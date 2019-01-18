The European Union is providing an extra €35 million in support for reforms and for vocational training and economic development policies in Côte d'Ivoire.

Neven Mimica, the European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, announced the extra funds at a meeting held with Marcel Amon-Tanoh, Côte d'Ivoire's Minister for Foreign Affairs, to coincide with the signing of the mid-term review of the National Indicative Programme.

Commissioner Mimica said: ‘The extra €35 million reflects the good results achieved by Côte d'Ivoire in implementing its Development Programme. We want to back the continuation of key reforms in the country, especially in the sectors of public finance management, improving the business environment and trade. This support is what the Africa–Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs is all about.'

The new funding follows the mid-term review of Côte d'Ivoire's National Indicative Programme. The new package comprises €29.3 million for the Good Governance and Development Contract, €5 million for the interim Economic Partnership Agreement and €700 000 for flanking measures.

Background

The country's initial allocation from the 11th European Development Fund totalled €273 million for 2014-2020, with three priority intervention sectors: state and peace building (€60 million), agriculture (€60 million) and energy (€139 million), in particular access to electricity. The new package means that Côte d'Ivoire now has €308 million from the European Development Fund.

Since December 2016 Côte d'Ivoire has been allocated some €52 million in support from the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, €30 million of it as bilateral aid and about €22 million through regional projects.

For more information

DEVCO – Côte d'Ivoire