Pour le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE 2021-2027, la Commission propose de moderniser et de simplifier la politique agricole commune (PAC). Avec un budget de 365 milliards d'euros, ces propositions garantissent que la PAC reste une politique d'avenir, soutenant les agriculteurs et les communautés rurales, menant le développement de l'agriculture européenne vers plus de durabilité et reflétant l'ambition de l'UE en matière de protection de l'environnement et du climat. Les propositions d'aujourd'hui confèrent aux États membres plus de flexibilité et de responsabilité pour choisir comment et où investir leur financement de la PAC afin d'atteindre les objectifs ambitieux fixés au niveau européen pour un secteur agricole moderne, résilient, durable et compétitif, tout en garantissant un soutien aux revenus des agriculteurs mieux ciblé et plus équitable. Jyrki Katainen, Vice-Président chargé de l'emploi, de la croissance, de l'investissement et de la compétitivité, a déclaré: "La politique agricole commune est l'une de nos principales politiques et affecte la vie de tous les Européens. En même temps, ils renforcent sa durabilité: avec le nouveau mode de gouvernance proposé, nous accordons plus de subsidiarité aux États membres afin d'améliorer l'efficacité de la politique et de mieux suivre ses résultats." Phil Hogan, Commissaire à l'agriculture et au développement rural, a déclaré: "La proposition d'aujourd'hui respecte l'engagement pris par la Commission de moderniser et de simplifier la politique agricole commune; en introduisant une véritable subsidiarité pour les États membres; en s'assurant que le secteur agricole européen soit plus résilient; et en augmentant l'ambition environnementale et climatique de la politique." Les principales caractéristiques de la proposition de la Commission pour une politique agricole commune simplifiée et modernisée sont les suivantes: une nouvelle manière de travailler, avec une approche plus décentralisée pour le choix des mesures avec un cadre commun européen fort; un soutien aux agriculteurs plus équitables grâce au plafonnement et à la redistribution des aides aux petites et moyennes exploitations; un soutien accru aux jeunes agriculteurs; des ambitions environnementales et climatiques accrues; le développement des innovations et nouvelles technologies pour le secteur agricole. Un communiqué de presse dans toutes les langues, un mémo et une fiche visuelle d'information sur la future PAC sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56 185; Clémence Robin - Tel.: +32 229 52509)

EU budget: Commission proposes to increase funding to support the environment and climate action

For the next long-term EU budget 2021-2027, the Commission is proposing to increase funding by almost 60% for LIFE, the EU programme for the environment and climate action. The LIFE programme is among the EU funding programmes for which the Commission is proposing the largest proportional increase, with a budget of €1.95 billion between 2021 and 2027. The Commission has integrated climate action into all major EU spending programmes, in particular cohesion policy, regional development, energy, transport, research and innovation, the Common Agricultural Policy as well as the EU's development policy, making the EU budget a driver of sustainability. To implement the Paris Agreement and the commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Commission proposes to raise the level of ambition for climate financing across all EU programmes, with at least 25% of EU expenditure contributing to climate objectives.A press statement by Commissioner Vella can be followed on EbS at 12:00 CET and a full press release is available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Iris Petsa - Tel.: +32 229 93321; Nicole Bockstaller – Tel.: +32 229 52589)

Pollinating insects: Commission proposes actions to stop their decline

One in ten pollinating insects is on the verge of extinction, and a third of bee and butterfly species is declining. This is why today the Commission is proposing the first-ever EU initiative to address the decline of wild pollinating insects. The new measures include a new indicator to improve monitoring and data, and better coordination of EU action across different sectors and policies to address the social and economic implications of the decline in pollinating insects. The objectives of the EU Pollinators Initiative set a long-term perspective towards 2030, with a number of short term actions to be implemented until 2020. By the end of 2020, the Commission will review the progress on the implementation and, if necessary, propose further action. A full press release and MEMO are available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Iris Petsa - Tel.: +32 229 93321)

TRADE: European Commission reacts to the US restrictions on steel and aluminium

As of today, the United States is imposing additional duties of 25 % and 10 % respectively on imports of steel and aluminium from the EU. President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said: "This is protectionism, pure and simple. By targeting those who are not responsible for overcapacities, the US is playing into the hands of those who are responsible for the problem. The US now leaves us with no choice but to proceed with a WTO dispute settlement case and with the imposition of additional duties on a number of imports from the US. We will defend the Union's interests, in full compliance with international trade law." Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström said: "We did everything to avoid this outcome. Throughout the talks we had over the last couple of months, the US has sought to use the threat of trade restrictions as leverage to obtain concessions from the EU. This is not the way we do business, and certainly not between longstanding partners, friends and allies. Now that we have clarity, the EU's response will be proportionate and in accordance with WTO rules. We have just triggered a dispute settlement case at the WTO. We will also impose rebalancing measures and take any necessary steps to protect the EU market from trade diversion caused by these US restrictions." As an imminent reaction to the US measures, the EU launches today legal proceedings against the US in the WTO and started preparations to trigger its rebalancing measures targeting a number of US products with extra duties. The EU notified its potential rebalancing to the WTO on 18 May and, in line with the Organisation rules, could trigger them 30 days later. An investigation towards possible imposition of safeguard measures on steel launched on 26 March in ongoing and could be concluded whenever the investigation confirms the necessity for swift action. The US measures affect EU exports worth €6.4 billion in 2017. For more information see the press release. A press conference with Commissioner Malmström will take place in Brussels at 14:00 (CET) today and will be followed by a technical briefing for accredited journalists. It can be followed online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario - tel.: + 32 2 295 61 85; Kinga Malinowska - Tel.: +32 2 2 295 13 83)

Step forward for EU-Armenia relations as new agreement is provisionally applied

The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, which was signed on 24 November in the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels by High Representative/Vice-President, Federica Mogherini and Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edward Nalbandian, provisionally applies as of today. The agreement covers political, trade and other sectorial issues, from the environment to procurement procedures, reflecting the fact that relations between the European Union and Armenia are comprehensive and that there is significant potential for enhanced cooperation. The agreement is designed to bring tangible benefits to the citizens of the European Union and Armenia. This will be done, for example, through strengthening cooperation on security matters, improving the investment climate, and stimulating growth and jobs. As of today, the majority of the agreement will apply provisionally. This means that the European Union and Armenia will now have the framework in which to have a regular political dialogue, to work on issues related to domestic reform, to cooperate in areas such as transport, energy, banking and financial services, and to enhance their work on asylum and border management, among others. In addition, the parts of the agreement related to trade will also apply as of today, enabling the EU and Armenia to, for example, work to enhance the regulatory environment in Armenia, thus improving the business climate and investment opportunities for Armenian and EU companies. The agreement has already been ratified by Armenia and is currently under ratification by the EU Member States. The agreement will enter into force once the process of ratification by the Member States and the procedure for conclusion by the EU is completed. More information is available in dedicated factsheets on the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and on EU-Armenia relations, as well as on the website of the EU Delegation to Armenia. The full text of the agreement is available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Attero by 3i Group and Deutsche Bank

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of Attero Holding of the Netherlands, by 3i Group and Deutsche Alternative Asset Management ("DAAM"), ultimately owned by Deutsche Bank AG, both of the UK. Attero Holding is a waste management company active in the collection, treatment and disposal of ordinary and hazardous waste in the Netherlands. 3i Group is an investment management company. DAAM manages and controls investments funds, focussing on infrastructure assets in Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because the activities of the parties do not overlap in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8902. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in new class of securitised assets

The Commission has today adopted new rules to stimulate insurers' investments in simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitisation. If soundly structured, securitisation is an important channel for diversifying funding sources and enabling a broader distribution of risk across financial markets participants. To this end, today's amendments will make the EU insurance legislation ('Solvency II') compatible with the harmonised rules on STS securitisation, adopted by co-legislators in 2017 and that will apply as of 1 January 2019. In particular, today's rules will provide for a more risk-sensitive approach in the calculation of the amount of capital that insurers need to set aside when they invest in the new asset class. This will contribute to the creation of an integrated Capital Markets Union. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union, said: “The CMU is an ambitious programme to diversify funding sources for companies, knock down barriers to investment and increase options for investors. If the EU securitisation issuance were built up again to pre-crisis average, it would generate up to €150bn in additional funding for the economy. That's why we need more risk-sensitive capital requirements to make it easier for insurers to invest in STS securitisation and to play a more important role in financing the real economy". Today's amendments are also in line with the revised prudential treatment of banks' investments set out in the STS securitisation framework (regulation on capital requirements). The Commission decision takes the form of a delegated regulation. Changes will apply directly as of 1 January 2019 if the European Parliament and the Council raise no objection to it. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: + 32 229 56194; Letizia Lupini - Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Joint statement by Commissioner Věra Jourová and Haruhi Kumazawa, Commissioner of the Personal Information Protection, on the state of play of the dialogue on data protection

Commissioner Věra Jourová and Commissioner of the Personal Information Protection, Haruhi Kumazawa, held a very constructive meeting in Tokyo with the aim to advance the process towards mutual adequacy findings. They reaffirmed that a simultaneous finding of an adequate level of protection by both sides will complement and enhance the benefits of the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the EU, which is currently proceeding for the signing, and that the finding will also contribute to the strategic partnership between Japan and the EU. They took note of the significant progress achieved in the past months. (…) They agreed to intensify the work with the shared commitment to complete as soon as possible both procedures – the designation of the European Economic Area by the Personal Information Protection Commission as a foreign country establishing a personal information protection system recognised to have equivalent standards to those in Japan based on Article 24 of the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI) and the parallel decision by the European Commission that Japan ensures an adequate level of protection of personal data pursuant to Article 45 of the General Data Protection Regulation. They affirmed that the Personal Information Protection Commission and the European Commission will continue to consult each other with a view to finding mutually acceptable solutions whenever there is a need for cooperation with respect to personal data based on the framework for mutual and smooth transfer of personal data between Japan and the EU. The full statement is available online and more information on adequacy decisions can found here. (For more information: Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Commissioners Avramopoulos, Jourová and King in Luxembourg for the Justice and Home Affairs Council

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Vera Jourová and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King will attend the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on 4 and 5 June. On Monday, Justice Ministers are expected to reach a partial general approach on the Directive on insolvency, restructuring and second chance. They will also discuss the Brussels IIa Regulation on cross-border matrimonial matters and parental responsibilities, as well as digital contractsandthe new proposals on electronic evidence. Commissioner Jourová will update the ministers on the setting up of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). Judicial training and the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica case will be discussed and ministers will also exchange views on the protection of and support for victims of terrorism. The meeting will be followed by a press conference at +/- 17.30 (CET) which will be available on EbS. On Tuesday, Home Affairs ministers will take stock of progress made towards reforming the Common European Asylum System ahead of the June European Council. They will also hold a policy debate on proposals to reform the visa code. The current situation along the Mediterranean migratory routes will be discussed over lunch. In the afternoon, ministerswill debate cooperation on counter-terrorism, the EU policy cycle for organised and serious crime and cooperation between CSDP missions and JHA agencies. A press conference will be web streamed in the afternoon at +/- 18:00 (CET). (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253)

Commissioner Stylianides attends the Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum in Greece

Today Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides attends the Balkans and Black Sea Cooperation Forum in Athens, Greece. The Commissioner will deliver a keynote speech on the current state of Europe. During the forum, leading business and policy makers from the region engage in debates about economic cooperation, business relations and sustainable growth across South and Central East Europe and beyond. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Vice-President Dombrovskis participates in G7 Finance Ministers' meeting in Whistler, Canada

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, represents the European Commission at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting that takes place until 2 June in Whistler, Canada. The agenda includes discussions on the global economic outlook, emerging risks, women's economic empowerment and mobilising capital for sustainable development. The gathering focuses on issues related technological change, such as cyber risks in the financial sector and crypto-assets. Referring to these working sessions, Vice-President Dombrovskis said: “I look forward to exchanging views with our strategic partners on the global economic outlook, as well as opportunities and emerging risks to global growth, such as trade disputes. This meeting takes place against the backdrop of the unilateral US decision to impose steel and aluminium tariffs on the EU and other jurisdictions. This move is at odds with our multilateral approach to problem-solving and global trade rules. It leaves the EU with no other choice but to respond." The Vice-President will have a bilateral meeting with the Canadian Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, and will also meet with the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

