In the context of Europe Day, the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will address both the Wallonian and Flemish parliaments of Belgium. This afternoon, he will address members of the Parliament of Wallonia, in Namur. Following last week's unveiling of the long-term European budget, he will explain the priorities proposed by the Commission for a Europe that protects, empowers and defends. He will then meet with the Minister-President of Wallonia, Mr Willy Borsus. Tomorrow, on Europe Day itself, the President will address members of the Flemish Parliament, in Brussels. He will then meet Minister-President Geert Bourgeois. The President's speeches can be followed live on EbS +. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas - Tel .: +32 229 60524, Natasha Bertaud - Tel .: +32 229 67456)

Un enfant sur trois de l'UE a maintenant accès à des gardes d'enfants abordables et de bonne qualité, souligne un rapport de la Commission

Aujourd'hui, la Commission européenne a publié un rapport expliquant comment les États membres ont atteint les objectifs fixés en 2002 par le Conseil européen sur le développement des offres de services concernant les gardes d'enfants en Europe (aussi dénommé les "objectifs de Barcelone"). Le rapport indique que d'une manière générale, l'UE a atteint son objectif visant à assurer une garde de grande qualité et abordable pour tous les enfants âgés de 0 à 3 ans. Avec une moyenne européenne de 86.5%, les pays européens sont aussi sur le point d'atteindre la cible de 90% d'enfants - âgés entre 3 ans et l'âge scolaire obligatoire- qui bénéficient de garde d'enfants. Ces objectifs représentent un point crucial de la stratégie de la Commission européenne qui vise à permettre aux femmes une pleine participation au marché du travail. La Commissaire Vĕra Jourová, commissaire en charge de la justice, des consommateurs et de l'égalité des genres, a déclaré: "Le processus pour atteindre ces objectifs en matière de gardes d'enfants a été trop lent. Des améliorations pour adapter les services de gardes d'enfants aux besoins des familles modernes ont été réalisées, nous devons toutefois poursuive nos efforts. Nous espérons accélérer nos progrès à présent afin que le changement se fasse plus rapidement pour aider les parents qui travaillent." Marianne Thyssen, la commissaire en charge de l'emploi et des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, a ajouté: "J'accueille les progrès effectués par les Etats Membres, en ce qui concerne les services en matière de gardes d'enfants. L'accès à des gardes d'enfants de haute qualité et abordables est l'un des principes du Socle des Droits Sociaux. Des gardes d'enfants de haute qualité et abordables ne sont pas seulement bénéfiques au développement de l'enfant, mais aident également les parents, et notamment les femmes, à entrer ou à revenir sur le marché du travail." Des progrès ont été faits, mais le rapport met en évidence des différences significatives entre les pays de l'UE: 12 Etats Membres ont atteint ou dépassé l'objectif, mais 16 d'entre eux se situent encore au-dessous et leur situation s'est parfois même aggravée. Les améliorations les plus marquantes depuis 2011 ont eu lieu à Malte, en Roumanie et en Estonie. Ces résultats mettent en évidence l'importance d'initiatives telles que la proposition d'équilibre entre vie professionnelle et vie privée de la Commission, visant à permettre aux pères et aux mères de partager équitablement les responsabilités des prises en charge grâce à des standards minimum de congés parentaux, paternels et des pauses-carrières et des conditions de travail flexible. La proposition encourage aussi les États membres à envisager des subventions appropriées, par exemple au travers du Fond Social Européen et du Fond Européen de Développement Régional – pour des mesures qui visent à créer un meilleur équilibre entre la vie privée et la vie professionnelle, incluant les gardes d'enfants. Plus d'informations dans le rapport et les graphiques joints. (Pour plus d'information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083;Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 5865)

EU Nature Action Plan: Commission issues guidance for renewable energy projects

As part of the "EU Action plan for nature, people and the economy" the European Commission has today issued two guidance documents on energy transmission infrastructure and hydropower, explaining the steps that need to be taken under EU nature legislation when such energy projects are prepared. They aim to improve the implementation of the EU biodiversity legislation (Birds and Habitats Directives) on the ground while ensuring a safe, sustainable and affordable energy supply across Europe. Karmenu Vella, Commissioner for Environment, Fisheries and Maritime Affairs, said, “Our objective is to ensure that EU nature laws deliver for nature, people and the economy. Today's guidance documents offer practical recommendations to guarantee that renewable energy developments do not pose further threat to our species, habitats and Natura 2000 sites. By allowing everybody involved in the preparation of renewable energy projects to consider environment early in the process, they will facilitate projects that work with nature, and not against it.” The guidance documents are primarily designed for national authorities and stakeholders involved in the planning and approval of energy projects. They underline the need to take into consideration, early on, the ecological requirements of protected species and habitats and to include, wherever possible, measures to improve their conservation. More information is available here. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: + 32 229 56185; Alexis Perier - Tel.: +32 229 69143)

European Commission and EIB further clarify statistical treatment of Energy Performance Contracts

Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Commission, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are launching a new Practitioner's Guide on the Statistical Treatment of Energy Performance Contracts today. The Guide explains in detail how these contracts work and gives a clear overview of the potential impact on government finances. This will assist public authorities in taking better-informed decisions when preparing and procuring their EPCs. Marianne Thyssen, Commissioner responsible for Eurostat, said: "I am very pleased to launch a new guide today that clarifies how investments in energy efficient infrastructure should be statistically treated. This will help all stakeholders involved in commissioning, financing and undertaking energy performance contracts. This is a win-win for public authorities and private stakeholders, with a clear understanding of the impact on the national budget." Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action, Miguel Arias Cañete, added: "Thanks to this guide, it will be easier for schools, hospitals, and other public buildings - which make up more than 10% of the overall EU building stock – to invest for the purpose of improving energy efficiency. Energy efficiency measures are also an important means to combat energy poverty, which this Commission aims at tackling at the roots." The Guide is also a helpful tool to provide clarity to public and private promoters in the context of the Investment Plan and remove perceived barriers to investment. It follows the Eurostat Guidance note on the revised treatment of Energy Performance Contracts in government accounts, issued in September 2017, and explains its practical application, making use of technical assistance resources from the European Investment Advisory Hub (EIAH). More information is available in this press release. The Practitioner's Guide can be found here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into restructuring support for Romanian National Uranium Company

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether various public support measures from Romania in favour of Compania Nationala a Uraniului SA ('CNU', the National Uranium Company) are in line with EU rules on State aid to companies in difficulty. On 12 June 2017, Romania notified to the Commission a plan for the restructuring of CNU. The restructuring plan foresees around €95 million (RON 441 million) of support to CNU, in the form of grants, subsidies, debt write-off and debt-to-equity conversion. It follows an urgent rescue aid loan of around €13.3 million (RON 62 million) to keep the company afloat, which the Commission temporarily approved on 30 September 2016. EU State aid rules only allow a State intervention for a company in financial difficulty under specific conditions, requiring in particular that the company is subject to a sound restructuring plan to ensure its return to long-term viability, that the company contributes to the cost of its restructuring and that any competition distortions are limited. At this stage, the Commission has doubts that the planned restructuring aid is in line with these conditions. The Commission will now investigate further to find out whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an investigation gives interested third parties the opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE and RO. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Yizhou Ren – Tel.: +32 229 94889)

Rapport sur l'état des relations UE-Tunisie: vers un renforcement du Partenariat Privilégié

Les services de la Commission européenne et le Service européen pour l'action extérieure ont publié aujourd'hui le rapport sur l'état d‘avancement des relations UE-Tunisie, en vue du prochain Conseil d'association UE‑Tunisie du 15 mai 2018, à Bruxelles. Le rapport met en avant l'intensité des échanges à haut niveau, ainsi que du dialogue et de la coopération autour de questions essentielles comme l'employabilité des jeunes et les réformes, la consolidation démocratique et la promotion de la bonne gouvernance – avec le rôle toujours central de la société civile tunisienne, la réponse aux défis sécuritaires communs et la gestion concertée de la migration. «L'UE et la Tunisie sont des partenaires naturels de par leurs liens géographiques, culturels et commerciaux. Nous avons à cœur d'approfondir notre Partenariat Privilégié et l'engagement de l'Union européenne envers une Tunisie démocratique, forte et prospère reste constant. Nous le faisons en particulier en songeant aux aspirations de la jeunesse tunisienne, pour laquelle nous avons lancé un Partenariat pour la Jeunesse en 2016 et que nous sommes en train de renforcer. Les élections municipales du 6 mai, que le gouvernement tunisien nous a invités à observer, ont constitué une étape importante dans la consolidation démocratique du pays et la mise en œuvre de la Constitution de 2014 et ouvrent la voie à un processus de décentralisation ambitieux.» a déclaré la Haute Représentante/Vice-Présidente Federica Mogherini. Le commissaire à la politique européenne de voisinage et aux négociations d'élargissement, Johannes Hahn, a complété: «L'UE continue de mobiliser tous ses instruments de coopération afin d'accompagner la transition politique et socioéconomique en Tunisie. Cet engagement se concrétise, entre autres, par une assistance financière accrue; la Commission européenne a mobilisé 300 millions d'euros sous forme de dons en 2017. La population demande des progrès et des résultats tangibles et la situation économique actuelle nécessite une accélération du processus de réformes institutionnelles et socio-économiques. Dans ce contexte, je me réjouis de la présentation d'une Feuille de route de réformes prioritaires par le Chef du gouvernement tunisien le mois dernier à Bruxelles.» Le rapport fait état du développement accru des relations UE-Tunisie et de l'intensification de leur coopération dans les nombreux domaines de leur Partenariat Privilégié. Le communiqué de presse complet et le rapport sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Lauranne Devillé – Tel.: +32 229 80833; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Citizens' Dialogue with Commissioner Gabriel in Sofia

Tomorrow, on 9 May, on the occasion of Europe Day, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel, will take part in a Citizens' Dialogue in Sofia, Bulgaria. Taking place at Sofia University, the Commissioner will be on stage with Lilyana Pavlova, Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU and Iskra Mihaylova, MEP, Chair of Committee on Regional Development. They will notably talk about the future of youth in digital Europe. The moderator will be TV journalist Peter Georgiev, from the Bulgarian National Television. The Citizens' Dialogue can be followed live on the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria website and via Facebook. (Pour plus d'information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Julia-Henriette Bräuer – Tel.: +32 229 80707)

Commissioner Jourová on official visit to Berlin

Commissioner Jourová will be in Berlin on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 May to meet her counterparts in the new German government and deliver a speech on data protection. On Monday, she will meet Justice Minister, Katherina Barley, the Minister for Family, Senior, Woman and Youth, Franziska Giffey and Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior Helmut Teichmann. She will then deliver a keynote speech to open the 8th European Data Protection days. Finally, she will exchange views with Klaus Müller, the Managing Director of the Association of German consumer protection agencies (VZBV). On Tuesday, she will participate in an extraordinary session of the Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection committee of the Bundestag. She will then meet with Peter Altmaier, Minister of Economy, and Dorothee Bär, Minister for Digitalisation. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083;Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

La commissaire Thyssen rencontre les autorités et partenaires belges dans le cadre du Semestre européen

A l'occasion de la publication des recommandations spécifiques par pays du Semestre européen prévue pour ce mois-ci, Marianne Thyssen, commissaire européenne à l'emploi, aux affaires sociales, aux compétences et à la mobilité des travailleurs, rendra visite à la Belgique le lundi 14 mai. Elle rencontrera d'abord le Premier ministre belge, Charles Michel. La Commissaire rencontrera également les partenaires sociaux, ainsi que le Vice-Premier ministre et Ministre de l'emploi, de l'économie et des consommateurs, Kris Peeters. (Pour plus d'informations: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083;Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Commissioner Crețu in Italy: "Achieving great results with EU investments now to keep a strong cohesion policy in the future"

From Wednesday 9 to Monday 14 May, Commissioner for regional policy Corina Crețu will be in Rome and Florence, Italy. In Rome the Commissioner will meet Pope Francis, as well as Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome and Nicola Zingaretti, President of the Lazio region. In Florence the Commissioner will deliver a speech on solidarity and the EU budget at the 2018 State of the Union conference, participate in a Citizens' Dialogue and meet Enrico Rossi, President of the Tuscany region as well as Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence. The Commissioner will also visit several EU-funded projects. "My visit will focus on the sound and swift implementation of the 2014-2020 EU funds programmes," said the Commissioner ahead of her visit, "because achieving good results now will be key in the negotiations on the future long term EU budget and the future cohesion policy. As always my services and I stand ready to provide all the assistance needed so EU resources can turn into concrete benefits for citizens on the ground." (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Vice-President Dombrovskis in Riga for European Semester Visit

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, is on a European Semester visit in Latvia until 10 May. He meets President Raimonds Vējonis, Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis, Deputy Prime minister and Minister for Economics Arvils Ašerādens and Minister for Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkēvičs. He will also discuss the deepening of Europe's Economic and Monetary Union with the European Affairs Committee of the Parliament, participate in a Citizen's Dialogue dedicated to Europe Day and deliver a keynote speech at the conference "New Challenges in Economic and Business Development – 2018: productivity and economic growth". The visit to Latvia is part of the regular dialogue with Member States on topical economic and social issues in the context of the European Semester. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

