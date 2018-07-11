European Commission - Fact Sheet Questions and Answers – EU External Investment Plan The EU's External Investment Plan (EIP), launched in September 2017, is expected to leverage by 2020 €44 billion of investments for sustainable development for Africa and the EU Neighbourhood, through an EU contribution of €4.1 billion. It aims to promote inclusive growth, job creation and sustainable development and in this way tackle some of the root causes of irregular migration. What is the state of play on the External Investment Plan? Less than a year after the EIP's official launch, the EU is on the right track towards achieving its commitment to leverage €44 billion of public and private investments in sustainable development, with an input of €4.1 billion from the EU for blending operations (mixing public grants and loans) as well as guarantee operations. On 10 July, the EU took a milestone decision to mobilise €800 million in guarantee operations, which is expected to trigger investments of €8-9 billion. This adds to the €1.6 billion that were mobilised for blending operations (i.e. the mixing of public grants and loans), which will mobilise up to €14.6 billion. Overall, this will therefore translate into over €22 billion public and private investments. This will support much needed investment in sustainable development and decent job creation particularly in Africa. Each of the Investment Programmes presented on 10 July is accompanied by substantial technical assistance to support partners in developing good projects. Policy dialogue with partner countries at all levels is ongoing. What is the target of the EIP and how much has already been achieved? The Plan's financial arm, the €4.1 billion European Fund for Sustainable Development (EFSD), comprises two parts: Guarantee Fund (for a total of €1.5 billion by 2020): The decision of 10 July 2018 allocated €800 million from the Guarantee of the European Fund for Sustainable Development. This is expected to leverage €8-9 billion of public and private investments.

What was decided on 10 July concerning the European External Investment Plan? On 10 July, the Strategic Board of the European Fund for Sustainable Development (i.e. the financial fund underpinning the EU's External Investment Plan) gave its green light for twelve EU guarantees worth around €800 million. The Board comprises representatives of: EU Member States, the European Parliament (as observer), the European Commission (who chairs the meeting), the European External Action Service and the European Investment Bank. Partner countries and regional stakeholders can also join as observers. The guarantees lower the risk of investing in projects in countries neighbouring the EU and in Africa. The guarantees will cover operations in several areas: financing for small businesses, including ones involved in agriculture; sustainable cities; sustainable energy and connectivity; and access to the internet and digital services. The guarantees will help bring in private sector investment because they can: attract financing for some of the initial capital ('equity' or 'risk capital') which projects need to get off the ground. This could be for example solar parks or other projects related to sustainable development

serve as a pledge (guarantee) to pay back parts of a loan if a borrower incurs losses and defaults on it. What are the next steps? The agreement on 10 July on first guarantee programmes paves the way for signing the first contracts for guarantee agreements already in the second half of 2018. The European Commission is expected sign the first EIP guarantee agreements with eligible partner financial institutions later this year. These institutions will then use EU guarantees to finance new development projects and attract additional private investments. Financial institutions should then start to roll out projects in early 2019. What sectors are covered by these guarantees? The EU had in September 2017 identified five areas of intervention, in which the External Investment Plan can have the highest impact for sustainable development. The first four are covered by the guarantee programmes approved on 10 July: financing for small businesses, including ones involved in agriculture

sustainable cities

sustainable energy and connectivity and

access to the internet and digital services. Furthermore, the Commission will review proposals in the field of agri-business in autumn 2018. Can you give some examples of the new guarantee programmes: NASIRA Risk-Sharing Facility: With €75 million EU input and managed by Dutch development bank, this new risk-sharing facility is expected to generate a total investment of €750 million to €1 billion. It will benefit people who currently have difficulty borrowing money at affordable rates, such as: oPeople who have been forced to flee other parts of their countries (internally displaced people) or to leave their country all together (refugees) oThose who had fled but have recently returned to rebuild their lives (returnees) oWomen and young people aged 18-30 InclusiFI will enable over 25,000 small businesses to access mobile accounts and long-term credit. The objective is to support financial inclusion driven by diasporas, migrants' families and migrants who have recently returned to their country of origin, in Sub-Saharan Africa and EU Neighbourhood. The lead financial institutions are AECID (Spain), COFIDES (Spain) and CDP (Italy).

submit investment proposals through the EIP online web portal that functions as a one-stop-shop. The EIP Secretariat will then check them and forward them to the relevant financing institutions.