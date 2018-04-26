Discours au Parlement hellénique : le président Juncker exprime sa solidarité et son admiration pour le peuple grec

Le président de la Commission européenne Jean-Claude Juncker s'est adressé aujourd'hui au Parlement hellénique, réuni en session plénière. Il est le tout premier président d'une institution européenne à s'adresser devant cette assemblée.Le Président s'était auparavant longuement entretenu avec le Premier ministre Alexis Tsipras. Le Président Juncker a salué la fin du 3eme et dernier programme de soutien à la Grèce et a assuré vouloir "tout faire pour que la sortie de la Grèce du programme soit la plus claire et la plus nette possible". Il a également souligné l'importance des investissements européens qualifiant "ces soutiens exceptionnels apportés par l'Union européenne sont à la hauteur des défis sans précédent auxquels la Grèce a été confrontée." Le Président a aussi rencontré ce matin le président de la République hellénique Prokopios Pavlopoulos, en présence du commissaire Dimitris Avramopoulos. Le Président a déclaré à cette occasion: "La Grèce n'est pas un pays neutre pour moi, l'idée-même de la démocratie est née ici. C'est ici que l'idée européenne a grandi. La Grèce, plus que tout autre, a façonné le destin de l'Europe. Ainsi je ne pouvais imaginer une seconde que la Grèce pourrait quitter la zone euro". Cette visite, une des nombreuses du Président en Grèce, se conclut ce soir. Le discours du Président devant le Parlement hellénique sera publié ici, la conférence de presse avec le Premier ministre Tsipras est rediffusée ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Margaritis Schinas – Tél.: +32 229 60524; Natasha Bertaud – Tél.: +32 229 67456)

Le marché unique numérique: s'attaquer à la désinformation en ligne grâce à un code de pratiques à l'échelle de l'UE et à de nouvelles règles visant à accroître la transparence et l'équité des plateformes en ligne

La Commission européenne a pris aujourd'hui des mesures pour lutter contre la diffusion de fausses nouvelles et l'impact de la désinformation en ligne en Europe afin d'assurer la protection des valeurs européennes et de la sécurité. La Commission propose un code de pratiques sur la désinformation à l'échelle européenne, ainsi qu'un soutien à un réseau indépendant de vérificateurs de faits et une série de mesures visant à stimuler un journalisme de qualité et à promouvoir l'éducation aux médias. Les récentes révélations de Facebook/Cambridge Analytica sur l'exploitation dans un contexte électoral de données personnelles rappellent opportunément qu'il faut faire plus pour garantir des processus démocratiques résilients. Davantage d'informations sont disponibles dans un communiqué de presse, un memo et une fiche d'information. D'autres informations sur les actions de l'UE pour lutter contre les fausses nouvelles sont aussi en ligne. Également aujourd'hui, la Commission a proposé de nouvelles règles pour une économie des plateformes en ligne plus transparente, fiable et axée sur l'innovation. Le règlement contribuera à un meilleur fonctionnement du marché unique numérique conformément aux annonces du 13 septembre 2017 faites lors du discours sur l'état de l'Union l'état de l'Union du président Jean-Claude Juncker visant à «garantir un environnement commercial équitable, prévisible, durable et fiable dans l'économie en ligne». La proposition d'aujourd'hui s'attaque aux clauses contractuelles et aux pratiques commerciales déloyales ou non transparentes identifiées dans les relations entre plateformes et leurs utilisateurs professionnels. L'objectif est de créer un environnement commercial équitable, transparent et prévisible pour les petites entreprises et les commerçants lors de l'utilisation de plateformes en ligne telles que des places de marché en ligne, des boutiques d'applications ou des moteurs de recherche pour développer leurs activités. Davantage d'informations sont disponibles dans un communiqué de presse, un memo et une fiche d'information. La conférence de presse des commissaires Gabriel et King de ce matin peut être suivie sur EbS. (Pour plus d'information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund Tel.: +32 229 550698; Julia-Henriette Bräuer – Tel.: +32 229 80707)

Vaccination: Commission calls for stronger EU cooperation against preventable diseases

Today, the Commission is issuing a set of recommendations for how the EU can strengthen cooperation in the fight against diseases that can be prevented with vaccines. This follows President Juncker's call, in his 2017 State of the Union address, for action to increase vaccination coverage and to ensure that everyone in the EU has access to vaccines. ''Vaccination is one of the most powerful and cost-effective public health measures developed in the 20th century. As a medical doctor, I find it disheartening to witness children dying because of low uptake, vaccine hesitancy, or vaccine shortages. Infectious diseases are not confined within national borders. One Member State's immunisation weakness puts the health and security of citizens at risk across the EU. Cooperating in this area is in all of our interests. Protect our children, vaccinate!" said Commissioner Andriukaitis. Vaccination saves between 1 and 3 million lives worldwide every year. Press release is available in all languages here as well as a detailed Q&A. (For more information: Anca Paduraru – Tel.: +32 229 91269; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel.: +32 229 87624)

EU mobilises strong international commitment at the Brussels II Conference “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”

Over the past two days, the EU and the UN have co-chaired the Brussels II Conference “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”. The Conference brought together delegations from over 85 countries, international organisations and civil society, who collectively committed to continued engagement and support for a UN-led political solution in Syria and for Syrians and the neighbouring countries. At thejoint EU-UN press conferenceyesterday, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini said: “There was common ground in reconfirming that there is no military solution to the war in Syria and that there is a need, recognised by everybody, to relaunch the political process. There is also agreement on the key role of the UN in leading this process to ensure that the political process is meaningful, inclusive, and represents all Syrians in intra-Syrian talks, and that this takes place in line with the UNSC resolutions already adopted”. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, concluded the Conference announcing the global commitment of €3.5 billion for 2018, as well as multi-year pledges of €2.7 billion for 2019-2020. The EU and Member States contributed with €4,8 billion out of the €6.2 billion pledged until 2020, which corresponds to some 77% of all funds pledged during the Conference. The Commission itself pledged new funding of €560 million for 2019 for assisting refugees inside Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, thus maintaining the level of its engagement. This reconfirms the EU as the leading donor for the Syria crisis. Commissioner for Enlargement Negotiations and Neighbourhood policy Johannes Hahn highlighted that: “Creating and maintaining perspectives for a decent life beyond war is a focus of the EU efforts. The only way forward is to foster inclusive economic growth in the countries hosting Syrian refugees, not just for this moment but for the longer term: creating job opportunities and better education, fostering an atmosphere of confidence for investors, improving the business climate and investing in individuals. The EU is more than a donor. It is also a partner on the pathway towards economic recovery, building a better future for the region”. The co-chairs, supported by all the participants, adopted a Joint Declaration including specific annexes on the pledging commitment and on supporting the resilience of host countries (Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey). The Joint Declaration reflects the breadth of the continued international community's engagement for Syrians and neighbouring countries for the coming years. This includes both significant political and financial support and will be accompanied by renewed, coordinated and collective efforts for securing a peaceful future for Syrians, as well as regional stability. Footages of both day one and day two of the Conferenceare available online. Main results are available here. For more information on the Conference, visit the dedicatedwebsite. For further insight into the EU response to the Syria crisis, see here. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic - Tel.: +32 229 86570; Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322 ; Lauranne Devillé – Tel.: +32 229-80833; Alceo Smerilli– Tel.: + 32 229 64887; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.:+32 229 69140)

Juncker Plan supports wind farm project in Aragón, Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a new agreement in Spain with the backing of the Juncker Plan's European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI). The EIB is lending €50 million in financing to Forestalia Renovables for the construction of nine new wind farms in the region of Aragón. An additional €120 million is coming from the private sector. Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said: "The European Commission welcomes the financing of these nine wind farms in Aragón. Europe will always endeavour to support projects that invest in the transition to clean energy and job creation. Investing in renewables means investing in quality jobs. Spain has the potential to be the benchmark for renewable energies and sustainable long-term job creation. These projects provide an example of this potential and they will certainly not be the last". (Full press release is found here . For more information Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commission calls out to innovators to develop early warning system for epidemics

The European Commission launched a €5 million prize to find the best solution for setting up a scalable, reliable and cost-effective early warning system for epidemics. By use of Copernicus and GEOSS earth observation data the system shall be able to forecast and monitor outbreaks of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, zika, dengue or yellow fever. Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas said: "Every year there are over one million reported deaths from vector-borne diseases globally. Their societal impact is significant, often causing disability, stigmatisation and exacerbating poverty. This EIC prize will be a launchpad for innovators to find solutions that help prevent future outbreaks and improve life quality." The competition is one of six Horizon Prizes part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) pilot and run under Horizon 2020, the EU's Research and Innovation Framework Programme. The winning solution will provide an early warning capability to support existing elimination efforts and to help mitigate the impact of infectious diseases on local, regional and global scales (more information in a news item). This announcement is very timely. As part of the Digital Single Market strategy, the Commission presented yesterday initiatives on digitising the healthcare system. They focus on securing citizens' access to their healthcare data and the possibility to share it across borders. The use of larger data enables a more personalised diagnosis and medical treatment and improves the research and anticipation of epidemics. In this way the Commission boosts the digital transformation of healthcare and puts citizens at the centre of it (see Q&A). (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040; Maud Noyon – Tel. +32 229 80379)

Trade: European Commission puts in place an import surveillance system for aluminium

The European Commission has introduced today a prior surveillance system for imports of aluminium products. In response to the new US import tax of 10% announced on 8 March and the potential diversion of trade to the EU market, this measure will allow the EU to closely monitor import trends in aluminium. The products covered by the surveillance therefore mirror the products covered by the US measures. Surveillance has purely statistical purpose and does not affect trade flows. It will however allow the EU to anticipate any trade surges and, if necessary, allow the Commission to act in a timely and WTO-compatible manner to prevent economic damage for EU producers. Companies that intend to import into the EU aluminium products covered by the surveillance measures will now have to request an import license. The licence will be granted automatically whilst giving the Commission a better real-time overview of trade flows. A similar surveillance system has already been in place and proven useful for steel products. It was introduced in June 2016 in reaction to the global steel overcapacity situation. Thanks to the data collected through the import surveillance for steel, the Commission was able to open on 26 March an investigation that might lead to introduction of safeguard measures. If confirmed, this would be one of the three announced potential EU responses to the recent US import restrictions. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Space: new Copernicus satellite can track ocean waste and wildfires

Yesterday evening the seventh satellite (Sentinel-3B) from the Copernicus Earth observation programme was successfully sent into orbit, with the mission to monitor changing land, atmosphere and oceans. With these new services, the Commission continues to deliver on its Space Strategy for Europe. Elżbieta Bieńkowska, Commissioner for Internal market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said: "This new satellite will deliver valuable images of how our oceans and land are changing. This will not only speed up the response to natural disasters but also create new business opportunities. Earth observation is a larger market than you would think – a driver for research discoveries, a provider of highly skilled jobs and a developer of innovative services and applications." The satellite will provide measurements to monitor aquatic biological productivity and marine pollution, to map sea-level change and to forecast the sea state for efficient and safe ship routing. The mission also delivers unique and timely information about changing land cover, vegetation, urban heat islands, and for tracking wildfires. With this new launch, the EU is meeting the demands of a rapidly growing global market for space enabled applications. Copernicus data is provided free of charge and without restrictions on access. For more information, read the news item and visit the Copernicus website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: +32 229 56182; Maud Noyon – Tel. +32 229-80379; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

La politique de Cohésion investit dans un réseau ferroviaire moderne en Hongrie

249,5 millions d'euros du Fonds de Cohésion sont investis dans le développement de la ligne de chemin de fer entre Szajol et Debrecen, la deuxième ville du pays, dans la région de la Grande Plaine septentrionale. Le projet cofinancé par l'UE concerne plus particulièrement la modernisation de la section entre les communes de Püspökladány et Ebes. La Commissaire à la politique régionale Corina Creţu a commenté: "L'UE finance un meilleur réseau ferroviaire en Hongrie, au sein d'un réseau stratégique de transport paneuropéen. Grâce à l'UE, les habitants de la région gagneront en temps de trajet, en sécurité et en confort de voyage sur la ligne. Parce que ce projet promeut une mobilité propre dans la région, ils bénéficieront aussi à terme d'une meilleure qualité de l'air." Le projet devrait être achevé en 2020.La section fait partie du corridor Rhin-Danube du Réseau Transeuropéen de Transport (RTE-T). (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of joint venture between Viohalco and Koramic

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the creation of a joint venture between ElvalHalcor of Greece (controlled by Viohalco of Belgium) and NedZink of the Netherlands (controlled by Koramic of Belgium). The joint venture will be active in developing the production in the area of titanium zinc, by increasing the production capacity of NedZink's lines and combining the long-term experience of NedZink in zinc rolling with that of ElvaHalcor in continuous melting, casting and rolling of zinc as well as other metals. Viohalco is active in the manufacturing and sale of products, including copper, aluminium and steel for the construction industry, in particular copper elements for roofing and rainwater systems; and aluminium elements for roofing systems, facades and rainwater systems steel sandwich panels. Koramic invests in industrial and commercial companies, real estate investment and development, private equity and treasury activities, in particular the production of rolled zinc products for roofing systems and rainwater systems, mainly conducted through NedZink. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of the limited overlap between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8859. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Eurostat: Le taux de chômage au niveau régional dans l'UE a baissé en 2017

Plus de 80% des régions (selon la classification NUTS 2) que compte l'Union européenne (UE) ont vu leur taux de chômage des personnes âgées de 15 à 74 ans diminuer en 2017 par rapport à 2016 et environ 60% ont enregistré un recul d'au moins 0,5 point de pourcentage. Toutefois, les taux de chômage régionaux sont toujours marqués par de fortes disparités entre régions de l'UE. En réaction à ces chiffres, la commissaire chargée de l'emploi, des affaires sociales, des compétences et de la mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, a dit: "Le taux de chômage de l'UE a baissé à un rythme soutenu et il est maintenant à son niveau le plus bas depuis septembre 2008. Ce progrès est particulièrement significatif pour le chômage des jeunes. Cependant, en ce qui concerne les chiffres du chômage régional, des disparités considérables persistent. C'est pourquoi nous avons besoin d'initiatives telles que le Socle européen des droits sociaux qui vise à favoriser la convergence vers de meilleures conditions de vie et de travail dans toute l'Union, et ce avec le soutien des fonds européens." Plus d'informations ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Preparation of the Eurogroup and ECOFIN meetings, 27-28 April 2018

Vice-President Dombrovskis and Commissioner Moscovici will represent the European Commission at the Eurogroup and informal ECOFIN meetings taking place in Sofia on 27 and 28 April.The Eurogroup will take stock of progress made on the ongoing fourth review of the stability support programme for Greece. The Eurogroup will also be briefed by the institutions on the key topics that are relevant to the successful completion of the programme. The Chair of the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, Danièle Nouy, will present the ECB's banking supervision activities since January 2017 to the Eurogroup and the Chair of the Single Resolution Board, Elke König, will inform the Eurogroup of the Board's ongoing activities. There will also be a thematic discussion on growth and jobs, with a specific focus on wage dynamics. Commissioner Moscovici will participate in the press conference following the meeting. At the first session of the ECOFIN meeting starting on Friday, Ministers will discuss the deepening of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), including the completion of the Banking Union and the future of the European Stability Mechanism. In the afternoon, Ministers are expected to exchange views on the strengthening of economic convergence among EU Member States based on lessons learned from the past. A discussion is also planned on how to further reduce fragmentation within the Capital Markets Union, on the basis of the measures already proposed by the Commission, as well as new initiatives in the pipeline. Vice-President Dombrovskis will participate in the press conference following this first session. On Saturday morning the focus switches to taxation policy as Ministers will be invited to discuss the future of corporate taxation in the EU, including the challenges created by the digitalisation of the economy. This debate follows Commission proposals for anoverhaul of corporate tax rules for multinational companieswithin the Union, as well as proposals to ensure thefair taxation of the digital economy. An exchange of views will also be held on how to build trust and exchange of information between tax administrations in the EU. A press conference with Commissioner Moscovici will follow the end of the ECOFIN meeting on Saturday. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Annikky Lamp– Tel.: +32 229 56151; Enda McNamara – Tel.: +32 229 64976, Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vice-President Ansip in Germany for ministerial meetings to discuss Digital Single Market

Today and tomorrow, Vice-President Andrus Ansip visits Berlin to meet with government representatives and members of the German Bundestag. He will also attend an event at the European Commission Representation on Artificial Intelligence. From today at 12:00 (CEST), the Vice-President meets first with the Head of the Federal Chancellery Helge Braun and thereafter with the Minister of the Economy Peter Altmaier to discuss progress in building the Digital Single Marketand in particular pending proposals on online privacy, cybersecurity, free flow of non-personal data and eGovernment. Later in the day, he will join an extraordinary session of the Committee for the Digital Agenda of the Deutscher Bundestagto speak about the digital future of Europe. Tomorrow at 10:00 (CEST), Vice-President Ansip will attend an event at the European Commission Representation Office to discuss the Commission's recent proposals about data and artificial intelligence. For more information on artificial intelligence see the latest press release. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 550698)

Visite de la Commissaire Jourová au Luxembourg et participation à un Dialogue Citoyen

La Commissaire Jourová sera au Luxembourg jeudi et vendredi pour une visite officielle et où elle participera à un dialogue citoyen. Le jeudi, elle s'entretiendra avec le Président de la Cour de Justice de l'Union européenne, Koen Lenaerts, et avec le Vice-Premier Ministre, Ministre de l'Économie, Etienne Schneider. Elle discutera de la protection des consommateurs avec les représentants de l'Union luxembourgeoise des consommateurs (ULC) et le Centre européen des Consommateurs (CEC). Elle s'entretiendra également avec Mme Lydia Mutsch, Ministre de la Santé, Ministre de l'Égalité des chances, avec laquelle elle participera à un évènement dédié aux "Girls in ICT". Le vendredi, la Commissaire rencontrera M. Felix Braz, Ministre de la Justice et ils visiteront ensemble le siège du futur parquet européen. Elle se rendra ensuite à la Chambre des Députés, où elle s'entretiendra avec la Commission des Affaires internationales et européennes, la Commission juridique et la Commission de l'enseignement supérieur. Avec le Ministre Félix Braz, elle participera à un Dialogue Citoyen à l'Université de Luxembourg sur le sujet de la liberté et de la sécurité des citoyens qui peut être suivi en direct entre 12h30 et 14h. Enfin, la Commissaire rencontrera le Président de la Cour des Comptes de l'Union européenne, Klaus-Heiner Lehne. (Pour plus d'informations:Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

Commissioner Thyssen opens 3rd Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth

Tomorrow, Friday 27 April, Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen open the third Annual Convention for Inclusive Growth in Brussels, Belgium. This year's edition will focus on the roll-out of the European Pillar of Social Rights. The Convention will be an opportunity for the Commissioner to discuss how to make the Pillar a reality on the ground with representatives from national authorities, and civil society representatives from all around Europe. Ahead of the Convention, Commissioner Thyssen recalled:"Two years ago, the Pillar was still an idea in our minds, an audacious thought. One year ago, the Pillar was a proposal on paper. Last November, it was proclaimed by all of Europe's leaders. Now it is time to turn the Pillar into a practical and concrete reality, for all Europeans. So let's roll up our sleeves and get to work!" The Convention was created at the initiative of Commissioner Thyssen to revamp the dialogue between civil society and the European Commission on social and employment issues. This year, delegates will discuss different tools to implement the Pillar, such as funding, the EU Semester, tools to encourage adult learning and skills development, social services as well as the link between the Pillar and the Sustainable Development Goals. The full programme of the Convention can be found here. (For more information:Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Valdis Dombrovskis in Sofia for the European Semester visit

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, is on a European Semester visittoBulgaria today. He meets President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Dimitar Radev, Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. The Vice-President will also hold a Citizens' Dialogue with Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, focussing on euro accession, and will deliver a keynote at Financial Forum Innovations 2018.The visit to Bulgaria is part of the regular dialogue with Member States on topical economic and social issues in the context of the European Semester. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Annikky Lamp– Tel.: +32 229 56151; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Vice-President Katainen in the United States to discuss artificial intelligence and innovation

Vice-President Jyrki Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, will be in the United States from 26 - 30 April to present the EU's views on artificial intelligence and the future of Europe, notably at Stanford University and the Milken Institute. In San Francisco he will participate in a seminar discussion on artificial intelligence at the Stanford University Research Institute in Palo Alto. He will also attend a roundtable conversation with EIT DIGITAL. Vice-President Katainen will visit Applied Materials chipmaker campus in Palo Alto to debate how the circular economy, big data and digital skills contribute to innovation. In Los Angeles, Vice-President Katainen will participate in the Milken Institute's Global Conference 2018. He will speak in the panel discussion Europe: Past Tense, Future Perfect?, touching on burning issues such as trade and investment, innovation, scale-ups and Europe's vision for artificial intelligence. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 229 50055; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commissioner Malmström meeting Finnish civil society to discuss trade

Commissioner Cecilia Malmström is today in Helsinki, Finland, where she will participate, together with Ms Anne-Mari Virolainen, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, in a Citizens' dialogue. The Commissioner will engage in open discussions with members of the public, as well as with representatives of Finnish civil society, non-governmental organisations and businesses on the subject of "the EU as a leader of rules-based multilateral trading system". The discussion will be streamed via Facebook live starting at 15:00 CET. The Commissioner will also use this occasion to have a bilateral discussion with Minister Virolainen. In addition, the programme of the visit to Finland includes a meeting with the Finnish Parliament's Grand Committee, and contacts with Finnish business representatives.(For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

