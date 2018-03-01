Une Europe qui protège: la Commission renforce la réponse de l'UE pour lutter contre le contenu illégal en ligne

Dans sa communication de septembre 2017 sur la lutte contre le contenu illicite en ligne, la Commission européenne s'est engagée à suivre les progrès déployés dans la lutte contre le contenu illicite en ligne et à évaluer si des mesures supplémentaires sont nécessaires pour assurer la détection et la suppression rapides et proactives de ce type de contenu en ligne, y compris d'éventuelles mesures législatives visant à compléter le cadre réglementaire existant. À titre de suivi, la Commission recommande aujourd'hui un ensemble de mesures opérationnelles - assorties des garde-fous nécessaires - que les entreprises et les États membres devront prendre pour renforcer encore ce travail avant de déterminer s'il sera nécessaire de proposer une législation. Le Vice-président pour le marché unique numérique, Andrus Ansip, a déclaré: "Les plateformes en ligne sont en train de devenir la principale passerelle d'accès aux informations, de sorte qu'elles ont la responsabilité de fournir un environnement sécurisé à leurs utilisateurs. Nous avons encore besoin de réagir plus rapidement contre la propagande terroriste et d'autres contenus illégaux qui constituent une menace sérieuse pour la sécurité, la sûreté et les droits fondamentaux de nos citoyens." Vous pouvez trouver plus d'informations dans le communiqué de presse, le memo et le factsheet en ligne au début de la conférence de presse à 12:45, que vous pouvez suivre en direct ici. Plus d'information est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67 083; Tove Ernst: +32 2 298 67 64; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698; Julia-Henriette Bräuer – Tel.: +32 229 80707)

Détachement des travailleurs: Déclaration conjointe

Hier soir, suite au septième trilogue sur la révision de la Directive du détachement des travailleurs, les corapporteures du Parlement européen, Élisabeth Morin-Chartier et Agnes Jongerius, la vice-ministre bulgare du travail et de la politique sociale, Zornitsa Roussinova, ainsi que la commissaire pour l'emploi, les affaires sociales, les compétences et la mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, ont conjointement déclaré: "Après d'intenses négociations ce soir, nous, négociatrices au nom du Parlement européen, du Conseil et de la Commission, avons la conviction d'avoir couvert l'ensemble des questions au cours de la 7e réunion de trilogue. Nous sommes parvenues à une entente commune sur les contours d'un possible accord relatif à la révision de la directive sur le détachement des travailleurs. Nous croyons fermement que la proposition d'accord global ainsi présentée est équilibrée. Ce possible accord établit le principe de l'égalité de rémunération pour un même travail effectué sur un même lieu, tout en offrant une plus grande sécurité juridique à la fois aux employeurs et aux salariés. Nous allons maintenant présenter les résultats de nos négociations au sein de notre institution respective et nous nous efforcerons d'obtenir les mandats nécessaires en vue de la conclusion finale." La déclaration complète se trouve ici. Plus d'information sur le contenu de la révision est disponible ici. Une conférence de presse conjointe a eu lieu ce matin, et peut être regardé ici. Le discours de la Commissaire Thyssen est disponible ici. En complément, nous avons publié aujourd'hui le Rapport 2017 sur la mobilité du travail intra-européenne et les infographies par pays contenant les données les plus récentes sur le détachement.(Pour plus d'infos: Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Union des marchés de capitaux: nouvelles règles européennes sur les fonds d'investissement européens de capital-risque et d'entreprenariat social pour booster la croissance et l'innovation

La Commission Européenne salue l'accomplissement d'une nouvelle étape de la construction de l'union des marchés des capitaux (UMC) avec l'entrée en application des nouvelles règles pour les fonds d'investissements capital-risque et d'entreprenariat social. A partir d'aujourd'hui, les petites entreprises, les entreprises en développement, et les entreprises sociales bénéficieront d'un accès facilité aux financements, grâce à des règles qui ont été adoptées en juin dernier par le Parlement Européen, le Conseil, et la Commission. Ces réformes ouvriront les fonds européens de capital-risque éligibles (EuVECA) et d'entrepreneuriat social éligibles (EuSEF) aux gestionnaires de fonds de toute taille et permettra à un éventail plus large d'entreprises de bénéficier des investissements des EuVECA. Elles donneront par ailleurs aux investisseurs un meilleurs accès aux entreprises en développement et aux entreprises sociales. Enfin, ces règles rendront la commercialisation transfrontalière des fonds EuVECA et EuSEF moins chères, et simplifieront la procédure d'enregistrement. Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-président de la Commission chargé de la stabilité financière, des services financiers et de l'union des marchés des capitaux, a déclaré: "Les nouvelles règles vont permettre de renforcer l'intégration du marché européen des fonds de capital-risque, développant ainsi la croissance et l'innovation des entreprises au sein de l'UE. Désormais, les start-ups européennes prometteuses auront un accès facilité à un éventail plus large de financement venant de l'UE." La Commission a proposé une refonte des règles régissant les EuVECA et EuSEF en 2016 à l'occasion de son Plan d'Action sur l' UMC. Ces règles sont aussi liées au Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe qui propose une stratégie complète pour répondre aux manques de financements qui freinent la croissance en Europe. Pour plus d'informations sur ces réformes voir ici. (Pour plus d'informations : Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

EU supports new fund for early-stage digital companies in central and northern Europe

Trind Ventures, an early-stage tech investor based in Tallinn, has raised €21 million for its new fund thanks to financial support from the EU. The three largest investors are the European Investment Fund (EIF) under the Juncker Plan, LHV pension funds (LHV) and Trind Ventures' team itself. The fund will invest into early-stage digital companies in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and the rest of central and northern Europe. It will help to address the increasing demand for seed capital by early-stage companies in the ICT sector. Trind Ventures is supported by Horizon 2020 and the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the core of the Investment Plan for Europe. European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip, responsible for the Digital Single Market, said: "Improving access to finance for Europe's vibrant digital startup sector is at the top of the EU's agenda. The European tech industry creates jobs faster than any other industries, so it's vital we do what we can to give early-stage companies a helping hand. I am very proud that the EU is supporting Trind Ventures in its quest to provide seed capital to digital businesses across central and Northern Europe". (A full press release is found here. For all the latest EFSI results see the Investment Plan website or contact Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 58615; Siobhán Millbright – Tel.: +32 229 57361)

Commission awards European Heritage Label to nine historical sites across Europe

The European Commission has today awarded the European Heritage Label to nine sites which celebrate or symbolise European ideals, values, history and integration. They are Leipzig's Musical Heritage Sites (Germany); the Dohány Street Synagogue Complex (Hungary); Fort Cadine (Italy); Javorca Church (Slovenia); the former Natzweiler concentration camp and its satellite camps (France and Germany); the Sighet Memorial (Romania); the Bois du Cazier (Belgium); the Village of Schengen (Luxembourg) and the Maastricht Treaty site (The Netherlands). Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport,Tibor Navracsics, said: "I warmly welcome the nine new sites we have added to the list today. Each of them has been chosen for its symbolic value, representing a different aspect of European ideals, values, history and integration. They will help us understand our past as we build our future – which is an aspect of our patrimony that we are celebrating throughout the European Year of Cultural Heritage in 2018." An independent panel set up by the Commission chose the new sites from 25 candidates preselected by participating Member States. An award ceremony will take place in Plovdiv (Bulgaria) on 26 March during a conference on "Cultural heritage: for a more sustainable Europe" organised by the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU and the European Commission. Today's decision brings to 38 the number of sites holding the European Heritage Label. More information about European Heritage Label sites is available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel. +32 229 56184)

Commission to provide travel opportunities with educational and cultural value for young people

The European Commission has today taken first steps to implement the European Parliament's proposal for a "Free Interrail pass for Europeans turning 18" by adopting a Financing Decision. With a budget of EUR 12 million in 2018, this action is expected to give an estimated 20,000-30,000 young people a travel experience that would help foster a European identity, reinforce common European values and promote the discovery of European sites and cultures. This proposal fits well with the EU's ambitions to promote learning mobility, active citizenship, social inclusion and solidarity of all young people. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: "It is important that we offer all our young people the opportunity to broaden their horizons by experiencing other countries. Education is not only about what we learn in the classroom, but what we discover about the cultures and traditions of our fellow Europeans." The action will seek to offer young people, regardless of social or educational background and including people with reduced mobility, a chance to travel abroad. A promotion campaign to inform young Europeans turning 18 about this new opportunity will be organised and may include an open competition to select the first young people who will be travelling. The first participants are expected to travel this summer. They will do so by rail as a general rule, but alternative modes of transport should be available where necessary, taking into account environmental considerations, as well as time and distance. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel. +32 229 56184)

Commissioner Jourová takes stock of progress made to advance LGBTI equality

Today, on the International Day for Zero Discrimination, Commissioner Věra Jourová presented the second annual report on the list of Actions to advance Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) Equality to the High Level Group on Non-Discrimination, Equality and Diversity. She said: “We have to continue protecting the rights of more vulnerable groups in society: 47% of LGBTI people have report being discriminated or harassed." Commissioner Jourová also unveiled a new set of 17 EU-funded projects in 21 EU member states, which will, amongst others, support the Baltic and the Czech pride, anti-bullying campaigns in Greek schools, online tools to prevent hate speech in Italy. Regarding its staff, the European Commission adopted last year a new Human Resources diversity strategy with specific actions for LGTBI staff. More information on the List of Actions and awareness raising videos are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Mélanie Voin – Tel.: +32 229 58659)

State aid: Commission approves €4.7 billion public support scheme for advanced biomethane and biofuels in Italy

The European Commission has approved under EU State aid rules an Italian support scheme for the production and distribution of advanced biofuels, including advanced biomethane. The scheme supports the production and distribution of second and third-generation biofuels for use in the transport sector. It has an indicative budget of €4.7 billion and will run from 2018 until 2022. Advanced biofuels and biomethane are the most sustainable and environmentally friendly biofuels. However, they have much higher production costs than fossil fuels. Under the scheme, producers of advanced biomethane and biofuels receive a premium which allows them to compensate for these higher costs and compete with fossil fuels in the transport sector. The scheme will also incentivise farmers to produce biofuel and biomethane from manure and other residues originating from their farming activities and use them in turn to power their agricultural machines and vehicles. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the measure will contribute to reaching EU energy and climate change goals while limiting distortions of competition.Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "This is yet another step towards greater use of renewable energy in Europe and helping Italy's transition to more environmentally friendly fuel sources. The scheme will encourage the production and consumption of advanced biofuels in Italy, while limiting distortions of competition." A full press release is available in EN, DE, FR, IT. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Mergers: Commission clears merger between Essilor and Luxottica

The European Commission has approved under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed merger between Essilor and Luxottica, two leaders in the optical industry. The Commission concluded that the merger would not adversely affect competition in the European Economic Area or any substantial part of it. Today's decision follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed merger between Essilor and Luxottica. Essilor and Luxottica mainly sell complementary optical products, which do not compete with each other. The Commission opened the in-depth investigation to assess whether the merged company might use Luxottica's powerful brands to make opticians buy Essilor lenses and exclude other lens suppliers from the markets, through practices such as bundling or tying. During its investigation, the Commission received feedback from nearly 4 000 opticians throughout Europe. The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Our job is to ensure that a merger won't lead to higher prices or reduced choices. In this case for opticians and consumers in the EU. We've received feedback from nearly 4,000 opticians in a market test in Europe that Essilor and Luxottica would not gain market power to harm competition. As the result of the market test did not support our initial concerns we can let this merger go ahead unconditionally.” A full press release is available in EN, DE, FR, IT. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Sarantopoulou - Tel.: +32 229 13740)

Eurostat: Janvier 2018 - Le taux de chômage à 8,6% dans la zone euro - À 7,3% dans l'UE28

Dans la zone euro (ZE19), le taux de chômage corrigé des variations saisonnières s'est établi à 8,6% en janvier 2018, stable par rapport à décembre 2017 et en baisse par rapport au taux de 9,6% de janvier 2017. Il s'agit du taux le plus faible enregistré dans la zone euro depuis décembre 2008. Dans l'UE28, le taux de chômage s'est établi à 7,3% en janvier 2018, stable par rapport à décembre 2017 et en baisse par rapport au taux de 8,1% de janvier 2017. Cela demeure le taux le plus faible enregistré dans l'UE28 depuis octobre 2008. Eurostat estime qu'en janvier 2018, 17,931 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 14,111 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à décembre 2017, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 19 000 dans l'UE28 et de 10 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à janvier 2017, le chômage a baissé de 1,867 million de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 1,429 million dans la zone euro. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vice-President Dombrovskis in Lisbon

Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue, also in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, is on a European Semester visit to Portugal today and tomorrow. He meets Prime Minister António Costa, Minister of Finance Mário Centeno and Minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security José António Vieira Da Silva and other officials. He will attend a hearing in the Portuguese parliament and have discussions with social partners and the Portuguese Economic and Social Committee. He will also meet leaders of FinTech companies and banks, ahead of the upcoming Action Plan on FinTech. The Vice-President will participate in a Citizens' Dialogue, together with Minister Centeno, on strengthening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union, which can be viewed online starting at 19:00 CET. The visit to Portugal is part of the regular dialogue with Member States on topical economic and social issues in the context of the European Semester. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Annikky Lamp– Tel.: +32 229 56151; Letizia Lupini – Tel.: +32 229 51958)

EU Civil Protection Forum on 5-6 March in Brussels

The Commission will host Europe's largest public event on civil protection cooperation on 5 and 6 March. Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, will make an opening speech at 14:00 on 5 March. On 6 March Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete will address a session on climate resilience. On the same day, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation Carlos Moedas will deliver a speech launching the EIC Horizon Prize on Epidemics. Journalists can register to attend the event here. The full programme is available here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Upcoming events of the European Commission (ex-Top News)