European Commission - Press release Asylum: Commission takes next step in infringement procedure against Hungary for criminalising activities in support of asylum applicants The European Commission has today decided to send a reasoned opinion to Hungary concerning legislation that criminalises activities that support asylum and residence applications and further restricts the right to request asylum. On 19 July 2018, the Commission sent a letter of formal notice to Hungary concerning the new legislation. After analysing the reply provided by the Hungarian authorities, the Commission considers that the majority of the concerns raised have still not been addressed, in particular as regards the following points: Criminalisation of support to asylum applicants: The Hungarian legislation curtails asylum applicants' right to communicate with and be assisted by relevant national, international and non-governmental organisations by criminalising support to asylum applications. This is in violation of the Asylum Procedures Directive (Directive 2013/32/EU) and the Reception Conditions Directive (Directive 2013/33/EU).

