countries to acquire the most cutting-edge customs equipment.” A press release, a Q&A as well as legal texts and factsheets on migration and border management are available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 2 295 61 94)

Budget de l'UE: la Commission propose un nouveau Fonds pour investir dans l'économie maritime et soutenir les communautés de pêche

Pour le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE 2021-2027, la Commission propose 6,14 milliards d'euros dans le cadre d'un fonds plus simple et plus flexible pour la pêche européenne et l'économie maritime. Le nouveau fonds continuera de soutenir le secteur européen de la pêche en faveur de pratiques de pêche plus durables, en mettant particulièrement l'accent sur le soutien aux pêcheurs artisanaux. Il aidera également à libérer le potentiel de croissance d'une économie bleue et durable vers un avenir plus prospère pour les communautés côtières. Pour la première fois, il contribuera à renforcer la gouvernance internationale des océans pour des mers plus sûres, plus propres et gérées de manière plus durable. Karmenu Vella, commissaire chargé de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche, a déclaré: "Des océans sains et bien gérés sont une condition préalable aux investissements à long terme et à la création d'emplois dans les pêcheries et l'économie bleue en général. En tant que cinquième plus grand producteur de fruits de mer, l'Union européenne a la responsabilité de protéger, conserver et utiliser durablement les océans et leurs ressources. Le Fonds permettra aux États membres et à la Commission d'assumer cette responsabilité et d'investir dans la pêche durable, la sécurité alimentaire, une économie maritime florissante et des mers et océans saines et productives." Enfin, la Commission renforce l'impact environnemental du fonds en mettant l'accent sur la protection des écosystèmes marins avec une contribution attendue de 30% de son budget pour l'atténuation et à l'adaptation au changement climatique, conformément aux engagements pris dans le cadre de l'Accord de Paris. Un communiqué de presse et un factsheet sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Iris Petsa - Tel.: +32 229 93321)

Space launches at low cost are within reach – a €10 million Commission prize calls out to innovators

The Commission opened a competition to develop a European low-cost space launch. The prize – part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) pilot – will award €10 million to an innovative, commercially viable and low-cost solution to launch light satellites. Space technology, data and services have become indispensable in the daily lives of Europeans and for Europe to pursue its strategic interests. The Commission just presented the new EU space programme beyond 2020 to invest more in space activities and adapt to new needs and technologies (see press release). Small, light satellites are crucial to improve space-based connectivity, internet services, Earth imaging and navigation. To make sure that the EU is able to launch these satellites independently, it needs to have its own dedicated launch services for small satellites. The prize will contribute to the objectives of the Commission's Space Strategy for Europe, which aims at reinforcing Europe's autonomy in accessing space and at encouraging the development of the space market. The deadline for application is 1 June 2021 to give participants time to develop their model. Extra points will be given to participants if they have already managed to launch light satellites and developed a concept for their launch services by the time of their application. The European Innovation Council pilot – run under Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation programme – supports top-class innovators, entrepreneurs, small companies and scientists with bright ideas and the ambition to scale up. More information can be found in a news item and on the EIC website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Maud Noyon – Tel. +32 229 80379)

The EU releases €2 million in response to deadly floods in Ethiopia

The European Commission has allocated € 2 million to assist those most affected by the ongoing floods and landslides plaguing Ethiopia which has affected thousands of people. "Heavy floods have struck Ethiopia for the past few weeks causing death, widespread destruction and displacement, both within the country and in the region. We stand by Ethiopia and the communities affected by the flooding at this difficult time. The EU's solidarity will reach the most vulnerable and provide them with lifesaving support and the emergency supplies they need to survive," said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides. The EU funding will ensurethe provision of emergency shelter, items such as mosquito nets and blankets and access to clean drinking water. With record rainfall battering the Horn of Africa, today's funding to the region comes in addition to the €1.5 million allocated in May in response to the devastating floods hitting Kenya. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Security Union: Commission welcomes agreement on a reinforced Schengen Information System

Today, a political agreement was reached by the European Parliament and the Council on the Commission's proposals to strengthen the Schengen Information System (SIS) – Europe's most widely used information sharing system for security and border management. Consulted over 5 billion times by national authorities in 2017, the reinforced SIS will help border guards to better monitor who is crossing the EU's borders; support police and law enforcement in capturing dangerous criminals and terrorists; and offer greater protection for missing children and vulnerable adults, in line with the new data protection rules. Welcoming the agreement Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, said: “The Schengen Information System is a vital instrument for enhancing our internal security and strengthening the management of the EU's external borders. The system lies at the heart of Schengen. With the new obligatory alerts for terrorist suspects, new alerts on return decisions and stronger interoperability with other systems for security, borders and migration management, it will help preserve free movement and the very essence of Schengen for our citizens, knowing that their Union is protecting them." Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said: “A strengthened SIS will provide police and border guards with the information they need to do their jobs and help keep Europeans safe. It is the centrepiece of information exchange in Europe and the main law enforcement database in the EU, and has contributed to almost 40,000 arrests and 200,000 serious criminals being tracked down. We have been making the SIS stronger and smarter – for example with the launch of the Automated Fingerprint Identification System earlier this year – and it will in future be a key pillar underpinning the interoperability of the EU's information systems.” The full statement is available online. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Katarzyna Kolanko – tel.: +32 229 63444)

Climate action: Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete hosts international conference about delivering on climate goals

On 13 June, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete will convene a high-level event in Brussels on the EU's contribution to the Talanoa Dialogue, the international process to take stock of the efforts towards the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change. The conference aims to show how the EU is delivering on its climate goals (see also Action Plan for the Planet IP/17/5163), what progress has been made since Paris and how we are accelerating the low-carbon transition and modernisation of the economy in the EU. The event is also expected to stimulate discussions on global implementation of the Paris Agreement ahead of this year's UN climate conference in Katowice (COP24) and how to involve all public and private actors in the fight against climate change. The event will bring together representatives from EU institutions, cities and regions, civil society, the private sector, trade unions and other relevant stakeholders from within and outside the EU, with a range of high-level speakers including Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The conference is open to media, registration here. More details about the conference are available here. (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen – Tel.: +32 229 56186; Nicole Bockstaller – Tel.:+32 229 52589)

La Commissaire Thyssen lance le Réseau mondial pour l'apprentissage en Belgique

Demain, mercredi 13 juin, la Commissaire européenne chargée de l'Emploi, des Affaires sociales, des Compétences et de la Mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, assistera au lancement du Réseau mondial pour l'apprentissage (Global Apprenticeship Network, GAN) en Belgique, en présence de sa Majesté le Roi des belges Philippe. Le réseau est formé d'une coalition d'entreprises et d'organisations patronales, qui se sont mobilisées pour soutenir l'apprentissage sur le terrain dans le parcours académique des jeunes, afin de diminuer l'écart entre leurs compétences et les perspectives sur le marché du travail. L'initiative complémente l'action prise à l'échelle européenne pour encourage l'apprentissage, dans le cadre de l'Agenda européen pour les compétences et l'alliance européenne pour l'apprentissage. Le réseau mondial pour l'apprentissage a été fondé en Suisse où l'apprentissage sur le terrain est un concept déjà bien ancré dans le monde de l'enseignement et du travail. Le Réseau est actif en France, en Espagne, en Turquie, en Indonésie, en Argentine, en Colombie, au Mexique, au Costa Rica, en Tanzanie, au Malawi, et à partir de maintenant donc aussi en Belgique. Suivant l'événement, la Commissaire Thyssen donnera une conférence de presse ensemble avec Mr Nico Reeskens, président du Réseau mondial de l'apprentissage en Belgique. Le discours de la Commissaire sera publié ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: +32 229 67094)

Commissioner Gabriel in Vienna to discuss Digital Single Market

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will be in Vienna to attend a series of Ministerial meetings to discuss the progress of the Digital Single Market strategy ahead of the Austrian Presidency of the European Council. The Commissioner will meet in the morning with some Members of the Austrian Parliament and thereafter with Minister for Women, Family and Youth Juliane Bogner-Strauss to discuss the role of women in information and communication technology. This will be followed by a meeting with Minister for European Affairs Gernot Blümel where the Commissioner will talk about cybersecurity and the Commission's 2021-2027 budget proposal for the Digital Europe programme. At 12.15 (CEST), she will meet with President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament Wolfgang Sobotka and afterwards will witness signing of the Declaration on High-Performance Computing – the European cooperation initiative on supercomputing – by Minister of Education, Research and Science Heinz Fassman. This will be followed by a meeting with Minister Fassman on research and innovation, supercomputing and cybersecurity. Later that day, the Commissioner will visit the quantum research centre of the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and the University of Vienna. Commissioner Gabriel will close her mission to Austria with a meeting with Minister of Digitalisation and Economy Margarete Schramböck. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 550698)

