European Commission - Press release

Juvenes Translatores: European Commission announces winners of its annual translation contest for schools

Brussels, 4 February 2019

Congratulations to the 28 winners in the 12th edition of the European Commission's Juvenes Translatores translation contest for secondary schools!

The best young translator from each of EU's 28 Member States will now travel to Brussels to collect their awards and to meet with European Commission's professional translators.

The European Commission has today announced the authors of the best 28 translations on the topic of the European Year of Cultural Heritage in its annual Juvenes Translatores competition for secondary school students. The European Commission's translators – the organisers of the contest – selected them among this year's 3,252 participants from 751 schools across Europe.

Commenting on the results from the competition, Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger in charge of Budget, Human Resources and Translation, said: "I am impressed by the language skills of these talented young people. Learning languages is key in today's society. Languages open the door to more job opportunities and help people understand each other's cultures and standpoints better. I wish all winners and participants to continue pursuing their interest in languages and spread the love for languages around them.”

This year's edition of the Juvenes Translatores competition took place on 22 November and ran simultaneously in all participating schools. The competing students used 154 out of the 552 possible language combinations between each of EU's 24 languages. Some of the most interesting choices were translations from Portuguese into Dutch, and from Hungarian into Finnish.

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Translation has been organising the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators') contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the competition has become a life-changing experience for many of its participants and winners. For example, following her trip to Brussels, the Slovenian winner of the 2010 edition, Ms Tina Zorko, decided to study translation at university and has recently joined the European Commission's translation department as a full-time translator. "My trip to the award ceremony in Brussels is one of my fondest memories," Ms Tina Zorko said. "Seeing Commission translators at work gave me an insight into the life of a real translator and reinforced my dream of someday becoming one."

The contacts of Italy's 2016 winner, Ms Carolina Zanchi, with the translators from the European Commission, inspired her to learn more about applied languages and she is now studying patholinguistics in Germany. She said:“It is no hyperbole to say that Juvenes Translatores really changed my life. My sincere thanks to all those who make it possible every year.”

Background

The goal of the “Juvenes Translatores” competition is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. The competition is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU.

Translation has been an integral part of the EU since the Community was first created, and was the subject of the very first Regulation (EEC Council: Regulation No 1) adopted in 1958. Since then, the number of languages has grown from 4 to 24, along with EU's enlargement.

This year's winners are:

Juvenes Translatores 2018-2019 winners

COUNTRY

WINNER

PARTICIPANTS for COUNTRY

Name,
language pair

 

Name of the school,
city

Number of schools

Number of students

Austria

Valentin Fraß

EN-DE

 

BORG Birkfeld, Birkfeld

18

79

Belgium

Ance Martinsone

EN-LV

 

Europäische Schule Brüssel II, Brussels

21

93

Bulgaria

Йоана Георгиева

DE-BG

 

Езикова гимназия „Проф. д-р Асен Златаров“, Хасково

17

80

Croatia

Dea Šimat

EN-HR

 

Srednja strukovna škola Blaž Jurjev Trogiranin, Trogir

11

51

Cyprus

Γεωργία Χειμαρρίδη

EN-EL

 

Λύκειο Εθνομάρτυρα Κυπριανού Στροβόλου, Λευκωσία

6

28

Czechia

Markéta Sahanová

EN-CS

 

Gymnázium Jírovcova, České Budějovice

21

99

Denmark

Astrid Sloth Larsen

EN-DA

 

Frederiksborg Gymnasium & HF, Hillerød

12

51

Estonia

Liisa-Maria Komissarov

EN-ET

Hugo Treffneri Gümnaasium, Tartu

6

30

Finland

Katalin Bárány

HU-FI

 

Puolalanmäen lukio, Turku

13

59

France

Léa Marissal

ES-FR

 

Lycée Militaire de Saint-Cyr, Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole

72

320

Germany

Deborah Dietterle

EN-DE

 

Kopernikus-Gymnasium Wasseralfingen, Aalen-Wasseralfingen

94

341

Greece

Ελισάβετ Tσαγκάρη-Ντυμπάλσκα

PL-EL

Γενικό Λύκειο Βραχνέϊκων,

Πάτρα

21

94

Hungary

Kitti Laura Kántor

EN-HU

 

Budapest IX. Kerületi Szent-Györgyi Albert Általános Iskola és Gimnázium, Budapest

21

96

Ireland

Cáit Paircéar

GA-EN

 

Coláiste Íosagáin, An Charraig Dhubh

11

42

Italy

Giulia Rorato

SL-IT

 

Liceo Scientifico Statale "France Prešeren”, Trieste

73

359

Latvia

Elvis Groskops

EN-LV

 

Saldus novada pašvaldības Druvas vidusskola, Saldus pagasts

8

32

Lithuania

Tomas Lugauskas

EN-LT

 

Daugų Vlado Mirono gimnazija, Daugai, Alytaus r.

11

48

Luxembourg

Annika Elisabeth Küster

EN-DE

Ecole européenne de Luxembourg II, Bertrange

4

12

Malta

Francesca Vassallo

MT-EN

 

Saint Aloysius College Sixth Form, Birkirkara

5

23

The Netherlands

 

 

Ceres Verkaik

EN-NL

 

Anna van Rijn College, Nieuwegein

26

91

Poland

Krzysztof Warzocha

ES-PL

 

XX Liceum Ogólnokształcące z Oddziałami Dwujęzycznymi im. José Martí, Warszawa

51

237

Portugal

Ana Silva

EN-PT

 

Instituto Educativo do Juncal, Juncal - Porto de Mós

21

97

Romania

Maria-Alexandra Gherghel

EN-RO

 

Colegiul National „Dr. I. Meșotă”, Brașov

32

151

Slovakia

Sofia Gregorová

DE-SK

 

Súkromné gymnázium, Lučenec

13

58

Slovenia

Nika Kobetič

EN-SL

 

Gimnazija Bežigrad, Ljubljana

8

39

Spain

Sara Picos Gómez

EN-ES

 

IES De Brión, A Coruña

53

241

Sweden

King Fägersten

EN-SV

 

Tyska Skolan, Stockholm

20

84

The United Kingdom

Natalia Glazman

ES-EN

 

Woldingham School, Surrey

71

317

TOTAL

740

3252

 

For More Information:

Announcement of the competition

Juvenes Translatores: http://ec.europa.eu/translatores

-  Follow the Directorate-General for Translation on Twitter: @Translatores

 

 

IP/19/803

Press contacts:

General public inquiries: Europe Direct by phone 00 800 67 89 10 11 or by email


