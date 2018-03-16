L'Union européenne octroie 50 millions d'euros en soutien au secteur de la sécurité au Liban

L'Union européenne a annoncé un montant de 50 millions d'euros d'aide au secteur de la sécurité au Liban, dans le cadre de l'engagement européen de longue date en faveur de la stabilité et de la sécurité du pays. De cette somme, 46,6 millions d'euros sont consacrés à la promotion de l'Etat de droit, l'amélioration de la sécurité et la lutte contre le terrorisme jusqu'en 2020, et 3,5 millions d'euros à la sécurité de l'aéroport international de Beyrouth - Rafic Hariri. La Haute Représentante/Vice-Présidente Federica Mogherini a annoncé ce financement au cours de la réunion ministérielle Rome II sur le soutien aux forces armées libanaises et aux forces de sécurité intérieures, qui a eu lieu hier à Rome. Elle a déclaré: «Le Liban peut compter sur le partenariat de longue date avec l'Union européenne pour faire face aux défis auxquels il est actuellement confronté, en matière d'aide humanitaire ou de coopération au développement, mais aussi sur le plan de l'économie et de la sécurité. Avec ce nouveau soutien, l'UE confirme une fois encore son engagement en faveur de la sécurité et du renforcement des institutions du Liban, qui sont essentiels pour garantir la stabilité et l'unité du pays, dans l'intérêt du peuple libanais et de la région toute entière». Ce soutien s'inscrit dans le cadre de l'assistance globale de l'UE au secteur de la sécurité au Liban, avec plus de 85 millions d'euros investis dans l'ensemble du secteur depuis 2006. Les activités de l'UE incluent l'aide au renforcement des capacités des forces de sécurité libanaises, la gestion intégrée des frontières, la surveillance civile et l'atténuation des menaces chimiques, biologiques, radiologiques et nucléaires ainsi que le déminage. Le communiqué de presse complet est disponible ici ainsi que les remarques de la Haute Représentante/Vice-Présidente lors de la réunion ministérielle et la déclaration finale des participants. (Pour plus d'informations: Catherine Ray – Tel.: +32 229 69921; Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887; Lauranne Devillé – Tel.: +32 229 80833)

Startup Europe connects European ecosystems and supports scale up expansion

Over 200 founders, policy makers and project managers will attend the very first Startup Europe "Campfire" in Paris next Monday 19 March. This Campfire will see the official launch of the new Startup Europe for Growth projects whose aim is that startups and tech entrepreneurs achieve market success. The event itself will focus on new opportunities for startups and on the role of governments on, for example, unlocking access to markets for founders through policy, collaboration and partnerships. The Startup Europe Campfire is also the excellent moment to announce the 2018 edition of the European Maker Week that will take place on 12-19 May. On this occasion, Vice-President Andrus Ansip in charge of the Digital Single Market said: "The Maker Movement represents a new way of allowing people – anyone - to become an entrepreneur, using the right technology even without specific training. Its approach to creativity will help build bridges between innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises, in turn helping Europe's startups to grow, expand and succeed. I am sure that this year's European Maker Week will be another success story, I wish the makers of Europe success – and fun". During the upcoming European Maker Week, key stakeholders in each local community will be able to discuss the role of the Maker Movement in areas such as education, entrepreneurship, workforce development, manufacturing, community revitalisation and community-based problem solving. They can already register their events. The European Maker Week is an initiative promoted by European Commission and implemented by Maker Faire Rome in collaboration with Startup Europe. A factsheet on Startup Europe is available here and you can find more information here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Julia-Henriette Bräuer – Tel.: +32 229 80707)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle indication géographique protégée du Portugal

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription de l' «Amêndoa coberta de Moncorvo» dans le registre des indications géographiques protégées (IGP). L'«Amêndoa Coberta de Moncorvo» est un produit de confiserie obtenu à partir d'amandes douces grillées et enrobées d'une pâte de sucre et fabriqué dans la commune de Torre de Moncorvo dans le nord-est du Portugal. Les amandes ainsi préparées peuvent être blanches, au chocolat ou nature (appelées alors «peladinhas»). Elles sont particulièrement populaires pendant la période de Pâques. Le mode de fabrication est resté hautement traditionnel et artisanal et les femmes se consacrant à la production de l'«Amêndoa Coberta de Moncorvo» sont appelées "cobrideiras". Ces dernières années, différentes actions de formation ont été mises en place à Torre de Moncorvo en vue de transmettre ce savoir-faire à de nouvelles «cobrideiras» et de communiquer aux jeunes générations l'intérêt pour cette activité. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1425 produits déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (pour plus d'information: Enrico Brivio – Tel: +32 2 29 56172; Clémence Robin – Tel: +32 229 52 509)

Banking regulation: Commission launches consultation on the finalisation of Basel III

Today the Commission Services are launching an exploratory consultation on the last piece of banking regulatory reform that was launched at international level during the financial crisis and which was agreed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in December 2017. The consultation aims to gather views from interested parties on the potential impact that amendments may have on the EU banking sector and the wider economy, as well as to highlight possible implementation challenges. Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President responsible for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, said: "EU banking regulation must provide a foundation for a stable banking system that supports the European economy. International cooperation in this matter is crucial to ensure financial stability and a level playing field for banks globally. The measures that were agreed by the Basel Committee represent the last major piece of the regulatory reform that was launched in the wake of the financial crisis. It is now essential that all major jurisdictions implement all elements of this agreement. The Commission will now carry out a thorough and detailed impact assessment and today's targeted consultation is the first step.” The implementation of this agreement in the EU would require amendments to current banking regulations, in particular the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). Before considering such amendments, the Commission will carry out a thorough impact assessment, in accordance with its Better Regulation agenda. The results of this consultation will inform the Commission's overall assessment. Respondents are encouraged to provide as much evidence as possible using this link. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

Aides d'Etat: la Commission approuve le régime belge de compensation des coûts indirects des émissions liés au système d'échange de quotas d'émission de gaz à effet de serre

La Commission européenne a autorisé, en vertu des règles de l'UE relatives aux aides d'État, un régime belge visant à accorder aux entreprises grandes consommatrices d'énergie une compensation partielle pour les prix de l'électricité plus élevés découlant des coûts indirects des émissions liés au système d'échange de quotas d'émission de gaz à effet de serre (SEQE) de l'UE. Le régime couvre la période 2017-2020, avec un budget prévisionnel de 17,5 millions d'euros. La mesure bénéficie aux entreprises installées en région wallonne et actives dans certains secteurs particulièrement exposés à la concurrence internationale. L'objective de la mesure est d'éviter une augmentation du niveau global des émissions de gaz à effet de serre qu'engendreraient des délocalisations d'entreprises dans des pays hors de l'UE ayant une législation environnementale moins stricte. La compensation prendra la forme d'un paiement direct aux entreprises éligibles, l'année suivant celle au cours de laquelle les coûts ont été supportés. Plus d'informations seront disponibles sur le site internet de la DG Concurrence, dans le registre des aides d'État sous le numéro SA.49630. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Diamond Transmission Partners by Diamond Transmission Corporation and Infrared Capital Partners

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Diamond Transmission Partners BBE (Holding) Limited by Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited ("DTC") and Infrared Capital Partners Limited ("IRCP"), all of the UK. Diamond Transmission Partners is an offshore transmission owner for the 'Burbo Bank Extension offshore windfarm, active in the transmission of electricity from this windfarm to the UK's national electricity transmission system. It is currently solely controlled by DTC, a holding company with activities in the electricity transmission sector. IRCP is an infrastructure investment management company active in financial advice and managing investments on behalf of investment funds. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because there are no overlaps between the companies' activities. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8728. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Maersk Product Tankers by APMH Invest and Mitsui

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Maersk Product Tankers A/S of Denmark by APMH Invest A/S of Denmark and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. of Japan. Maersk Product Tankers A/S is active in the maritime tramp vessel sector for the transport of liquid bulk products, specifically refined oil products and certain chemicals. APMH Invest A/S is a holding company with interests in banking, infrastructure and financial investments in fixed income and securities. Mitsui & Co., Ltd is pursuing business that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing through to the development of major infrastructure and other projects. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited impact it would have on the market. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8697. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Concentrations: la Commission autorise l'acquisition de DRT par Ardian

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques SA (DRT) par Ardian France SA, toutes deux basées en France. DRT est une société active dans la fabrication de dérivés de résine de pin. Ardian est une société d'investissement privé indépendante qui gère des actifs en Europe, en Amérique du Nord et en Asie. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.8810. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Schoeller Allibert by Brookfield and Schoeller Industries

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the joint acquisition of Schoeller Allibert of the Netherlands by Schoeller Industries, also of the Netherlands and Brookfield, of Canada. Schoeller Allibert is a manufacturer of returnable plastic packaging for material handling. Schoeller Industries belongs to the Schoeller group and is active in returnable packaging solutions, supply chain systems and intellectual property services. Brookfield is a global asset manager. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited overlaps between the companies' activities and the presence of several alternative competitors. The operation was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8795. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Eurostat: Job vacancy rate at 2.0% in both euro area and EU28

The job vacancy rate in the euro area (EA19) was 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 1.9% recorded in the previous quarter and from 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the EU28, the job vacancy rate was 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017, stable compared with the previous quarter, but up from 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016. A Eurostat press release is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Eurostat: Annual inflation down to 1.1% in the euro area

Euro area annual inflation rate was 1.1% in February 2018, down from 1.3% in January. In February 2017, the rate was 2.0%. European Union annual inflation was 1.3% in February 2018, down from 1.6% in January. A year earlier the rate was 2.0%. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. A Eurostat press release is available here. (For more information:Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

Eurostat: Annual growth in labour costs at 1.5% in euro area

Hourly labour costs rose by 1.5% in the euro area (EA19) and by 2.3% in the EU28 in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2017, hourly labour costs increased by 1.6% and 2.2% respectively. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. A Eurostat press release is available here. (For more information: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Commissioner Avramopoulos in Niger for Ministerial Conference Against Migrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos is in Niamey, Niger today to participate in the Conference Against Migrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking with Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs of countries from the European Union, the Sahel region, West Africa and North Africa. Participants include delegations from France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mali and Mauritania. Hosted by the Nigerien Minister of Interior, the conference is an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on migration and follow-up to the leaders meeting held in France in August 2017. A joint statement will be issued this afternoon and will be available here. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 2 296 74 56; Tove Ernst – Tel.: +32 229 86764; Markus Lammert – Tel.: +32 229 58602)

Vice-President Katainen in Helsinki, Monday 19 March



Vice-President Katainen, responsible for Jobs, Growth, Investment and Competitiveness, travels to Helsinki, Finland, on Monday 19 March. He will visit the EPIQUS Social Impact Bond Project in Vantaato with journalists. The project, which is supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), provides fast-track integration training and job-matching for migrants and refugees. Also during his visit, the Vice-President will attend a hearing by the Finnish Parliament's Education and Culture Committee on "Multiannual Financial Framework Post 2020 – reforming the framework programme on research and innovation". In addition, Vice-President Katainen will meet Mr Samu Konttinen, CEO of F-Secure and Mr Mikko Hyppönen, Chief Research Officer of F-Secure to discuss cyber threats, dual-use products and F-Secure strategy. He will meet Mr Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of both F-Secure and the Nokia Board of Directors, to discuss artificial intelligence. The Vice-President will also meet with Mr Petteri Orpo, Minister of Finance, and Mr Jyri Häkämies, CEO Confederation of Finnish Industries. Furthermore, he will deliver a keynote address at a seminar on the Future of European Defence, organized by the Advisory Board for Defence Information, where he will present EU defence cooperation and its future. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

