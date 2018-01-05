Commissioner Stylianides to meet with Ministers of Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Belgium on rescEU, the EU's civil protection proposal

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianidesmeets today with the Interior Minister of Luxembourg, Mr Dan Kersch. He will subsequently travel to the Netherlands to meet with the Dutch Minister of Justice and Security, Mr Ferdinand Grapperhaus, on 8 January, before meeting the Belgian Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Security and Home Affairs in charge of Urban Policy and State Buildings, Mr Jan Jambon, on 9 January. During the meetings the Commissioner will present and discuss rescEU, the Commission's ambitious new plan to strengthen Europe's ability to deal with natural disasters. A more robust civil protection mechanism will enable the EU to better support all Member States in responding to natural and man-made disasters. The Commission proposal was announced on 23 November 2017 and focuses on two strands of action: 1) Strengthening European response capacities: rescEU and 2) Stepping up disaster prevention and preparedness. The proposal also aims to simplify administrative procedures in order to reduce the time needed to deploy life-saving assistance. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge Hotel par Starwood Capital Group et Accor-Pannonia Hotels

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition du contrôle en commun de Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge Hotel par Starwood Capital Group et Accor-Pannonia Hotels. Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge Hotel est un hôtel de luxe (5 étoiles) situé à Budapest, Hongrie. Starwood Capital Group est une société d'investissement dont le siège social est situé aux Etats-Unis et dont l'activité principale est l'immobilier international. Accor-Pannonia est une société immatriculée en Hongrie qui détient et gère des hôtels en Hongrie. Elle appartient à un groupe de sociétés contrôlé par Accor S.A situé en France. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence compte tenu de son impact limité sur la structure du marché. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.8718. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Eurostat: Novembre 2017 comparé à octobre 2017 - Les prix à la production industrielle en hausse de 0,6% dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28

En novembre 2017 par rapport à octobre 2017, les prix à la production industrielle ont augmenté de 0,6% tant dans la zone euro (ZE19) que dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En octobre 2017, les prix avaient crû de 0,4% dans les deux zones. En novembre 2017 par rapport à novembre 2016, les prix à la production industrielle ont progressé de 2,8% dans la zone euro et de 3,1% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est en ligne ici. (Pour plus d'information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maud Noyon – Tel.: +32 229 80379; Victoria von Hammerstein – Tel.: +32 229 55040)

Eurostat: Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro en baisse à 1,4%

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro est estimé à 1,4% en décembre 2017, contre 1,5% en novembre 2017, selon une estimation rapide publiée par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. S'agissant des principales composantes de l'inflation de la zone euro, l'énergie devrait connaître le taux annuel le plus élevé en décembre (3,0%, comparé à 4,7% en novembre), suivie de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (2,1%, comparé à 2,2% en novembre), des services (1,2%, stable comparé à novembre) et des biens industriels hors énergie (0,5%, comparé à 0,4% en novembre). Un communiqué de presse est en ligne ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Juliana Dahl – Tel.: +32 229 59914)

Commissioner Oettinger launches High-Level conference on "Shaping Our Future – Designing the Next MFF"

Ahead of the College debate on the European Union's long-term budget, the Commissioner for Budget and Human resources, Günther H. Oettinger launches a High-Level conference on "Shaping Our Future – Designing the Next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)", which is hosted by the European Political Strategy Centre (EPSC), the Commission's in-house think tank on 8 and 9 January. This conference opens the final stretch of preparing the next multi annual financial framework, before the Leaders' informal meeting in February and the Commission's proposal which will be presented in May 2018. The full programme and the list of the high-profile speakers including, from the Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker, Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competition, Jyrki Katainen and Commissioner for Regional Policy, Corina Crețu can be found here. The conference will take place in the Commission's Charlemagne building. Registrations are now closed but accredited journalists can register on the day of the conference and the event can be followed online on EbS. During the conference, you can share your views by using the hashtag #EUBudget on Twitter. (For more information: Alexander Winterstein – Tel.: +32 229 93265; Maria Sarantopoulou – Tel.: +32 229 13740, Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

