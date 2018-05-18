EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

The Commission has adopted a new policy framework today that aims to increase humanitarian funding for education in emergencies and crises to 10% of its overall humanitarian aid budget as of 2019. The policy also aims to bring children caught up in humanitarian crises back to learning within 3 months. “With humanitarian crises growing across the world, millions of children are at risk of growing up without education. We have a responsibility to act to prevent lost generations. Our new policy will allow us to help children better and quicker than before, even in the most difficult situations. To do so, we will strengthen cooperation with other donors and partners and better link our short and long term assistance. The EU is now a global leader in bringing children back to school. 8% of our humanitarian aid budget goes to education in emergencies this year, 8 times up from 2015. We aim to reach 10% in 2019," saidCommissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides speaking in Brussels today. Today's decision is a milestone in the Juncker Commission's commitment to support millions of children whose access to education is being disrupted due to conflict, forced displacement, violence, climate change and disasters. The full press release is available here as well as a factsheet. Audio-visual coverage of Commissioner Stylianides' presentation in the press room will be shown on EbS. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Ebola: L'UE débloque une aide d'urgence et met en place un service de vol humanitaire pour contenir le virus

La Commission européenne a annoncé un ensemble de mesures d'aide humanitaire d'urgence pour aider à contenir une épidémie du virus Ebola en République démocratique du Congo. Un montant initial de 1.5 million d'euros permettra d'apporter un soutien logistique à l'Organisation Mondiale de la Santé et une aide supplémentaire de 130 000 euros est offerte à la Fédération internationale de la Croix-Rouge pour des interventions vitales effectuées par la Croix-Rouge congolaise. En outre, le service aérien humanitaire "ECHO Flight" permettra de transporter des experts médicaux, du personnel d'urgence ainsi que du matériel dans les zones touchées par le virus. "L'UE prend des mesures urgentes pour aider à gérer et contenir la propagation de cette maladie très meurtrière. Notre financement et notre service aérien humanitaire permettront d'aider à acheminer les équipes médicales, l'équipement et les fournitures vers les zones affectées, ce qui est une question d'urgence. Nous travaillons en étroite collaboration avec les autorités nationales, l'Organisation Mondiale de la Santé et les partenaires internationaux dans cet effort conjoint. Tout doit être fait pour contenir la diffusion du virus Ebola, particulièrement depuis qu'un cas s'est déclaré dans la ville de Mbandaka", a déclaré le commissaire européen chargé de l'aide humanitaire et de la gestion des crises, Christos Stylianides, qui est également le coordinateur de l'Union européenne pour la lutte contre le virus Ebola. Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici. (pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Buying telecom services online: Commission and consumer protection authorities reveal misleading practices

Today, the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities published the results of an EU-wide screening of 207 websites offering fixed/mobile phone, internet, audio and video streaming services. The screening reveals that 163 of these websites could be infringing EU consumer law. Some of the most common issues identified are the advertisement of allegedly free or discounted packages that are in fact a bundled offer, the lack of a dispute resolution system, or the fact that these websites can unilaterally change the terms of the contract without information or justification to the consumer. Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said: "Consumers use their mobile phone or internet subscriptions every day and should be able to trust these services. This screening confirms, however, that a number of websites selling such services are misleading consumers by advertising fake discounts or not providing the full information necessary to make an informed choice. I expect the false and misleading information to be corrected as soon as possible to ensure the sector fully respects EU consumer rules." The Commission has recently proposed a New Deal for Consumers which will further strengthen consumer's hands towards traders using unfair commercial practices and reinforce the enforcement of EU consumer rules by authorities. A press release and a Q&A are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand- Tel.: +32 229 62253; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

How digital is your country? 2018 Digital Economy and Society Index shows Europe's slow progress

Today the European Commission releases its 2018 Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), showing that the EU is getting more digital, but progress remains insufficient for Europe to catch up with global leaders and to reduce differences across Member States. According to the index, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands scored the highest ratings and are among the global leaders in digitalisation. Ireland, Cyprus and Spain progressed the most (by more than 15 index points) over the last four years. However, some other EU countries are far behind these results. The measurements of digitisation in the EU show that connectivity has improved, but is insufficient to address fast-growing needs. Though it is more common for Europeans to use internet to communicate and the number of digital specialists in Europe is growing, the digital skill gaps still remain. Moreover, while businesses are becoming more digital, e-commerce as a whole is growing slowly. At the same time, the figures show that Europeans use more often public administration services that are available online. These results call for a quick completion of the Digital Single Market and increased investments in digital economy and society (as expressed in the Communication presented on Tuesday). More information on 2018 DESI can be found in the press release and Q&A, and on the Digital Single Market in a timeline and in two factsheets on the deliveries (here and here). (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)

Aides d'État: La Commission conclut que l'avance d'actionnaire offerte par la France à France Télécom (aujourd'hui Orange) en 2002 ne constitue pas une aide d'État

La Commission européenne a conclu que l'engagement de l'État français, en décembre 2002, consistant en une avance d'actionnaire offerte par la France à France Télécom SA (aujourd'hui Orange) ne constituait pas une aide d'Etat. Il ne peut pas être démontré de manière convaincante qu'un grand investisseur privé, en tant qu'actionnaire majoritaire, n'aurait pas fait de même. La décision prise aujourd'hui intervient à la suite du jugement du Tribunal de l'Union européenne du 2 juillet 2015 annulant la décision de la Commission du 2 août 2004. La Commission avait conclu que la ligne de crédit de neuf milliards d'euros offerte à France Telecom en décembre 2002 pouvait être considérée comme un comportement commercial raisonnable, mais placée dans le contexte des déclarations formulées depuis juillet 2002, l'offre ne correspondait pas à ce qu'aurait entrepris un investisseur privé avisé. Le 30 novembre 2016, la Cour de justice a rejeté le pourvoi formé par la Commission contre cet arrêt et a annulé la décision de 2004 de la Commission. De plus amples informations seront disponibles sous le numéro SA.12594 dans le registre des aides d'État figurant sur le site web de la DG Concurrence de la Commission dès que les éventuels problèmes de confidentialité auront été résolus.(Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740; Yizhou Ren – Tel.: +32 229 94889)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control of DiscoverOrg by Carlyle and TA Associates

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over DiscoverOrg, by the Carlyle Group and TA Associates L.P., all of the US. DiscoverOrg is a provider of sales and marketing intelligence tools as well as services to companies. Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. TA Associates is active in the fields of private equity investments through various funds in selected industries. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the lack of horizontal overlaps and vertical links between the activities of the companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8873. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Eurostat: Excédent de 26,9 milliards d'euros du commerce international de biens de la zone euro, et excédent de 11,5 mrds d'euros pour l'UE28 en Mars 2018

D'après les premières estimations pour le mois de mars 2018, les exportations de biens de la zone euro (ZE19) vers le reste du monde se sont établies à 199,9 milliards d'euros, en baisse de 2,9% par rapport à mars 2017 quand elles ont atteint un pic de 205,9 mrds. Les importations depuis le reste du monde ont quant à elles été de 173,0 mrds d'euros, en baisse de 2,5% par rapport à mars 2017 (177,4 mrds). En conséquence, la zone euro a enregistré en mars 2018 un excédent de 26,9 mrds d'euros de son commerce international de biens avec le reste du monde, contre +28,5 mrds en mars 2017. Le commerce intra-zone euro s'est établi à 170,5 mrds d'euros en mars 2018, soit -0,6% par rapport à mars 2017. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse Eurostat à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel.: +32 229 51383)

European Union to co-host the International Conference for The Gambia

On 22 May in Brussels the European Union and the Government of The Gambia will jointly organise the International Conference for The Gambia. The conference will focus on confirming support to The Gambia in its democratic transition, as well as raising additional financial support for the implementation of its National Development Plan. High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica will co-chair the conference together with the President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow. President Barrow will present the country's reform agenda to high-level attendees from the European Union Member States, the international community as well as international organisations. Press statements will take place at 12:30 with Commissioner Mimicaand President Barrow at the VIP Corner and will be broadcasted live on EbS. In the margins of the conference, a Business Forum will take place on 23 May. The forum will bring together interested European, regional and Gambian business representatives for exchanges on sector specific strategies and projects during panel discussions on Energy & Infrastructure, Agricultural Value Chains, and Tourism. The European Union has provided strong political support to The Gambia in its democratic transition, and EU assistance for the period 2017-2020 currently amounts to a total of €225 million. A factsheet on The Gambia is available here. (for more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete in Iran for closer energy ties [Updated on 18/08/2018 at 14:00]



On 19-20 May, Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete will be in Tehran for a series of high level meetings with the Iranian government. The objective of the mission is to show the EU's continued support for the nuclear deal as well as its commitment to protect European investment in Iran, including in the energy sector. The Commissioner will meet with Foreign Minister Zarif, Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation Salehi, Vice-President Kalantari, responsible for environment and climate, the Minister of Petroleum Zanganeh and the Minister of Energy Ardakanian. Ahead of the visit, Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said: “The EU will continue strengthening energy relations with Iran. The European Union has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear related sanctions has not only a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, but also and mainly crucial benefits for the Iranian people. Since the deal was signed in January 2016, it is delivering. In 2017, Iran's trade with the EU stood at close to €20 billion, registering a 60% increase compared with the previous year. The EU stands united in ensuring that it continues to be delivered on. The EU is also determined to act in accordance with its interests and to protect its economic investments.” This will be the third time Commissioner Arias Cañete travels to Iran since the beginning of the Juncker mandate. This visit follows the joint energy agreements signed with Iran in 2016, including on nuclear energy, and the first-ever EU-Iran Business Forum on Sustainable Energy, opened by the Commissioner last year and which gathered more than 50 European energy companies and business associations. Following the conclusion and implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the EU and Iran have resumed bilateral relations and launched cooperation in energy (Joint Statement on Energy and Joint Statement on Nuclear Energy Cooperation). (For more information: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Nicole Bockstaller – Tel.: +32 229 52589

EU Green Week 2018 : helping cities to become better places to live and work

EU Green Week 2018 starts next week with the theme of helping cities to become better places to live and work. Showcasing policy developments on air quality, noise, nature and biodiversity, waste and water management, Green Week will promote participatory approaches to urban development, networking schemes, and tools for sharing best practices, engaging local authorities and citizens, and encouraging them to share their vision of a sustainable future. The week will officially open on 21/5 in Utrecht, Netherlands with a Citizens' dialogue with Commissioner Vella. The Citizens' Dialogue will take place at several locations in the city of Utrecht: Hof van Cartesius, The Griftpark, Botanical Gardens and on an electric bus travelling between these destinations. The high level EU Green Cities Summit will take place in Brussels, 22-24/5 and the week will close on 25/5 in Madrid. In addition, the programme also features events organised by partners around Europe, taking place from the end of April until mid-May. For registration to the Brussels conference and more information here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: + 32 229 56172; Iris Petsa - Tel.: +32 229 93321)

Commissioner Stylianides travels to Cyprus and Spain

On 19 May Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides will be in Cyprus to deliver a speech at the "Climate change International Conference in the Mediterranean and the Middle East: Challenges and Solutions" held in Nicosia. On 21 May Commissioner Stylianides will travel to Madrid to meet with Spanish Minister of Interior, Mr Juan Ignacio Zoido Álvarez, and members of the Spanish Parliament Commission for Home Affairs. Commissioner Stylianides willpresent and exchange views on rescEU – the Commission's proposal to strengthen Europe's ability to deal with disasters in the framework of the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Commissioner Stylianides will also deliver a speech at the independent Nueva Economía Forumon the challenges of Climate Change and EU's rescEU proposal. As a participating state to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Spain assisted European countries in need on several occasions, as in the case of supporting Portugal during the severe forest fire season in 2017.(for more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Le Commissaire Navracsics participe au Conseil Éducation, jeunesse, culture et sport

Mardi et mercredi 22 et 23 mai, la Commission européenne sera représentée au Conseil Éducation, jeunesse, culture et sport par le Commissaire Tibor Navracsics. Mardi, les ministres de l'éducation devraient adopter deux éléments importants de l'Espace européen de l'éducation proposé par la Commission en janvier : des recommandations du Conseil sur les compétences clés pour l'éducation tout au long de la vie et sur la promotion de valeurs communes, de l'éducation inclusive et de la dimension européenne de l'enseignement. Les conclusions du Conseil sur l'évolution vers une vision d'un Espace européen de l'éducation devraient également être adoptées. La Commission présentera mardi 22 mai très prochainement d'autres éléments pour construire l'Espace européen de l'éducation avec un deuxième paquet de mesures. Les ministres débattront aussi du potentiel que représentent les universités pour la croissance régionale et la promotion des compétences entrepreneuriales et innovantes. Les ministres de la jeunesse discuteront des futures priorités de la politique européenne de la jeunesse et adopteront des conclusions sur le rôle des jeunes dans la construction d'une société sûre, cohérente et harmonieuse en Europe. Mercredi, les ministres de la Culture discuteront de la vision à long terme de la contribution de la culture à l'UE après 2020 et adopteront des conclusions sur la nécessité de mettre le patrimoine culturel au premier plan des politiques de l'UE. Les ministres du Sport clôtureront la réunion de deux jours par un débat sur la commercialisation du sport d'élite et la durabilité du modèle européen de sport, avec des conclusions du Conseil visant à promouvoir les valeurs communes de l'UE par le sport. Des conférences de presse auront lieu les deux jours. (Pour plus d'informations Nathalie Vandystadt - Tél .: +32 2 296 70 83, Joseph Waldstein Tél .: +32 2 295 61 84)

La Commissaire Crețu en Roumanie pour parler de développement urbain durable

Lundi et mardi la Commissaire à la politique régionale Corina Crețu sera à Bacău, en Roumanie. Lundi, elle rencontrera la Première Ministre roumaine, Viorica Dăncilă, la ministre chargée des fonds européens, Rovana Plumb et le maire de la ville, Cosmin Necula. La Commissaire participera à une conférence sur le thème des investissements de l'UE dans les projets urbains et visitera deux projets soutenus par les fonds européens. Mardi la Commissaire Crețu participera à un Dialogue Citoyen avec la ministre Rovana Plumb. La Commissaire Crețu a déclaré: "En Roumanie, c'est plus d'un milliard d'euros qui seront investis dans le développement urbain. La Commission se tient prête à aider les autorités du pays pour utiliser au mieux et le plus rapidement possible ces ressources; c'est une opportunité à ne pas manquer pour les villes roumaines." (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Commissioner Gabriel travelling to Milan for a Citizens' Dialogue and talks about digital transformation

Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel will meet in Milan, Italy on Monday local authorities, tech representatives and citizens to discuss progress of the Digital Single Market and digital transformation. On Monday morning she will hold a Citizens' Dialogue in Politecnico di Milano together with MEP Patrizia Toia. In the afternoon she will meet municipality representatives as well as discuss 5G development plan for Milan with Vodafone Group. To encourage women's participation in tech sectors, the Commissioner will host together with the mayor's office a role modelling session "STEMinTheCity" for women interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics studies. She will additionally visit one of Milan's top coworking spaces for digital innovators, the Talent Garden. Later in the evening the Commissioner will be honoured with the "Tecnovisionarie" Prize for her work in promoting women in tech. The award ceremony is organised by the Women&Technologies Association, focussing on the excellence of women in research, technologies, innovation and business. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698)

