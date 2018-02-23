President Juncker participates in the informal meeting of the 27 EU Heads of State or Government, 23 February 2018

As part of the Leaders' Agenda, today EU leaders, including President Juncker, will hold an informal discussion on institutional issues, including the composition of the European Parliament after the UK leaves the EU and the nomination of the President of the European Commission. Leaders will also discuss the future of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) after 2020. To prepare today's discussions, last week the Commission published its contribution to the debate with proposals on ideas for a more efficient European Union and options for a new, modernised, long-term EU budget. On the latter, the Commission will table its formal proposal for the next long-term EU budget on 2 May. In the meantime, the Commission will continue listening to all stakeholders, including via the public consultations on the priorities of the EU that were launched in January 2018. President Juncker will participate in the press conference with President Tusk, currently scheduled for 18:00 CET. Follow live on EbS. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382)

L'Union européenne mobilise la communauté internationale pour la région du Sahel

La Conférence internationale de haut niveau sur le Sahel qui s'est tenue aujourd'hui à Bruxelles sous l'égide de l'Union européenne, des Nations Unies, de l'Union africaine et du groupe des pays du G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritanie, Niger, Tchad) a permis de confirmer l'engagement politique aux côtés des pays du Sahel, de mobiliser un montant de €414 millions d'euros en soutien à la force conjointe du G5 Sahel, et de renforcer la coordination et efficacité de l'aide au développement durable de la région. A cette occasion, le Président Jean-Claude Juncker a déclaré: "Face à tant de facteurs d'instabilité si étroitement liés les uns aux autres, les réponses que nous apportons doivent être conséquemment ambitieuses et complètes. Sécurité et développement vont de pair et nous devons continuer à mobiliser tous les instruments dont nous disposons pour en garantir des effets visibles dans la région. Avec 100 millions d'euros mobilisés par l'Union européenne, nous doublons ainsi notre soutien en faveur de l'opérationnalisation de la Force conjointe du G5 Sahel, et je suis heureux de constater que tous les partenaires et amis du Sahel se sont joints à nos efforts." Avec 8 milliards d'euros d'aide au développement (2014-2020), l'UE est le principal donateur pour les pays du G5 Sahel. Le discours d'ouverture du Président Juncker est disponible ici ainsi que les remarques de la Haute Représentante/Vice-Présidente Federica Mogherini. Vous trouverez davantage d'informations dans le communiqué de presse, la fiche technique (Q&R), la fiche informative ainsi que le communiqué conjoint. Les photos et les discours d'ouverture de la Conférence sont disponibles sur EbS. (Pour plus d'information : Catherine Ray – Tel.: +32 229 69921; Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140; Christina Wunder – Tel.: +32 229 92256)

L'Année européenne du patrimoine culturel présente à la Foire du livre de Bruxelles

A l'occasion de l'Année européenne du Patrimoine culturel 2018, l'Union européenne est présente à l'événement culturel de premier plan à Bruxelles qu'est la Foire du Livre du 22 au 25 février - une vitrine d'exception pour 65 000 visiteurs, 198 exposants, 500 éditeurs représentés ainsi que 950 auteurs venus de Belgique, d'Europe et du monde entier. Tibor Navracsics, Commissaire européen chargé de l'éducation, de la culture, de la jeunesse et du sport, a déclaré: "La littérature est une part essentielle de notre patrimoine commun de l'Europe et nous célébrerons son rôle à sa juste mesure pendant l'Année européenne 2018 du patrimoine culturel. Les œuvres de certains écrivains comme Shakespeare, Franz Kafka ou Sándor Márai sont des trésors nationaux, mais elles font aussi partie de l'héritage culturel commun de l'Europe. Ces auteurs sont bien sûr des héros nationaux, ou locaux, mais ce sont également des héros européens." Demain, samedi 24 février à 11 heures, la Foire du Livre organisera un débat sur l'importance du patrimoine immatériel en Europe et sa signification pour notre identité commune. Plus d'informations sur le programme et sur l'Année européenne du Patrimoine culture sont disponibles ici et ici. (Pour plus d'information : Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184).

Eurostat: Janvier 2018 - Le taux d'inflation annuel en baisse à 1,3% dans la zone euro - En baisse à 1,6% dans l'UE

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro s'est établi à 1,3% en janvier 2018, contre 1,4% en décembre 2017. Un an auparavant, il était de 1,8%. Le taux d'inflation annuel de l'Union européenne s'est établi à 1,6% en janvier 2018, contre 1,7% en décembre 2017. Un an auparavant, il était de 1,7%. Un communiqué de presse Eurostat est à votre disposition en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tel.: +32 229 56151)

La Commission européenne présente au Salon de l'Agriculture à Paris pour célébrer l'agriculture française

Le Salon international de l'Agriculture ouvre demain ses portes à Paris pour une quinzaine de jours et la Commission européenne y sera représentée par plusieurs Commissaires qui feront le déplacement ainsi que par un stand qui accueillera les nombreux visiteurs du Salon. Ce rendez-vous annuel incontournable est l'occasion de célébrer la diversité de l'agriculture française alors que se préparent les propositions législatives pour une politique agricole commune plus simple et plus moderne. Cette année, trois Commissaires européens viendront y faire un tour: Phil Hogan, Commissaire à l'agriculture, y sera le 24-25 février, à l'inauguration du Salon ; Vytenis Andriukaitis, Commissaire à la santé et à la sécurité alimentaire, le 1er mars; et Pierre Moscovici, Commissaire aux affaires économiques et monétaires, à la Fiscalité et à l'Union douanière, le 2 mars. Lors de ses deux jours de visite, le Commissaire Hogan s'entretiendra avec de nombreux représentants du secteur agricole, et rencontrera également le ministre français de l'agriculture, Stéphane Travert, le 24 février. Le Commissaire Andriukaitis participera quant à lui à un dialogue citoyen le jeudi 1er mars portant sur le thème "L'Europe dans mon assiette : manger mieux, jeter moins". Ce dialogue aura lieu sur le stand de la Commission européenne à partir de 12h et sera transmis en direct ici. Le dimanche 24 février, Michel Barnier, négociateur en chef de la Commission européenne, visitera à son tour le Salon, accompagné par le Commissaire Hogan. Les équipes de la Commission seront par ailleurs disponibles tout au long de l'événement pour expliquer aux visiteurs les actions européennes en place pour soutenir et promouvoir une alimentation plus durable et plus saine. Les politiques européennes en matière d'agriculture, d'environnement, de sécurité alimentaire et de santé animale et végétale y seront présentées de manière interactive et ludique. La France reste le premier pays bénéficiaire de la Politique Agricole Commune. Plus d'informations sur la PAC en France sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tel: +32 229 56 185; Anca Paduraru – Tel: +32 2 299 12 69; Clemence Robin – Tel.: +32 229 52509; Aikaterini Apostola – Tel: +32 2 298 76 24)

Commission to host a roundtable on cryptocurrencies

On Monday 26 February, the Commission will host a roundtable on "Cryptocurrencies - Opportunities and Risks" in Brussels under the chairmanship of Valdis Dombrovskis, Commission Vice-President in charge of Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union. Participants will exchange views on how the EU institutions, supervisors and Member States should respond to the challenges posed by fast technological developments, and seize the opportunities they offer. So-called cryptocurrencies (virtual currencies) and their underlying blockchain technology is affecting many sectors of the economy, including finance. In this context, the goal of the Commission is to ensure investor protection, market integrity and financial stability while taking full advantage of these new technological developments. The discussion will be organised around three themes: cryptocurrencies and their implications for financial markets, investor protection and market integrity in relation to cryptocurrencies as an emerging asset class, and the potential and challenges posed by initial coin offerings (ICOs). Participants will include EU institutions, EU countries, supervisors, central banks, industry, academics and crypto entrepreneurs. Vice-President Dombrovskis will brief the press on the outcome of the meeting in the Berlaymont VIP corner on Monday 26 February at 13:30 CET, and Europe by Satellite will transmit it live. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

Future of EU finances - Commissioner Oettinger visits Spain

Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, in charge of Budget and Human Resources, is visiting Spain on 26 February as part of his tour across EU Member States (#MFFtour27) aimed at gathering views on the future of EU finances and the EU's multiannual budget post-2020 (#EUbudget). In Spain, the Commissioner will meet with Minister for Finance and Public Function, Mr Cristóbal Montoro, Secretary of State for the Budget, Mr Alberto Nadal Belda, and State Secretary for the European Union, Mr Jorge Toledo. The Commissioner appears before the Spanish Parliament Joint Committee for the EU, with the President, Ms Soraya Rodríguez Ramos and the spokespersons and other members of the Committee. He also participates in a working lunch with the Business Leaders Forum. The Commission kicked off this debate on 28 June 2017 with the publication of its Reflection paper on the future of EU finances, available in all EU languages (also in Spanish). Stakeholders' views will be taken into account when preparing the next MFF, to be presented in May 2018. See a speech "A Budget Matching our Ambitions" given by Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger at the conference "Shaping our Future" on 8 January 2018. (For more information: Tove Ernst- Tel.: +32 229 86764; Maria Tsoni – Tel.: +32 229 90526)





Vice-President Ansip and Commissioner Gabriel heading to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress and discussions on 5G deployment

On Monday begins the yearly Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip and Commissioner for the Digital Society and Economy Mariya Gabriel will both be attending the event at the beginning of the week. Vice-President Ansip will speak on Monday on the keynote panel discussion "The Future of the Industry: Transatlantic Digital Policy and Regulation" and participate in the Ministerial Programme for accelerating the uptake of next generation mobile network – 5G. Commissioner Gabriel will participate GSM Association's (GSMA) Transatlantic Policy Dialogue. Both will hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the congress with telecoms industry representatives and pay a visit to several exhibitions showcasing the newest technologies and innovative products available. The discussions on the congress will focus mainly on two topics: the development of 5G markets and the accompanying legislation European Electronic Communications Code, and second, net neutrality and an open internet in Europe. Moreover, Vice-President Ansip and Commissioner Gabriel will participate in a lunch discussion with a group of CEOs from the GSMA. Vice-President Ansip will also meet the Chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai and Indian Minister of Communications Manoj Sinha. He will also welcome the new GSMA study on secure cross-border identification from mobile devices and visit the Graphene flagship stand that will exhibit prototypes and demonstrations of the use of graphene. Commissioner Gabriel will visit the 5G public-private partnership stand and will announce the launch of the "European 5G Observatory" and "European 5G Pioneer Award" Contest. On Tuesday afternoon, Vice-President Ansip will pay a visit to the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre. More information on 5G deployment and planned reforms in spectrum management in two factsheets here and here. Further details on the recent initiative on building European supercomputers can be found here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50698; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Le Commissaire Moscovici en Occitanie, France ce lundi et mardi

Pierre Moscovici, Commissaire pour les affaires économiques et financières, la fiscalité et les douanes, est en visite en Occitanie, France, lundi et mardi 26 et 27 février. La visite commencera par une réunion et une conférence de presse avec la Présidente de la région, Carole Delga. Ensuite, le Commissaire participera à la signature du lancement du projet de financement pour des PMEs géré par les Fonds européen d'investissement (FOSTER Occitanie). Il prendra part ensuite àun dialogue citoyensur "L'Occitanie et l'Europe" à 16h30 le lundi. Ce dialogue sera diffusé en direct sur Facebook. Enfin, le Commissaire participera à une table ronde avec les entreprises et représentants locaux sur le développement de l'économie occitane avec l'Europe. Pendant sa visite, le Commissaire visitera aussi trois projets fondés par les Fonds européen de développement régional: une opération de rénovation thermique à Colomiers, un groupe de projets locaux innovants à Labège, et 'l'Ecole de la 2ème chance' à Montpellier. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke - Tel.: +32 229 58615; Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183; Enda McNamara - +32 229 64976)

EU Civil Protection Mechanism to gain satellite telecommunications system

Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides met with Luxembourgish Ministers Daniel Kersch, responsible for Home Affairs, Civil Service and Administrative Reform and Romain Schneider, responsible for Social Security, Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs and Sport, on the occasion of a new Luxembourgish contribution to strengthen the EU Civil Protection Mechanism: mobile, satellite-based telecommunications via the platform emergency.lu. This platform will establish internet and telephone communication directly in the aftermath of a crisis – if and when conventional tools of communication are temporarily out of order. Commissioner Stylianides said: "We welcome this contribution which is testimony to Luxembourg's long-standing tradition of providing high added-value capacities for a better EU response to disasters in Europe and worldwide. The new telecommunication platform emergency.lu will establish internet and telephone communication as in the aftermath of hurricanes Matthew and Irma that destroyed communication infrastructure in the Caribbean." Commissioner Stylianides also met with Jan Jambon, Belgian Minister of the Interior. Read the full press release here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

